Imagine a World Without Cancer! This is the world that we envision!

NOT A DAY GOES BY without someone asking me for what has made Ed “Cancer-Free”. This is what we use as a LIFE PLAN, and it is constantly changing. Thank you for continually sharing, because a lot of people are opening their eyes.

Ed’s Background

In review, Ed is my husband. Last year, he had a bout of recurrent, high-grade, noninvasive, nonmetastatic bladder cancer, with a cystoscopy and removal of 3 small tumors. In January 2025, they gave him a chemo treatment that he received without Informed Consent that left him bed bound and unable to walk for a week — it was a blessing, in my opinion, because Ed walked away from chemo.

In May 2025, Ed had one tumor removed; the pathology went from January’s “high grade” to “low grade”. No chemo. In September 2025, he had no tumors and was proclaimed “Cancer Free”.

Praise to the Lord, Ed continues without cancer, and we proclaim that HE IS CONTINUALLY HEALED in the Name of Jesus. His next cystoscopy (where they go up the urethra in the penis with a camera, and look around the bladder) is in 9 months!

If you would like a Fullscript shopping cart with these items and links to the Amazon and Metagenics purchases, please message me with your email address. The cost is about $250.00/month and some items last more than a month. You agree that your enrollment in Fullscript does not start a professional relationship; this is for informational and educational purposes only.

The #1 thing to do is something we should all be doing: praying. FASTING & PRAYING. Because with God, all things are possible; only He can heal anyone from anything! I am a living example, because He healed me from a traumatic brain injury and from being bedridden for 12 years!

This is now a combination of The Richardson Wellness Plan, the Joe Tippins Protocol, the Gerson Therapy protocol, and Dr. William Makis’ ivermectin and fenbendazole doses.

Vitamin B17: The Richardson Wellness Plan

In November 2025, I went to a Secrets in Healthcare Symposium and met many wonderful people, including John Richardson, whose father, John A. Richardson, MD., researched apricot seeds and found the active ingredient, amygdalin (AKA vitamin B17 or Laetrile in purified form), was beneficial as metabolic cancer treatment in conjunction with dietary changes, lifestyle changes, and other interventions.

John stayed at our B&B and that’s how we learned so much about this new intervention, which Ed has been on now for just a couple of weeks. Why are we so adamant about adding this to Ed’s Life Plan?

The Hunza People

Suffice to say that the oldest living civilization in the world, the Hunza people, have no cancer. They live up to 160 years of age and the women bear children even at age 65. And they eat up to 200 apricot seeds per day (don’t try this at home).

After all, God gave us seeds and they are a 100% natural ingredient, moreso than ivermectin, fenbendazole, or virtually any other product used for cancer.

“Then God said, “Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the surface of all the earth, and every tree which has fruit yielding seed; it shall be food for you..” ~ Genesis 1:29

The Hunza people don’t get sick. They don’t have cancer.

Learn more here:

PRO THREE BUNDLE

Ed’s newly added PRO THREE BUNDLE from RNCstore.com/DRMARGARET : This is what Ed takes. It took a couple weeks to get it in the mail.

You get 10% off with my above coded website. Every small commission goes to our ministry and we help others; we will also be funding a trip to shadow a Richardson Provider and your help leads us in this direction.

Once on the website, go to SHOP.

Pro Three Bundle Items

The Short Story

Apricot seeds/amygdalin/vitamin B17: In a series of metabolic reactions, this works by targeting cancer cells, which have no rhodanase enzyme to inactivate the cyanide ion that gets generated and inactivated by normal cells, the way God made it. Unlike chemotherapy, it doesn’t target ALL cells in the hopes that the person will miraculously live; it only targets cancer cells. Each capsule is 500 mg apricot seeds. Alternatively, one can eat 25 apricot seeds/day. Pancreatic enzymes: Trypsin and chymotrypsin uncover a coating over cancer cells, transformin them to now be visible to the immune system — so your body can then target them via a subset of T-cells, the Natural Killer or NK cells. Just the way God made us! Vitamin B15: Oxygenates cancer cells, which they hate. GET MATCHED WITH A RICHARDSON CERTIFIED PROVIDER We have not done this, but I am interested in shadowing a Provider so that I may become one myself. This requires a trip, time, and some equipment. If you are led by the Spirit, you can help fund our effort by giving here. Ed plans to accompany me, as he was an EMT. If you want to find a Provider, see B17Works.com and tell them that I sent you. There is a lot more that I have recently said and will continue to say. See some of my recent interviews on apricot seeds here:

Thyroid Hormone

The main update in November 2025 was to know that Synthroid (and all similar synthetic thyroid hormones, also known as levothyroxine, including the generic levothyroxine) is associated with a 50% increase in cancer. My article is HERE and below:

Here are additional articles showing basics of Ed’s Life Plan

The Makis Procotol

If ivermectin/ fenbendazole do not work, i.e., you have a tumor growing after it had shrunk, or more tumors show up, Dr. Makis recommends you switch brands.

What Makis has to Say

Dr. William Makis: High-dose IVM can be used for the majority of cancers at 5-10 times the dose used for Covid. 1 mg/kg so someone at 60 kg weight = 60 mg dose a day, = (5) of the 12-mg tablets.

Why Merck abandoned ivermectin during the early days of Covid: Merck is in a 50:50 contract with Moderna for a new mRNA Cancer vaccine. Merck will get 50% of the profits. That’s why you don’t have any clinical trials for ivermectin, febendazole, or mebendazole. Spike protein damages P53 (tumor suppressor protein) or downregulates it; febendazole and mebendazole may correct it by upregulating P53 levels, something you are not going to get from chemo or radiation. People who got the shot may especially need these to upregulate their P53.

Many people get ivermectin and fenbendazole from Tractor Supply, and take the horse paste.

#1: Fasting and Prayer

We started a Telegram Prayer Group, Ed’s Life Plan. It focuses on daily prayer, and SPEAKING LIFE INTO YOUR LIFE!

You can join here. Because there is nothing more powerful than THE RESURRECTION POWER OF THE HOLY SPIRIT that RAISED CHRIST FROM THE DEAD. We are here to encourage, support, and pray for you!

If you don’t know how to pray, you’re not alone. Christ’s disciples asked Him to teach them how to pray, and He gave us what we call The Lord’s Prayer.

Our Father, Who art in heaven,

Hallowed be Thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy Will be done,

on earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever and ever. Amen.

If you are new to a walk with God, you have made a great decision to embark on a walk with The Creator, The Great I AM! He has listened to His people through all the ages, and whatever He has done for 1, He will do for all!

You can listen to prayer, attend a local church service. Many churches are seeing people go to church for the first time in decades. You are not alone, and you will be welcomed! You will want to be baptized in water to proclaim your faith, shed the old person, and become alive to Christ.

#2: Liver Detox

To transition from normal habits into this line of cancer treatments, here is what Ed did first:

A. Metagenics’ 10-day detox program, there’s also a 28-day program and do it 2-3 times a year. They feel that much better.

B. INFLAVONOID INTENSIVE CARE daily cleanse is HERE: Curcuminoids, Boswellia, fenugreek, xanthohumol, ginger extract. May be good when on fenben/ivm.

C. NATURAL LIVER DETOX: If you prefer, put 1/2 lemon in a coffee cup, then pour boiling water over it. Cool and drink every morning before eating anything.

For 25% off at Metagenics, sign up under my PRACTITIONER ID: MARFER8654. I give you the maximum discount and you get FREE Shipping. My ministry gets a small commission use proceeds to help those who cannot afford it.

#3 DIET

While Ed will always keep fighting papillary bladder cancer (because like skin cancer, it will always try to come back), we give praise to God because it has permanently changed the way we are: we pray and we eat better.

*CONSIDER DOING A WHOLE30 DIET FOR 30 DAYS.

It is anti-histamine, anti-allergen, and rids your home of processed foods, a diet for everyone. Join FaceBook group, read Whole30 books. Immediately eat down, trash, or give away all your processed and pantry foods in a box and shop mostly from the produce section. While you are checking out, just look at your cart: it should have mostly produce and no boxes.

How We Changed Our Eating

We grew a bunch of our own fruits and vegetables, probably quadrupling the amount of daily intake. Because you can’t expect to get cured from taking supplements; everything that goes into your body needs to be beneficial.

