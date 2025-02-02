According to reports, the Black Hawk helicopter was supposed to be flying lower to the ground and in a different location.

The military helicopter that collided with an American Airlines plane, resulting in Wednesday night’s catastrophic crash, deviated from its approved flight path.

NEW REPORT: The Black Hawk helicopter that crashed with American Airlines flight mid-air at DCA, was flying too high and a half-mile off predetermined route.

From The Post Millennial:

The helicopter pilot had asked the air traffic controller for permission to use Route 4 at Reagan, a specific, predetermined route on the Potomac that lets helicopters fly no higher than 200 feet and hugs the east side of the river. The route would have let the helicopter avoid the flight.

The helicopter pilot confirmed visual sight of the commercial flight and the air traffic controller instructed the helicopter to go behind the plane, as laid out in the established route.

Instead, the helicopter was above 300 feet and at least half a mile off the approved route when it collided with the plane. 3 people were aboard the helicopter and 64 passengers and crew were on the flight, and all are presumed dead.

“Two new videos obtained by CNN show new angles on Wednesday night’s midair collision above Washington DC. In the videos both aircraft can clearly be seen flying towards each other, then exploding and falling into the river after the fatal explosion,” Breaking Aviation News & Videos wrote.

Two new videos obtained by CNN show new angles on Wednesday night’s midair collision above Washington DC.

In the videos both aircraft can clearly be seen flying towards each other, then exploding and falling into the river after the fatal explosion. pic.twitter.com/W89o5387fp

— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 31, 2025

“The Blackhawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot. It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???” President Trump wrote on Truth Social. 08:14 AM EST 01/31/25 (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 31, 2025

Approval had been given for the helicopter to fly no higher than 200 feet along the east side of the Potomac River, where it would have avoided the passenger jet.

The pilot of the helicopter confirmed sight of the American Airlines flight and was told to stick to their predetermined route and go behind the plane.

Sources said the pilot did not stick to the path however and was a half-mile off course as well as being at an altitude above 300 feet.

A senior Army official told The Times that the pilot of the Black Hawk had flown the route before and was well aware of the tight altitude restrictions and routes.

As the jet approached the runway, those onboard had asked air traffic control to change their runway, according to an FAA report.

The plane, a Bombardier CRJ700, had been cleared to touch down on Runway 1, the main airport thoroughfare, but the controller then asked the pilot to land on Runway 33.

A source told The Times that such a move is routine especially with regional jets, and that the decision might have been made to prevent clogging on the main runway.

Five current and former controllers also told the outlet that the lone controller in the tower should have been more proactive in directing the two away from each other.