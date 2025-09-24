What happens when people get together to focus on love and community? The Orinda Experiment did just that. Join me for an inspirational video with Dr. Len Saputo, and learn what his life’s focus: People United.

The Video Interview

I think that the video transmits a much better sentiment than the transcript, as Dr. Saputo is so kind and gentle, characteristics that are not easily felt by a transcript. If you could, please listen or watch HERE , or click on the video image above. And thank you for supporting our efforts to bring this to the public.

The Transcript

Emphases are mine.

Me: Hi, this is Dr. Margaret Aranda. I’m so pleased to have with us Dr. Len Saputo, who I met in person and was able to piggyback with in his clinic for a week or so. And, a lovely gentleman. I can’t say enough good things about him. I’m so pleased that he’s joining us today. Thank you so much for being here, Dr. Saputo.

Dr. Len Saputo: A pleasure. Working with you for a week was wonderful. We think so much alike about a lot of things, and we’ve both gone through times that are challenging. But together, we’re doing pretty well, and it was a privilege to help you and to work with you. We’ve become a team since that time.

Me: Yes, yes, I agree, and I learned so much from you. It was amazing. You’ve since retired, and are now putting sort of a second full-time job up forward, which is PeopleUnited.net. Here’s a screen share for our audience:

Me: So that we can, look at your website, and then, play a video that is on the Orinda experiment. Tell us a little bit about the website and the video.

Dr. Len Saputo: Okay, the video, first of all, is only about 9 minutes long. And it shows what you can do when you ask people what’s happening in their lives, and to share it with the audience that was at the event that we created, which was a town hall meeting.

And to see what came out. And what we found out, as you watch the film, you’ll see, is that we learned how to work together. There weren’t any political issues, there were no problems with any other kinds of separations that divide us.

It was all just built on love, where we’re listening to one another and seeing what comes out of it. And the film describes that pretty well in a short time.

Me: Great. I’m going to go ahead and do a screen share.

Dr. Len Saputo: Okay.

Me: Here we have the website.

Len Saputo: Peopleunited.net.

Me: You can see ‘Power in Community’, and The Orinda Experiment flashes right by with this 9-minute video documentary. Just to scroll down a little bit more, there’s a place where you can view past events and subscribe to the newsletter, as well as join as a member, which is free, and get a wealth of supportive information and take action opportunities. So I love that.

Me: We’re suffering in all ways, and we shouldn’t be suffering. There’s a lot of conversation about what’s wrong. But we’re not doing anything about it.

THE ORINDA EXPERIMENT VIDEO

THE VIDEO, Dr. Len Saputo: I’m 84 years old, and I’ve never had more energy for what we’re doing, Francesco.

FRANCESCO GARRIPOLI: You’re here today because each of you brought your heart. I think it’s going to be really wonderful to discover how close we all are together, and how tied we are together.

DR. LEN SAPUTO: And that’s one of the reasons why we have Diane… Dr. Diane Powell here today. Because she is a pioneer, and has done some research that I think is changing the world. So, without further ado, Diane?

DIANE HENNACY POWELL: Thank you.

Credentials

Former Harvard faculty member

Student of the world’s indigenous cultures

Studied autism at the Institute of Psychiatry in London

Expert in PTSD and created programs for torture survivors

Member of Think Tank on human consciousness at the Salk Institute

Author of The ESP Enigma

The Principal Investigator in all 9 episodes of “The Telepathy Tapes”, for which there is a Podcast

DIANE: My clinical practice, what I found was it was not medications that healed people.

It was helping to heal relationships, whether it’s your relationship with yourself, or the relationship you have with your family, or the relationship you have to the world, your worldview.

I started thinking about why is it that people can see the same thing, listen to the same set of facts, and walk away with a totally different conclusion about what they witnessed?

That’s the kind of individual variation that we’re having in our society, and it’s led to a lot of division and misunderstanding. So I want to hear from those of you who are here, and the plan is to have us all break up into groups, okay? 1, 2, 3, 4, actually, 8 groups (chairs move around as people begin gathering together).

