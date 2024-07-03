We have been praying for Whistleblowers to STEP FORWARD!

#WeCantForget How They Are Getting Away with Murder by Warner Mendenhall, Esq.

And now, according to Freedom Counsel attorney Warner Mendenhall, Esq., there are 250 Freedom Counsels throughout the country, and they need 1,000 more. He is the lead attorney of Scott Schara’s loss of companionship lawsuit against Ascension Health Wisconsin et al.

Warner announced that they have an Ecohealth Whistleblower who will step forward in the near future.

CHD.TV hosts We Can’t Forget How They Are Getting Away with Murder. See Atty. Mendenhall at

Who is EcoHealth Alliance?

This is their website, at https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/

At the NIH/EcoHealth Hearing: Q: “Dr. Tabak, Did the NIH fund Gain of Function Research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth?”

A: “… Yes, We Did”

(Fauci lied)

EcoHealth and Gain of Function (GOF) Research

EcoHealth was accused of doing GOF research and more recent hearings showed that yes, they did. GOF research experiments on changing an entity like a bacteria or virus, to make it more potent or deadly. Used in biological warfare, many want a worldwide moratorium on the creation of these “Chimareas”.

What is a Chimaera or Chimera?

Emphases are mine. According to a publication on the NIH website:

In Greek mythology, the Chimaera was a fire-breathing monster, a horrifying mishmash of lion, goat and snake that laid waste to the countryside.

“Chimaera” images from SwissCows.com:

A definition of Chimaera:

“Like many mythological creatures, Chimaera displayed the features of several different animals. Early Greek writers believed she possessed the head of a fire-breathing lion. A goat’s head arose from her back. Her tail ended in the head of a serpent. In many respects, the ferocious Chimaera combined several fearsome animal attributes. She embodies the strength of a lion, the intelligence of a goat and the cunning of a snake!”

Source: https://greekgodsandgoddesses.net/myths/chimaera/

Ralph Baric Creates a Coronavirus Chimaera

In 2015, virologists led by Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill reported the creation of their own chimaera. They took a version of the coronavirus responsible for the deadly outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in the early 2000s — now known as SARS-CoV — and adorned it with surface proteins from a different coronavirus taken from Chinese horseshoe bats. In the laboratory, this particular mash-up was able to break into human cells and also make mice ill. This chimaera came with a message: other coronaviruses have the potential to spark a human pandemic. In just a few years’ time, that warning would prove prescient, as a distant cousin of SARS-CoV has now killed more than 4.9 million people worldwide. “It probably didn’t get the recognition it should have had from the general virology community and people involved in pandemic preparedness,” says Katherine Spindler, a virologist at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, who was not involved in the work. “Hindsight is 20:20.” But the 2015 study did raise broad interest for another reason: some wondered whether such an experiment should ever have been attempted. The work was considered by some an example of ‘gain-of-function’ virology, in which scientists bestow new abilities on pathogens to study them. The term first gained a wide public audience in 2012, after two groups revealed that they had tweaked an avian influenza virus, using genetic engineering and directed evolution, until it could be transmitted between ferrets. Many people were concerned that publishing the work would be tantamount to providing a recipe for a devastating pandemic, and in the years that followed, research funders, politicians and scientists debated whether such work required stricter oversight, lest someone accidentally or intentionally release a lab-created plague. Researchers around the world voluntarily paused some work, but the issue became particularly politicized in the United States. US funding agencies, which also support research abroad, later imposed a moratorium on gain-of-function research with pathogens while they worked out new protocols to assess the risks and benefits. But many of the regulatory discussions have taken place out of the public eye. The COVID lab-leak hypothesis: what scientists do and don’t know. Now, gain-of-function research is once again centre stage, thanks to SARS-CoV-2 and a divisive debate about where it came from. Most virologists say that the coronavirus probably emerged from repeated contact between humans and animals, potentially in connection with wet markets in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first reported. But a group of scientists and politicians argues that a laboratory origin has not been ruled out. They are demanding investigation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where related bat coronaviruses have been extensively studied, to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 could have accidentally leaked from the lab or crossed into humans during collection or storage of samples. The arguments have highlighted questions about gain-of-function (GOF) research. But the classification is hard to define precisely. “What we mean by the term depends on who’s using the term,” says Gerald Keusch, associate director of the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories at Boston University in Massachusetts. Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK285579/

Was there Gain of Function Research done in Wuhan?

Why did it take so long to get the truth out of them?

It's reasonable that someone on the inside knows much more than we can imagine, and that a can of worms will be opened- one that could possibly incriminate the Principal Investigator of the research project(s), administrators, and hired staff.

LET US KEEP PRAYING

Father God,

Please guide and protect Whistleblowers, leading them to us. Lead and guide them to Your truths, Your values, and Your principles. Help and protect them in all of Your ways. We ask this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Stay tuned as we all wait for the Whistleblower to step forward! I have no further information on this, other than the announcement made last Friday by Atty. Warner Mendenhall.

