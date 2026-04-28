The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Chelie
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Thank you and Dr Byrne for reporting on this issue. I will never forget get the organization called Life-link in Florida circling their wagons as my dad laid in ICU on a ventilator not expected to survive after a surgery gone bad and sepsis developed. He had not opted to be an organ donor. I fought for him to be taken off the diprovan to see if he would wake up and weaning him off the ventilator as this was against his wishes. He eventually went into multi organ failure. When rest of our family agreed, they took him off the ventilator. They also over dosed him morphine “so he wouldn’t suffer” and he would stop breathing. Even then his heart was beating strong . I had to leave his bedside. This want right. The life-link people were still standing by. I told them to leave us alone. This was so against his wishes. They still thought they could change our minds in this devastating moment.

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