QUESTION: What is most pressing for you?

AUDIENCE MEMBER in the black hat: Well, it’s kind of like what Diane said, but I’ll use law enforcement in the description. Why is everybody in the world so fucked up that they want to kill each other and not talk to anybody?

MAN: There are many, many people every day coming out of…their sort of stewer of… of “following” and, and being in the “normie” sort of traditional mindset, and looking at new ideas and… and opening up their minds. But I know of nobody’s going the opposite direction and saying, you know, I really should, you know, follow the… follow the rules that the government has issued to me, because in trust them now.

I didn’t before, but now, you know, I think they’ve proven their case. So, you know, nobody’s going that direction.

WOMAN: As long as we have this kind of gatherings, people come together, with different backgrounds, different outlook in life, as long as we get together and understand where everyone comes from, and connect that way.

WOMAN with white hair: I have major concerns with, you know, AI entering our lives and, our disconnect from each other. I see the changes in, students.

Third graders are talking about end of the world.

They’re talking about, things that third graders should not be talking about. You ask them, when you give them a break, you say,

“Okay, let’s get… have a brain break. Do you guys want to go outside and play on the play structure, play in the sand?”

They’re in the classroom, on their computers, playing games with each other, but not… well, I mean, they’re not… they’re interacting through these devices!

MAN: There are literally ways that are specifically designed to manipulate the addictive aspects of our humanity. That’s why we see the children gravitating toward technology in isolation for COVID.

MAN in blue shirt: And a lot of the groups I was participating in said,

“Oh, we can do this online.”

I’m like,

“No! No, I can’t do that!”

That is not my idea of a “group gathering”.

There’s a tribal feeling you have when you interact with a group that can’t be had any other way.

WOMAN: So this is maybe even only the second gathering I’ve been to in, what, three years? Which is ridiculous, because I have done public speaking for 35 years, and I create groups with 200 people.

So, instead, I’ve been home in front of the screen. I dislike it. I’m… so I’m glad I’m here, and connecting with each and every one who lives with people. Thank you.

This is a time now to just say, let’s bring our people together.

FRANCESCO GARRIPOLI:

This is a time to just say, “Let’s bring ourselves together and see what it felt like”.

WOMAN: So, in our group, the question for us that came up is what happens that we cannot speak what we need to speak, in our truth, in our intuition, in our heart resonance, that causes us to be able to have to isolate and be afraid?

So, what can we do now? And I think, essentially, this is what we need to be doing, is to joining in community and realizing that we’re not alone, and there are other people that feel the same way.

DR LEN SAPUTO: Your group is right on, and I’m glad you’re here.

Next time we convene, I hope you’ll invite a friend or two, and we’ll have three times as many people. We were about 8 or 9 people in our group.

MAN: We all agreed on everything that we discussed!

Statistically, half of the group probably voted one way in the recent election. And the other half of the group probably voted the other direction.

I think when people come together, people and people, without middle man, or a middle screen, or what have you, then people get along.

WOMAN: We talked about, how do you know who is your friend?

Ponder that. How do you know who is your friend?

Because you might as well get together with your friends. You might as well know how to find your friends. And how you can become Very good friends.

For each other, with each other.

MAN: If we’re going to talk about community, That’s a commitment.

And that commitment means that we stay in, that we watch each other’s back, just like we’ve done throughout the years. Right? Community means that you show up.

That means that you are there even when it’s not convenient.

That’s what community is.

It means that I’m not gonna leave this relationship because we have strife or difficulty, but I’m gonna lean in because there’s an opportunity for learning.

So thank you for those who are volunteering to make this possible. Right?

But it’s gonna require everybody.

And either we can plummet as a species and take lots of other species with us, Or… We’re going to wake up.

And we’re gonna do what’s necessary for the survival of this Earth and all of our relations upon that. That’s really what I want to say.

