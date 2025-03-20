People keep asking me what Ed is taking for the recurrent bladder cancer that is trying to come back. He is in remission, and we say that HE IS HEALED in the Name of Jesus.

We previously discussed Ed’s bout of recurrent bladder cancer, and the procedure and chemo treatment that he received without Informed Consent — it was a blessing, though, in my opinion, because Ed walked away from chemo.

Ed is now almost 2 months since this fiasco of a day that still makes me mad:

Ed’s Cancer Protocol

I hope you like that I have put this together in a figure that shows all the products (on the left), and also a time calendar that represents one day (on the right). This is a combination of the Joe Tippins Protocol, the Gerson Therapy protocol, and alkalinization of the body with 1 teaspoon of baking soda (3) times a day (see Figure). It is updated to Dr. William Makis' ivermectin and fenbendazole doses. Missing items include the CBD and other protocol drugs from the Joe Tippins protocol, a vitamin C infusion, HyperBaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), and other items that Ed didn’t want to or hasn’t yet done.

What Else?

What else does Ed do? No sugar, intermittent fasting, lots of veges. I will do a separate figure on a day’s meal. I am now making the Hippocrates soup, for example, and we eat it 2-3 times a day, per the Gerson Therapy protocol. I grow my own microgarden, so we have fresh broccoli sprouts; I also make my own bread, so there’s no sugar or preservatives, just sourdough starter, yeast, salt, and flour.

Definitely change the way you eat - do it now, with or without cancer;). Spend most of your shopping time in the vege/produce section, and skip the aisles riddled with boxes and bags of junk.

To transition into this line of eating, I will give you some instructions at the bottom.

Breakfast

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

I added steel-cut oats to this, boiled then simmered it, and we ate breakfast after a 14-hour intermittent fast. I can usually go 20 hours without eating, and have done so for decades. Ed’s still working on it;)

For a new diagnosis of cancer, many recommend starting with a 72-hour fast.

Speaking of fasting, many do a detox as they wait for supplements and meds to come in the mail.

Liver Detox

Ed has done the Metagenics’ 10-day detox program, of which there is also a 28-day. It binds toxins and brings them to the liver in Phase I. Phase II helps the liver enzymes modify them, working with your own body. Phase III helps the body eliminate them through the stool, urine, and sweat (expect your stool to possibly turn yellowish, or otherwise have increased stool).

Many people initially don’t like the inconvenience but after the program, willingly graduate to the 28-day program and do it 2-3 times a year. They feel that much better.

Ed stays on the Isoflavanoid Intensive Care formulation and will do the 10- or 28-day detox every few months. It has curcuminoids, Boswellia, and fenugreek and ginger extract. I will let you know the next time he does it.

Purchase link is here.

Lunch: The Hippocrates Soup

We always have a ton of veges in the fridge. Today, I chopped up celery, added the celery base, leeks, tomatoes, carrots, and potatoes to a gigantic pot of soup.

As this cooks, the house smells great;).

Dinner

Tonight, we will go to a friend’s to play cards. To the above soup, I’ll add a young chicken I baked, and we’ll bring Chicken Hippocrates Soup ;). I added some dried lemon thyme we grew last summer;).

Yummy.

Wish you were here!

Detox Bath

Many people do a detox bath a day, and we both love doing this when possible. Here’s the recipe, and you can double it, or not even measure it… just pour it in and have fun.

Why Borax AKA Boran?

Our grandmothers used it, that’s why;)

BORON is supposed to be the only known nanobot replication inhibitor. I can’t validate this but it has been highly recommended by many, including Dr. Carrie Madej, who recommends you start low on the Borax.

I am not recommending you swallow i tfrom the box, but he did that with some formulation, similarly to boron tablets now sold. Interesting, yes? And then there’s this …

I highly recommend you NOT eat Borax, but have you tried eating or drinking a boron supplement? Here’s one from Fullscript:

Note: Borax is banned in the UK.

A Video on Heavy Metal Detox Baths

Here’s a woman who used it for detoxing from x-ray radiation and pesticides.

Detox Bath Recipe

If you don’t have a bathtub, some say to soak your feet in this solution, because it absorbs through the feet.

1/2 - 2 cups baking soda

1/2 -2 cups Borax

1/2 - 2 cups Epsom Salt - perhaps leave out for radiation detox from CT/x-ray

2 tablespoons bentonite clay - a newer addition to the recipe

{Some recipes call for 1/2 - 2 cups Pink Himalayan Sea Salt (never use white salt) - On Himalayan salt, some contain uranium, other heavy metals and it is typically harvested with dynamite, so it could have explosive residue. I don’t use or recommend it because it’s not on the recipe from our Grandmothers}

Make the water as hot as you can comfortably stand it, then add ingredients. Sink into the tub and stay in it until the water turns lukewarm or cool. As it cools, it brings toxins to the surface. When done, wash the tub thoroughly.

I hope you like it!

A Clorox Bath

The same lady in the video above gives this recipe to neutralize “sprays” and “poisons”, which I think means, “pesticides”. If you get sick again after initially feeling better, take another bath to detox “from the air” again. Interestingly, she tells of “birds falling from the sky”, indicating the government was putting toxins in the sky even then:

1 cup of Clorox

Use the same instructions re: water temperature.

