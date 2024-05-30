As the establishment seeks to kill and destroy the population, there are doctors trailblazing through the Red Sea.

Would you do the right thing?

If you decide your answer to that question now, it may change your life, livelihood, and reputation.

Another respected doctor presents from Japan, undoubtedly risking his life for being seen as speaking blasphemy to the establishment.

Let's support Dr. Masanori Fukushima and share this story so everyone knows his name and what he said.

On November 25, 2022, to the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor & Social Affairs:

Image Source: https://x.com/drnathimdladla/status/1597800060401889280?s=46

"…Most of them (vaccine injured people) fall asleep crying, while you try and HIDE information!! This is a case of DRUG HARM!! Last year I thought it was going to be a problem if this VACCINE spread and I told professional magazines that it was DELUSIONAL to try and get out of a pandemic by vaccination. NOW people are starting to understand HOW DANGEROUS this #mRNA Covid vaccine really is.” I mean, the MRNA is wrapped in nano particles, that means EVERY CELL in the body engulfs it and then TRANSFORMS. The MECHANISM is clear! If you don’t feel good after vaccination, go to your doctor immediately, you could be suffering from CARDIOVASCULAR disease, AUTOIMMUNE disease, susceptibility to infection and many other things. These nano particles are also absorbed by the brain and they DO cross the BLOOD-BRAIN barrier, only a STUPID SCIENTIST would say that they would NOT!! People had natural immunity to COVID, but, due to vaccination, their natural immunity has been SUPPRESSED!!! The people that are infected with COVID now, are the #Vaccinated and NOT the #Unvaccinated, the government data speaks for itself.”

Another speech

⚠️VERY IMPORTANT⚠️ ❌ JAPANESE SCIENTIST FUKUSHIMA SPEAKS: 'THEY LOOK LIKE MORE DAMAGE FROM BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS THAN FROM VACCINE' (September 7, 2023) ⚠️ Speech by Dr. Masanori Fukushima, Professor Emeritus of Kyoto University, at the press conference Presentation of the 'Vaccine Study Group' (JSVRC). Dr. Fukushima, is President of the "Vaccine Problem Study Group". ⚠️THE ADVERSE EFFECTS HAVE CAUSED A SERIOUS HEALTH AND DEMOCRATIC CRISIS. ⚠️“I think we are in a serious crisis of democracy. It is not even a drug, and I dare say a MURDER you can say with certainty that a massacre has occurred. ⚠️ ASKS A QUESTION: IS IT A HOLOCAUST CAUSED BY BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS?" "This is not a particular situation in Japan, it is happening all over the world. This is not vaccine damage, to put it bluntly it is more of a kind of something like a BIOLOGICAL WEAPON That has been released." 👇👇👇 Source: https://x.com/itsmeback_/status/1706222122505281865?s=46

Dr. Fukushima is the most senior oncologist in Japan; his professional stature brings much respect. And he is risking his all.

Here is his Curriculum Vitae:

Source: https://x.com/prodigalthe3rd/status/1598117989563650050?s=46

Japan Continues to Rise Boldly, Now Traversing Where No Other Oncologist in the World Has Gone

God calls us to be bold.

Share

Being Bold

We had previously introduced you to the courageous Professor Emeritus Masayasu Inoue and his bold speech at a Rally in Japan.

Both Professors Emeritus Dr. Inoue and Fukushima have risked their lives to speak out against the Covid vax.

Oncologist Dr. Masanori Fukushima Speaks Out on Turbo Cancers

We FINALLY have an oncologist who speaks about world cancers, “turbo cancer”, and unexplained cancer fatalities.

Video ⬆️ Source: https://t.me/covidvaccineadversereactions/19829

Share

This article is reprinted from Natural News, with public permission. Some emphases and paragraph breaks are mine.

Top Japanese oncologist says COVID-19 vaccines are “essentially murder” 05/17/2024 // Cassie B. // 15.8K Views Japan's top cancer doctor recently made headlines for openly admitting what many American doctors have been too afraid to say out loud: the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are “the work of evil” and have amounted to what is “essentially murder.” The comments were made by Dr. Masanori Fukushima in a recent interview. The decorated oncologist set up the first outpatient cancer clinic at Kyoto University in Japan and was responsible for the first course at the school in pharmacoepidemiology. He cited one particularly alarming side effect that the mainstream media in the U.S. hasn't reported on – the prevalence of “turbo cancers” that were “previously unseen by doctors.” He said that these cancers started appearing after the rollouts of the vaccines and have been progressing so quickly that they are often in stage 4 by the time doctors diagnose them. He added that the jump in these cancers has been accompanied by increases in excess mortality from cancer in general to a degree that cannot be explained simply by missed treatments or screenings during COVID-19-related lockdowns. He also pointed to sudden deaths seen in individuals shortly after receiving the vaccines, such as a 28-year-old man whose wife found him dead five days after his second dose of Pfizer's mRNA vaccine. It’s a story that is all too common these days, even in people with no history of health problems. He said: “It’s serious. It’s essentially murder. In the end, I want to state clearly that this is my view.” For Dr. Fukushima, it is no surprise that the countries that launched the most aggressive COVID-19 vaccination campaigns are seeing the highest rates of both infections and deaths, like Israel. “Israel led in early and widespread vaccination but also had the highest death and infection rates. The less aggressively vaccinated areas saw less harm,” he said, adding that “Israel was quick to halt the vaccine.” Increasing numbers of vaccinated people need medical care for health issues related to the jab He said that the Japanese government has already documented more than 2,000 deaths connected to the shot, an estimate that he believes is low, along with numerous others who need medical care for serious health issues related to the jab. “There are tens of thousands of people who must see a doctor because of vaccine-related issues,” he said. He estimates at nearly a third of them are dealing with issues like chronic fatigue syndrome and myalgic encephalomyelitis

NOTE: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) or CFS/ME. The main symptoms include severe fatigue and brain fog, leaving many people severely disabled and bedridden. I think every patient with CFS/ME should be tested for both Ebstein-Barr Virus (EBV) and Lyme disease, which may be reactivated by the vax.

Unfortunately and for the past decades, many with CFS/ME have been ostracized by doctors and told that they were pretending to be sick.

They are grateful for the attention they are suddenly receiving, thanks to post-vax injury AKA “Long Covid”.

Many have been bedridden, fatigued, filled with brain fog, brain injured, and with CFS/ME for decades before Covid arrived.

and the problem is only going to get worse as numerous diseases have been spiking since the vaccine rollout. Unfortunately, there’s a chance that some of these patients may not get the attention and care they need. “It’s as if we’ve opened Pandora’s box… We must take these damages seriously and address them earnestly. Any efforts to dismiss these damages as if they didn’t happen are frankly the work of evil. This is a quintessential example of the evil practice of science, ” he asserted. Dr. Fukushima also had some harsh words for the mainstream media and its failure to report on the dangers of the vaccines. He also called out the media for calling vaccine critics anti-science “heretics” and said those who silenced these individuals are the ones going against science, adding that they are “more akin to faith, hysteria or even cult behavior.” He added: “I am now deeply concerned not only about a serious crisis in medicine but in science and democracy.” Source: NaturalNews.com https://naturalnews.com/2024-05-17-top-japanese-oncologist-covid-vaccines-essentially-murder.html

Leave a comment

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

WHAT I REALLY THINK

People aren't just making statements. They are being more bold.

WHERE ARE THE GOOD DOCTORS?

All good doctors should have boldness at speaking out about murderous atrocities, against the evil spiritual warfare of the bioweapon vax.

And wow. It causes cancer. The plandemic costs $$$$$ and it causes cancer so that's more $$$$$, and next, they want a cancer vax which costs more $$$$$ - and also MAKES more money.

Dr. Fukushima is right ~ what we have is the global capture of governments, one that extends far beyond the medical agenda. It is coordinated, funded, and orchestrated to lead to compliance.

They are wringing their hands in glee. And of course, there's still the Hospital Killing Protocols. The fight against evil rages on.

Doing What is Right

As evil pervades, we must shine the light. Ultimately, we must be willing to die for what we believe in, and be decapitated rather than bow to the anti-Christ.

Remember that there is nothing they can do to take us away from the eternal presence of God - and that our job now on earth is “God's Plan” ~ to save souls from eternity with Satan. We were born for such a time as this.

During my near-death experience, I felt that “No More Tears” of heaven. Know that your loved one feels beautifully wonderful and will never cry again! And for us now…

…The harder we die to Christ, the higher our second resurrection will be, and the higher our reward will be in heaven. Whether martyrs like missionary couples die knowing this or not, their reward will be greater because they suffered for Christ's sake.

Likewise, Dr. Masanori Fukushima is put himself out as a martyr. Like many others in history who risked our reputation for various causes, he has risked his life.

Our Father is preparing a room for us.

In the meantime, and with prayer and supplication, we should either lead or follow the best leaders we can find.

We have no fear! We shall stand in this fight against God, as did Moses and all who boldly led!

We decide who we are. They could chase us but God would open the sea for us, if it be His will.

Let's get to the other side with as many souls as we can get. Let us keep saving souls together.

We Pray

Father God, please let us learn from these bold leaders who clearly speak truth. We support them and ask for you to keep Dr. Masanori Fukushima safe, protected, and guided by your Holy Spirit!

Help us to speak boldly about good and evil, to capture souls away from eternal damnation and keep them in your Kingdom forever. Send us where you want us to go. Lead and guide us in all of Your ways. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Send Me

If you don't yet know Jesus

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Share