I love you.

FRANCESCO GARRIPOLI: Let’s pray to the people in the world who are suffering.

Pray to those who are not awake.

Pray to those who are shut down for whatever reason, and without judgment.

Radiate that loving vibration.

And never underestimate the power of the tribe coming together.

It begins with each of us. We are the change. We are the love that the world needs.

Me: Beautiful. Just beautiful. Wow, amazing how that camaraderie, that humanity, comes forward.

DR. LEN SAPUTO: We all have that, that potential. If we have hope, and we trust that we’re powerful, and we are.

And the people that are controlling us are a very small number of people. We outnumber them a million to one or more.

And yet, we’re still under the control, in an cult sort of way, with the newspapers, and with, the control of our Congress, and not just at the top of our… Of our political system.

But at the local level, too, we found that out after this meeting was done, when I went to the mayor of the city and said, have a look at the video, tell me what you think, and I’d like to meet with you and talk about it.

And that was agreed upon, and we did.

And when we met, we met for an hour with my wife and the mayor, and we talked about the things that we could do together to try and make the city a better place.

And strangely enough, She said,

“No, I’m not interested in doing that. I am already doing what I can to try with outreach. I actually call up people and talk to them.”

I said,

“Well, would you like to co-sponsor an event and do it together? You introduce it so that we can get more people there and see what happens?”

and she said,

“No.”

And I was just blown away. So we have a problem with transparency, corruption, support at every level of our government, except perhaps what we had about 100 years ago.

I’ve looked at a couple films of communities that exist today, that were, like, 100 years ago. And they’re self-governing. There were no elected officials there.

And they do the kinds of things that are for the benefit of the whole community. There may only be a few hundred people, 200 or 300 people in each segment.

But when we went from the country, you know, the rural situation to the city, where there are millions of people, government expanded, and as government expands, freedom contracts.

And we’ve lost it now, particularly with the Supreme Court saying that corporations can be individuals, and they can make donations, and in that way, run the country, along with other rich people who are oligarchs that are really running the process today.

And in my heart, I don’t think that it’s possible to fix our federal government.

That is so far gone and so out of control that that… that battle’s over with.

But the battle with the people is just starting.

And we’re starting to wake up, but we’re still asleep at the wheel.

There haven’t been any major changes that have brought us together. There are a lot of people, good people complaining about the things that are happening in the world, and not coming together.

And what I think we need is for us to look at the positive things that we can all agree upon. And honor those, and see if there’s a way we can then come together with strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity.

And do it as a movement, not as a political movement. See, we’re a 501c3, we are not going to be political. But at some point in time, that will change, if we get big enough.

I may not see that in my lifetime, because I’m… I’ve only got a few years left, probably, being 85 years old.

And it is something that I think could happen, because change… it’s like turning a battleship around in a river. It takes a lot of time for that to happen. But if you don’t start that process, there’s no finish line.

So, we’re interested in getting people together, getting like-minded corporations together, and we have a place on our site where we have… we share the different organizations where we feel we’re compatible with.

And I think over time, when people start to wake up, or if things get bad enough, because I have great faith in humanity. I believe that when things get really tough, we come together.

There’s a tsunami, there’s an earthquake, there’s a civil war, there’s some kind of natural disaster. You know, give your shirt off your back to anybody, because love is what comes out.

And we come together, but we’re not yet at that point, and I hope we don’t have to get to that point before we start to bind together. It’s taken us the last 50, 60, 70 years to become brainwashed, and so we live in our little boxes that we’re comfortable in, because things haven’t gotten so bad yet that America is a bad place to live. It’s still the best place in the world to live.

But it’s going downhill fast.

We’re seeing all kinds of things happening that I think need to be changed, so that’s what we’re doing with PeopleUnited.net, and I’m glad that we can share that information on this show.

Thank you for that, Margaret.

