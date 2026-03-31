Addendum: The Remner Hearing is on Monday, April 13th. Can you go to Memphis, Tennessee for a press release? Here’s the Dr Margaret Show link to my talk with DR SANJEEV KUMAR! On what I believe is the weaponization of the DOJ and FDA ~ What do you think? https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1RKZzjvbNpgKB

Let me introduce you to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, who is among about 300 double-board-certified gynecologic oncologists and pelvic surgeons practicing in the United States with expertise in high-risk pelvic surgery & surgery at the 400 pounds body weight range.

Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of complex gynecologic cancers—including cervical, endometrial, ovarian, vulvar, and vaginal malignancies like teratomas (a special interest of mine during internship)—as well as challenging pelvic masses and tumors, he built a reputation as a highly skilled and compassionate surgeon in Memphis.

A former Associate Professor at the University of Tennessee and fellowship-trained at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Dr. Kumar has co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and earned multiple awards for his contributions to the field with more than 10,000 google scholar citations.

At the peak, there were 8 providers and about 40 employees in Dr. Kumar’s practice, a very busy Memphis, Tennessee clinic opened 6 days a week. He never turned anyone away, even if they were unable to pay for his services.

In order to diagnose uterine problems in women, he performed perhaps more hysteroscopies than other clinics in the area, because he built his reputation as such and essentially functioned as a national referral center. Much like a cardiologist uses a stethoscope, his instrument of expertise is a hysteroscope.

Understand that if Dr. Kumar misses a tumor, the patient can die of cancer. If a patient has complaints consistent with the need for a hysteroscopy, he will do it based on the symptoms and complaints. This is the Mayo Clinic theme: patient-centric care -it is simple!

To understand the charges, let’s know what a hysteroscope is, and what it does.

Hysteroscopy

Many times, hysteroscopy is used to determine why a woman has abnormal bleeding, commonly due to cancer or fibroids (benign growths) and sometimes infertility as well. Mayo Clinic explains. The instrument is a camera inside a hysteroscope, similar to an endoscope used for an upper GI test to look at the esophagus and stomach, or a colonoscope used to do a colonoscopy:

A Hysteroscope. It goes in through the vagina, past the cervix, and into the uterus. It commonly is used to look for causes of abnormal bleeding.

In the clinic, a hysteroscope can be used without anesthesia; in the hospital, one needs anesthesia and the costs and complications go up drastically in the hospital.

Once a hysteroscope is inserted into the vagina, the instrument becomes “unsterile”. Despite this general knowledge, the prosecution held that the uterus is “sterile”, which it is not; see the studies on the uterine microbiome.

Patients were seen through insurance, private pay, no pay, Medicare, and Medicare. Upholding his oath as a dedicated physician, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar did not discriminate based on the patient’s financial status.

The 2024 Office Raid

On April 16, 2024, they raided Dr. Kumar’s clinic to seize these instruments and take pictures.

It was primarily an FBI operation (FBI’s Nashville Division – Memphis Resident Agency). Some reports mention state and federal agents were present, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), which handles Medicare/Medicaid fraud investigations. Dr. Kumar was not at the clinic on the day of the FBI search. Construction was going on at the clinic, and nobody knew where items were placed by the construction crew.

Breakdown of the 46 Counts:

His “crime”? Performing hysteroscopies in the office (no anesthesia needed, far cheaper & safer than hospital) to diagnose bleeding, tumors, and cancers early. For that:

16 counts of Adulteration of Single-Use Devices. Violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act — primarily for allegedly holding the device under unsanitary conditions. However, these counts were misrepresented to the public as device reuse.

16 counts of Misbranding of Reprocessed Single-Use Devices. Also under the FDCA — for allegedly misbranding or improperly labeling devices that were reprocessed. Ironically, these were the same devices that were subject of adulteration counts as well. One wonders how a device can be adulterated and misbranded at the same time! Discarded devices from biohazard cans were collected and charged.

4 counts of Adulteration of Hysteroscopes Cleared for Reprocessing. Specific to hysteroscopes that are approved for re-use under certain conditions, but allegedly adulterated through improper handling or conditions. Here the prosecution charged devices simply because they were present at the clinic with no evidence of their use on a specific patient.

