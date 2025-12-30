The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
11hEdited

Sincere thank you 🙏 and congratulations. 🙌🏼💥💞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
11h

So many die and are unaware of any cancer.

Before 1940 only 11 per 100, 000 had lung cancer

While heart disease was unheard of.

Testing and fear is the problem per Rockefeller medicine.

I would never expose my self to that process of testing.

Money controls the "treatment". Though I do take B17 apricot seeds

And drink Essiac tea, They have a good track record.

Sodium Bicarbonate each day controls the acid that supports disease.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture