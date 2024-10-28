ALSO: MAY CAUSE IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE TO THE SKIN, LUNGS, AND GUT. Wear Protective Gear.

We had reports that cadaver dogs and goats have died from the contaminated mud. Horses have gotten sick, as have people who have dug in the mud.

Shawn Hendrix has lung problems from the area contamination, and now he has confirmed the soil in the area is contaminated.

🚨SOIL TEST RESULTS 🚨 MountainTrue’s soil tests in Marshall Helene bring a mix of relief and caution. Out of 135 pollutants tested, only two were found isopropyltoluene and trimethylbenzene. French Broad Riverkeeper Hartwell Carson confirmed trimethylbenzene, associated with petroleum, was present in low levels, though cleanup crews are advised to avoid prolonged contact with mud, sludge, and dust due to potential health risks (News-Record & Sentinel). Despite early rumors, there’s no evidence that sludge is burning through clothing, but Carson has reported significant pollution in the French Broad River: overturned gas tanks, sewage discharge, and hundreds of PVC pipes from a nearby factory (MountainTrue). E. coli levels currently remain manageable, but additional sediment tests and further rainfall could alter these results. Encouraging news, but ongoing environmental and health concerns require caution as cleanup continues (NC DEQ). I am still very much fighting my lung infection so know I know its from the dust. It may not be as bad as the rumors but we know its bad enough NC DEQ says be cautious! Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1850758216398803398?s=46

Contaminants: Isopropyltoluene And Trimethylbenzene

This is soil from one area, and we don't have the entire list of 135 compounds tested for, i.e., whether radioactive material was included.

These two were found, and we don't know how high the levels were:

1. Isopropyltoluene

Emphases are mine.

HIGHLY TOXIC! DON’T TOUCH, SWALLOW, OR BREATHE THIS IN. MAY CAUSE PERMANENT LUNG DAMAGE.

Isopropyltoluene, also known as 4-Isopropyltoluene or p-Cymene, is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of paint, furniture, and other consumer goods.[1] It has also been found in sewage sludge.[2] It is a highly toxic chemical with very serious irreversible effects through inhalation, in contact with skin and if swallowed . [3] … References "p-Isopropyltoluene", Environmental Working Group, Accessed August 15, 2010. THIS REFERENCE IS NO LONGER ACCESSIBLE. Todd, Brian, Richard, Ken, Environmental Working Group website, April 29, 1998, Accessed August 15, 2010. It is here: https://www.ewg.org/research/dumping-sewage-sludge-organic-farms 4-Isopropyltoluene Source: https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Isopropyltoluene

2. Trimethylbenzene

Source: https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Trimethylbenzene#section=Human-Metabolite-Information

Summary of Trimethylbenzene Uses (Section 9.1)

“Power steering fluids, transmission fluids, brake fluids, fuel injector cleaners, gas treatments, or leak stoppers”

solvents and in dye and perfume manufacture

an inert ingredient in pesticide formulations; List 3-Inerts of unknown toxicity.

Auto Products • Commercial / Institutional • Hobby/Craft • Home Maintenance • Inside the Home • Pesticides

Source: https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Trimethylbenzene#section=Human-Metabolite-Information

🚨This Report Reinforces the Need for Respirators, Heavy Boots, Gloves, Goggles, Biohazard Jumpers, and Protective Gear🚨

It seems reasonable to preliminarily conclude that some with lung damage may experience it permanently. Our hurricane residents, first responders, volunteers, health care providers, drivers, rad builders must ALL be advised of this contamination.

🚨Please message me if you need supplies or can deliver them.🚨

If you haven't yet had a chance to send supplies or funds as a donation, please do take some time to get them to people who don't even know that they need to protect themselves.

Some areas may not be hit by these same contaminants, and others may have much more than what was found here, including radioactive material. Soil samples should go out from each general area, and a homeowner may want to get their own soil samples taken.

