Thank you to Dr. Byrne for honoring us with his presence today in The Dr Margaret Show X Space! Dr, Byrne was Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and on the Ethics Committee.

Every operation started with a prayer, and every meeting started with a prayer. Doctors were gowned and gloved, and prayers would be said for the Mother and the baby! I asked Dr. Byrne, “What is the soul?” Dr. Byrne: "We can't see a soul. We can't cut a soul. Surgeons can see the heart. The soul is a 4-letter word, and so is "life". The “soul” is a word we use to help us understand about the spiritual, which we can't see but we can know." "During life, there is a unity between the body and soul." ~ Dr. Paul A. Byrne

Dr. Paul A. Byrne is a world-renowned neonatologist and founder of the neonatal intensive care unit at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis in 1963.

He dedicated his career to giving the tiniest patients a fighting chance. In an era when premature and low-birthweight infants had few treatment options and high mortality rates, Byrne and his team innovated boldly.

Partnering with engineers from the nearby space program, they adapted technology to create a miniature blood pressure cuff for tiny arms—previously impossible to monitor accurately. They also pioneered intravenous feeding techniques and, crucially, specially designed ventilators tailored to augment the fragile respiratory systems of preemies.

These innovations, along with micro-techniques for blood analysis, transformed neonatal care and influenced modern medicine for patients of all ages!!!

We had some technical difficulties getting Dr. Byrne on our Space, but we tried and tried and got him to call Laura Bartlett— and from there, we were mesmerized by his stories!

Without “Autolysis”, The Person is Alive

Dr. Byrne explained “autolysis” (self-digestion of cells by their own enzymes) as a clear physical sign of true death — the irreversible breakdown of the body that begins after circulation and respiration fully cease.

He contrasts this with “brain death” declarations: patients declared brain dead are still alive (heart beating, circulation intact, often on the ventilators he helped pioneer for preemies). Their bodies do not undergo autolysis or rigor mortis while supported.

The brain may suffer damage or “respirator brain” changes if blood flow stops, but the integrated living organism continues.

Dr. Byrne stresses that autolysis and decomposition mark biological death, not a flat EEG or absent brainstem reflexes.

Declaring death prematurely (for organ procurement) violates this reality, as the body is still functioning as a living whole.

True death = whole-body cessation leading to autolysis. Ventilator-supported patients showing no autolysis are alive.

Jahi McMath: Dr. Paul Byrne’s Powerful Example of “Brain Death” vs. True Life

In this video, Dr. Byrne recounts the full story — from her tonsillectomy complications in California, the “brain death” declaration, the family’s fight, Dr. Byrne’s involvement and examination, and her successful transfer to New Jersey (where she lived for over 4 more years). He uses it as a key example alongside his discussion of ventilators, autolysis, and why “brain death” is not true death.

Jahi McMath: Dr. Paul Byrne’s Powerful Example of “Brain Death” vs. True Life

In the video above (and many of his talks), Dr. Paul Byrne tells the story of Jahi McMath (often misheard as “Jehivah”), a 13-year-old girl from California. In December 2013, Jahi underwent a tonsillectomy to treat sleep apnea. She suffered severe bleeding, cardiac arrest, and was declared “brain dead” by doctors at Children’s Hospital Oakland.

California hospitals pushed to remove her ventilator and issued a death certificate. Jahi’s mother, Latasha Winkfield, refused to accept this and fought in court. Dr. Byrne examined Jahi, observed her responding to commands (moving when spoken to), and testified she was alive — not dead. Her heart was beating, she had circulation, and she was being kept alive on the very type of ventilator technology Byrne helped pioneer for premature babies.

With legal help and support from Byrne, the family transferred Jahi to New Jersey, where state law allows religious or conscientious objections to “brain death” declarations. There, she received a tracheostomy, feeding tube, and continued care. Jahi lived for more than four additional years, celebrated birthdays, and showed signs of responsiveness before eventually dying in 2018 from other complications.

Dr. Byrne’s Point:



Jahi was not “dead” in California — she was a living patient on life support. Moving her to New Jersey proved that “brain death” is not true biological death (which requires irreversible cessation of heartbeat + respiration leading to autolysis). This case highlights how ventilator-dependent patients can survive when given time and proper care, and why Byrne urges families to fight for life-preserving treatment.

It remains one of the most cited examples in debates over brain death and organ procurement.

A Current Case

Tony Gestone suffered a severe head injury with multiple skull fractures when his car struck a tree on April 9 of this year. His injuries were so severe that his doctors wanted to pursue a brain death diagnosis rather than measures to protect and preserve his life. He was not fed for nine days after his accident. His family, noting and recording movements that Tony is making, unsuccessfully tried to persuade doctors to care for their son. Instead, Tony’s doctors wanted to perform the dangerous apnea test for brain death. The apnea test removes the patient from the ventilator to observe for breathing, and carries known risks of pneumothorax, cardiac arrest, and worsening of a brain injury. Acting on an emergency petition from Gestone’s mother, a Nassau court has temporarily blocked the hospital from performing clinical tests to declare whether the young man is brain dead. The Gestone family has been granted the right to have their own private neurologist examine Tony, and the hospital has provided the family with a hard drive containing Tony Gestone’s complete medical files to assist in this review. Additionally, Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC) clarified in the legal stipulation that there has been ‘no predetermination of death’ by the facility. “For now, the court has ordered NUMC to continue providing all necessary medications — including treatments for hypothyroidism and full nutrition — and to continue treating Anthony ‘in a manner consistent with that of a person who is alive.’”

Listen to Dr. Byrne now by clicking below. No X account needed.

Protect Life 15

See Dr. Paul A. Byrne in one of his talks on protecting life from conception to natural death, with a strong focus on his critiques of “brain death” criteria, organ donation practices, and the role of ventilators.

Dr. Byrne discusses how patients declared “brain dead” are still alive (with beating hearts and circulation) and kept on ventilators — the very technology he helped pioneer for premature infants in the 1960s.

He argues that ventilators support living patients and that true death requires the irreversible cessation of heartbeat and respiration. The first destruction is “autolosis” as all three systems fail: respiratory, circulatory, and neurologic systems.

LifeGuardian.org

Thank you for visiting Dr. Paul Byrne’s website, LIFE GUARDIAN.ORG

HERE IS a Booklet to protect and preserve life:

Organ Donation Refusal — It Must be Documented

Upon registering at the DMV your verbal decline, stating “no” when asked whether or not you wish to be an organ donor, is not honored. According to the language of the law, Revised Anatomical Gift Act (2006), you must “opt-out,” documenting your “refusal” in writing using “explicit language,” otherwise, it is “presumed” that you have consented to be an organ donor to be utilized for the purpose of “organ transplantation, education and research. Document your decision of “refusal” for organ donation, make known your wishes to have your life protected and preserved and ensure, that in the event that you cannot speak for yourself, your family and loved ones will speak on your behalf. It is a matter of life and death.

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Click here to download your MEDICAL CARD REFUSAL

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