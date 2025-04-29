The Tweet

The Government Admits to Placing Over 200,000 Brain Chips

Where are the Two Hundred Thousand Americans with Brain Chips?

In 2018, NASA’s Dennis Bushnell ADMITS IT ALL!

"Humans are now becoming cyborgs."

"We have cochlear implants to hear, artificial retinas to see, artificial hearts to live, artificial limbs to move, artificial organs to function, and brain chips.

Who has a brain chip that they did not consent to?

"there's a couple hundred thousand people wandering around with brain chips now, the effects can generally be affecting brains, and effectively to increase memory, and other things.

DARPA's working on brain chips for super soldiers.

And people are now working, thanks to people like Musk and other people, funding direct machine:brain communications.

It's not us versus them, or us versus the machines. We're merging.

And this is the human evolution of the humans.

There is no more natural evolution of anything.

People are convinced that the human evolution of everything is 10 million times faster than any natural evolution. And so, this is just part of the human evolution. Of the humans.

Because this time, we are inventing a second intelligent species. Okay? We never did that before.

This is robotic design, robotic-manufacture, robotic transfer, robotic ops.

It's people that cost money... okay? You want to pull cost out of anything, and that's why people are losing jobs to machines... they change.

You get rid of people.

And by the way, In aerospace, people are responsible for 80% of the safety problems. Okay?

If you want a safe system... NO PEOPLE!

Everything's shrinking, except the humans. We gotta figure out a way to shrink the humans! Okay? You get the cost really down,,, but that's more difficult!

98% of all of the studies I've seen say that the nanoparticles are bad for human physiology.

Okay? You know... very few ... they're good for some medical processes, but overall, In terms of overall physiology?

"No."

"A couple hundred thousand people have brain chips, DARPA brain-computer interfaces…”

This was in 2018.

Seven years later, do we have 500,000 with brain chips? How many of these were NON-CONSENTUAL?

What are we doing for those who are injured from them? Crickets.

Neuralink’s 3rd Patient has now regained his voice and control with Brain-Chip Implant (BCI) using Elon Musk’s Neuralink. He is Bradford G. Smith. He’s the 1st with ALS and the 1st nonverbal patient to receive Neuralink’s brain implant.

BCI allows him to control devices, type, and communicate using an AI-generated version of his original voice. It surpasses the limitations of his previous eye-tracker technology.

He says that it has allowed him to proclaim Christ with his voice.

Why Do We Need a Petition to Stop the Government from NONCONCENTUAL HUMAN TESTING?

The Issue End Government-Sanctioned Human Experimentation: Repeal Section 3024 of the 21st Century Cures Act Millions at Risk—Without Their Knowledge.

We are at a crossroads where the U.S. government has quietly legalized non-consensual human experimentation. Section 3024 of the 21st Century Cures Act—expanded in 2024 to protect corporate actors—allows private and public entities to test on U.S. citizens without their knowledge, consent, or any meaningful ethical oversight. In addition, current laws are inferior when keeping up with technology.



Section 3024 of the 21st Century Cures Act, signed into law in 2016 and expanded in 2024, enables Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) to waive informed consent under a 'minimal risk' classification—even in scenarios involving advanced and potentially harmful technologies. Worse still, the 2024 expansion extends national security-style protections to private corporations conducting research, shielding them from public accountability and legal recourse. In a 2005 Senate confirmation hearing, then-Senator Joe Biden prophetically stated to Chief Justice John Roberts: “Mark my words,during the 21st century, you will have to rule on whether it is constitutional to put a microscopic tag into a persons body and track their every movement.” That future is now. We must act before irreversible harm becomes normalized. If unchecked, this erosion of civil liberties could spread globally through precedent and influence. This petition is a global call to restore the sanctity of informed consent and stop the unchecked abuse of 'minimal risk' loopholes. This concern was echoed by Dr. Francis Collins, then Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, during the 8th Meeting of the President’s Council on Bioethics held December 12–13, 2002. In reference to incidental findings in neuroimaging, Collins stated: "UBOs, unidentified bright objects we are finding in MRI scans... Do you want one in your brain? Well, you might." His testimony highlighted the growing ethical complexity of biomedical research and the need for informed consent in emerging neurotechnology’s. Source: President’s Council on Bioethics – December 2002 Meeting, Bioethics Research Library at Georgetown University: https://bioethicsarchive.georgetown.edu/pcsbi/node/187.html Advancements in nanotechnology have led to the development of DNA-based nanorobots capable of performing complex tasks within the human body. In 2013, Dr. Ido Bachelet of Bar-Ilan University presented at the TEDMED Israel conference, where he revealed groundbreaking research on these nanorobots. He described holding a syringe containing 'one thousand billion robots, approximately 50 nanometers in size, designed to operate at the molecular level for medical applications. While this technology holds promises for revolutionizing targeted therapies, it also raises urgent ethical, legal, and societal concerns—particularly regarding informed consent, oversight, and potential misuse in human experimentation. The existence and deployment of such technologies reinforce the critical need to regulate and scrutinize all forms of biomedical intervention. Source: TEDMED Israel 2013 via Bar-Ilan University – https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-1000847295 Recent advancements in nanotechnology have also influenced the delivery of anesthetic agents like lidocaine (Xylocaine). In 2024, studies demonstrated that polymeric nano capsules containing lidocaine enhanced drug permeation across epithelial tissue, reduced toxicity, and extended anesthetic duration. Other breakthroughs include enzyme-responsive hydrogels and self-assembling peptide-based nanoparticles, enabling site-specific release and improved efficacy of lidocaine with minimal systemic exposure. A multi-level system using lidocaine-loaded ZIF-8 nanoparticles and injectable hydrogels has furthered precision anesthetic applications. These developments, while clinically promising, raise serious ethical questions when such nano-enhanced substances are administered without informed consent. They underscore the necessity of strict ethical oversight in all forms of biomedical and pharmaceutical innovation. Sources: • https://www.mdpi.com/2813-9380/2/1/3 •https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2022.770892/full • https://www.mdpi.com/2310-2861/11/2/131 •https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC11054800/ The Petition PETITION

To:

The United States Congress

The President of the United States

The Secretary of Health and Human Services

The Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP)

The Department of Defense Inspector General

The Government Accountability Office (GAO)

The U.S. House and Senate Intelligence Committees From:

Concerned Citizens for Human Research Accountability

Jesse Beltran, Deserie Foley & Mike Grady/Cosmic Clarity Connections LLC

GGI, Inc on behalf of Everyday People with Havana Syndrome



Date: April 2025 Summary:

We, the undersigned, demand an immediate investigation into the legal, ethical, and constitutional violations resulting from the implementation of Section 3024 of the 21st Century Cures Act, which permits non-consensual experimentation on U.S. citizens under the designation of “minimal risk.” We further object to the 2024 expansion that extends national security-based data protections to private corporations, effectively shielding experimental programs from all public oversight and legal challenge. This provision is a clear and present danger to informed consent, human rights, and public safety. These consequences totally challenge the subjectivity of the “minimal risk” conditions. Our democracy, which is founded in the Constitution of the United States of America, demands it! Key Issues:

• Violation of Informed Consent Principles

• Secrecy and Unaccountable Expansion in 2024

• No Verification of “Minimal Risk”

• Legalized Human Experimentation Without Oversight

• Shielding from Public and Legal Scrutiny We Demand:

🏛️ Immediate Congressional Hearings

❌ Full Repeal or Major Amendment of Section 3024

📜 Creation of a Transparent Public Registry

🛡️ Mandatory IRB Review

🔊 Legal Protections for Whistleblowers

⚖️ Formation of an Independent Ethical Oversight Body

✅ Mandated Full Disclosure and Informed Consent

🌐 Engagement with U.N. Human Rights Bodies Global Implications:

The 2024 expansion of Section 3024 empowers private multinational corporations under U.S. jurisdiction to bypass ethics protocols. This sets a precedent for other nations to follow suit, threatening international human rights frameworks and undermining protections outlined in the Nuremberg Code and the Helsinki Declaration. We call on all global citizens to oppose this trend and join the fight for scientific accountability and human dignity. Call to Action:

✍️ Sign this petition and circulate it in your community.

🏛️ Share with civil rights attorneys, journalists, researchers, advocacy groups, and legislators.

📨 Email or fax this petition to your federal representatives and relevant oversight committees.

🌍 Help us reach 1 million voices worldwide to stop the spread of secret experimentation.

🤝 Partner with organizations like the ACLU, EFF, and Human Rights Watch to amplify our cause. SIGN BELOW (Copy & Paste this link: https://www.change.org/p/stop-non-consensual-human-testing-repeal-section-3024-of-the-cures-act Comments

