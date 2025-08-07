Not a day goes by where someone doesn’t ask me for Ed’s Cancer Protocol. Thank you for continually sharing — this news doesn’t get old.

The cost is about $250.00 and some items last more than a month.

Seen below, here are increased ivermectin and fenbendazole doses. Also Switch Brands if your body isn’t responding the way you want:

UPDATES

DIET is #1

While Ed will always keep fighting papillary bladder cancer (because like skin cancer, it will always try to come back), we give praise to God because it has permanently changed the way we eat.

How We Changed Our Eating

We grew a bunch of our own fruits and vegetables, probably quadrupling the amount of daily intake. Because you can’t expect to get cured from taking supplements; everything that goes into your body needs to be beneficial.

We also grew a bunch of our own herbs: basil, lemon thyme, cilantro, and peppermint, the latter for Macha green tea or Pau d’ Arco tea from the bark of a tree only found in the Amazon forest of Brazil.

Here’s basil with its dark green leaves, and lemon thyme with its tiny ones. I saved all the compost for the chickens, who like leftover cucumbers and cantaloupe the best— and give us about 6 eggs a day:

Then I chopped up a bunch of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, garlic, basil, and lemon thyme to make baked, charred, blackened Italian tomatoe purée. I added salt and pepper, as well as home-grown parsley.

I added salt a little beet to give a brighter red color.

After all, when Hippocrates said, “Let food be your medicine, and medicine be your food”, he was referring to beets.

For those of you who don’t like beets, I guarantee you won’t even taste them!

We served this vegetable dish atop jasmine rice ~ yummy! Fresh out of the oven:

After cooling, I simply blend the veggies in the blender…

… then pour into a mason jar.

Spaghetti Sauce

I call it ‘spaghetti sauce’ but we haven’t eaten any spaghetti. I chop zucchini into thick circles, then top with my Spaghetti Sauce, grated sharp cheddar cheese, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives. Then bake on a cookie sheet as a single layer for Zucchini Pizza, or piled atop one another in a Dutch oven as Zucchini Lasagna;)!

Zucchini Pizza

Zucchini Lasagna

Here, I served it with Spanish rice:

We are eating so many vegetables that we run completely out of paper or plastic grocery bags! 😂 ❤️

Have you ever heard of such a thing? We’re already figuring out how to keep growing in the basement over the winter. I can’t tell you how good it feels to eat so well, and of course we also grew Swiss chard, carrots, cucumbers, cantaloupe, watermelon, jalapeños, eggplant, and squash.

Growing your own garden adds the best layer of protection against cancer and all diseases! Please consider this as one of the best anti-cancer interventions of all.

Intermittent Fasting

I regularly fast 16-18 hours a day, 5 days a week, and have been doing so for decades.

Snacking

Ed can’t go three hours without eating or snacking 😂, so he’s got several go-to snacks:

A jar of various nuts: almonds, pistachios, sesame seeds, pecans, walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and/or pepitas.

Green peppers. He eats them like an apple.

Homemade oatmeal cookies with raisins , walnuts, and honey (no sugar). He doesn’t have more than one a day, and skips days, too.

Dried apples with cinnamon, dried strawberries.

Ed’s Background

In review, Ed had a bout of recurrent, high-grade, noninvasive, and nonmetastatic bladder cancer, with a recent cystoscopy and removal of 3 small tumors. In January, they gave him a chemo treatment that he received without Informed Consent that left him bed bound and unable to walk for a week — it was a blessing, though, in my opinion, because Ed walked away from chemo. He is now 8 months since that fiasco of a day that still makes me mad.

In May, Ed had one tumor removed; the pathology went from January’s “high grade” to “low grade”. No chemo.

Praise to the Lord, Ed continues without metastases, and we proclaim that HE IS HEALED in the Name of Jesus. His next cystoscopy (where they go up the urethra in the penis with a camera, and look around the bladder) is on September 4th. Thank you for your prayers for continued success!

Ed’s UPDATED Cancer Protocol

I hope you like that I have put this together in a figure that shows all the products (on the left), and also a time calendar that represents one day (on the right). This is a combination of the Joe Tippins Protocol, the Gerson Therapy protocol, and Dr. William Makis' ivermectin and fenbendazole doses, which are higher than that generally seen in social media posts. All the new changes are in red.

