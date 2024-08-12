Gates and Tedros of the WHO think that vax refusal is “an act of aggression” that must be “met with force”.

Both self-appointed cabal leaders have ordered governments to organize the military to round people up for forced vaxxing.

They seem to be quite irked by those like us with vax skepticism.

Can the elites force-inject our bodies with mRNA?

By painting a picture of “antivax aggression”, Dr. Peter Hotez, Professor of Pediatrics and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, Gates, and Tedros are pitching that NATO should respond with forced vaxxes.

Dr. Peter Hotez:

“… The health sector doesn't know what to do because first and foremost, this is not first and foremost a political problem. … And what I’ve said to the Biden administration is the health sector can't solve this problem on its own. We're going to have to bring in Homeland Security, Commerce Department, Justice Department, to help us understand how to do this.” I said the same with … I met with Dr. Tedros last month in Geneva, at WHO Director General to say, “I don't know if the World Health Organization can solve this on our own. We need the United Nations agencies, NATO. This is a security problem because it's no longer a theoretical construct with some arcane academic exercise. 200,000 Americans died because of anti-vaccine aggression, anti-science aggression. And so now this is a lethal force that… … and now I feel as a pediatric vaccine scientist … it's just as though … it's just as important for me to make new vaccines to save lives. The other side of saving lives is countering this anti-vaccine aggression.

Vax Criticism = A Hate Crime?

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has funded tens of millions of dollars to Dr. Hoetz to produce new “vaccines”.

And Gates has stated that anyone badmouthing vaccines should be charged with “a hate crime”.

Here's a tweet by Hotez, complaining about his hate mail:

Debate with Hotez, Joe Rogan, and RFK Jr

Joe called Hotez to debate RFKJr, offering a $100,000 donation to a charity of his choice.

Hotez replied with a willingness to speak to Joe.

And Bill Ackman upped the wager!

Hotez still refused to debate RFKjr on the topic of vaccines.

Perhaps in a Bid to Expect Mass Dissent, an HHS Whistleblower Says the Government is Building Quarantine Facilities

HHS whistleblower tells of US government, WEF-assisted detention facilities in all 50 states, that could hold millions of vax dissidents.

Above: Christie Hutchison explains there are 30 million illegals, but these “holding facilities” are for the vax dissidents. And this is backed up by this gentleman, J.J. Carrell, who says she is legit and very connected in this arena:

Former Customs and Border Protection Supervisor J.J. Carrell explains that her background is that of federal contracting, specifically foreign operation bases in military war zones. She would put up soft-sided facilities with food, water, etc. costing probably tens of millions of dollars transferred from her company, which she is no longer a part of. She has access to all the bid contracts. You can go on her website and see endless, endless bids for contracts. … she told me there’s bids for detention facilities being built in all 50 states in America. Who do you think they’re built for? Illegals? Of course not!

All the illegals have been laden with credit cards, living facilities, and IDs. Under Biden, many ICE facilities are sitting empty. He explains there are 30,000 - 40,000 empty beds across mostly the southern US border, that are empty. Why? Because we have massive “catch and release”.

When he got someone like a deported felon 3 years ago, he sent them to one of these ICE holding areas until they were seen by a Judge and deported. Now, if he gets someone who is a deported felon now, they are arrested, vetted, and released. He is releasing them on the street.

His big question is, “Why would you need more beds? When they are now all empty?”

These are critical times. Please keep exposing the elites!

LET US PRAY

Father God,

We put all our trust in You. We thank You for bringing us here today, and for giving us the abilities and gifts that we have. Help us to use all that we know, to lean not on our own understanding, and to keep spreading Your Word to those who are lost!

If You Don’t Yet Know Jesus

If You Think Your Sins are Too Much for God to Forgiv

If You Know Jesus But Want to do More

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Leave a comment