From Hero to Hunted

Who is Dr. Ronald Elfenbein?

Dr. Ronald Elfenbein is an emergency medicine doctor in Maryland. In 2000, Dr. Ron Elfenbein earned his MD degree from State University of New York Upstate Medical University. After completing his residency training at Johns Hopkins, in emergency medicine, he attained Board Certification in emergency physician and now has over 25 years of experience in ER medicine.

In 2016, he founded Drs. ERgent Care (also referred to as First Call Medical Center), an urgent care clinic chain in Maryland, with locations including Gambrills and Arnold.

Community Service Commendations During Covid

But it was during the pandemic when Dr. Elfenbein earned media attention for his significant medical contributions to the public. In the beginning, he attracted national recognition and merit for donating supplies and personal protective equipment to including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York and more.

Later, Maryland’s Governor gave him a personal commendation. He was also named Person of the Year by the Maryland State Medical Board. appeared on CNN and CBS News.

Dr. Elfenbein expanded operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming a prominent figure in Maryland by establishing widespread testing sites and one of the first privately owned monoclonal antibody infusion centers.

For these reasons, Dr. Elfenbein earned recognition as a “COVID Crusader” for community service.

A Personal Citation from the Governor of Maryland, dated June 11, 2011, for Dr. Elfenbein’s work during Covid. Enlarged Image Below.

Official Citation from The Maryland General Assembly in Recognition for “stepping up for your fellow Marylanders, being on the front line fighting this pandemic, and for your honor, integrity, compassion, and vision. Your leadership and tireless efforts are appreciated.”

State Medical Society’s Distinguished Member Award. Essentially a Person of the Year Award, 2022.

Then suddenly, without warning or notice, the government turned on Dr. Ron Elfenbein.

Dr. Elfenbein had publicly criticized the Biden Administration’s decision to halt monoclonal antibody treatments.

Dr. Ron Elfenbein hiking with his wife and four children.

The Charges

In 2022, federal DOJ charges surfaced.

The accusations were of healthcare fraud, related to accusations of over billing for COVID-19 testing (allegedly submitting over $15 million in false claims via “upcoding”).

A 2023 jury conviction was later acquitted by a judge due to evidentiary issues, though the case was revived on appeal by 2025, with ongoing legal proceedings as of 2026.

From Just the News

“…he publicly opposed the Biden administration’s policy in late 2021 to pause monoclonal antibody treatment (asserting that it would undermine Big Pharma funding), and after appearing on Fox News, he faced what he believes was retaliation from what he describes as a weaponized Department of Justice. Four months later, he was indicted on what he asserts are baseless healthcare fraud charges related to “upcoding,” with prosecutors allegedly failing to review the medical charts that form the basis of all coding decisions. According to Elfenbein, the counts, which stem from five coding instances, pertained to patients he never even saw; they were attended by physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners. He was the medical director at the time. Furthermore, Elfenbein was not the person at the practice who dealt with coding and submission of those charts and codes; it was his business partner. Elfenbein’s partner just happened to be a sitting Republican state delegate in Maryland, and was never even contacted by the federal government’s investigators. Elfenbein told Just The News that the government’s assertion was that the medical events were coded incorrectly, and even if that were the case, the difference in billing for each case was $30, totaling $150 over the five cases, for which Biden’s DOJ was seeking 50 years in prison. After a grueling trial, Chief U.S. District Judge James Bredar acquitted him in a detailed 90-page opinion, ruling that the evidence was insufficient to prove Elfenbein’s coding interpretation unreasonable and that some evidence actually supported his understanding of the requirements. Relentless prosecution drains his finances Unfortunately, the Biden DOJ wasn’t done with the punishing process. They appealed and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the acquittal, ordering a new trial in August. Elfenbein has been drained financially, and warns that this could happen to anyone. “I’m nobody, right? I’m just a guy and I’m trying to do the right thing and I tried to step up. But this could be you. It’s not just the Donald Trumps of the world that they go after.” In addition to financial destruction, Elfenbein has endured other forms of punishment. He says he was debanked by American Express, removed from his USAA policy, his TSA pre-check was revoked, and he lost his ability to own a firearm. “The process is designed that way and they are relentless. They want to bankrupt you, and they know that they have more money than you do, so they will keep coming and coming and coming until you either plea or go to jail.” Amanda Head is the White House correspondent at Just The News. Follow her on X . Link: HERE .

What Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Has to Say

Because if they can create charges against 1 person, they can do it to anyone.

The Hope

The hope is for the tide to turn, and we know that God can do that!

Last week, Dr. Elfenbein was invited to the DOJ to be part of a roundtable discussion talking about weaponization. The pardon attorney, and a wonderful man, Ed Martin, hosted it. Former Governor Blagojevich was also invited and was there- he was previously imprisoned but recently pardoned by Trump (image below):

Your right: Former Governor Blagojevich. Your left: Dr. Ron Elfenbein.