Previous Changes: 3 Changes to Ed’s Cancer Protocol

1. Baking Soda

To alkalinize the body and alleviate some work of the kidneys in doing so, Ed had been taking 1 teaspoon of regular Arm & Hammer baking soda (3) times a day. We upgraded to a more pure baking soda, found HERE on Amazon.

2. Liposomal Vitamin C - He does 1000 mg/day.

Some people with cancer do only a high-dose (100 gm) IV vitamin C infusion for a time, then stay on this brand of Liposomal Vitamin C for life. Many recommend that prior to beginning high-dose vitamin C, you first get tested for a rare deficiency.

Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PDD) Deficiency

Also known as favism, G6PD deficiency is the most common enzyme-deficiency anemia worldwide. It results from variants or mutations in the G6PD gene; there are over 200 mutations. This genetic, inherited trait causes either the red blood cells to not make enough G6PD, or what they do make does not work as it should. Without enough G6PD to protect them, the red blood cells break apart or hemolyze. `

While Ed has elected NOT to do the high-dose infusion, he has been taking 1,000 mg/day and may do up to 6,000 gm/day for a “high-dose” alternative to taking it IV. But first we will await the blood test.

HIGH-DOSE VITAMIN C INFUSION

Ask MichaelAnne on Twitter/X, @ButterC2161445, who is the expert on high-dose vitamin C infusions for cancer, migraines, and many other chronic conditions. She states that you can do only vitamin C and you will be okay and don't need any additional supplements.

For cancer, her recommendation is 100 gram vitamin C/day. For that, you need an MD-run infusion clinic because nurses can only give up to 50 gram at a time. Doctors usually add glutathione, vitamin B. and a variety of additional nutrients found in the Myers Cocktail. If you don't have an infusion center near you (they're on every corner), take 6 grams a day, or 6,000 mg.

People usually do treatments in a concentrated fashion for weeks, and then drink a particular brand of Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C, seen below.

Here is a Twitter/X Space, which is pinned to her profile; it’s 4 hours of discussion on the subject.

This is the only brand that is recommended by many. Some complain about the texture or taste; others don't: Livon.

Livon Labs' Website is here.

1 Packet = 1,000 mg = 1 gram. MichaelAnn says most take 6 packs/day for initial non-IV therapy for cancer. Website: https://www.livonlabs.com/products/vitamin-c

3. Para-Norm.

There are some people who have only done Para-Norm and been healed from cancer.

Ed wanted to go to a Naturopath; he told us he has been recommending this anti-parasitic for 40 years as a treatment for parasite-induced cancer, plus a probiotic. This is not only an anti-parasitic, but also an anti-protozoal. You can purchase it directly from the manufacturer (see below).

Ed was prescribed 3 tablets, 3 times a day. The pills are tiny, and they say it is safe enough for children.

PARA-NORM is HERE

Dose. The dose is 3 tablets, 3 times a day. Start 'low and slow' so you don't get bad stool, maybe 2/day and then work your way up. Start it when you know you are going to be home;). The Naturopath said that for those with parasites, he's been treating like this for 40 years and only lost two patients who were very end-stage.

Website: https://www.holographichealth.com/ecommerce/para-norm.html

Here Are the Ingredients

I find it interesting that it includes the pancreatic enzymes lipase, amylase, and protease to assist in food breakdown. Here is what Grok says about them:

"Lipase, amylase, and protease are digestive enzymes that break down different types of nutrients in your food, helping your body absorb them more effectively. Here’s what each one does:

Lipase : This enzyme breaks down fats (lipids) into smaller molecules like fatty acids and glycerol. It’s produced mainly by the pancreas and works in the small intestine, aiding in fat digestion and absorption. If you’re eating something fatty like butter or oil, lipase is what helps your body process it.

Amylase : This one targets carbohydrates, specifically starches, and breaks them down into simpler sugars like glucose. It starts working in your mouth (salivary amylase) and continues in the small intestine (pancreatic amylase). Think of it as the enzyme that handles bread, pasta, or potatoes.

Protease: This enzyme tackles proteins, breaking them into smaller peptides and amino acids. It’s produced in the stomach (like pepsin) and pancreas (like trypsin), and it’s essential for digesting things like meat, eggs, or beans.

Together, these enzymes cover the macronutrients—fats, carbs, and proteins—making sure your body can extract energy and building blocks from what you eat. People sometimes take them as supplements if their natural enzyme production is low, like in cases of pancreatic issues or digestive disorders."

