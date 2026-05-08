Share

The Dr Margaret Show welcomed Dr. Tau Braun today — He is a former clinical psychologist, and a leading U.S. national expert in counterterrorism, violence prevention, threat assessment, and biowarfare mitigation who has studied SARS-CoV-2 and the spike protein in this light.

Dr. Tau Braun

Post-9/11, Dr. Braun shifted from integrative psychology to training major institutions, advising government agencies, and testifying before committees on preventing mass harm. During the COVID era, he applied that same biothreat expertise to the spike protein — which he calls SVX — issuing early warnings about its toxic effects from infection, shedding, and vaccines.

Dr. Braun created the Rewilding Protocol — a powerful, nature-based system to help the body recover and restore vitality. It targets the three hijacked mammalian survival circuits, starts with an 8-week carnivore organ-meat reboot, then layers in targeted supplements and lifestyle practices on a 90%+ carnivore foundation.

Learn more at drtaubraun.com and his Substack: drtaubraun.substack.com



Dr Tau Braun’s work is rooted in deep research, real-world results, and uncompromising resilience.

In 2020, people spoke of the virus being a bioweapon and Dr. Braun’s expertise is in the response of that.

Who is doing the mass killing, and how are they doing it?

These are the things he looks at: the equipment, the biologican and kinetic perspectives (guns vs. bombs) on not only how to prevent things, but how to respond to them. Things he has looked at:

WEAPON FUNCTION is his expertise, because they are easy to understand upon evaluating how a firearm works, especially with respect to the sum of its pieces.

WEAPONS THAT ARE NOT NATURAL. A simulation is different from something that is real, like a flight simulator vs a real plane. This is where we have been ‘stuck’ trying to understand how it relates to where we are today with the next ‘hantavirus’.

Spike Protein

This is where we need to start. Dr. Braun’s premisis:

What is SARS-CoV-2?

He spent 6 years looking at this from it’s sequence, which is so complicated that Dr. Braun looks at it through its pieces and what each does. In 2020, he saw this was mostly an inflammatory response. He did this visually, looking at the cartoon-like drawings and Electron Microscope pictures came out, he visualized, from a scale perspective using systems theory, at the scale and pattern. Those lead to similar in function, replication, and amplification.

For example, a tree and its limbs are similar to the lungs and how it breaks down from bronchial to alveoli.

He looks at things that are mines, ancient medieval weaponry with wooden handles and a ball with spikes. He asked what those spikes would do to cause microtrauma to the human body.

Biologically, this is a starting point to look at inflammation. If something is shaped like a coil, it has a different effect than something with spikes. Computer models can create 3D spaces, put on goggles, work with multiple teams, and ‘go inside’ the synthetic biology and look at microscopic structures. He looks at the surrounding. tissues, maps out very advanced computational spaces that are in the public domain that is really that of the military and our 3-letter agencies.

Making viruses - that computational power came from the Department of Energy, which had one of the largest super-computers capable of crunching out numbers. They partnered with scientists and agencies to bring in more input and output.

Things tend to be more complicated than what they need to be. The longer you spend on studying it, the easier it gets to get to a point of efficiency.

SARS-CoV-2

For this, it started with confusion — why was SARS-CoV-2 such that:

A. The majority of it is a sequence called RATG13 from a province in China — with a 50% mortality rate. 6 workers got exposed to this, plus fungus spores. 3 died, 3 critically ill who recovered.

B. The Gain of Function Modena patent adds a 19-nucleotide sequence to spike protein.

It is involved in DNA repair, specifically a system that repairs mismatching proteins like prion disease and amyloids. A codon-optimized sequence makes it functional; it is reverse transcribed so it produces a protein from RNA.

Reading it one way produces a protein response to switch something on… reading it the other way can switch it off. SARS-CoV-2 patent switches things off- such that injecting it into a cancer should switch those tumors off.

96% similarity of SARS-CoV-2 + RATG13.

An excerpt from this paper:

“Simplot analysis showed that 2019-nCoV was highly similar throughout the genome to RaTG13 [...], with an overall genome sequence identity of 96.2%.”"

Add the 19-nucleotide and it nears 100% similarity. Dr. Tau analyzed these unique features and found about 99.9% similarity that allows RATG13 to have its toxicity - it’s a ‘nothing burger’ to humans but those miners who breathed in bat/iguana dust rich in fungi/bacteria/organisms in a copper mine ( high copper concentrations that made the bugs very resistant due to its antibacterial environment).

