Usually, when a doctor is under review by a state medical board and threatened with medical license surrender or extraction, they can plead a “deal” that includes a public berating reprimand. Such is what Dr. Mary Talley Bowden faces on Friday morning.

You can see that 10 minutes before Dr. Bowden, the medical board evaluates 2 doctors at 8:05 am CST, then another doctor before her.

5 minutes per doctor. So you know they already have their minds made up and they’re just going over the formal process. If it takes 5 min per reprimand, that seems like a small price to pay for keeping your medical license. The more people that know about it in her case, the more we can see how unjust it is. Plus, I wonder what ‘crimes’ the other 3 doctors committed, in comparison.

An investigation could be launched in Houston Methodist Hospital for its alleged denial of organ transplants to patients who didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, per a letter sent from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton requesting further information on such practices. In correspondence sent from the Texas Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Healthcare Program Enforcement Division on October 2 to Houston Methodist Hospital’s President and CEO Marc L. Boom, the hospital was given two weeks to respond with clear steps to ensure its compliance with the state’s vaccine mandate laws and organ donor-related protocol. The letter cited a law that was passed during the 89th Legislative Session: House Bill (HB) 4076 by state Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) which bans organ transplant recipient discrimination on the basis of vaccination status. It was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 20, and went into effect on September 1. The letter referenced a July 2024 X post made by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden — who was embroiled in litigation after being fired by Houston Methodist for prescribing ivermectin to patients with COVID-19 — which shared a screenshot from the hospital’s Kidney Transplant Program Evaluation and Waitlist Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG). It read, “The kidney transplant will be postponed until the recipient receives the Covid-19 vaccine,” adding that if patients did not receive a vaccine from the hospital, then they must “provide valid documentation of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from the provider.” Upon the OAG’s announcement on Monday, Bowden posted that to “my knowledge, their policy has not changed.” The letter asserted that “If still in effect, the Kidney Transplant CPG would violate state law by requiring patients to receive a COVID-19 vaccine prior to a kidney transplant. Further, to the extent any other Houston Methodist transplant policies mandate vaccination of any kind for transplant patients or penalize them solely based on their vaccination status, including, for instance, by giving them lower priority on transplant waitlists, those policies would also violate state law.” Houston Methodist denied these allegations in a statement to The Texan on Monday afternoon, stating, “Houston Methodist does not have a policy requiring transplant patients be vaccinated against COVID-19, or any other disease, and does not deny care based on vaccination status.” “We abide by all state laws and as one of the largest transplant programs in the country, the safety of our patients always comes first,” it concluded. The letter to Houston Methodist was signed by Amy Snow Hilton, Chief of the Healthcare Program Enforcement, and Andrea Cohen Haim, Assistant Attorney General in the OAG’s Healthcare Program Enforcement Division — whose husband, Dr. Ethan Haim, made national headlines in June 2024 when he was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice after alleging that Texas Children’s Hospital was continuing to perform illegal gender modification practices on minors. Houston Methodist must send Snow a response detailing its plans to comply with state law in this area “including but not limited to, whether the Kidney Transplant CDG remains in effect,” within two weeks. If the OAG receives no reply, it’ll open a formal investigation. “Texans looking to receive medical care should never be turned away due to arbitrary COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by woke medical providers,” Paxton said in a press release on Monday. “Vaccine mandates as a precondition for certain life-saving treatments may not only violate new state laws that became effective on September 1, but they also violate human dignity and run contrary to foundational principles of medical ethics. That’s why I’ve requested that Houston Methodist Hospital clarify its compliance with Texas’s new laws and position on vaccine mandates.” Disclosure: ﻿Unlike almost every other media outlet, The Texan is not beholden to any special interests, does not apply for any type of state or federal funding, and relies on its readers for financial support. The Source is HERE .