Me: Exactly, and I think also one of the things that struck me about the Orinda meeting was the wide variety of comments that were made, the observations that each separate person had based on their experience, and I was actually really shocked with the teacher, is that the kids don’t even want to go outside and play!

Dr. Len Saputo: Yeah.

Me: I think that’s the thing. It’s not just us, it’s the next generation. These children are growing up with friends that die from the vaccines. They’re growing up with people stabbed in, you know, trains and senseless violence, assassinations of speakers in college campuses.

I don’t know how that’s gonna affect their psyche, but I would imagine that if they don’t have God, and they don’t realize their own spirituality, they’re going have nothing but fear.

Dr. Len Saputo: Yeah, well, that’s what controls a lot of things that are happening. I think that we have to look at the things we agree upon and share those. And we have 5 principles that we believe in.

1. First of all, we believe that spiritual laws supersede the laws of the government.

Because you have to follow your heart. And if the law is not right, illegal or immoral, or for any other reason not right, you have a responsibility as a patriotic American to say ‘no’ to that. And it should be something that’s the highest thing that guides us. If we did that, we wouldn’t have the problem with all the mandates that have been out there, and for the laws that are wrong, for the problems that we see in segregation that still exist today.

Me: I think that’s that is so, so important. You’re absolutely right about that, and this is something that actually continues. I’m looking, here in my photographs, I work with IDoNotConsentform.com.

And that is to have a document that was developed by a lawyer, a JD,RN, who worked for a CEO of a hospital. It’s a few pages, you get it printed, notarized, and if you’re hospitalized, you can get it delivered to the hospital CEO. And it says, I do not consent to this, I do not consent to that. It’s a little bit aggressive, but people are calling the hospital hostage hotline to say, hey, they have me in this… this hospital, and I can’t get out.

There’s a really big need for this, and I am finding a photograph meme on the importance of dissent.

Len Saputo: It shows all the answers. And you share that with your friends, you build community on things like that.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Let me go into this right here. This is talking about unvaccinated blood and blood transfusions.

Here we go. “I do not consent. This is literally the most powerful affirmation you can use against the cabal. Use it everywhere and often. The more people that declare this with intent, the less power they will have over your reality and over the collective as a whole.”

Len Saputo: Beautifully said.

Yeah, so it’s the laws of God, if you will, that take precedence over everything else.

And you have to do everything to support that that you can. That’s our most important principle of the five principles that we think bring people together.

Dr. Saputo:

2. The second principle we have is that the will of the people must supersede the will of the government.

That’s the way that the Constitution and the Bill of Rights has been designed. Our responsibility as faithful, patriotic Americans, to make sure that we run the government.

Because we are the government.

Margaret Aranda, MD: That’s the way it was always supposed to be. Exactly.

Dr. Len Saputo: When we elect somebody to an office, we expect them to be representative to what our… that constituency is all about. Now re-elected by people who have lots of money.

Now you’ve got another story that’s going on, or people that are corporations. All of a sudden, we the people, don’t have much in the way of authority.

Me: So we have to step up to the plate.

Dr. Len Saputo: We are studying the issues that are out there, because if you go vote now, sadly to say, as important as voting is, I’m wondering if I’m going to vote again if things are continued like they are, because the rich people and the corporations own both parties.

So, you vote for one bad party, and there’s another bad party.

Me: The Hegelian dialectic, right?

Dr. Len Saputo: Yes. So, we have to find a way to come together to agree on the things that we think are important, and honor those, rather than to break up into small groups that have different ideas about other things that are important, but don’t bring us together.

That’s the beauty of what this country was founded on.

3. The third thing is that we have to do is to preserve our civil rights.

We all agree that we should.

But they’re disappearing. We’re having too much power from the President, too much power that’s negative from the Supreme Court.

And… and Congress is no longer under our control. It’s under the control of the people that put people in office because of the finances.