When Wuhan Institute of Virology sent workers to evaluate this new pneumonia-like fungal disease (COVID), they sequenced everything. They found RATG13. All protocols must address this sequence: spike protein, a glycoprotein that is now infectious, spread by exosomes that allow transmission. This feature in bats worked through RATG13.

I confirm that copper used to be used in hospitals. Hospital door handles used to be made of copper exactly because it was antibacterial. Dr. Tau spoke of his Copperine nasal spray. He had already been looking at copper, and he took information from many places, even ancient Egypt. He looked at Spanish flu, but also looked at Biblical script and the fight between good and evil. In the plague of Egypt, he looked at what the body was doing against that pathogen. He realized that there was a recipe for fighting diseases that created high oxidants. And he realized that food played a unique role. The Passover ritual has a component is that if you don’t get rid of HAMATS, the starting grains (5) for fermentation processes, the Biblical version says that if you don’t get rid of these grains, you’ll be put to death. While harsh, this states that if your grains are contaminated with fungal spores, or dealing with natural molds, you may die from infection.

Which antioxidants add to the problem, which foods can minimize the problem? He asked these questions and his protocol calls for lamb shank because it was also Biblical. What was needed to help the blood deal with venom? Lamb meat has a certain protein balance and its glucose issues can help oxidative stress.

Coppertine Development

From a surface point of view, copper is antiviral, antimicrobial, and antifungal. People used to drink water from copper pipes, copper pitchers. They sprayed them with ionic copper.

Outside an ICU, copper can be placed. Dr. Tau worked with the EPA on this, hired a lab to do copper solution tests. He eventually realized that copper plays a major role in all this.

Spike protein itself plays a crucial role with copper. It’s possible that part of the mechanism that holds spike protein in a ‘closed’ position may be copper. It may allow a magnetic bond that holds spike protein in a closed position. Part of the mechanism Dr. Tau designed is that when your body is copper-deficient, it helps to open up spike protein like a pin on a hand grenade. Part of this design is also that copper neutralizes venom. Copper binds to some spike regions and makes it nonfunctional. If the copper is the pin and it’s holding it together, then adding more copper can help keep it closed. Copper masks came out. Brass is copper + zinc. People were selling copper products that you put in the nose. And he figured out that a light copper mist that is inhaled can degrade the spike protein that hangs in the air and gets on people’s clothes and shoes, as a decontaminant. One thing he discovered on what this plandemic was, is the lack of innovation by the ABC industries he met. While they appreciated his humanitarian interest, they wanted him to participate in dishing out their bad products, as a rebranding of one product as a repurposing of toxic products.

Things that Didn’t Work

When you sanitize the hands with alcohol, you break up the hand’s natural protective barrier. Spike can get through the nose, it affects all tissue, and research shows spike can get through the skin less than through the nasopharynx, but it can get in through the skin.

Masking also created hot/cold rebreathing that makes the mask turn into a petrie dish. Reusing masks, as occurred in India, led to more disease. And cloth masks, especially those that were re-used, got dirty and we saw also the social dynamics of who is able to use what.

Copper as a mist: Dr. Tau competed with multiple multimillion dollar contracts. One was a shower in a container, to reuse N-95 masks. If he wasn’t going to be able to bring Copperine into market as a mist, he said people should still be able to use it even without a huge contract. He wanted this for personal use.

On Copperine, he is challenged by how oppressive this area has been for the also 6 years. This is a complicated dance on making claims and explaining dynamics and mechanisms. His website has more information on all the benefits of all the ingredients: myrrh as an anti-inflammatory; Manuka honey. You still need to do your own homework and study these things.

I asked about nasal spray and brain tissue:

Spike protein has GP21, an analogue to rabies and HIV. It’s there as part of the sequence because it allows this sequence to go to all the body. The impact and legacy he would like to leave in terms of biological understanding is very misplaced, especially for spiritual people. If we believe even in optimism, that the best expression of self can be expressed, why do we understand life almost in a satanic version of a ‘war’ where cancer is out to get us? Dr. Tau wants us to reframe what we need to do.

Copperine disperses through an atomizer. You put the solution into the nanomister, and carry it with you throughout the day about 3 times. Good for airplanes, crowded public spaces. The fine mist is comfortable to breathe in, and his kids use it without a problem. His 4 1/2 year old loves having it in his backpack in school

Copperine vs. other nasal sprays: other solutions can be potentially harmful in terms of toxicity. Most pathogens participate in biowarfare… they compete for life, is covered extensively in his book. It produces hydrogen peroxide and causes oxidative stress and tissue damage.

Why the ‘Rewilding’ Protocol is lifestyle and food- based changes

Push away the thought that a ‘virus’ is out to get you. a ‘virus’ is a long sequence, and a part of all survival — as a source of information to bring about biological changes.

A virus is a biological prompt to bring about a necessary state change.

Look at RATG13 - the bulk of it is a natural sequence. The only parts that are nonnatural are the furin cleavage site, the AcE-2 sequence. The bulk of the rest of it is natural. It’s not trying to kill or invade you!

Dr. Taun stopped to thank those who were here to listen. He stopped to say that a hug can help more than any medication, and how he loves to get to know who you are and what you need. The humanity, the exploitation of dividing us — it’s a form of biowarfare. This is why he works 24/7. He loves his supporters and subscribers.

RATG13

The Prompt = RATG13 = is build for female horseshoe bats in that copper mine. It’s a hybernation/reproduction system. RATG13 = coronavirus = a set of instructions that allows a female bat to go through a journey to be a mother. It involves the whole community, a time:space connection fhat allows her to keep semen in her via a vaginal plug. The sperm is needed to be preserved within spaces, within tissue, while she hibernates through the winter. Only after hibernation does that plug fall out. But she has to have an entire sequence, an antimicrobial system moving with a slowed metabolism, immune tolerance, and she needs to be able to protect that foreign DNA from being attacked or rejected by her own body.

Without knowledge, us human beings have re-framed this virus as something evil, when it is there to protect the female bat’s sperm inside her body.

He relates it to the TREE OF KNOWLEDGE, so it’s not for us to need, have purpose, and change it so that it TAKES A LIFE instead of GIVING LIFE. THAT is why we don’t take from the Tree of Knowlede. RATG13 has taken millions of lives.

Denver reiterated the attack against humanity plus the resulting blunting of remedies. He asked if Dr Tau had studies in this regard. And copper plus zinc can be synergistic. Dr Tau said he will be working with a regulatory attorney, to be sure he isn’t making a claim that needs to be in a ‘drug’ category instead of just being a supplement. That is why he carefully uses words.

XLEAR spend thousands of dollars on tests proving efficacy, then the FTC regulates what you say. The FDA ensures your product does what is says it is supposed to do. XLEAR published statements

The science around the nasopharyngeal system is vital to how Copperine works. He will share what each ingredient does (see more at Copperine.com).

He finds that ‘the shape of things’ matters. If you have a long virus sequence as an elastic rubber band, and then you have 1000 of them in a ball. If every rubber band had a long set of instructions, you could lose a piece of it or have other problems.

The efficiency of making a shape out of it + having a viral envelope that protects it by containing a very important message, must be protected. That envelope needs to be opened up.

The RAGT13 protects life. If you add a furin cleavage site, and another amino acids that are made to interact with a human, you see it is purposeful and intentional. It’s difficult for some to understand how evil it is that people did this for profit.

When Dr Tau realized how they made this sequence to infect humans, and the bulk of the sequence needed was very simple. It didn’t need GoF or huge labs. The bulk of it was money laundering. The bulk of the research keeps the industry alive, and it serves to fund additional fear. People who should be in jail are in charge.

“Venom” is an enzyme that works together. They call it a “cabal”. A small group of people, through scientific fraud and power, are magicians in the pharmaceutical industry.

Moses was using copper as “the brazen rod” to eat Pharoah’s snakes.

“Seeing’ it is believing it. Change happens when benefits are real.” The Bible said, “those who see it will be healed.”

Look at the caducius, where the snake should be killed by the copper rod. Instead, the disease gets more attention than the solution.



On Copperine, if someone wants to go through “seeing/believing/using”, take each ingredient and research it. See the antimicrobial aspects. He is very proud of his lead engineer, Jim (James) Latty, on the progression in Copperine. Jim worked with some huge companies on toxic products in the oil industry. This was his final project before he passed away. He had the opportunity to develop a solution, then go to Dr Tau with a list. This was the first time Dr Tau was faced with the zeta potential, the charge between two items.

Jim came to him with Dr Tau’s list, then replaced them with food-grade items. The spike protein/vaccines use PEG, a sticky petroleum product. Dr Tau wanted something ‘sticky’ to stick around with good properties, and that’s how they chose honey as an ingredient.

They worked on causing the least amount of oxidative stress and in the nasal passage, while keeping the natural pH that stays around AND acts beneficially while neutralizing toxins.