10 counts (or 6–10 depending on reporting) of Healthcare Fraud. Alleged false billing to Medicare and Medicaid for in-office hysteroscopies with biopsies that prosecutors claimed were unnecessary or improperly performed/billed. Some reports specify 6 healthcare fraud counts in the final guilty verdicts, suggesting the 10th category may include related or overlapping fraud allegations, including “unnecessary hysteroscopy procedures.”

Remaining counts (to reach exactly 46): These appear to include additional device-related or fraud counts tied to specific instruments seized during the raid (some reports note prosecutors split charges per device into separate adulteration + misbranding counts). A few early versions also referenced “performing unnecessary medical procedures.”

Social Media Frenzy

Social media was, saying horrific accounts, like:

“Find this mother-f*cker and kill him.” “He should have the same fate as Epstein.”

All his friends quit talking to Dr. Kumar. A bunch of patients came forward and started asking if they were sexually abused while under anesthesia. Lawyers took out ads seeking additional patient complaints.

Charges While Absent

Dr. Kumar was charged with sexual assault on the days when he was not even in the clinic and his female physician assistant performed the hysteroscopy.

The government complained to the Medical Board on the same complaints; the board investigated in September of 2024 and wrote a letter to Dr. Kumar that he was relieved of any wrongdoing.

After all this trauma, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar thought the case was over.

Without Warning: February 28, 2025

On this day, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar was arrested on a Friday morning going down a hallway wearing scrubs and a white coat for 0730 incision time. It was 0725. Six FBI agents in bullet-proof vests and guns surrounded and confronted him.

The lead asked,

“Are you Dr. Kumar?”

He said, “Yes.”

Then they said,

“We have an arrest warrant for you. You have charges of prostitution and illegal sexual activity.”

As they put him in handcuffs, Dr. Kumar said nothing. He remembered movies that anything can be used against you. He knew he hadn’t done anything wrong but assumed they were engaging in malicious behavior. They were matter of fact.

Once he dropped his bag he carried, the handcuffs were put on. They took him to their unmarked car that looked like an Uber, and a fellow physician who witnessed it called his wife to notify her.

They took him to an FBI Detention Center in downtown Memphis, in the Federal Courthouse Building.

They removed his black jacket that was worn over his white coat on this cold, winter day. They booked him, took fingerprints and a picture, took his phone and bag, then he was able to call his wife.

“Call Larry Lorenzie”, he said, “And tell them they arrested me. Please try to get me out.”

They whisked him to jail in Memphis, seemingly pre-planning to have him held for the 3-day weekend while courtrooms were closed. The next available hearing date was not until the following Tuesday or Wednesday. They put him in a cell awaiting appearance before a District Magistrate. He waited to unseal the indictment at 2:30 pm. This is the downtown facility frequently referenced in Memphis federal cases for short-term holding.

He had an attorney who had been previously unaware of the arrest. Dr. Kumar got in front of the District Judge, who unsealed a 42-page indictment.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, a Memphis gynecologist operating the Poplar Avenue Clinic, was accused of sexual assault of female patients in a malicious prosecution by design. A legitimate hysteroscopy was misbranded as sexual assault by a malicious prosecutor looking to grab headlines. By February 28, 2025, it was front-page, repetitive news that seemed poised to destroy a man and a career.

Dr Kumar Recalls The Courtroom

The first 4 charges were of sex acts and crossing state lines. His attorney turned to him and said in front of the court,

“You never told me you had sex with your patients.” To which Dr. Kumar said, “I didn’t!”

By Tuesday or so, his attorney “peeled back the onion” and ascertained this looked like it went from a ‘medical fraud’ case to a ‘crime of violence’ to ‘ruin your reputation’ and ‘lock you up’

He felt like someone had cut his leg and was scratching it with barbed wire.

In Jail

The government machinery first falsely charged him under false pretense. They read the indictment as he was arrested in late February 28, 2025, and put him in jail – into Solitary Confinement, locked in a dark room with a tiny window 15 x 15 cm window (let out one at a time to take a shower)-- over a long weekend.