4. The fourth thing is that we have to preserve the family unit.

That is disappearing. I think it’s one of the fundamental things that has always been strong about people, who want… who want to get things done. And a lot of that is done at the dinner table.

And today, a lot of that’s disappearing.

We’re seeing very strange things happen with our education system, that had to do with sexuality and lots of other things… that if we had a strong family unit that was supervising all that, that would not be a big issue.

And the last thing is:

5. The economics that we have should serve we the people.

And I should be transparent.

Those are 5 simple things, and there can be many others that we agree upon, but that’s what we start with.

And if we can agree on that, and there is strength in numbers, who could stop us? And if we outnumber the bad guys a million to one — which is hard to believe, but we do — I mean, this is a bad example of how things can get out of control.

And we lose our voice, we lose our country.

We lose all the things that our forefathers fought for, and… then America becomes like Rome. It disappears.

So, it’s in our power now.

We can’t fall asleep at the wheel.

We have to look at what’s possible.

And then follow those things to come together. And it’s not an easy sell, because people feel disenfranchised.

They’re like, what can I do? There’s only me.

I haven’t talked to anybody, okay, when I was practicing, or now, that doesn’t agree with these 5 principles, or that didn’t agree with the whole business of what we’re doing at People United.net.

But yet, we haven’t had great action on their part to join us, and to work with us, and to support us financially so that we can do more of these town hall meetings, and see if we can find a way to show people that it’s possible to go back to what we had 150 or 200 years ago. And revive that, so that we have the spirit of America, which is where we vote, because we’ve got elected officials that will represent what we think.

We have to change some of the things that our Constitution has messed up. We can’t have people who are corporations acting as individuals and controlling the people that we the people elect.

… and tell us lies, because they have to, if they want the money from their corporation or their oligarch, to be re-elected. So there are lots of things that we can do if we come together.

Me: I really love your #4 and the preservation of the family. I stayed at somebody’s house maybe 10 years ago, and I was shocked because they had 3 children, and they never made dinner. They never sat at the dinner table together.

They all had different schedules, and they, would just grab something and eat it out the door. I think maybe twice I saw somebody sat down at the table. They never sat down for one single meal at a dinner table.

Dr. Len Saputo: Well, 50 years ago, it wasn’t like that.

Me: Exactly, it wasn’t like that, yeah, in the 70s, 80s, or 90s, I don’t think.

Dr. Len Saputo: 50s and 40s, too. It was definitely like that.

Me: And we stuck together, you know, we knew everybody in our block. We had block parties.

Dr. Len Saputo: We played sports after school. And we did things together. If somebody needed help, we were there to do that. The the Isolation and independence and the competitive nature that we have been teaching in schools… We all want to make doctors and lawyers and rocket scientists, rather than teaching community.

And the value of working together in a community for the good of all. That’s why we’ve gotten so scattered, and why we’re in big trouble.

Me: Yes.

Len Saputo: Coming together is going to be quite an effort, because it’s now an abrupt change for people to go back to what we had 100 years ago.

And that’s why we’re looking, with PeopleUnited.net, At looking at small organizations, small… small towns, largely unincorporated, and see what they do, and make videos of those that people can see, and then contrast it with what we see today. I mean, you look at San Francisco, or New York, or LA, or Chicago.

Would you really want to live in a city like that?

You’re up at 6, home at 6 am, you eat dinner, watch TV, spend an hour or two with the kids, and you do it 6 days a week.

And then you’ve got people on the street that are Veterans, and people who are psychotic because of things that have happened in their lives, and we have all the money in the world to fight another war.

But just 2% of that would be all it would take to try and fix the problems that we have in the major cities. And the cities are not transparent, and they are corrupt because they’re not asking us what we want. They may ask, but they don’t follow it, because the loyalty is to the people who are feeding them the money that they want to be able to do what they do.

So it’s become a competitive adversarial world that’s got lots of independent silos that are not coming together. That’s big trouble.

That’s why people are talking about socialism.