Solving any problem should be the most effective manner, with the most minimal harm.

The Caduceus

We discussed copper in regard to the caduceus. I add more context here.

Historical & Archaeological Context

The Israelites had access to metals from Egypt (spoils of the Exodus) and nearby mining regions.

Timna Valley (in modern southern Israel/Jordan, near the route of the Exodus) had major copper mines active in that period, worked by Egyptians and Midianites (Moses’ in-laws were Midianites).

Small copper/bronze serpents have been archaeologically found in the region (e.g., at Timna, Gezer, Hazor) from the Late Bronze Age, often in cultic contexts. One notable find at Timna was a copper serpent with a gilded head.

Jesus directly connected the bronze serpent to Himself — healing and salvation come by looking to Him in faith, not by venerating a physical symbol.

I am reminded of this when seeing the caduceus, as it seems to me that man changed from what God meant… faith in the true Healer, rather than the common medical symbol.

I think the serpent on a pole was always meant to point to Christ, not to become an object of misplaced trust in the medical profession.

The Olfactory System

Denver said the olfactory system is the first to develop, and the inability to smell was attacked by the spike protein. He sees it as an attack on humanity.

I expound on it here for you, because smell is literally a survival tool even present in animals, who use it for both hunting and identification of predators.

Targeting Reproduction

Dr. Tau agrees and spoke again on spike as a bioweapon. From a pathological standpoint, something kept reminding him of reproduction. Is it sperm-like? Gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, there was something that kept reminding him of reproduction.

With RATG13, and on how smell plays a role in breastfeeding, that plays out with spike and how Epstein and his team were smell experts. A bunch of scientists learned how to exploit the olfactory system.

Epstein and Olfaction

From Grok:

There are olfactory receptors are throughout the body, including the sperm. Its chemotaxis, gravitating toward the egg, relies on olfaction.

Sperm “Smell” the Egg and then Travel Toward It by Chemotaxis

In RATG13, there’s a primary goal to keep sperm viable and healthy in the bat. Spike protein persists in that same way. We don’t know how ‘spike persistence’ works, how it stays around until the prompt no longer thinks it is necessary. In systems therapy, it runs its way until a bifurcation occurs through a shut-down system.

Denver calls on the clear relationship between the sperm and the egg not necessarily being the ‘fastest’ sperm. There’s a ‘zinc’ spark that occurs at inception.

Dr. Taun: the copper:zinc relationship is of prime importance. Adequate levels of both copper and zinc are needed.

An aspect that makes people be more susceptible to disease is zinc supplementation at high levels, without copper. Eventually, the copper:zinc relationship will be troubled. The dance that occurs with the antioxidant SOD1 can change and this requires the body to make more of this antioxidant. These mutations are found in ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases where the nucleotide 19 sequence reverses the body’s natural systems to cause errors.

One misfolded protein can lead to multiple misfolded proteins.

The prompt gets attacked so that fungal and bacterial systems become more important. Very strict carnivore is needed, but there must always be a balance.

The ‘Rewilding’ Protocol

I created this graphic for Dr. Tau Braun and it may not perfectly represent his work.

We are preventing biofilm fermentation. If we want to stop the spike protein, you have to stop the biofilm proteins. The meats that are chosen are very specific. The kidney makes diamine oxidase from beef kidney. You also get selenium, manganase, to support clearance.

Beef liver: gives bioavailable copper and retinal, essential for ceruloplasmin and high levels of iron. The body likes iron3+ charge. Spike causes iron 2+, and when mixed with water, creates rust.

The Sun

If you have a Prompt that Shuts Down your Metabolism so You can Sleep: part of that prompt is telling your body that it is not winter. We used to get patients out into the sun, especially during the Spanish Flu. Getting outside and getting moving sends a prompt to get the body working.

Yoga and Chi-Cong: The bat, as it hibernates, goes straight in to fight-or-flight and the autonomic response.

A massive surge of catecholamines can occur, with the risk of cardiac arrest or neurological damage. For example, coffee can be good, but too much can be bad.

McCairn Edogawa Protocol

A physical removal of remnants may be needed. Nattokinase, bromelain, has been given and have helped with some symptoms in many people. It may be necessary for most aggressive cases. The calamari clots, amyloids, are directly related.

Why are these clots forming?

If you go into hibernation and you won’t be moving around with a slowed metabolism, your blood slows and your heart rate must stay slow. Fluids must keep moving without clotting. This is why fat is so important in Covid and vaccine injury, with either too much or too little being problematic. From a functional standpoint, it’s like leaving your tap water running in freezing weather.