Here is The Dosing Schedule

I hope you like this one. I tried taking it and despite that I take ivermectin once or twice a week, it still gave me a bit of diarrhea, which shows me that it worked.

You can purchase everything on your own. Or to make it easier, you may provide me with your email address and I will send you purchase links for everything including the pumpkin seeds. The Fullscript cart arrives with those items in there, together with purchase links to Amazon and Metagenics. Just message me with your email address. It took me a while to put this article together for you, so give me some time to update these recommendations, as well;). The Fullscript cart of items comes to about $250 and some items last more than a month.

For information only, no questions asked, not medical advice, and it does not establish a relationship.

This is not medical advice, and by sending me a message, you accept that this is for informational purposes only, so you can learn more about each item.

What Else Does Ed NOT Do?

There are many missing items for alternative cancer treatments, including the CBD and other protocol drugs from the Joe Tippins protocol, the high-dose vitamin C infusion, HyperBaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide, and other items that Ed didn’t want to do yet, or hasn’t done.

We continue to rely on God to make everything work together for good!

Starting A New Program

To transition from normal habits into this line of cancer treatments, here is what Ed did first:

Liver Detox

Ed has done:

Metagenics’ 10-day detox program, of which there is also a 28-day. It binds toxins and brings them to the liver in Phase I. Phase II helps the liver enzymes modify them, working with your own body. Phase III helps the body eliminate them through the stool, urine, and sweat (expect your stool to possibly turn yellowish, or otherwise have increased stool).

Many people initially don’t like the inconvenience but after the program, willingly graduate to the

28-day program and do it 2-3 times a year. They feel that much better.

Purchase products wherever you would like; my ministry gets a small commission for these links (I do not receive a salary). The 10-day program is at this link.

The 28-day program is here.

Ed stays on the Isoflavanoid Intensive Care formulation ( here ) and will do the 10- or 28-day detox every few months. It has curcuminoids, Boswellia, and fenugreek and ginger extract. He did this for a month and now puts turmeric and black pepper in his tea, 3-5 cups/day with fresh ginger and lemon.

Breakfast

Breakfast

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

I added steel-cut oats to this, boiled then simmered it, and we ate breakfast after a 14-hour intermittent fast. I can usually go 20 hours without eating, and have done so for decades. Ed’s still working on it;)

For a new diagnosis of cancer, many recommend starting with a 72-hour fast because that is when the cellular benefits begin; others recommend a 7-10 day water fast.

Lunch: The Hippocrates Soup

We always have a ton of veges in the fridge. Today, I chopped up celery, added the celery base, leeks, tomatoes, carrots, and potatoes to a gigantic pot of soup.

Dinner

Tonight, we will go to a friend’s to play cards. To the above soup, I’ll add a young chicken I baked, and we’ll bring Chicken Hippocrates Soup ;). I added some dried lemon thyme we grew last summer;).

Yummy. We also eat a LOT of salads and are growing our own tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, bell peppers, jalepenos, carrots, celery, and much more.

A Daily Detox Bath

Many people do a detox bath a day, and we both love doing this when possible. Here’s the recipe, and you can double it, or not even measure it… just pour it in and have fun.

Why Borax AKA Boran?

Our grandmothers used it, that’s why;)

BORON is supposed to be the only known nanobot replication inhibitor. I can’t validate this but it has been highly recommended by many, including Dr. Carrie Madej, who recommends you start low on the Borax.

I highly recommend you not eat Borax from the box(!), but use a supplement. Here’s one from Fullscript:

Note: Borax is banned in the UK.

I wonder why…

A Video on Heavy Metal Detox Baths

Here’s an elderly woman who used it for detoxing from x-ray radiation and pesticides.

Detox Bath Recipe

If you don’t have a bathtub, some say to soak your feet in this solution, because it absorbs through the feet.

1/2 - 2 cups baking soda

1/2 -2 cups Borax

1/2 - 2 cups Epsom Salt - perhaps leave out for radiation detox from CT/x-ray

2 tablespoons bentonite clay - a newer addition to the recipe

{Some recipes call for 1/2 - 2 cups Pink Himalayan Sea Salt (never use white salt) - On Himalayan salt, some contain uranium, other heavy metals and it is typically harvested with dynamite, so it could have explosive residue. I don’t use or recommend it because it’s not on the recipe from our Grandmothers}

Make the water as hot as you can comfortably stand it, then add ingredients. Sink into the tub and stay in it until the water turns lukewarm or cool. As it cools, it brings toxins to the surface. When done, wash the tub thoroughly.

I hope you like it!

A Clorox Bath

The same lady in the video above gives this recipe to neutralize “sprays” and “poisons”, which I think means, “pesticides”. If you get sick again after initially feeling better, take another bath to detox “from the air” again. Interestingly, she tells of “birds falling from the sky”, indicating the government was putting toxins in the sky even then:

1 cup of Clorox

Use the same instructions re: water temperature.

IVERMECTIN AND FENBENDAZOLE

IVERMECTIN. For cancer, the generally accepted dose of ivermectin is 1 mg/kg/day.

To calculate your dose, here's the math for someone who weighs 150 150 lb / 2.2 kg/lb = 70 kg

70 kg x 1 mg/kg = 70 gram/day

FENBENDAZOLE. For cancer, the generally accepted dose of fenben is 1,000 mg/day, skipping one day per week to rest the liver.

Dr. WILLIAM MAKIS’ UPDATES

NOT LISTED on this information is this recommendation:

If your cancer is growing bigger, spreading, or not responding to ivermectin or fenbendazole, SWITCH BRANDS. And step dosing upwards: from low to medium, to high, and then very high dosing:

EMAIL DR. WILLIAM MAKIS: You can email Dr. Makis for appointments; tell him I sent you. He is ONLY at makisw79@yahoo.com - he is not on WhatsApp or other sites; if you see "him" there, it's a fake account.

What if I Took the Shot?

This is one of my most common questions. Ed’s cancer started before Covid, and we didn’t take the shot.

If I had taken the shot and didn’t have cancer, the most important supplements I would take are vitamin D3 + vitamin K2 and Augmented NAC, to boost the immune system and break down spike protein, respectively.

And I would do some of these interventions, like fasting and green tea.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Nothing is medical advise; it is for informational purposes.

The #1 Thing To Do

I think the biggest thing is to remain in prayer and praise of Our Good Lord!

Eat as simply and homemade as possible, get outside and oxygenate, take a detox back for the heaven of it, and enjoy life!

You can go overboard with all these protocols, which means spending a lot of money, swallowing a bunch of pills, and worrying about this or that. Start with diet to reap the best benefits of all.

Increased oxygenation is key, so many use HBOT or HyperBaric Oxygen Therapy, light therapy, and more. The list goes on and on, and it can be quite overwhelming. Do what fits your budget or comfort level, and go with God.

Also, if your spouse or loved one really wants to do alternative therapy, they have to be the one to research it and see which portions they want to do. You can’t do it for them, but you can do it with them!

Encouragement is a great thing! SPEAK LIFE into their life!

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Thank You for creating me in Your image, and for loving me by sending me Your Only Son, Jesus Christ! Let me marvel and wonder at all You have done, being continually grateful and amazed at You!

Today as WE PRAY, a friend is peeing blood and clots from bladder cancer. He is also refusing chemo. WE PRAY FOR OUR FRIEND WITH CANCER TO HAVE EVERY CANCER CELL DIE AND BE RELEASED FROM HIS BODY! BLESS HIM, LORD, WITH ALL THAT IS GOOD, RIGHTEOUS, HEALING, AND OF YOU!

Forgive me my sins, and open Your arms to receive me when it is my time, Holy God. Let me live this life as You want, as You determine, through the comfort and guidance of Your Holy Spirit.

I seek You, the Healer, and not my healing. I give myself to You, The Comforter, and seek not my own comfort. I give You my pain and suffering, my disease, and my ALL! Take it all and do with me whatever You will, Holy Father!

Thank you, because By His Stripes, I am healed! I love You, Lord! All my days, You have held me in Your hands from the moment that I wake up, until the time that I lay down my head!

ONLY YOU ARE MERCIFUL! ONLY YOU ARE MIGHTY! ONLY YOU HAVE BEEN FAITHFUL TO ME FOR ALL MY LIFE! WITH EACH BREATH, I WILL SING OF YOUR GOODNESS, YOUR GLORY, AND YOUR MAJESTY!

Let me praise Your Name and tell others of Your goodness from sunrise to sunset!

I SPEAK JESUS INTO MY LIFE! I Speak Life into My Life! Jesus, Love Me and Create in Me A New Person!

In Your Name, Amen!