Which would be one way to handle something like that, but it’s not a good way to handle it, because then you’re all one-size-fits-all.

Dr. Len Saputo: We should be… Living in a… like the kibbutz, maybe.

Who knows? But we’ll see where that goes. Every time I think I know where our work at People United is headed, I find out that I was not on the track that God was offering me… whatever it is, is… is straightening me out, and saying, ‘just be patient’, ‘do the right thing’, ‘honor the spiritual side of what your heart tells you’, and then see what happens.

Me: You can’t put a label on the spirituality aspect. A lot of people think that there is an effort to calcify the pineal gland and take the spirituality out of us, to take, you know, prayer out, and to stop people from being spiritual, or talking about God.

Len Saputo: Somebody made this mess, and with intention that’s good, and in the image of Himself. That says we’ve got a lot of power, too. God created us so he could learn more about Himself. And so I think that if we look at the spiritual side of things, we’re on the right track. So we have to have open hearts where we see what is coming to us when we’re in a deep meditative state, and then follow that path, because that’s… that’s what God needs for himsself, to be able to learn about what He has created of Himself. Now, that’s… those are my thoughts. I don’t know that everybody thinks that, and certainly a lot of religions don’t look at it that way.

Me: But a lot of people do like to foster their connection and their relationship with God. That’s a big part. I mean, a lot of people intrinsically, especially the empaths have this understanding, even young kids, which is why they slash their wrists and commit suicide, there’s a part of them that realizes that this world is fake, and what their spirit is really longing for is to be in the presence of God.

Dr. Len Saputo: God is love.

When we act in love, everything changes.

When we act in competitive ways that are adversarial and separating, it’s quite the opposite. And you can have that if you work towards it, if you understand that, and you have courage. You know, you can close one door, open another, and look out either with fear, because you don’t know what’s gonna happen, or you could look out with curiosity.

And give it a try, and see what unfolds, and trust yourself to be able to do what the right thing is. You’ve always got, you know, your spiritual heart, Giving you direction.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Exactly. That, that, that’s right. I definitely believe in that.

What are the steps that somebody goes through to go ahead and join and be a member?

Dr. Len Saputo: Well, that’s easy, you just go to PeopleUnited.net, and where it says membership, just click on that and join. And what you get is the newsletters when we write them, and if you want to support us, we ask for $5 a month, I think $50 a year to do that, but you don’t have to do that. If you want to, just join us and be part of what we’re doing.

Len Saputo: That’s easy to do. And we need the support of everybody. Until we get to a certain critical size, we don’t have a voice. And the problem is, as individuals, we certainly don’t have much of a voice today. And that’s why we need action.

And I sit back and say, ‘Oh, what can I do?’ “It’s wrong, and I don’t like it, but I think I’m just gonna do the best I can and not get swallowed up by the bad guys.”

But every day, we’re getting swallowed up a little bit more, and pretty soon, it’s gonna be not the guy next door, it’s gonna be you.

Me: Well, and yes, the other thing is, like you were saying, like, a lot of people feel that the only political influence they have, or the only influence they have on their community, is with a vote.

Dr. Len Saputo: Well, if the guy that you vote for and is elected doesn’t pay attention to what you voted him for, because he’s got other obligations, then you have the situation we have today.

Where does it really pay to vote? You vote for a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent, they’re all goofy. Really goofy. And they’re owned by the same cabal.

If you’ve got corporations and oligarchs running everything, what you think, until you get a voice, doesn’t matter. So you have to come together, with unity and solidarity, to be able to have a voice. That’s what America’s built on.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yes.

Dr. Len Saputo: You have to earn that back. And we’ve become complacent. And so we’ve become guilty of what’s happened, because we’re watching it happen, saying, “I can’t do anything about it.”

Well, with that attitude, you can’t.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Right.

Dr. Len Saputo: But that’s a patriotic American. That’s not what your forefathers thought.

Me: Perfect.

