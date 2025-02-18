Addendum and update at 11:25 am PST:

“Flood Updates

-All waters have receded. ❤️

- In WV -

Pikeville is untouched. County is different story.

Need generators in Hurley!

Pike county needs supplies National Guard was called in

McDowell WV needs supplies

-Private bridges are down

-Heavy equipment is needed here.

I have been working hard to try to get this shared ~ PLEASE KEEP UP YOUR PRAYERS 🙌!

There have been pressing needs with recent floods and this one is quite dire.

My Tweet

Source: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1890890885937713263?s=46

I wanted to get this out to you. Recently, FEMA has been more responsive and I haven’t heard anyone complaining about them.

It’s cold out there. And the water’s freezing.

God bless all the missing people, and those who are stranded. They need people on boats to help them.

DONATE

Link: https://riverfolkrescue.com/donate/

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Poor people. Some have suffered much over Hurricane Helene, and areas in Western North Carolina have also been impacted.

I wish we could just get them what they need but by tagging others on the tweet, I have notified FEMA, their governor, and others.

Hardly any of the big North Carolina accounts have retweeted or shared my tweet.

Undoubtedly, some have blocked me. So I did what I could, and I will keep you posted.

LET US PRAY

Holy Lord,

Bless the people who are affected by the flooding. Send them angels, get out SOS out!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen.