When Hippocrates said, “Let food be your medicine, and medicine be your food”, he was referring to beets. So I sometimes add beets to the whole thing. When you bake it, it darkens in color, so no one knows;)

Pokeberry Jam

I spoke to John Richardson about pokeberry jam, and gave him a jar as he was leaving… and TSA confiscated it from him! God bless them; I hope it helped someone!

An old wives’ saying scares everyone into thinking the berries are poisonous (most particularly, the seeds), but I spoke to a lot of locals who say their Grandma made pokeberry jam — and pokeberry pie, which would give you a huge dose of berry. We’ve been eating it for a year, no problem.

When going to war, people say that the Indigenous Indians used to paint their faces and horses with pokeberries. And many locals in the midwest say that they played with them all day and went home only to find their Moms mad at them for being all stained — a mess!

Do you think it could be anti-carcinogenic? The seeds contain amygdalin! Here’s a pic from our back yard!

Intermittent Fasting

I fasted 19-24 hr/day for 5 days a week. I’m making more of an effort, because I spend more time in prayer. For their fast, some drink clear coffee, tea (like me). Others do a water fast.

Let’s be clear that an 18-hour fast can inhibit cancer stem cells, so the babies don’t grow up in the first place.

Not everyone can fast. So if you must snack, make it smart.

Smart Snacking

Ed can’t go 3 hours without eating or snacking 😂, so he’s got several go-to snacks: Note there are lots of SEEDS!

Nut: almonds, pistachios, sesame seeds, pecans, walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and/or pepitas.

Green peppers. He eats them like an apple.

Homemade oatmeal cookies with raisins, walnuts, and honey (no sugar).

Dried apples with cinnamon, dried strawberries.

#5 Don’t Be on a Cancer-Causing Agent

What are you doing for the New Year 2026? Don’t be on anything that causes cancer or increases your risk of it.

Eliminate cancer-causing personal care products. A 2023 study shows that doing so for just 28 days REVERSES breast cancer markers in both women and men. Michelle Moore and I discussed this for three hours, reviewing her website filled with amazing products that don’t contain parabens and phthalates known to increase cancer markers:

Discount Code: DRMARGARET10

IF YOU ARE ON LEVOTHYROXINE, it is associated with increased bone loss after 6 years (Reference: HERE), and a 50% increase in all cancers, especially brain, skin, pancreas, and female breast cancer (Reference: HERE). Ask your doctor to switch you to natural thyroid hormone, Armour thyroid, NP Thyroid, or any other dried pig thryoid.

Purchase Links

RNC STORE: Pro Three Bundle: at RNCstore.com/DRMAGARET Amazon Purchases: You only have to order them once, then save them for future purchases. The first time is the hardest, but at least you don’t have to look up each one separately, because I did it for you;) A. Nutricel’s Blue Shroom (Methylene Blue): 1 a day (turns urine green) for first month, then increase to 2 a day: HERE. Great for the kidneys and bladder. NOT for pregnant women or those on a SSRI antidepressant. B. Pharbest’s Aspirin, uncoated, 1 a day: HERE. Start with 1 a day, then 2 separated by 12 hours. Work your way up to 5 a day, one every 5 hours. Skip if you are sensitive or already on blood thinner. C. Pau D’ Arco Tea OR get the capsules, seen above: “anti-cancer” tea from the bark of an Amazon tree. 3-5 cups a day. HERE. D. Macha Green Tea: 3-5 cups a day, HERE. Take teas with fresh ginger + turmeric + black pepper. E. Cordyceps Mushroom Powder: increases oxygen to cells, HERE. Important to exercise and wear your CPAP if you have sleep apnea. Cancer cells hate oxygen and alkaline environments. F. Liquid Chlorophyll. Increases oxygenation, Nature’s Sunshine HERE. G. Flax seed: HERE. Some add flax oil to cottage cheese and honey, per Budwig Diet (see below). H. Manitoba Harvest Hemp + Supergreens: HERE. I. Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts, Shelled Hemp Seeds: HERE. J. Pumpkin seeds, green: HERE. K. Probiotic: Vital FLORA Men’s Daily Probiotic HERE. (Vital FLORA Women’s Daily Probiotic is HERE.) L. HealthyKidney Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda): HERE. Support Kidneys & Stomach Acid Neutralizer.Baking Soda: To alkalinize the body and alleviate some work of the kidneys in doing so, Ed had been taking 1 teaspoon of regular Arm & Hammer baking soda (3) times a day. We upgraded to a more pure baking soda, found HERE on Amazon.