The calamari and amyloid clots are part of the ‘thickening’ to get flow to move. The timing of removing the clots is very important, because if the prompt stays on and you take away the clots, you must ensure the system still runs.

Immune tolerance: protecting foreign proteins and cancer occurrence.

Hanta and spike rely on tolerance. If you have a prompt telling the body to turn off a protective system, the body misses the opportunity to notice a signal it can usually defend itself against. By the time it notices, it may be too late to stop cancer production. This may explain ‘turbo’ cancer.

Denver and carnivore: What is your opinion to adding ferments to it, due to the gut microbiome?

Dr Tau: He went very strict on the carnivore to get to the overgrowth and gut dysbiosis. The system is being prompted, like the bat, to have little or no urine/stool production. You have to shut down the drivers first. Keep proteins in small amounts, and keep a ratio of fat to avoid protein toxicity. By adding anything that can feed Klebsiella becomes an issue. Honey is probiotic and has a small supply of hydrogen peroxide as a starter pack of life.

Every person will have a slight variation and what works for one person will not work for another.

We thanked Dr. Tau Braun for being with us today!

Dr Tau Braun’s Work and Links

SURPLUS: Depopulation Through Biowarfare by Dr. Tau Braun (Author) Format: Kindle Edition Forensic Exposé of the Largest Controlled Mass Killing in History



The accelerated die-off begins in 2030. This is documented operational reality.



As a counterterrorism and biothreat expert with deep field-intelligence experience, Dr. Tau Braun identified the weapon in early 2020—when almost no one else in the domain dared touch it. He refused to “fit in.” He refused to abandon the oath he took to defend the Republic and its people against all enemies, foreign and domestic. While agencies were captured and colleagues went silent, Braun stood alone, correctly analyzing the event as a live-fire military exercise that became the largest, most profitable, most controlled mass-killing program ever launched against humanity.



There was never a novel virus.



The narrative was cover for a patented 19-nucleotide hairpin kill switch—isolated from bat guano in the Mojiang, Yunnan copper mineshaft—weaponized through mRNA technology. That exact sequence was mandated in all COVID vaccines worldwide. It was injected into 5.6 billion people under the guise of a “vaccine.” Those who refused received it anyway—shed in toxic exosomes and inhaled, embedding silently to await activation.



The kill switch now resides inside billions of bodies, coiled and programmable.



Its triggers are already being positioned: electromagnetic fields from the 6G rollout, acoustic microwaves, geoengineering sun-dimming projects that will activate the hairpin globally.



When the switch ignites, the nightmare erupts from within. Ancient copper-proof fungi explode into rampage, choking tissue. Impenetrable toxin factories—biofilms—lock down organs. Ruthless gram-negative invaders assault loyal gram-positive defenders. Parasites swarm the wreckage. In desperation, the immune system unleashes netosis—webs of death that birth amyloid tangles and, deadliest of all, transmissible prions.



These prions are the silent apocalypse: twisted proteins that corrupt everything they contact, forcing cells to manufacture more. They spread person-to-person—through breath, touch, surfaces—turning brains to sponge, organs to ruin, bodies to wasting husks. Victims fade over months or years, dismissed as “long COVID,” “climate stress,” or old age. No cure. Only slow, profitable, deniable extermination.



Humanity itself has been declared surplus. The architects do not hate us; they simply no longer require us. Robots, AI, and a tiny technocratic priesthood can run the show. The 2030 Agenda delivers 15-minute surveillance cities, drone-enforced compliance, and poisoned food and water that ensures control and success.



Successful intentional violence on this scale demands methodical planning—decades of coordination, layered deception, and aligned profit incentives. It is in finding and understanding that plan that prevention becomes possible. Dr. Braun has spent six years dissecting every layer. Driven by possibility and an unrelenting problem-solver’s mindset, he sees what others miss: what can be turned on can be turned off. What has been built can be dismantled. He has exposed this as controlled, profitable depopulation—reducing the global population to an estimated 500 million compliant servants. He has warned relentlessly that the accelerated die-off accelerates from 2030 onward unless the triggers are neutralized.



Less than four years remain.



Demand military tribunals for the operation that delivered the kill switch. Halt 6G and geoengineering immediately. Rewild your life—analog, local, unplugged.



The switch is already inside billions. The prions are spreading. The clock is merciless.

Substack

Copperine and Supplements: biochemstore.com

Leave a comment