Citing an arrest warrant for “prostitution” and “illegal sexual activity” for which his patients were accused of “crossing state lines” because his practice is in Memphis, and Memphis is a border state to Arkansas. Thousands of patients live in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

From Feb 2025 – Oct 2025, articles have prominent sexual abuse narratives. Multiple legal firms began advertising for people who said they were a victim, in attempts to amass former patients.

They tried to spin the story by using a hysteroscope as a sexual weapon.

Initially, Dr. Kumar was indicted on 23 federal counts. The falsified charges included enticement and inducement to engage in illegal sexual acts by allegedly coercing women to travel for sexual activity under the pretense of medical procedures, as well as adulteration and misbranding of single-use medical devices through reuse, and healthcare fraud involving fraudulent billing to Medicare and Medicaid for in-office hysteroscopies with biopsies between 2019 and 2024.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee released a press statement using inflammatory language that implied predatory conduct, later revised to remove sexual references without issuing corrections or notifications to the media or community.

Initial Press Release, February 28, 2025

The initial misleading DOJ press release cited that Dr. Sanjeev Kumar was indicted on 23 federal counts including coercing four women across state lines for sexual abuse via unnecessary gynecologic procedures, reusing unsanitary single-use devices without patient consent, and defrauding Medicare/Medicaid.

Out of Jail

Upon getting out of jail, Dr. Kumar petitioned the court to re-open the clinic. Judge Sharmine Clemens agreed that he could do so, however, she imposed such restrictions on him that he effectively has been unable to open his clinic again.

He would have had to give every patient a copy of the indictment that included “illegal sexual abuse activity” and crossing state lines. She included that he cannot contact or communicate with his former patients or former employees. It seemed like a trap, because any former patient stepping foot on the grounds was sure to initiate more charges. With 7,000 patients over 10 years, Dr. Kumar had already saturated the practice in the city as a gynecological cancer specialist.

As he is out of jail on bond, Dr. Kumar’s wife picked him up. He was starving and wanted to go out to eat. She said,

“No. We can’t go out to eat because the news is saying you are a sexual abuser.” “Someone may harm you if they see you.”

Second Press Release: November 3, 2025

This release announced a second superseding indictment that added 27 new counts focused on adulteration and misbranding of medical devices. It shifted emphasis away from the earlier sexual coercion allegations (all of the sexual assault allegations were dismissed but the malicious prosecutor doubled down) toward device reprocessing violations and healthcare fraud.

On March 4, 2025, Dr. Kumar was released on a $100,000 bond after pleading not guilty on March 12, 2025. Bond conditions required him to close his clinic, surrender his passport, avoid contact with alleged victims and employees, and restrict travel.

March 10, 2025 Chapman Law Group Press Release

This describes the serious sexual charges were indeed an attempt by the malicious prosecutor to sensationalize the case and mislead the public and the courts alike.

October 17, 2025: 17 Charges Dismissed

On October 17, 2025, Chief U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman dismissed 17 counts, including the most serious sexual coercion and enticement allegations, after defense arguments that the procedures were improperly characterized as sexual activity. This significantly narrowed the case.

But on social media, people said,

“Kumar paid the judge and he got off. That’s what abusers do.”

The malicious prosecutorial propaganda persisted.

In a case of classic malicious vindictive prosecution; the prosecutor doubled down and increased the number of device charges. Each device removed from trash carried two counts. One for misbranding and one for adulteration. 10 counts of medical necessity persisted because there was a specific date attached to it. Shockingly, Dr. Kumar was also charged if his employees performed the procedures.

The medical board dismissed the case against Dr. Kumar. One would expect that the medical board investigators would know more medicine and medical device disinfection than the malicious prosecutor trying to buff up the Curriculum Vitae in hopes of a lucrative job with a big law firm later one.

You may want to read, “License to Lie”- mandatory reading by Sidney Powell.

The Trial: December 1-2, 2025

The trial began with opening statements.