Shawn’s Donor Sites: Twitter/X and GiveSendGo (GSG)

1. Subscribe to Shawn’s Twitter/X

When you hit the Subscribe Button:

After you subscribe for $5/month, tour Subscribe button disappears:

2. Give to Shawn’s GSG and Deliver a Full Cabin Tent Setup to a Family

They can say on their land.

Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1850641018820936107?s=46

How it Works

OPERATION SHELTER’s GSG:

Copy & Paste: https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationShelter

I don't know if the tent includes hazard protection supplies, but I will find out. Please pass this word to as many as you can in the Hurricane Helene recovery areas, so that everyone can be knowledgeable and protected! Thank You!

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Keep Shawn and all residents and volunteers safe from bad soil, we pray! Bless their skin, lungs, and bodies so they may recover and enjoy Your beautiful land for generations to come.

Help protect their health and lives, assist them in building anew, and keep them from harm, WE PRAY!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

How to Help

Ship WORK BOOTS to any of the addresses in this article.

SHAWN HENDRIX A. Subscribe to his Twitter ($5/month) B. Operation Shelter: https://www.givesendgo.com/OperationShelter CONCERT FOR CAROLINA with James Taylor and more. ($24.99/ticket) https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1850317136465445044?s=46 JEFF MELTON STILL NEEDS VOLUNTEERS, BUILDERS, LUMBER, WOOD SCREWS AND NAILS, BUILDING SUPPLIES: ATTN: JEFF MELTON 4555 Asheville Hwy Greeneville, TN 37743 PH: 423-972-2747 WORKERS NEED THICK, HEAVY MEN’S WORK BOOTS, WOOL HATS/CAPS, Heavy socks, LEATHER GLOVES: ATTN: JESSE POE 2050 Blowing Rock Highway Linville, NC 28646 1,000 ΒALES OF HAY, ANIMAL FEED NEEDED. JUST SHOW UP! 4943 Birds Laurel Drive Creston, NC 28615 AVERY CO AIRPORT STILL NEEDS AMAZON GIFT CARDS: https://wethepeoplemission.us Children's Home ORPHANAGE: Email: info@blackmountainhome.or PH: (828) 686-3451 Website: blackmountainhome.org SAVAGE FREEDOMS RECOVERY TEAM The website is HERE. COTTON PATCH HURRICANE RELIEF CAMPGROUND AND HELIPAD 242 GUNNS ROAD Ellenboro, NC Turn into gate on right at orange cones on Gunns Road. I painted a huge white circle with an “H” for any helicopter, etc. that needs to land. It’s 5 acres. We will allow dry camping for first responders, linemen, or volunteer search and rescue teams. Equine search and rescue is also welcome. We have hay, water, green pastures, and barns, tents, cots, sleeping bags, propane hot showers available, power bank, porta potty, propane camp burners, grills, kitchen area, fire pit, etc. I can get you drinking water. We have Starlink. We also have someone who volunteered to do laundry. We are located approx 1.5 miles off of Hwy 74, in between Shelby and Forest City. 1 hour from Asheville and 35 minutes from Lake Lure/Chimney Rock. Message me for any questions and tent availability if you don’t have your own. Outdoor Adventure Rafting HOUSING UNTIL MAY 2025 629 Welcome Valley Rd Benton, TN 37307 P: 423-338-5746 JUDGES RESCUE THE REMNANT MINISTRY HEAL-CORP.ORG HOPEMILL.ORG M25M.ORG SPARTANSWORD.ORG Tracy Beanz and UNCOVERDC.COM HALORELIEF.ORG GiveSendGo for NC: GSG

PROTECTIVE GEAR

ALSO TAKE THIS TO YOUR LOCAL HARDWARE STORE AND ASK THEM TO SHIP DIRECTLY - SEE MY ARTICLE AT THE END, AND JUST PICK A PLACE!

HALF MASK P100 REUSABLE (NOT disposable) WITH extra P100 filters SIZES L / XL

MASK ONLY PURCHASE LINK:

https://www.amazon.com/3M-Comfort-Facepiece-Reusable-Respirator/dp/B00IF7RCU6/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?crid=D7JEXZBO5MWZ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.mx0WSPko1fRW0bDO6VocE9bCp0INpbIbxXfOsRgEkwivx9c7OZ0uWupQ4TlMezc9b2MC_QFK0iZHhBwdOHs5F8UzSOnoFnF7jMnnD77gNlBRPo5BBwa9ytYcGzQqkU6dNdTEdGRDbAcK5GfFKbCfSF1hcvBmnveViZhCciHMzXMfyGAx-sK50cShIuhmb4Iu8-767Y3kS_CGzibtqv6NyQ.MVdOzBD0QLoe7UdM4-RbiwVf5BXG4iUAFD2RkB3B88g&dib_tag=se&keywords=half+mask+respirators+P-100+cartridges&qid=1729772109&sprefix=half+mask+respirators+p-100+cartridges%2Caps%2C91&sr=8-3

MASK PLUS REPLACEMENT FILTERS PURCHASE LINK:

See at the bottom of the page:

SAFETY GOGGLES - SIZES L / XL

Source: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0713M5ZQM/ref=sspa_mw_detail_2?ie=UTF8&psc=1&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9waG9uZV9kZXRhaWwyp13NParams

NITRILE GLOVES SIZES L /XL

Source: https://www.amazon.com/LW-Concept-Nitrile-Disposable-Gloves/dp/B09XWS6HMG/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=3U7CD2ED6TK3X&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.aIX9hb6dlr6HM1aPm8EoFreJ_t-OAjtEvF9UKrJfoKcTrc8mDT5gQYfz-2kv9Jr1-JicfUEFPiUJzoBxiEqgk7LwwAexhfAKQKOYnJPgZKNTI4gbJskQ63jMlfOk99sOhpWtFpLFCco_6XPrirRMwOxTQJ4t5MiwS3QBhqU10H2SaL-xLh_tPf2BhtEW5iJ0VuzzmcMLtbSQai-09WAnbg.Fm70kspbhlBUbGkrO6760bhNYT9DrrhhKeT65xZLjy4&dib_tag=se&keywords=black%2Bnitrile%2Bgloves%2Blarge&qid=1729775311&sprefix=niteile%2B%2Caps%2C154&sr=8-1&th=1&psc=1

RUBBER BOOTS SIZES L /XL

Source: https://www.amazon.com/arctiv8-170390-M-Black-Insulated-Waterproof/dp/B07FVFTS9T/ref=mp_s_a_1_7?crid=I0UY7EXL83OD&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Iik66hRs6wY2_fX4Va10Gd-TILcJq1y5sPh1XKwl2QnSJ7uEV_45ycHZ93978a64uYOg18TgpJVE5jSAFpfTbley9Q39HRZsRP1QlUwe6ZpSeGF87VrH2zEENkO6PfMAA8skHcz-0RjIjETGLWCfon-t_YhOKgxheKXwSV28y_1DFFYWDUiLUksFRMM7ZWNsiJLGXJX86albplMuiOEuGEcDBxIDL3OIhICcMgHh0dMJ7Xzy1aiatHbGMd16YHU-QCkDzSSXAQrHCMjq3UrDmwijn4Tb2CozfpiQ0aJfoWo.spnYotM1AAuT2XaeOCq_TnliriHImvbVRmC_z8mBxTU&dib_tag=se&keywords=mens%2Bboots.%2Bsize%2BL%2Badult&qid=1729775488&sprefix=mens%2Bboots.%2Bsize%2Bl%2Badult%2Caps%2C117&sr=8-7&th=1&psc=1