How To Help

1. Go Fund Me. Here is Dr. Elfenbein’s Go Fund Me , soon to be replaced by a GSG fundraiser:

2. Calling On Pam Bondi

“Free Dr. Ron Elfenbein!” says Real Cynthia Hughes. Additional cases can be seen at WeaponizationWatch.com.

Gratitude to Weaponization Watch

“We bring the stories of innocent Americans out of the shadows and into the light. Weaponization Watch advocates for victims of government abuse by providing resources, amplifying their stories, and driving targeted advocacy and media efforts. We relentlessly shine a light on innocent American citizens who have been punished or persecuted for their political, medical or religious and conservative beliefs. Use our contact form to submit a case for consideration, and check back regularly to see which cases we are actively highlighting. We are living in a moment where the pillars of freedom, accountability, and justice are being tested like never before. Across the country, government overreach, cancel culture, targeted censorship, and even violence against conservatives have become disturbingly normalized. The once-sacred office of the President of the United States is no longer treated with the respect, neutrality, or constitutional guardrails it demands — and this cannot continue. Weaponization Watch was created for this exact moment. Our mission is simple but urgent: to hold government accountable and expose those who manipulate power for political gain. We stand for freedom, fairness, free speech, and the rule of law — and we are unwavering in our commitment to uncovering every corner where corruption, bias, or abuse tries to hide.”

Link: HERE.

RETRIAL:

United States v. Elfenbein, Case No. 1:22-cr-00146

U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland

Judge James K. Bredar was scheduled to adjudicate the new trial. Curiously and inexplicably, he sent a one-line email last month saying,

“I am recusing myself from the case.”

Maybe he knows what a poor case the government has?

There’s a New Judge and A New Date for this Baltimore, Maryland Trial: in August. We’ll update you when it gets closer.

U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland

101 West Lombard Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Link to Documents

The primary public source for documents in United States v. Elfenbein, Case No. 1:22-cr-00146 (U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland), is the federal PACER system (Public Access to Court Electronic Records). This is the official repository for federal court dockets, filings, orders, transcripts, and other documents.

PACER main site: pacer.uscourts.gov

You need to create a free PACER account to search and access documents (fees apply per page/view, typically $0.10 per page, with quarterly waivers under $30).

To find the case: Use the PACER Case Locator pcl.uscourts.gov or log in directly and search by case number (1:22-cr-00146) in the District of Maryland.

Free/recapped docket view (partial, community-sourced from PACER via RECAP):

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/63247459/united-states-v-elfenbein/

This provides a searchable docket summary, some free PDFs of filings (especially older or unsealed ones), and links to purchase full PACER access if needed. It includes entries like the indictment, notices of hearings, transcripts, and appellate updates (e.g., the Fourth Circuit appeal No. 24-4048). Note: Not all documents are free here; many link back to PACER for full access.

For specific notable documents (e.g., the original indictment or appellate opinion):

The indictment is referenced in DOJ press releases and sometimes available as a direct PDF: https://www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/file/1495751/download (from justice.gov archives).

The Fourth Circuit’s published opinion (reversing acquittal but affirming new trial): https://www.ca4.uscourts.gov/opinions/244048.p.pdf.

Court documents are not freely available in full without PACER (or partial RECAP coverage), as federal criminal cases like this require account-based access for privacy and fee reasons. For the most current docket (including recent scheduling orders), check PACER directly, as schedules can change.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They do this.

They pick on people who said or did the wrong thing (in their eyes). And they try them every way possible: financial destitution by lawyer fees, stripping of medical license (but not in this case), and letters after letters. I know, because they did it to me in some ways. And of course, it puts a strain on relationships.

Dr. Kirk Moore knows. And he’s here to help. After all, they called him out and the same Biden’s DOJ took him to court, landed him in prison (including a bout of solitary confinement), and finally, after great Press Conferences in front of the courthouse, the public called for Attorney General Pam Bandi to resign — and then she dismissed all federal charges!

Can we get Pam to dismiss these charges, too? Can we get people to protest outside of the courthouse?

We need publicity and public outcry! This is how it worked for Dr. Kirk Moore, and this is how it will work for Dr. Ron Elfenbein.

See what we did:

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Protect us from evil from within and without.

Make Dr. Elfenbein strong and keep his spiritual swords sharpened for facing and fighting all the atrocities ahead of him!

We know the battle against evil is put in motion by spiritual forces of darkness, powers, and principalities that You have overcome but still have reign here on earth for now.

Help those who have suffered for Your causes! Make them strong! Send them people who want to help them out of the goodness of their hearts! Bless them! Help us help them in any way possible!

I thank You for being with me in all that I do, and ask You to keep sending me where You want me to go.

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen!