Dr. Len Saputo: They’re bloodshed on people who don’t try to do the right thing. So it’s time to wake up. We can’t wait until there’s a civil war, or there’s some horrible thing that happens with a major war where we get consumed.

Me: Where something happens too, like the Charlie Kirk assassination, where people don’t respond, but they react, and we see hatred and other things get even worse.

Dr. Len Saputo: It’s dividing us further.

Margaret Aranda, MD: That’s right.

Dr. Len Saputo: That’s what the bad guys are trying to do.

Me: Successfully, so far. They have a template for that.

Dr. Len Saputo: But I have great faith in humanity, and we’ve always come together when things get bad enough.

But how dumb do we have to be to wait till things get so bad that we can’t stand it anymore, and we come together, and then we fight back?

That’s usually what a revolution is all about.

What I’m talking about is an evolution. If you’re gonna make a change, have it be that there’s a change that’s a good one for humanity.

So revolutions and evolutions are different.

But do it with a good heart, let God lead the way, and do what your intuition tells you to do. It’s the right thing.

And if we all took that time to do that, we wouldn’t be facing the problems we’re facing today, because like I said, we’re a million to one outnumbering the bad guys, with 7 billion people.

Me: That’s a lot of… yeah, that’s a big number.

Dr. Len Saputo: Think of the intelligence of the bad guys. They’ve managed to separate us into silos that are so separated that our voices are so soft and multiple that there’s no cohesion.

There’s no agreement on everything, and we’re not looking at the big issues. We’re looking at financial things, or things of that nature, or political things that become stupid, or some of the sexual things that we’re seeing happening to our world that are crazy, and teaching them to our kids in grammar school is like, what the hell is going on?

How easy can we get?

We either collapse and are controlled, which is what they want.

Or that we stand up and say, “No! You can’t do that, because we’re not gonna let you, and there are not enough of you to stop us.”

Margaret Aranda, MD: There you go. And that’s… that’s, I think, a very, very strong word. I think that… that… a lot of people know this in their hearts. There are a lot of open eyes right now.

Me: And people just need to take it another step and gather together with that like-mindedness and that good intention, and that evolution. I love what you said about “evolution, not revolution”. This is a… comes from a place of love and community. That’s the best place to start.

Dr. Len Saputo: This is a good place to finish.

Me: Yes!

Dr. Len Saputo: It’s community.

Me: Yes.

Dr. Len Saputo: When people have asked me what’s important in my life for the past 35, 40 years, I’ve always said to build community, to come together. And enjoy the fruits of that kind of relationship, because that’s where love is, and that’s what we all crave.

But we don’t get.

Because we don’t take action.

That takes work.

And it’s a responsibility of our great country. Which is losing that now.

Me: Yes.

Dr. Len Saputo: But we’re coming back.

Me: There you go. We’re going back to what our forefathers wanted for us.

Dr. Len Saputo: Exactly.

Me: That’s beautiful.

Well, thank you so much for joining us, Dr. Lynn Zaputo, with PeopleUnited.net.

Me: This is a wonderful evolution coming from the best place, which is the place of love, family, and community and spirituality, putting God first, our God-given rights, our God-given benefits of having a body and… and being in this world together with one another. I think that’s a wonderful recipe for a beautiful product, a new creation.

Dr. Len Saputo: It’s in our power to do that.

Me: There you go, and this is… this is another level of eye-opening. You know, we seem to have our eyes open with one bad thing over another. One bad thing, another bad thing, and some people have a hard time looking at all the badness going on, but they don’t want to see it, I don’t want to see it, but some people are able to handle the truth, and to shine the light on the darkness a little bit better than others, because they feel that’s their God-given mission, or their gift.

But I think that this is… this is a different kind of eye-opening. It’s not… not so much an awakening to the evil, but it’s an awakening to the love. It’s the opposite spectrum.

Dr. Len Saputo: Yeah, the knee-jerk stuff that’s violent, we don’t need that. What we need to do is be smart and loving, and if we can do that, we cannot be stopped, because that’s what we all crave. Even the bad guys.