HIGH-DOSE VITAMIN C INFUSION

Ask MichaelAnne on Twitter/X, @ButterC2161445, who is the expert on high-dose vitamin C infusions for cancer, migraines, and many other chronic conditions. She states that you can do only vitamin C and you will be okay and don't need any additional supplements.

For cancer, her recommendation is 100 gram vitamin C/day. For that, you need an MD-run infusion clinic because nurses can only give up to 50 gram at a time. Doctors usually add glutathione, vitamin B. and a variety of additional nutrients found in the Myers Cocktail. If you don't have an infusion center near you (they're on every corner), take 6 grams a day, or 6,000 mg.

People usually do treatments in a concentrated fashion for weeks, and then drink a particular brand of Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C, seen below.

Here is a Twitter/X Space, which is pinned to her profile; it’s 4 hours of discussion on the subject.

This is the only brand that is recommended by many. Some complain about the texture or taste; others don't.

Livon Labs' Website is here .

1 Packet = 1,000 mg = 1 gram. MichaelAnn says most take 6 packs/day for initial therapy for cancer. Website: https://www.livonlabs.com/products/vitamin-c

Other Therapies

PARA-NORM is HERE

We went to a Naturopath who says he's been recommending this anti-parasitic for 40 years as a treatment for parasite-induced cancer, plus a probiotic.

Dose. The dose is 3 tablets, 3 times a day. Start 'low and slow' so you don't get bad stool, maybe 2/day and then work your way up. Start it when you know you are going to be home;). The Naturopath said that for those with parasites, he's been treating like this for 40 years and only lost two patients who were very end-stage.

Website: https://www.holographichealth.com/ecommerce/para-norm.html

Here Are the Ingredients

I find it interesting that it includes the pancreatic enzymes lipase, amylase, and protease to assist in food breakdown. Here is what Grok says about them:

"Lipase, amylase, and protease are digestive enzymes that break down different types of nutrients in your food, helping your body absorb them more effectively. Here’s what each one does:

Lipase : This enzyme breaks down fats (lipids) into smaller molecules like fatty acids and glycerol. It’s produced mainly by the pancreas and works in the small intestine, aiding in fat digestion and absorption. If you’re eating something fatty like butter or oil, lipase is what helps your body process it.

Amylase : This one targets carbohydrates, specifically starches, and breaks them down into simpler sugars like glucose. It starts working in your mouth (salivary amylase) and continues in the small intestine (pancreatic amylase). Think of it as the enzyme that handles bread, pasta, or potatoes.

Protease: This enzyme tackles proteins, breaking them into smaller peptides and amino acids. It’s produced in the stomach (like pepsin) and pancreas (like trypsin), and it’s essential for digesting things like meat, eggs, or beans.

Together, these enzymes cover the三大 macronutrients—fats, carbs, and proteins—making sure your body can extract energy and building blocks from what you eat. People sometimes take them as supplements if their natural enzyme production is low, like in cases of pancreatic issues or digestive disorders."

Here is The Dosing Schedule

The #1 Thing To Do

I think the biggest thing is to remain in prayer and praise of Our Good Lord!

Eat as simply and homemade as possible, get outside and oxygenate, take a detox back for the heaven of it, and enjoy life!

You can go overboard with all these protocols, which means spending a lot of money, swallowing a bunch of pills, and worrying about this or that. Increased oxygenation is key, so many use HBOT or HyperBaric Oxygen Therapy, light therapy, and more. The list goes on and on, and it can be quite overwhelming. Do what fits your budget or comfort level, and go with God.

Also, if your spouse or loved one really wants to do alternative therapy, they have to be the one to research it and see which portions they want to do. You can’t do it for them, but you can do it with them! Encouragement is a great thing!

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Thank You for creating me in Your image, and for loving me by sending me Your Only Son, Jesus Christ! Let me marvel and wonder at all You have done, being continually grateful and amazed at You!

Forgive me my sins, and open Your arms to receive me when it is my time, Holy God. Let me live this life as You want, as You determine, through the comfort and guidance of Your Holy Spirit.

I seek You, the Healer, and not my healing. I give myself to You, The Comforter, and seek not my own comfort. I give You my pain and suffering, my disease, and my ALL! Take it all and do with me whatever You will, Holy Father!

Thank you, because By His Stripes, I am healed!

Let me praise Your Name and tell others of Your goodness from sunrise to sunset!

I SPEAK JESUS INTO MY LIFE! I Speak Life into My Life! Jesus, Love Me and Create in Me A New Person! In Your Name, Amen!

No More Tears

You probably know that God healed me from a traumatic brain injury, dysautonomia/POTS, and being bedridden and staring at the ceiling for 12 years.

I also had a Near-Death Experience (NDE) and after fully giving myself to God, He let me come back to earth. If you would like a FREE PDF copy of my No More Tears book that includes prayers, Bible Scripture, and encouragement, just message me and I will email it you! It’s also on Amazon and makes a good read that you can hold in your hand.

God Bless You and Keep You Safe and Protected!

Protocols

If you hear of anything more that may help anyone with cancer, or would like me to cover something else, please let me know.

