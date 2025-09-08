Thank You, Lord God, for Ed is now CANCER-FREE!

Ed’s Background

In review, Ed had a bout of recurrent, high-grade, noninvasive, and nonmetastatic bladder cancer, with a recent cystoscopy and removal of 3 small tumors. In January, they gave him a chemo treatment that he received without Informed Consent that left him bed bound and unable to walk for a week — it was a blessing, though, in my opinion, because Ed walked away from chemo. He is now 9 months since that fiasco of a day that still makes me mad.

In May, Ed had one tumor removed; the pathology went from January’s “high grade” to “low grade”. No chemo.

Praise to the Lord, Ed continues without metastases, and we proclaim that HE IS HEALED in the Name of Jesus. His next cystoscopy (where they go up the urethra in the penis with a camera, and look around the bladder) was on September 4th and he was declared CANCER FREE.

Thank you for your prayers for continued success!

In fact, his urologist said, “ See you in one year!”

No visit in another 4-months for follow-up, as has been usual for the last year. Not in another 6 months, which he literally just SKIPPED RIGHT OVER! No more follow-ups for ONE YEAR! HALLELUJAH!!!

#1 IS PRAYER

We attribute Ed’s being Cancer-Free — #1 — to Prayer and a faith in God that he has grown over the last year. In just the last month, we started going to our Wednesday night Bible Study that featured The Chosen with Johnathan Roumie playing the part of Jesus Christ.

After the showing, the church had a long discussion about which parts were Biblical, and which were not. We loved the discussion even more than the show, and it initiated more study and conversation with others, as well as stimulating more prayer, Bible study, and also PRAISE AND WORSHIP! Ed has been playing guitar and singing Christian songs more often, sometimes using a guitar book of Christian songs, a gift I got him for Christmas.

Subsequent to watching The Chosen series at church, Ed subscribed to the Hallow App, a Catholic app (we’re not Catholic) that has daily Bible reading and prayer, currently featuring Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie. After watching it together on Ed’s phone nightly, Ed said this the night that the urologist gave him a clean bill of health,

“God can keep me healed without any of these supplements.”

Thank you for all your prayers!

We know there is POWER in prayer and agreement of just two or three! Thank you for praying for everyone whose eyes see this article, that they may also be healed by the power of the Holy Spirit! Amen!

#2 is Vegetables

We grew a TON of vegetables this summer! We ate more vegetables than ever before in our lives. In my last update, I reviewed this, including food and detox bath recipes; now that the summer is over, here’s a more:

Zucchini and Eggplant. We consumed more zucchini and eggplant than ever before! And now that our summer harvest is almost gone, we will keep buying a plethora of zucchini and eggplant for pizza or lasagna, respectively (stay tuned for the recipes). These are the two major ‘vegetable’ changes we made this summer, consumed 3-4 times a week, whether as a meal or an appetizer for guests or dinner invitations to someone else’s home. At times, my urine even turned green! And amazingly, kids love the zucchini pizza, too!

Tomato Sauce. In Ed’s updated protocol last month, I reviewed that I made my own spaghetti sauce out of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and homegrown herbs like parsley, lemon thyme, and oregano. I have enough to last another couple of weeks or so, then we will either be growing our own tomatoes in the basement (optimally), or purchasing from an organic store (much less optimally, as I don’t trust anything that I don’t grow). Either way, we always pray before we eat, whether home alone or in a restaurant. Here’s a sample prayer:

A Prayer Before Meals Father God, Thank You for the food we have before us. Bless it and make it holy and wholesome for our bodies. Bless its benefits, and cast out any impurities. We also ask for blessings upon our children, family, and friends. Bless them and keep them protected under Your wings of an eagle. We pray and intercede for our world, Lord, that all may come to know You and repent from their ways! Forgive us our sins, and lead us into Your kingdom. We ask this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Cucumbers and Pickles. We had so many cucumbers that we gave some away and I also canned a bunch with home-grown dill weed! I added homegown banana peppers and jalepeños to most jars.

Microgarden for the Winter. In addition to buying more local vegetables instead of growing them, here we go, as I’ll be growing broccoli sprouts and doing another microgarden over this winter!

Are you thinking of growing your own vegetables, or do you already?