Margaret Aranda, MD: Yes, that’s so true. And isn’t it, it’s biblical also that love conquers all.

Dr. Len Saputo: Yes, indeed.

Margaret Aranda, MD: There we go, we’ve had the recipe right under our nose. It’s like we’ve had, Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, we’ve had those red ruby shoes on this whole time, but we’ve been so distracted by the goblins that, we didn’t realize that all we had to do was look down and click our heels three times, and just to start the love, and go through some action that puts us in the right direction, and poof! You know, one day we’ll be there.

Dr. Len Saputo: Well, that’s a privilege to be on your show. Thank you for doing the good things you’re doing. I’m proud of what you’ve accomplished in the past couple of years as you’ve made this thing happen, and I wish you the best, because you’re on the right path, Margaret.

Me: Thank you so much. Well, I look forward to working with you some more. I’m going to be posting this not only on my Rumble, but also transcribing it to my Substack. I’m going to be tweeting it out. Are you on Twitter also? Are you… do you know your hashtag by chance? I think you used to be. But we’ll find that, and I’ll post that under the video as well. And we’ll get the Twitter world to look at it, too, because I talk to a lot of people on Twitter.

I can tell you right now, you’re going to be invited to a Twitter Space. It’s like a podcast, and you will go through this. We could even play the video in the background, and we’ll generate a bunch of people from all different walks that are, you know, mostly medical freedom or victims of the vaccine injury scenario, etc. There’s a whole population of people out there that love to come together and talk about, you know, the badness that’s going on, too. But, you know, I love that you’ve got, like, some really inspiring things for, like, a Friday night or Saturday night, date night, family night, you know, that’s encouraging and loving and inspiring, and also active.

I love that.

Dr. Len Saputo: Well, you’re a wonderful friend and partner, and I think together we can make things better. And I appreciate your efforts to get the word out, because that’s what we need. I think there will be almost no one who disagrees with the things we said today.

Me: Amen, that’s right, and thank you so much. Again, we’re going to be sending people over to Dr. Len Saputo and PeopleUnited.net.

Thank you so much for joining us, and we look forward to having you on and doing more work with you.

Dr. Len Saputo: God bless.

Me: God bless you too.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I wish you could hear Dr. Saputo on many different topics. He is so compassionate and kind, exuding a gentle and wholehearted, palpable love that eminates in the most sincere manner.

I will have Dr. Saputo on a Twitter Space in the coming weeks, and I hope you can join us. In the meantime, please do listen to how lovely he brings people together, and know that he is one of the very good guys.

When I shadowed Dr. Saputo in the San Francisco Bay Area, I noted that he would ask people if they could afford a small amount for his serivces, which included light therapy, PET thermal scans, and breast cancer evaluation. I saw diabetics with nerve injury on their feet enter the clinic and after 15 minutes of light therapy, they could feel the carpet underneath their feet!

A true icon of medicine, I hope you join PeopleUnited.net and spread the word.

Because when we get together, we have spiritual unity.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank you for forgiving my sins and cleansing me with Your righteousness through Jesus Christ! Thank you for all that I have: my breath, my touch, my mind and soul and spirit that belong only to You!

I will continue to reject evil in all forms, even the mandates that call me to worship false gods and have fear, Holy God and Creator of All that Breathes!

We pray for Dr. Len Saputo and his efforts, Almighty One, that You continue to bless the work of his hands and refresh his efforts like only You can! Send him people to help, people to share, people to love.

Send us along Your perfect path, whether it is staying home or going to school or work. Bless us all with Your love and kindness, mercy, and forgiveness. And know that while the world may take away temporary things from us, only You give everlasting life in Your presence through the blood of Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ!

We love an honor only You, all the days of our lives! I exhalt Thee! I exhalt Thee, OH LORD! Only You are Good! Only You are Glorious!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

