Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician who attained his MD degree from McGill University in 2005. His specialty was nuclear medicine, radiology, and oncology.

He previously worked at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, where he diagnosed thousands of cancer cases using PET/CT and contributed to targeted radionuclide therapy. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

Since he started doing cancer treatments using repurposed drugs that don’t have a patent, his medical license in Alberta became inactive in 2019 (with regulatory restrictions on practicing). He has become prominent online as a Substack author and advocate, promoting repurposed drugs like ivermectin and fenbendazole for cancer (often termed “turbo cancer” linked to COVID-19 vaccines), while facing criticism and legal scrutiny for his claims and unlicensed activities. He recently relocated to Florida.

A while back, I summarized the charges against Dr. Makis, and saw that he had called out pedophiles and criminals whom Canada has allowed to keep practicing medicine — so we know he is fighting a spiritual battle!

We know how brave and courageous Dr Makis has been at fighting Big Harma’s toxic chemotherapy! Here, I summarized his list of ivermectin’s use against multiple tumors:

Dr. Makis Gains Medical License in Florida

Dr Makis has attained his his Florida Medical License and he continues to crush Canada’s medical board licensing system.

Dr Makis’ Substack Archive: https://makisw.substack.com/archive?sort=new

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The real reason they came after Dr Makis 👇

“Recently, reporters asked Alberta Premier Danielle Smith if she’s been interrogated by the Alberta RCMP in regards to the corruption that her office has been involved in with AHS. She said, “No.” “The RCMP has opened a criminal investigation involving Alberta Health Services and the Premier of Alberta.” “We are in bad shape here. I think Alberta’s government is collapsing. This UCP government led by Premier Danielle Smith will collapse. It will not survive. It’s involved in all kinds of corruption. And Premier Danielle Smith got herself involved with an organized crime mafia that leads Alberta Health Services.” “And now they’re fighting! And I don’t know why they’re fighting; they were best friends. They were best friends when they came after my family. And now they’re at each other’s throats, accusing each other of corruption.” “That’s the latest update. Crazy stuff going on in Alberta. I’ll keep you updated with more updates to come.”

🚨BREAKING NEWS:🚨 Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Government Threatens Dr. William Makis But Lets P*do Leaders Run Canadian Healthcare

STANDING UP FOR MEDICAL ETHICS

Upon threat of having Dr. William Makis imprisoned for 83 days, a Court Application and Court Hearing has been cancelled - after he paid them $55,000!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith continues to viciously attack Dr. Makis’ family, and they still have his STRIPE account frozen!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Dr. Makis relates,

“So I’ve instructed my lawyer with two instructions: one is that we’re going to file a court application to stay the rest of the freezing of my STRIPE account - there’s another $100,000 that the Alberta government is looking to steal from my STRIPE account. This is my Substack income which they believe is my only source of income.” “So the Alberta government is actively trying to cripple my family, stop me from feeding my family, and feeding my kids.” “And I also instructed my lawyer to restart my $13.5 million dollar lawsuit against the p*dofile-led College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta. This is the College that gave child s*x abusers their medical licenses back, all fully backed and supported by Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, who still hasn’t been fired for publicly supporting p*dophiles and child rapists who were engaged in the r*ping of children as young as 5 years old.”

PEDOPHILE PHYSICIANS IN CANADA

There is a child pornography problem at College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, who allows pedophiles to practice medicine.

PEDOPHILE LEADERS IN CANADA

According to Dr. Makis,

Dr.Albert de Villiers - an AHS Chief Medical Officer and Alberta Ministry of Health Pediatrics Lead under former Premier Rachel Notley, who sexually assaulted a 7 year old child and 2 other children while employed by Alberta NDP 2015-2019 government and is serving a 5.5 year sentence in prison.

MORE PEDOPHILES

Dr. Makis (Continued)

“Recently, reporters asked Alberta Premier Danielle Smith if she’s been interrogated by the Alberta RCMP in regards to the corruption that her office has been involved in with AHS. She said, “No.” “The RCMP has opened a criminal investigation involving Alberta Health Services and the Premier of Alberta.” “We are in bad shape here. I think Alberta’s government is collapsing. This UCP government led by Premier Danielle Smith will collapse. It will not survive. It’s involved in all kinds of corruption. And Premier Danielle Smith got herself involved with an organized crime mafia that leads Alberta Health Services.” “And now they’re fighting! And I don’t know why they’re fighting; they were best friends. They were best friends when they came after my family. And now they’re at each other’s throats, accusing each other of corruption.” “That’s the latest update. Crazy stuff going on in Alberta. I’ll keep you updated with more updates to come.”

JUST HOW EVIL CANADA HAS BECOME

The Supreme Court of Canada has removed the mandatory minimum sentence for the crime of child luring.