#3 is Intermittent Fasting for 18 Hours

Ed LOVES TO EAT, and (unlike me) HE LOVES SUGAR, too. For example, he could not do a protocol that requires 3 hours of fasting, because he just can’t do it.

The 18-hour Fast Gives a 17-hour Fast an Extra Hour to Work!

Fasting may slow tumor growth by starving cancer cells of nutrients, as they rely heavily on glucose.

I just wrote a piece detailing how an 18-hour fast can kill cancer stem cells (CSCs).

Ed prefers to do intermittent fasting about once a week; I do it 5-6 times a week. For me, that means only having black coffee for breakfast, or skipping dinner even if we have company or go to someone’s house.

If you want to know the major mechanisms that kick in to affect cancer stem cells at 17 hours of fasting, here they are:

Ed’s UPDATED Cancer Protocol

NEW CHANGES: I added Prayer as #1, and Veges are everywhere. Ed is doing more intermittent fasting, although now he tend to prefer doing a longer fast less frequently; he may settle for one 24-hour fast once every 2 weeks.

SWITCH LEVOTHYROXINE FOR ARMOUR THYROID

Since I found that levothyroxine, which Ed takes for hypothyroidism, is associated with a 60% increase in all cancers, he will be asking his primary care physician for a blessing on going with compounded (from pig thyroid) Armour thyroid instead. Bear with me as I research it and write up a separate article; he hasn’t switched yet but I put it on the update:

Ed’s Cancer Protocol is a combination of the Joe Tippins Protocol, the Gerson Therapy protocol, and Dr. William Makis' ivermectin and fenbendazole doses, which are higher than that generally seen in social media posts.

Supplements

HERE IS WHAT ED HAS BEEN TAKING

If you would like a Fullscript shopping cart with all these items and links to the Amazon and Metagenics purchases, please message me with your email address . The cost is about $250.00 per month, and some items last more than a month. Pick and choose what you want to take. You agree that your enrollment in Fullscript does not start a professional relationship; this is for informational and educational purposes only. Thank you!

#5 IVERMECTIN AND FENBENDAZOLE

Seen below, here are increased ivermectin and fenbendazole doses. He takes with fatty food, not on an empty stomach, and together with Vitamin D3+K2. If your tests come back with increased growth or spread, Dr. Makis says to Switch Brands :

To calculate your dose, here's the math for someone who weighs 150 150 lb / 2.2 kg/lb = 70 kg

70 kg x 1 mg/kg = 70 gram/day

FENBENDAZOLE. For cancer, the generally accepted dose of fenben is 1,000 mg/day, skipping one day per week to rest the liver.

Ivermectin Dosages Per Day

Low = 0.5 mg/kg

Medium = 1 mg/kg

High = 2 mg/kg*

Very High = > 2.5 mg/kg

Fenbendazole Dosages

Low = 222 mg, 3x/week

Medium = 222 mg, 6x/week*

High = 444 mg, 6x/week

Very High = 888 mg or 1,000 mg, 6x/week

= Ed’s current regimen.

#6. Other Supplements

Baking Soda. To alkalinize the body and alleviate some work of the kidneys in doing so. A pure baking soda is found HERE on Amazon. Liposomal Vitamin C, 1,000 mg/day. Some people with cancer do only a high-dose (100 gm) IV vitamin C infusion for a time, then stay on this brand of Liposomal Vitamin C for life. Many recommend that prior to beginning high-dose vitamin C, you first get tested for G6PD deficiency which is extremely rare. He uses Livon Labs Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C, here. We’re running out of the batches he initially ordered, and I will be making my own in a bit here. I’ll be sure to share it with you. Para-Norm. There are some people who have only done Para-Norm and been healed from cancer. Ed was prescribed 3 tablets, 3 times a day. The pills are tiny, and they say it is safe enough for children. Purchase HERE. Apricot seeds. Pumpkin seeds. Macha green tea with curcumin and ginger. Broccoli spears. Burdock root. Dandelion. Mushroom powder. Hemp + supergreens. Hemp hearts. Flax seed. Benfotiamine. Thorn’s Niacinamide. Biotin. Blue Shroom. Active B Complex. Inflavonoid. Detoxadine. Aspirin. Occasional Detox Bath.

My previous article summarizes more details, found HERE, and you can email me for the purchase links.

What Else Does Ed NOT Do?

There are many missing items for alternative cancer treatments, including the CBD and other protocol drugs from the Joe Tippins protocol, the high-dose vitamin C infusion, HyperBaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide, DMSO, and other items that Ed didn’t want to do yet, or hasn’t done.

We continue to rely on God to make everything work together for good!

Starting A New Program

To transition from normal habits into this line of cancer treatments, here is what Ed did first:

Stop Eating! Fast for 12, then 14, then 17, then 18 hours! It’s FREE!

Do your own research. You have to know why you’re doing this.

Don’t be tempted with someone serves cake. They don’t know. Just BE STRONG!

Be Courageous! Be EMPOWERED AND INSPIRED!

IF GOD CAN MAKE ED CANCER-FREE, HE CAN DO IT FOR YOU, TOO!

EXTRA: Liver Detox

Ed has done Metagenics’ 10-day detox program, of which there is also a 28-day. It binds toxins and brings them to the liver in Phase I. Phase II helps the liver enzymes modify them, working with your own body. Phase III helps the body eliminate them through the stool, urine, and sweat (expect your stool to possibly turn yellowish, or otherwise have increased stool). Many people initially don’t like the inconvenience but after the program, willingly graduate to the 28-day program and do it 2-3 times a year. They feel that much better. Purchase products wherever you would like; my ministry gets a small commission for these links (I do not receive a salary).

Ed occasionally does the Isoflavanoid Intensive Care formulation, found here. It has curcuminoids, Boswellia, fenugreek, and ginger extract.

NEW! If you want to order from Metagenics, here is the new way — and you get a 20% discount from me!

Go to Metagenics.com Create an Account — use my Practitioner Code for the discount:

MARFER8654 Order! You automatically get 20% off at checkout as a discount, so there is no PROMO CODE needed;)! My best seller is the Vitamin D3 + K2, 10,000IU. It’s the highest dose you can buy without a prescription. This is what I take, with fatty food and ivermectin — I do ivm twice a week, especially if we are in a group of those who have been vaccinated — and remember to set up your account under mine for 20% off, using PROFESSIONAL CODE MARFER8654. If you don’t know how much vitamin D to take, here is my article on it. If you still don’t know, message me with your weight and height. I will calculate your Body Mass Index and dosing schedule. In full disclosure, my ministry gets a small donation from Metagenics commission, for which I receive no salary. I give most of it right back to you with your 20’% off discount;). Message Dr Margaret Aranda

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Thank You for creating me in Your image, and for loving me by sending me Your Only Son, Jesus Christ! Let me marvel and wonder at all You have done, being continually grateful and amazed at You — not for what You have done, but for who You are!

WE PRAY FOR OUR FRIEND WITH BLADDER CANCER and just underwent surgery TO HAVE EVERY CANCER CELL DIE AND BE RELEASED FROM HIS BODY! BLESS HIM, LORD, WITH ALL THAT IS GOOD, RIGHTEOUS, HEALING, AND OF YOU! Only YOU are WORTHY OF ALL PRAISE!

Forgive me my sins, and open Your arms to receive me when it is my time, Holy God. Let me live this life as You want, as You determine, through the comfort and guidance of Your Holy Spirit.

I seek You, the Healer, and not my healing. I give myself to You, The Comforter, and seek not my own comfort. I give You my pain and suffering, my disease, and my ALL! Take it all and do with me whatever You will, Holy Father!

Thank you, because By His Stripes, I am healed! I love You, Lord! All my days, You have held me in Your hands from the moment that I wake up, until the time that I lay down my head!

ONLY YOU ARE MERCIFUL! ONLY YOU ARE MIGHTY! ONLY YOU HAVE BEEN FAITHFUL TO ME FOR ALL MY LIFE! WITH EACH BREATH, I WILL SING OF YOUR GOODNESS, YOUR GLORY, AND YOUR MAJESTY!

Let me praise Your Name and tell others of Your goodness from sunrise to sunset!

I SPEAK JESUS INTO MY LIFE! I Speak Life into My Life! Jesus, Love Me and Create in Me A New Person!

In Your Name, Amen!