TYVEK COVERALLS

Source: https://www.amazon.com/DuPont-TY122S-Disposable-Elastic-Coverall/dp/B0008F4HPQ/ref=mp_s_a_1_12?crid=K60BML3BV4U7&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.RDR-6zeB8-D8xYdiLwKnc-Vb_3WnrPAo54Qe2ti6pAnGEEfDcAw6tKK36uAWRJCKdfcVvgFcWNW0uNqinf7WGUMtDbIR0ZRPvljvSAae1Ya-Zcw_0BI88Mq1vDwk699GQAbOlJLj0cgHGc8SYJyGTKfQPCwSiB_SHve94haoX0_sxHJQSg06yTlM5r2AP0gg2CxkhKGp9x4TO_i9okVt4w.1ZgU0bjb6Zv35YqatZvOT7zYLJ1yPJUzQT47yX24jO0&dib_tag=se&keywords=tyvek+coveralls+large&qid=1729775745&sprefix=Tyvek+coveralls+l%2Caps%2C203&sr=8-12

BIOHAZARD TRASH BAGS

Source: https://www.amazon.com/Biohazard-Bags-10-Gallon-Heavy-Duty-Garbage/dp/B09PDZ2NFR/ref=mp_s_a_1_4?crid=3FYH3LN42MNWS&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.WZlXkIJ9mPM_qXw0cX5ce-K_3oBCvoeb6a-WVe6Vqqj_JkzbnLbWS7lumBxGFCmsd8KRKCZlbJ_sw4mDeoBTdfUXO2uIf2I3cpk_jTD33rB15_h-6zRnbnYW9p57zNILrOBaYCDHxLUp2t-9fHywjnFy780UMT2Dqg2sMzTVHwwPqixSsqFNgOfcQTKQVPp7WDAtL5TOzYiaxpEk4_Kw4w.EHwuv1NTN6mN2dFVNwvPY8YoWGMHFgHBdHO9o6octIg&dib_tag=se&keywords=hazmat+trash+bags&qid=1729776219&sprefix=hazmat+trash+bags%2Caps%2C140&sr=8-4

GEIGER COUNTERS

Source: https://www.amazon.com/Radiation-Detector-GQ-GMC-800-Dosimeter/dp/B0CKM5FJQX/ref=mp_s_a_1_10?crid=1DSI7NZ0S85HY&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.LLmR9ZuZnFoXPztKi3zd9R3a_wMNEXwFL0rCVaeO0JToSajXwwDXnFdMnj4s9o6OZIvZukriUnOtS1WC5K9fMZEv3MwD2soudt2da6TCeFwpwPT2Q4GZ_5zHTBn9bYnJKQvMgRBFX0oZIlyBwcjKoPPA75erJ3MKdRPhhI-w_rOWzqmwUc5qznO28wUROzAZglva-CYoIu7W2WUO0awHqQ.jKVz1M39xR66J3GLBHBawJKDR_Ze4i1CWl-aaHO1ySQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=geiger+counter+radiation+detector&qid=1729776794&sprefix=geiger+counter%2Caps%2C157&sr=8-10

IODINE DROPS FOR POSSIBLE RADIATION POISONING

Source: https://www.amazon.com/ThyroShield-Potassium-Iodide-Tablets-Supplement/dp/B0BSG3X956/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=2215NWO6JN7G6&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.vu2XNDfSj5OxBMZhuUka9sbDS80M-E4j0JDRK28QojyFH69x5qRHGQSK_47FFRXqy4E9RJKyW1letFmndOAhnKfkYWPZ9zOmC82PHi0joqScRbWi9RBUyPRlR4iWNb4IuN8hP1wWYFXkFhiEEnauQAqPLC-j_NOZkXI3XXC-nW12WEqdLrYtiMj3qmkicaeTqxzk3yICqLCICiysd9emaQ.g5UED5ViBJ3cYtbY568KnoEgx7XGXqY9ebFpXmM1BM4&dib_tag=se&keywords=iodine+drops+for+nuclear&qid=1729779478&sprefix=iodine+drops+for+nuclear+

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Leave a comment