Today we’re exploring an unusual topic with Dr Tau Braun on The Dr Margaret Show: The 19-nucleotide sequence of the Moderna Covid shot. We will explore the SARS-CoV-2 cleavage sight and one of the most fascinating and consequential puzzles connecting cryptography, intelligence signaling, and modern biosecurity: Cicada 3310.

For those unfamiliar, the original Cicada 3301 was a legendary series of ultra-complex internet puzzles that began appearing on 4chan in 2012. Posted anonymously under the name ‘3301,’ they combined cryptography, steganography, philosophy, literature, and real-world scavenger hunts to recruit highly intelligent individuals.

The puzzles were so elaborate that only a tiny fraction of solvers ever reached the end — sparking endless speculation about whether they were a recruitment tool for intelligence agencies, a cyber mercenary group, an alternate reality game, or something even deeper. The third puzzle from 2014 remains unsolved to this day.

Cicada 3310 appears to be its mysterious successor or evolution — continuing the theme of layered, hidden signaling but now intersecting with real-world events in biotechnology and virology.

At the heart of this discussion is a highly unusual 19-nucleotide sequence and its striking connections to the SARS-CoV-2 furin cleavage site, patent records, and potential implications for origins, control of a population, and larger patterns that deserve serious scrutiny.

Dr Tau Braun

Our special guest is Dr. Tau Braun, a nationally recognized expert in counterterrorism, biowarfare threat mitigation, and violence prevention.

He holds an Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University and an M.S. in Clinical Psychology (cum laude). A former South African-registered clinical psychologist, Dr. Braun shifted post-9/11 into threat assessment, crisis response, and emergency management. He serves as Executive Director of the Violence Prevention Agency, Chief Scientist in the CounterBioterrorism Division at BioChem Engineering, and has advised Fortune 500 companies, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and government organizations. He’s also a trained EMT, graduate of Gavin de Becker & Associates’ Advanced Threat Assessment Academy, and has provided testimony on mass violence to the Texas Senate.

Dr. Braun will break down what Cicada 3310 represents, what this 19-nucleotide sequence really means, why it stands out, and how it may connect to Cicada-style signaling and intelligence operations.

Join Us

This promises to be a sharp, evidence-based conversation with no fluff — just deep analysis and open inquiry. Whether you’re tracking puzzles, biosecurity, or hidden patterns, bring your questions and your sharpest thinking.

Set your reminders — we’ll go live tomorrow at:

10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST | 5:30 pm GMT

Link to Join: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1RJZzjypydAJB

Drop questions in the comments now!

See you there. Let’s uncover what Cicada 3310 — and this 19-nucleotide thread — is really pointing toward.”

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