At the peak, the government charged Dr. Kumar with 46 counts. The jury convicted him on 40 of them (mostly device adulteration/misbranding from seized instruments—some were inoperable, others were locked (as he showed on the stand because they could NOT be used twice by structure), or in disinfectant per CDC decontamination guidelines). The government looked through the trash and even cited this disposal -- in an approved “human biologics” red can.

No device was proven to be reused on a single patient on any specific date. A jury instruction was given that ‘held for sale’ means that the device was potentially available for patient care and not that it was ACTUALLY used!

Since technically all devices in a doctor’s office are “potentially available” for patient care, that means virtually any doctor can be indicted and prosecuted at will. This case presents a shocking misuse of prosecutorial power.

The government told the jury that Dr. Sanjeev Kumar repeatedly reused single-use medical devices (especially hysteroscopy instruments), performed unnecessary procedures, and billed Medicare and Medicaid for millions in fraudulent claims. They portrayed the case as clear-cut violations involving adulteration and misbranding of devices, along with healthcare fraud. They counted defective and cross over claims to pad up their numbers. They included denied claims as well.Dr. McDonald was a Prosecution medical expert. But his testimony (including cross-examination on medical necessity and overutilization) took place in the second week of the trial. “Overutilization” of hysteroscopy was determined by this physician gynecological oncologist who testified that he only does this procedure in the hospital, whereby we know that it means Operating Room staff, anesthesiologists, and OR staff. Bear in mind that this medical care happened during Covid, when patients were dying in hospitals.

Dr. McDonald was a Prosecution medical expert. But his testimony (including cross-examination on medical necessity and overutilization) took place in the second week of the trial. “Overutilization” of hysteroscopy was determined by this physician gynecological oncologist who testified that he only does this procedure in the hospital, whereby we know that it means Operating Room staff, anesthesiologists, and OR staff. Bear in mind that this trial happened during Covid, when patients were dying in hospitals.

We know that no one wants to go to the hospital at all. For anything.

In a private conversation with me on this, Dr. Kumar recounted one obese patient, scheduled for him with robotic surgery to cure endometrial cancer. The patient was sent for cardiac clearance for chest pain. In preop clinic, the nurse (not a doctor; this was reportedly by protocol), said she needs an angiogram before preop clinic. The patient went to Cardiac Cath Lab to check her heart arteries for stenosis – and an evaluation of whether heart bypass surgery was needed. During the angiogram, she developed an aortic dissection and died on the table. Dr Kumar described that in clinic, one didn’t have to worry about hospitals, hospital-acquired infections, or the hospital protocols.

The Endooscope Cannula in the Biological Bin

Disposal. See the instrument above in the red bin, properly found in the red human biologic trash disposal bin. Yet the jury found Dr. Kumar ‘guilty’ of “adulteration” of the hysteroscope; even though the cannula in the picture could be either a hysteroscope or a cystoscope!

Dr. Kumar himself took the stand and showed how the hysteroscope has a built-in mechanism that LOCKS IT from future use once it is used just one time!

Even though it was a public trial, and the courtroom was not filled. The media people came in and out; no one sat through the whole thing. No articles were focused on the defense case. Prosecutors constantly leaked information and the trial ended before Christmas, around December 23rd.

January 7, 2026: Verdict Announced

On January 7, the verdict was announced after five days of deliberation, the jury convicted Dr. Kumar on 40 of the 46 counts: 16 for adulterating single-use devices, 16 for misbranding or reprocessing them, 2 related to improper handling of hysteroscopes cleared for reprocessing, and 6 for healthcare fraud. The jury deadlocked on the remaining 6 counts (primarily fraud-related), resulting in a mistrial on those.

In January, the prosecutors also sought to revoke bond, citing flight risk and financial resources, but the judge denied the motion.

Defense filings highlighted major issues leading to a trial that was not fair and marred with numerous misconducts. The lead FDA Special Agent Brian Kriplean admitting to wiping his phone contents in violation of evidence-preservation policies—a point raised as a potential Brady/Giglio violation. He deleted his communication with the witnesses.