M. Liquid Chlorophyll by Nature’s Sunshine. Keep refrigerated after opening, found HERE.

N. Aloe Vera Juice by Nature’s Sunshine. Refrigerate after opening, found HERE.

Independent Websites

Liposomal Vitamin C - ED does 1000 mg/day.

A WORD on Liposomal Vitamin C. Some people with cancer do only a high-dose (100 gm) IV vitamin C infusion for a time, then stay on this brand of Liposomal Vitamin C for life. Many recommend that prior to beginning high-dose vitamin C, you first get tested for a rare deficiency, glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PDD) Deficiency.

Vitamin C Infusion

MichaelAnne on Twitter/X, @ButterC2161445, is an expert on high-dose vitamin C infusions for cancer, migraines, and many other chronic conditions. She states that you can do only vitamin C and you will be okay and don't need any additional supplements. For cancer, her recommendation is 100 gram vitamin C/day. For that, you need an MD-run infusion clinic because nurses can only give up to 50 gram at a time. Doctors usually add glutathione, vitamin B, and a variety of additional nutrients found in the Myers Cocktail.

If you don't have an infusion center near you (they're on every corner), take 6 grams a day, or 6,000 mg. People usually do treatments in a concentrated fashion for weeks, and then drink a particular brand of Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C, seen below.

Here is a Twitter/X Space on the subject. This is the only brand that is recommended by many. Some complain about the texture or taste; others don't; Livon Labs' Website is here.

1 Packet = 1,000 mg = 1 gram. MichaelAnn says most take 6 packs/day for initial non-IV therapy for cancer.

Antiparasitics

Both are metabolized by the liver. Liver disease turns the skin and whites of the eyes yellow; it is rarely seen and reversible if you just stop taking the drug.

PARA-NORM: Anti-parasitic, anti-protozoal, used by Ed’s naturopath for cancer, with a probiotic. Many start with 1/day, then 2/day, then use at a final dose of (2 tablets) 3x/day. Diarrhea or frequent bowel movements are a good sign the gut is getting cleaned. There are some people who have only done Para-Norm and been healed from cancer. Ed’s Naturopath told us he has been recommending this anti-parasitic for 40 years as a treatment for parasite-induced cancer, plus a probiotic. You can purchase it directly from the manufacturer (see below). Ed was prescribed 3 tablets, 3 times a day but he only takes 2/day. See the purchase link HERE. A PROBIOTIC OF YOUR CHOICE. I put a popular one in your cart, OrthoBiotic. IVERMECTIN AND FENBENDAZOLE IVERMECTIN: Dr. William Makis recommends 1 mg/kg/every day. To calculate: Your. weight in lb / 2.2 mg/lb = kg. 150 lb = 70 kg. 70 x 1 = 70 mg/day for 150 lb. Take with 30 gm fat (small avocado, handful of nuts + 3 eggs).

FOR 150 LB MAN: LOW DOSE: 0.5 mg/kg/day = 35 mg/day; MEDIUM DOSE: 1 mg/kg/day = 70 mg/day. HIGH DOSE: 2 mg/kg/day = 140 mg/day; VERY HIGH DOSE: 2.5 mg/kg/day = 105 mg/day. *** IF IT DOESN’T WORK, SWITCH BRANDS.

FENBENDAZOLE: Oncologist Dr. William Makis recommends 1,000 mg fenbendazole a day; skip one day/week to rest the liver. Take with olive oil, fatty food. My purchase link is HERE.

LOW DOSE: 222 mg MWF;

MEDIUM DOSE: 222 mg 6 days/wk;

HIGH DOSE: 444 mg 6 days/wk;

VERY HIGH DOSE: 888 or 1,000 mg 6 days/wk.

*** IF IT DOESN’T WORK, SWITCH BRANDS.

TAKE WITH FATTY FOOD. Take together: ivermectin, fenben, and vitamin D, because they are all fat-soluble. To get ivermectin or ask me to calculate your dose, email me at TheRebelPatient@substack.com, message me, or simply give me your weight in Comments.

To Connect with Dr. William Makis: You can email Dr. Makis for appointments; tell him I sent you. He is ONLY at makisw79@yahoo.com - he is not on WhatsApp or other sites; if you see “him” there, it’s a fake account.

TO BE MY PATIENT: $35/year Private Member Association (PMA), appointment $198 on a sliding scale. You agree you are not a government spy.

Message me with your email address if you want Ed’s Life Plan. The Fullscript cart of items comes to about $250 and some items last more than a month. The following instructions come with it.

Your Fullscript Cart

If you message me your email address, you get an invitation to join Fullscript. Then you get a FULLSCRIPT CART containing all these items, plus links and the above list to everything on Amazon and Metagenics:

Mega Benfotiamine 250mg (Vitamin B1, Thiamine): 1 capsule, twice a day. Increase to 2 capsules 2-3 times a day. THORN’s Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), 500 mg, 180 capsules/bottle: 1 capsules, twice a day. Life Extension’s Mega Vitamin K2, High Dose 45,000 IU: 1 a day. Take with fatty meal. Skip if on blood thinner, take with fatty meal, ivermectin, and vitamin D3. Biotin: 1,000 mcg/ 300 mg: 1 capsule, twice a day. Detoxadine (iodine): 3 drops, followed by a glass of water, per day. Ed is hypothyroid and he’s been on it for 2 months. Vitamin D, 5,000 IU: 1 a day. May take 5-10 over your first 2 days, then 1 a day. Take with 30 gm fat and ivermectin. If you don’t absorb vitamin D3 and are always low, consider a liquid formula that bypasses the stomach/gut, HERE. Integrative Therapeutics’ Active B Complex, 1 capsule a day. OrthoBiotic Probiotic by OrthoMolecular. 1 capsule a day. 20 Billion CFU per capsule. 50% of people like this probiotic so much that they keep taking it. If you are ONLY doing one of the following anti-parasitics, be sure to take a daily probiotic of your choice. If you already have one, you can remove it from your cart. Broccoli Seed Extract (formerly Crucera SGS). 1 capsule is equal to eating 2 pounds of cruciferous vegetables. Take 1/day or 1 twice a day. Burdock Root by Nature’s Way. 2,850 mg. 2 capsules WITH FOOD, 3 times a day, NEW: Dandelion Root by Nature’s Way. A diuretic herb for urine/bladder. 1575 mg, 3 capsules a day. REPLACES PAU D’ARCO TEA: Pau d’Arco Inner Bark by Nature’s Way. 2,180 mg; take 1-2 twice a day. Anti-cancer and replaces a Pau d’Arco tea. Or get the tea;).

For information only, no questions asked, not medical advice, and it does not establish a relationship.

This is not medical advice, and by sending me a message with your email address, you accept that this is for informational purposes only, so you can receive these items from Fullscript.

What Else Does Ed NOT Do?

There are many missing items for alternative cancer treatments, including the CBD and other protocol drugs from the Joe Tippins protocol, the high-dose vitamin C infusion, HyperBaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide, and other items that Ed didn’t want to do yet, or hasn’t done.

We continue to rely on God to make everything work together for good!

A Daily Detox Bath

Many people do a detox bath a day, and we both love doing this when possible. Here’s the recipe, and you can double it, or not even measure it… just pour it in and have fun.

Why Borax AKA Boran?

Our grandmothers used it, that’s why;) BORON is supposed to be the only known nanobot replication inhibitor. I can’t validate this but it has been highly recommended by many, including Dr. Carrie Madej, who recommends you start low on the Borax.

I highly recommend you not eat Borax from the box(!), but use a supplement. Here’s one from Fullscript:

Note: Borax is banned in the UK.

A Video on Heavy Metal Detox Baths

Here’s an elderly woman who used it for detoxing from x-ray radiation and pesticides.

Detox Bath Recipe

If you don’t have a bathtub, some say to soak your feet in this solution, because it absorbs through the feet.

