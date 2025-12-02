I will post any updates to the bottom of this article, under WHAT I REALLY THINK.

The Case of Kenlee

Early 2025 : Kenlee was removed from Joy’s home in Santa Rosa County, FL. Joy fights for reunification through dependency court, but cases drag on with restricted access to her daughter.

May 2025: The below podcast episode amplifies the story, showing grassroots support via Facebook groups like Family Forward Projec t and Stop Termination of Parental Rights . Family Forward Project National Website: https://familyforwardfoundation.com/mission-statement Follow us on Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/familyforwardpr?lang=en

November 2025: Momentum builds on X and Facebook as the termination hearing date nears.@ RealKeyWestJess posts the viral graphic on Nov. 28, corrected the next day to fix date errors (it’s Dec. 4–5, not November). @ RealKeyWestJess. Other influencers like @ annvandersteel repost the plea, urging calls to Florida AG James Uthmeier (phone: 850-414-3300) to “halt the hearing and investigate DCF for medical fraud.” @annvandersteel

December 2, 2025 (Today): No major updates post-hearing yet (it’s scheduled for day after tomorrow, Dec. 4, at 9 a.m. CST in Milton, FL). Protests are planned outside the Santa Rosa County Courthouse (4025 Avalon Blvd.), and email campaigns target AG staff like Chief Deputy John Guard: As of now, the case remains active, with supporters fearing permanent termination of Joy’s rights, potentially leading to adoption out of the family.

In Florida, the Department of Children and Families is over CPS, for example by handling their child abuse hotline.

If you can make a call today and tomorrow, together we can oppose their intended evil in this case!

The Tweet

Note: The above dates are incorrect; they are December 4 and 5, this Thursday and Friday. This is correct:

Tweet: HERE.

The Story on Rumble

Video Info

… Dale Richardson and Stephanie Henson sit with Joy Zuraff, a lionhearted mother whose daughter Kenlee, battling cystic fibrosis, was ripped away by a ruthless system. Joy faced a vortex of baseless neglect allegations across South Dakota, Nebraska, and Florida—each debunked, yet Florida DCF stole Kenlee on March 6, 2024, with no evidence, pushing risky drugs and false Munchausen Syndrome by proxy claims. Kenlee’s health falters in care—smoke exposure, nightmares hinting at abuse—while Joy fights a celestial battle against state-sanctioned trafficking of disabled kids for profit. This is a dramatic, soul-stirring exposé—a raven crying for justice. Watch NOW on Rumble—rise up and end this outrage! Watch HERE.

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I called. Here’s more specific information than posted in the tweet:

Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier

Pause the date and investigate for Medical Fraud!

Apparently they are caught up in gas price gouging complaints. It takes a commitment to get through to a human being.

One option: Call (850) 414-3300 - It’s a recorded line and it sent me to a recorded line for gas gouging complaints, but they promise me that it will log and give the complaint to the correct department. I preferred to speak to a human.

Another option, a Direct Line - (850)-414-3990. I pressed “1” for English, and then “2” to submit a Consumer Complaint. I left my name and number for them to call me back, and am awaiting that call — I will circle back and add an addendum here when/if I get a call back.

Can You Show Up?

If I could, I would, but please Share and my post to your social media, even if you cannot personally show up:

Santa Rosa County Children’s Court

Mother’s Name: Joy Zuraff for her daughter, Kenlee

Hearing Dates: Thursday and Friday, December 4 and 5

Time: 0900

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Thank You for protecting our children, for protecting them and keeping them safe. Also, thank You for allowing us to be raised in a much calmer household than many children have today.

We know You are GOOD GOD! We know YOU ARE THE ONLY CREATOR OF HEAVEN AND EARTH! WE BESEECH YOU TO HEAR OUR PLEAS AND LEAD OUR REQUEST TO FULL FRUITION AND UNIFICATION OF JOY TO KENLEE!

Bless Joy and her daughter, Kenlee. Bless her attorneys, bless the case, and lead them to being reunited, we ask in the Name of Jesus!

GOD BLESS OUR CHILDREN!

Amen!

