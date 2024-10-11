The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/erictrump/status/1844360995059454292?s=46

The Video

The Thread

There were a LOT of unrelated tweets, so they are not included.

⬆️ MazeMoore found the interview was edited 👌. He didn't even pin his tweet finding to his profile, and has multiple tweets of unrelated matters.

Trump has called for CBS to lose its license.

⬆️ I wonder what the FCC would do if 10 million consumers complained?!

Link: https://www.fcc.gov/broadcast-news-distortion

Link: https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/07/politics/fact-check-walz-false-claims-trump-abortion-economy/index.html

Link: https://secured.heritage.org/voter-fraud-survey/?twclid=2-63c0wihygd6ds0eru7wh97n2r&utm_campaign=voterfraud&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=paid&utm_content=conservative_interest__voterfraudsurvey_ad3_justrecorded

What Can Be Done?

Yesterday's article addressing the FCC issue:

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel today slammed Donald Trump for his repeated attacks on TV news networks. Trump, the former president and current presidential candidate, has been calling for licenses to be revoked from TV news organizations whose coverage he dislikes. "While repeated attacks against broadcast stations by the former President may now be familiar, these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored," Rosenworcel said in a statement issued today. "As I've said before, the First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy. The FCC does not and will not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage." The FCC press release said that Rosenworcel issued the statement "after repeated calls by former President Trump to revoke the licenses of broadcast stations for political reasons." "TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE," Trump wrotein a post today criticizing the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with his election opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump wrote in another post that "60 Minutes is a major part of the News Organization of CBS, which has just created the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History. CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS—and maybe even WORSE!" FCC doesn’t license TV networks Even if the FCC were inclined to take up Trump's call to revoke licenses, the agency doesn't actually license TV networks such as CBS. The FCC's licensing authority is over broadcast stations, many of which are affiliated with or owned by a big network. "The First Amendment and the Communications Act expressly prohibit the Commission from censoring broadcast matter," the FCC website says. "Our role in overseeing program content is very limited. We license only individual broadcast stations. We do not license TV or radio networks (such as CBS, NBC, ABC or Fox) or other organizations that stations have relationships with, such as PBS or NPR, except if those entities are also station licensees." Trump's call to punish CBS came about a month after he expressed anger at ABC News debate moderators by saying that ABC should have its license taken away. Rosenworcel criticized Trump in that instance as well. Rerun from 2017 In October 2017, when Trump was president, he criticized NBC and wrote that "network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked." Democrats on the FCC and in Congress immediately rebuked Trump. Then-FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican who was Trump's selection to chair the agency, weighed in six days later. Pai didn't make any direct reference to Trump, but said, "I believe in the First Amendment. The FCC under my leadership will stand for the First Amendment. And under the law, the FCC does not have the authority to revoke a license of a broadcast station based on the content of a particular newscast." Earlier this week, Rosenworcel criticized a legal threat that Florida state government officials issued to broadcast TV stations over the airing of a political ad that criticized abortion restrictions in Florida's Heartbeat Protection Act. "The right of broadcasters to speak freely is rooted in the First Amendment," Rosenworcel said. "Threats against broadcast stations for airing content that conflicts with the government's views are dangerous and undermine the fundamental principle of free speech." Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/10/fcc-chair-slams-trumps-call-to-revoke-cbs-and-abc-broadcast-licenses/

Yesterday's FCC Statement

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Why doesn't FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel address the REAL issue, which is NOT “freedom of speech”?

The issue is PROPAGANDA, fakery, and ELECTION INTERFERENCE.

Why doesn't Trump and his lawyers know this by now? Really, why don't they stop it with the FCC?

Who has jurisdiction over election interference?

Oh. The DOJ. According to them, also the following departments:

The Department of Justice

Civil Rights Division,

Criminal Division,

National Security Division (NSD)

and 94 U.S. Attorneys’ offices

See below:

Civil Rights Division The department’s Civil Rights Division is responsible for ensuring compliance with the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, and with the criminal provisions of federal statutes prohibiting discriminatory interference with that right. This work is often performed in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ offices. The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of a wide range of federal statutes that protect the right to vote including: the Voting Rights Act; the National Voter Registration Act; the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act; the Help America Vote Act; and the Civil Rights Acts. Among other things, collectively, these laws: prohibit election practices that have either a discriminatory purpose or a discriminatory result on account of race, color, or language minority status;

prohibit intimidation of voters;

allow voters who need assistance in voting because of disability or inability to read or write to receive assistance from a person of their choice (other than agents of their employer or union);

require minority language election materials and assistance in certain jurisdictions;

require accessible voting systems for voters with disabilities;

require that provisional ballots be offered to voters who assert they are registered and eligible to vote in the jurisdiction, but whose names do not appear on poll books;

require states to provide for absentee voting for uniformed service members serving away from home, their family members also away from home due to that service, and U.S. citizens living abroad; and

require covered states to offer the opportunity to register to vote through offices that provide driver licenses, public assistance, and disability services, as well as through the mail, and to take steps regarding maintaining voter registration lists. The Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which prohibits discrimination in voting based on disability. The ADA applies to all aspects of voting, including voter registration, selection and accessibility of voting facilities, and the casting of ballots on Election Day or during early voting, whether in-person or absentee. The Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section enforces federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter interference based on race, color, national origin, or religion. Throughout the election cycle, Civil Rights Division attorneys in the Voting, Disability Rights, and Criminal Sections in Washington, D.C., will be ready to receive complaints of potential violations of any of the statutes the Civil Rights Division enforces. The Civil Rights Division will work closely with counterparts at U.S. Attorneys’ offices and other department components to review and take appropriate action concerning these complaints.

Individuals with complaints related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can call the Justice Department’s toll-free telephone line at 800-253-3931, and can also submit complaints through a link on the department’s website at www.civilrights.justice.gov/.

Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the Justice Department’s toll-free ADA information line at 800-514-0301or 833-610-1264 (TTY), or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website at ada.gov. Complaints related to violence, threats of violence, or intimidation at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local authorities by calling 911. They should also be reported to the department after local authorities are contacted. Criminal Division and the Department’s 94 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices The department’s Criminal Division oversees the enforcement of federal laws that criminalize certain forms of election fraud and vindicate the integrity of the federal election process. The Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and U.S. Attorneys’ offices are responsible for enforcing the federal criminal laws that prohibit various forms of election crimes, such as destruction of ballots, vote-buying, multiple voting, submission of fraudulent ballots or registrations, alteration of votes, and malfeasance by postal or election officials and employees. The Criminal Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ offices are also responsible for enforcing federal criminal law prohibiting unlawful threats of violence against election workers, and prohibiting voter intimidation and voter suppression for reasons other than race, color, national origin, or religion (as noted above, voter intimidation and voter suppression that has a basis in race, color, national origin, or religion is addressed by the Civil Rights Division often in partnership with the U.S. Attorneys’ offices). U.S. Attorneys’ offices around the country designate Assistant U.S. Attorneys who serve as District Election Officers (DEOs) in their respective districts. DEOs are responsible for overseeing potential election-crime matters in their districts, and for coordinating with the department’s election-crime experts in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Attorneys’ offices work with specially trained FBI personnel in each district to ensure that complaints from the public involving possible election crimes are handled appropriately. Specifically: In consultation with federal prosecutors at the Public Integrity Section in Washington, D.C., the DEOs in U.S. Attorneys’ offices, FBI officials at headquarters in Washington, D.C., and FBI special agents serving as Election Crime Coordinators in the FBI’s 56 field offices will be on duty while polls are open to receive complaints from the public.

Election-crime complaints should be directed to the local U.S. Attorneys’ office or the local FBI field office. A list of U.S. Attorneys’ offices and their telephone numbers can be found at www.justice.gov/usao/districts/. A list of FBI field offices and accompanying telephone numbers can be found at www.fbi.gov/contact-us.

Public Integrity Section prosecutors are available to consult and coordinate with the U.S. Attorneys’ offices and the FBI regarding the handling of election-crime allegations. All complaints related to violence, threats of violence, or intimidation at a polling place should be reported first to local police authorities by calling 911. After alerting local law enforcement to such emergencies by calling 911, the public should contact the Justice Department. National Security Division The department’s NSD supervises the investigation and prosecution of cases affecting or relating to national security, including any cases involving foreign malign influence and interference in elections or violent extremist threats to elections. In this context: NSD oversees matters involving a range of malign influence activities that foreign governments may attempt.

NSD’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section oversees matters involving covert information operations (e.g., to promulgate disinformation through social media); covert efforts to support or denigrate political candidates or organizations; and other covert influence operations that might violate various criminal statutes.

NSD’s National Security Cyber Section oversees such matters when they are cyber-enabled (i.e., when online platforms, such as social media and other online services, are central to the commission of the offense), as well as those involving computer hacking of election or campaign infrastructure.

NSD’s Counterterrorism Section oversees matters involving international and domestic terrorism and supports law enforcement in preventing any acts of terrorism that impact Americans, including any violent extremism that might threaten election security. As in past elections, the National Security Division will work closely with counterparts at the FBI and our U.S. Attorneys’ offices to protect our nation’s elections from any national security threats. Attorneys from National Security Division sections will be partnered with FBI Headquarters components to provide support to U.S. Attorneys’ offices and FBI field offices to counter any such threats. The Department of Homeland Security also plays its own important role in safeguarding critical election infrastructure from cyber and other threats. Complaints related to violence, threats of violence, or intimidation at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local authorities by calling 911 and, after local authorities are contacted, then should be reported also to the department. Protecting the right to vote, prosecuting election crimes, and securing our elections are all essential to maintaining the confidence of all Americans in our democratic system of government. The department encourages anyone with information regarding concerns in these subject areas to contact the appropriate authorities. For more information about the department’s work to ensure compliance with federal civil and criminal laws related to voting, please visit Voting | Department of Justice and Election Crimes Branch | Department of Justice. Updated January 9, 2024 Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-releases-information-efforts-protect-right-vote-prosecute-election-crimes

LET US PRAY

Father God Above and In Our Hearts,

Our faith rests only in You, not in any one man. Only Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ is our Savior.

We see the injustices in our land, the crimes against humanity, the destruction and suffering of our people.

Help us keep our eyes on only You. Let us not be tossed about by news media. Let us know the depth, the width, and the scope of Your love for us, and trust that You are a much bigger God than we know!

We pray for our nation and its leaders to be honest and caring. But our hope for Truth and Justice is only in You.

Help us, through the power of Your Holy Spirit, to discern what we should do. And may the Holy Spirit also comfort us during these times, consoling our hearts anew.

Let us not have anxiety or sleepless nights worrying about the future, dear God. Instead, Heavenly Father, we thank You for giving us the peace which surpasses all understanding.

We grab on to Your Promises! We look to You for deliverance from evil! And we put our faith and trust only in You!

In Jesus’ Mighty Name.

Amen. 🙏

Leave a comment