Defense attorney Ronald Chapman II, in a January 12, 2026 YouTube explanation, described many FDA charges as spurious:

Seized instruments were inoperable (lacking batteries)

Certain cannulas had self-locking mechanisms to prevent reuse

Other items were mismatched or staged for disposal

Some were soaking in CDC-approved disinfectants.

Listen as Atty. Ronald Chapman argued there was no evidence of actual reuse of inoperable or locked devices, and jury instructions permitted conviction based solely on their presence in the office. Such crime is labelled as the crime of intent. No actual act leading to device adulteration leading to use on a patient was observed but the jury instruction allowed conviction based on the mere presence of the device in the clinic.

Chapman stressed expert testimony supporting Kumar’s high-level disinfection methods (aligned with CDC practices used nationwide), excluded CDC-related evidence, absence of patient harm or infections, patient consent, successful cancer detections, cost savings compared to hospital settings, and no findings of wrongdoing by the Tennessee Board of Medicine. See here:

The defense also emphasized Kumar’s community contributions, including providing free gynecological services, screenings, and care to many underserved Black women in Memphis at no cost, aiming to detect cancers early and reduce barriers in low-income communities. Referring physicians reportedly noted he treated hundreds or thousands of patients appropriately with passionate, life-saving focus.

The Jury Verdict: January 8, 2026 Announcement by the DOJ has been Questioned by the Defense.

NOTE: These later releases notably dropped or minimized the inflammatory sexual abuse language present in the original February 2025 press release. No formal correction or retraction was issued for the earlier version.

100+ YEARS

Prosecutors have cited potential sentences of 100+ years (or up to 162 years/1,944 months if statutory maximums are stacked), with healthcare fraud carrying up to 10 years per count and adulteration/misbranding up to 3 years each. The defense contests these extreme figures as inconsistent with sentencing guidelines and congressional intent.

Defense highlighted that Dr. Kumar’s in-office hysteroscopies with biopsy cost $0-$1,000, vs $5,000–$40,000+ in hospital costs. Performing these procedures in the office likely saved Medicare and Medicaid millions — potentially tens of millions — by avoiding high facility and anesthesia fees. Obviously all anesthesia-related complications were avoided as there was no hospital anesthesia involved.

Additionally, defense statements and referring physician accounts highlighted that Kumar’s in-office diagnostic procedures identified endometrial and other gynecological cancers in numerous women—many from underserved communities—who might otherwise have gone undiagnosed until later, more advanced stages, potentially leading to preventable deaths.

Dr. Kumar’s patients had NO infections, NO complaints, and NO harm from his disinfection methods that per his Defense, aligned with the CDC’s recommendations.

Mistrial on 6 Counts, “Guilty” on Medical Devices

The jury deliberated for 5 days. The Defense called it unfair:

The government’s initial sex smear tainted everything, yet the judge denied a motion for a change of venue;

Misleading evidence was presented;

Dr. Kumar’s following proper CDC guidelines was excluded’;

An FDA agent actually wiped his cell phone, a potential Brady violation.

Although the prosecutorial propaganda depicted reuse of medical device, actual trial had no connection of a device to a single patient on any specific date. The guilty verdict was based on the mere presence of biologic trash in the clinic soaking in Cidex OPA.

From the beginning, the media repeatedly echoed prosecution, making Dr. Kumar unable to go out in public; his Defense barely broke through.

And instead of supplying a second press release correcting the initial allegations of sexual crimes, the government simply amended the initial press release, allowing public perception to persist.

A BREAK IN THE CASE: A Remmer Hearing is Scheduled for April 13, 2026

What’s A Remmer Hearing?

It stems from the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case Remmer v. United States. The Court ruled that any private or unauthorized contact with a juror during a trial is presumptively prejudicial (it is assumed to have harmed the defendant’s right to a fair trial). The trial court must then hold a hearing to determine:

• What exactly happened,

• Whether it affected the juror(s), and

• If it was prejudicial enough to require a new trial.

What Happens in a Remmer Hearing? The judge questions the juror(s) involved (and sometimes others) under oath. Both the defense and prosecution can participate. The goal is to decide whether the jury remained impartial.

If the court finds that improper influence (e.g., media coverage, outside pressure, social media, threats, or other extraneous information) actually biased the verdict, it can grant a new trial or even dismiss the case based on possible juror misconduct or influence.

In Dr. Kumar’s situation, the Remmer hearing (scheduled for April 13, 2026) is examining the jury verdict in relation to possible external tainting of the jury.

If successful, it could lead to overturning the 40-count conviction.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Now THAT would be justice in action, overturning this case!

100+ Years in Prison. This is cxtreme sentence stacking. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar is still threatened with 100+ years in Federal prison.

In His Words. Dr. Kumar maintains that he served patients “like family”.

“As far as science is concerned, we are confident we are on the right side.”

I bet his former patients are scared to speak out — especially after the DOJ seemed to indict him in the press.

What Is This Really About?

A broader question: “Is this “killing the cash cow”?”

In-office procedures cut hospital profits. When doctors shift care to clinic, there are lower costs, more access, fewer complications of anesthesia. What’s wrong with that? It gets hospitals, operating rooms, staff anesthesiologists out of the picture, so hospitals lose up to $40,000 per patient.

But regulators & prosecutors can weaponize regulations, citing “overutilization” claims to do procedures in clinic instead of the hospital, as well as “device rules” against any high-volume doctor who does office procedures.

Early sex allegations amplified the take down of Dr. Kumar’s reputation in Memphis, Tennessee such that even after the charges were dismissed, the public perception and narrative have persisted in public and social media. Goodness! He got death threats!

But regulators & prosecutors can weaponize regulations, citing “overutilization” claims to do procedures in clinic instead of the hospital, as well as “device rules” against any high-volume doctor who does office procedures.

Early sex allegations amplified the take down of Dr. Kumar’s reputation in Memphis, Tennessee such that even after the charges were dismissed, the public perception and narrative persisted in public and social media!

How was this court trial EVER HELD IN THE SAME CITY?

After all, sexual assault allegations are presumptively prejudicial to a male gynecologist. Aren’t they? How could a jury be expected to not have absorbed the multitude of news reels — and judged Dr. Kumar in advance?

This case raises many big questions, but the biggest one is this:

Are there any limits for the malicious use of prosecutorial power? Because we see doctors and advocates being targeted for not ‘behaving’, and the government’s behavior is outrageous in the extreme. It’s almost as if they know they will lose, but they want to be as outrageous as possible, to inflict as much personal pain as possible.

And isn’t the process the punishment? The process has been the punishment for Drs. Kirk Moore and Ron Elfenbein, and many others.

We need to stop the government from targeting doctors. Because “if they can come after your doctor, they can come after you ”, just like Governor Newsom said (and this is why I fought AB 2098):

These are the Big Topics for Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, LIVE with Q&A on The Dr Margaret Show X Space on Saturday, April 4th at 10:30 pm PST:

Listen to the Replay Anytime! No X Account Needed!

Targeting doctors who care

The weaponization of the DOJ and FBI

Medical innovation vs. rigid “single-use” rules

Office-based care saving Medicare/Medicaid millions outside of hospital-based care

Serving poor, Black women for free in a local community

Patient-based care with no anesthesia, quicker procedures, lower cost and fewer complications

Over-criminalization of billing/medical judgment disputes

The impact on doctors serving the poor

Early cancer detection CLICK HERE to Join us with Dr. Sanjeev Kumar on Saturday at 10:30 am PST! Includes Q&A!

References:

For more interviews and articles on the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI, please join us for The Dr Margaret Show Community HERE, where I give you exclusive insights. Listen to Dr. Kumar on Saturday, HERE!

Let Us Pray

Father God,

We thank you for this day and all that it brings to us! Keep us directed toward Your Path and Purposes, wherever we go and whatever we do!

We pray for all these charges against Dr. Kumar to be permanently dropped! Protect the juror or parties that have resulted in the Remmer Hearing! Keep them safe and able to testify, and may this strengthen more jurors or people to come forward as whistleblowers!

Bless Dr. Kumar, get his defense maximally lined up, and let them see the fruition of their work in this case being DISMISSED!

Help us to keep SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

TURN THIS AROUND, HOLY GOD!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

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