The board notified Bowden and her attorney, Steven Mitby, in an October 2 letter that her case will be reviewed for final action on October 17. The board’s staff attorney, Meredith Massey, stated that the “Proposed Final Order” will be considered for approval at that meeting. The order recommends a public reprimand, requiring Bowden to disclose the disciplinary action to all hospitals, treatment facilities, or health care entities where she practices or applies for privileges. The move follows a summary judgment issued earlier this year by the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH), which found that Bowden “behaved unprofessionally and in a disruptive manner” in 2021 when she attempted to help a dying Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy, Jason Jones, receive ivermectin — a drug widely debated during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dallas Expressreported in March. Bowden, who became nationally known for opposing COVID vaccine mandates, called out the board in a video posted on the morning of October 9, arguing that the agency has relentlessly targeted her without producing evidence of patient harm. She stressed the fact that no one was physically hurt and her actions were taken with the intent of saving a man’s life who was, at the time, potentially headed to hospice care. She emphasized that neither Jason Jones nor his widow reported her to the board. Bowden also pointed out that the board “never successfully got an expert witness to testify” against her. In her October 9 video, Bowden drew attention to the juxtaposition between branches of Texas government. While the medical board was pursuing sanctions against her, the Texas House of Representatives honored her with a resolution. “Even more ironic is Texas just made ivermectin over the counter,” Bowden said. In a statement to The Dallas Express, Bowden said the board’s mission “is to protect the public from dangerous physicians, a responsibility made even more critical after Texas’s tort reform,” but claimed that in her case, “they have failed to produce a single witness or expert to substantiate any claim of harm to patients.” “For the past four years, the board has relentlessly pursued me, attempting to prove I am a dangerous physician,” Bowden said. “Despite this lack of evidence, their administrative judges have deemed me dangerous and intend to issue a public reprimand that will remain on my record.” Bowden criticized what she sees as misplaced priorities, stating that while “medical errors occur in 10-20% of hospital admissions,” the board “has devoted substantial time and resources to targeting a doctor who challenged a hospital’s decisions to advocate for a patient’s life.” The board’s communications officer, Spencer Miller-Payne, told The Dallas Express that the agency could not comment or speculate on “proposed or pending orders until further action has been taken.” He invited a follow-up after the board meeting on October 17. The reprimand stems from Bowden’s actions during a 2021 legal fight involving Fort Worth’s Huguley Hospital. When hospital officials refused to allow the use of ivermectin for Jones, Bowden, who did not have privileges at Huguley, coordinated with Jones’s family and attorneys to try to administer the drug through a nurse. A court order temporarily permitted the move before it was stayed by an appellate court, though Bowden and her lawyer said the stay went unnoticed because it was sent to junk mail.

Bowden has said her actions were based on legal advice during “a chaotic and unusual situation where a man’s life was hanging on the line.” She has maintained that no harm resulted and that video evidence disproves claims that her nurse caused a disturbance. Although the case against Bowden was originally multifaceted, nearly every part of the case collapsed over the last two years, leaving only the misconduct claim that was disposed of by summary judgment earlier this year remaining. The case has come at considerable expense to both Bowden and taxpayers. She has repeatedly claimed that she has spent more than $250,000 defending herself. Documents she obtained via Public Information Act request and posted to X appear to indicate that the Medical Board spent at least $30,000, just on the expert witnesses that the agency never ended up using. It is not immediately clear what legal or other expenses the board might have also incurred from this case. These latest developments follow Bowden’s ongoing legal battles with Houston Methodist Hospital, which suspended her privileges in 2021 and accused her of spreading “misinformation.” Bowden has since sued the hospital, alleging defamation and breach of contract, DX reported. The Texas Medical Board is set to make its final decision on Bowden’s case on October 17. A reprimand, if adopted, would not suspend or revoke her license but would remain part of her professional record indefinitely. The outcome could mark a turning point in a high-profile case that has drawn national attention since the pandemic. Source: https://dallasexpress.com/state/texas-medical-board-moves-toward-punishing-covid-crusader/

