The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy Pochel's avatar
Randy Pochel
6d

Evil is loose as we have have seen judges and juries align with the devil

against good people. Like the fraudulent charges against President Trump and the J6 political prisoners.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
beth's avatar
beth
6d

Evil has taken over the world. So sad that someone that did so much good was taken down by the satanic system. It is not even safe to be a nurse or a doctor. Unless they promote the evil against patients. We know all the 3 letter gov entities are evil, f b i c i a , etc Most all medical entities are evil. It is a sad world. Now so many around me are dying of blood clots, heart attacks, strokes and turbo cancer from the s.... Feel at a loss due to all this evil. Tried to warn many, but many believe tv news lies and wanted to be park of the cult. Most are incapable of critical thinking.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture