ADDENDUM 10/12/24 at 3:55 pm PST: Here is a list of needed items that Kelly and her pilot husband need for West North Carolina ~ THANK YOU FOR SHARING!

WNC Cities Still in Great Need

Asheville, NC

Bat Cave, NC

Black Mountain, NC

Chimney Rock, NC

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/gardensr4health/status/1845107454838731217?s=46

The Video

Video Summary

As of just hours ago, parts of have:

NO CLEAN WATER

BABY BOTTLES USE OF DIRTY SEWAGE WATER

VETERANS HOME WITHOUT ELECTRICITY, unable to cook

NURSING HOME WITHOUT ELECTRICITY, no power for oxygen

No insulin

No adult diapers for those with incontinence

Babies and infants NOT EXPECTED TO SURVIVE THE WINTER!

THIS IS A CRYING SHAME, AMERICA!

The Thread

⬆️ Kelly DNP Functionsal:

This is Kelly’s Twitter/X:

https://twitter.com/kacdnp91

If needed, FIRST JOIN Twitter/X and then ADD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE OR LAPTOP.

THEN MESSAGE KELLY BY CLICKING ON THE “Mail” icon, as seen here 👇 circled in white:

I have messaged Kelly to let her know I am posting this offer of her help, and asked her what else she needs: supplies, copters, money, etc.

THANK YOU FOR SHARING AND CARING!

People Who Are Left with Nothing ~ THEY ARE Killing Themselves 👇

SOURCE: https://x.com/sassafrass_84/status/1844426554115489868?s=46

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Multiply all efforts of relief to Hurricane victims everywhere! Especially send Kelly and her husband the help they need!

And help this message to get shared by many, reaching the EXACT PEOPLE WHO NEED HELP THE MOST!

Stop the people who lost everything from killing themselves, Dear God!