1/2 - 2 cups baking soda

1/2 -2 cups Borax

1/2 - 2 cups Epsom Salt - perhaps leave out for radiation detox from CT/x-ray

2 tablespoons bentonite clay - a newer addition to the recipe

{Some recipes call for 1/2 - 2 cups Pink Himalayan Sea Salt (never use white salt) - On Himalayan salt, some contain uranium, other heavy metals and it is typically harvested with dynamite, so it could have explosive residue. I don’t use or recommend it because it’s not on the recipe from our Grandmothers.

Make the water as hot as you can comfortably stand it, then add ingredients. Sink into the tub and stay in it until the water turns lukewarm or cool. As it cools, it brings toxins to the surface. When done, wash the tub thoroughly.

I hope you like it!

A Clorox Bath

The same lady in the video above gives this recipe to neutralize “sprays” and “poisons”, which I think means, “pesticides”. If you get sick again after initially feeling better, take another bath to detox “from the air” again. Interestingly, she tells of “birds falling from the sky”, indicating the government was putting toxins in the sky even then:

1 cup of Clorox

Use the same instructions re: water temperature.

Several of my readers have come to me for free and can vouch for my ministry supporting your health.

What if I Took the Shot?

This is one of my most common questions. Ed’s cancer started before Covid, and we didn’t take the shot.

If I had taken the shot and didn’t have cancer, this is what I would do:

FAST AND PRAY. I would fast as often as I could, as long as I could, and have a regimen calendar that I follow. Don’t know how fasting works to stop cancer stem cells? See my article below.

Take the 2 most important supplements:

A. Vitamin D3 + vitamin K 2 (get monthly shipments and join to get 25% off with my Practitioner ID: MARFER8654 ); and

B. Augmented NAC (use the dropdown, Learn More, and use CODE: HAHV8G4P ) , to boost the immune system and break down spike protein, respectively. This is the best NAC in the world, in my opinion; it is “augmented” using quantum mechanics that make it more effective than any other NAC. Use Code HAHV8G4P from my website HERE. Work up to (2) twice a day. A current area of controversy, most say do not take NAC if you are also on ivermectin for cancer because it opposes ivermectin’s actions. Ed does not take NAC. Many getting only a high-dose vitamin C infusion do Augmented NAC for vax injury. See testimonial HERE.



WHAT I REALLY THINK

Nothing is medical advise; it is for informational purposes.

Many people want to get well, but it’s hard for them to stop eating bad food. The best way to begin anew is to:

Eat down the food in your house. Or just give away the bad food. Go on the Whole30 Diet. Join a Facebook group for that, and commit yourself to it. You will have less pain, feel better, and the second you eat that ugly piece of cake that wretches your gut, you will pay for it — and go back to eating well. It’s self-promoting. You feel better! You do it from dawn until dusk, and then you fast! You feel so much better that you will never go back!

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Thank You for creating me in Your image, and for loving me by sending me Your Only Son, Jesus Christ! Let me marvel and wonder at all You have done, being continually grateful and amazed at You!

Today as WE PRAY, a friend is peeing blood and clots from bladder cancer. He is also refusing chemo. WE PRAY FOR OUR FRIEND WITH CANCER TO HAVE EVERY CANCER CELL DIE AND BE RELEASED FROM HIS BODY! BLESS HIM, LORD, WITH ALL THAT IS GOOD, RIGHTEOUS, HEALING, AND OF YOU!

Forgive me my sins, and open Your arms to receive me when it is my time, Holy God. Let me live this life as You want, as You determine, through the comfort and guidance of Your Holy Spirit.

I seek You, the Healer, and not my healing. I give myself to You, The Comforter, and seek not my own comfort. I give You my pain and suffering, my disease, and my ALL! Take it all and do with me whatever You will, Holy Father!

Thank you, because By His Stripes, I am healed! I love You, Lord! All my days, You have held me in Your hands from the moment that I wake up, until the time that I lay down my head!

ONLY YOU ARE MERCIFUL! ONLY YOU ARE MIGHTY! ONLY YOU HAVE BEEN FAITHFUL TO ME FOR ALL MY LIFE! WITH EACH BREATH, I WILL SING OF YOUR GOODNESS, YOUR GLORY, AND YOUR MAJESTY!

Let me praise Your Name and tell others of Your goodness from sunrise to sunset!

I SPEAK JESUS INTO MY LIFE! I Speak Life into My Life! Jesus, Love Me and Create in Me A New Person!

In Your Name, Amen!

