EMERGENCY ANNOUNCEMENT: If You Know Someone Who Still Has Needs in North Carolina or Elsewhere, PLEASE SHARE THIS - AND PROVIDE YOUR EXACT LOCATION
ADDENDUM 10/12/24 at 3:55 pm PST: Here is a list of needed items that Kelly and her pilot husband need for West North Carolina ~ THANK YOU FOR SHARING!
WNC Cities Still in Great Need
Asheville, NC
Bat Cave, NC
Black Mountain, NC
Chimney Rock, NC
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/gardensr4health/status/1845107454838731217?s=46
The Video
Video Summary
As of just hours ago, parts of have:
NO CLEAN WATER
BABY BOTTLES USE OF DIRTY SEWAGE WATER
VETERANS HOME WITHOUT ELECTRICITY, unable to cook
NURSING HOME WITHOUT ELECTRICITY, no power for oxygen
No insulin
No adult diapers for those with incontinence
Babies and infants NOT EXPECTED TO SURVIVE THE WINTER!
THIS IS A CRYING SHAME, AMERICA!
The Thread
⬆️ Kelly DNP Functionsal:
This is Kelly’s Twitter/X:
https://twitter.com/kacdnp91
I have messaged Kelly to let her know I am posting this offer of her help, and asked her what else she needs: supplies, copters, money, etc.
THANK YOU FOR SHARING AND CARING!
People Who Are Left with Nothing ~ THEY ARE Killing Themselves 👇
SOURCE: https://x.com/sassafrass_84/status/1844426554115489868?s=46
LET US PRAY
Holy Father,
Multiply all efforts of relief to Hurricane victims everywhere! Especially send Kelly and her husband the help they need!
And help this message to get shared by many, reaching the EXACT PEOPLE WHO NEED HELP THE MOST!
Stop the people who lost everything from killing themselves, Dear God!
