If you haven’t heard of Dr. Kirk Moore, he is facing jail time for “not” giving the Covid vax, and for which saline injections were given. In other words, he is potentially going to jail for FAILING to kill patients with the jab, when millions of doctors KILLED with it. Dr. Moore provided vax cards at his patient’s requests.

I interviewed Dr. Moore HERE, and you can see the court document below for the full defense argument. In reviewing the case document, I feel Dr. Moore’s attorneys have developed a strong case on the letter of the law. See if you feel the same. At the conclusion of the hearing, I will advise you of any determination that is made, in the COMMENTS, so you don’t get another email. And THANK YOU for your prayers!

AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING ON MOTION/STATUS CONFERENCE in case as to Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, Michael Kirk Moore, Jr, Kari Dee Burgoyne, Kristin Jackson Andersen, Sandra Flores

RE: TODAY AT 12:30 PM PST

148 MOTION to Preclude Defendants from Asserting a Necessity Defense

Room 7.300

PRESIDING: Judge Howard C. Nielson, Jr.

THE CASE

PLEASE PRAY FOR DR. KIRK MOORE AND HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY

I am replicating a prayer that was sent to Dr. Moore:

Heavenly Father, I come before you with a humble heart, seeking Your divine protection and justice for Dr. Kirk Moore. I ask that You surround him with Your loving presence and shield him from harm. May Your angels guard him and keep him safe from all evil and danger. Lord, I pray that You grant Kirk strength and courage in the face of challenges. Let him feel Your peace in his heart knowing that You are his refuge and fortress. I ask for justice to prevail in Dr. Kirk Moore’s trial. May truth come to light, and give the Judge the courage according to Your will. Help Dr. Kirk Moore to trust in Your timing and to lean on Your understanding as he navigates this difficult time. May Your love and grace fill his life, guiding him and his family towards healing and restoration. I place Dr. Kirk Moore into Your capable hands, knowing that with You, all things are possible. In Jesus’ Name, I pray. Amen.

I pray and agree! AMEN!

See the Full Case Document below. Thank you for keeping Dr. Kirk in your prayers today! God bless his lawyers and staff!

The Case Reference