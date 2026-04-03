The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fiona Mehta's avatar
Fiona Mehta
3dEdited

3301... Secret societies...

Never fails to amaze me about their arrogance... Or it's someone emulating cult 33? Intelligence services(their infiltrated anyway) ... Was 3301 an MI6 miscreant?

Thank you for your interesting post, as good as ever. I hope you are all well?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
me's avatar
me
3d

have to do with speculated to be activated when e clip se on august via frecuency ? (this k switc h 19 nuclkeotid)

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture