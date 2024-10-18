The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/codeofvets/status/1846164665568841893?s=46

Wish List for Heavy Equipment and Supplies

“NO ONE has been there to help clean up. There are over 100 children and adults there. The need is great.”

Truck: 3500 GMC/Chevy Diesel crew cab, single rear axle, short flat bed with boxes underneath.

Dump truck: largest single cab dump truck that doesn't require CDL.

Skid steer and other large equipment.

Toro Dingo for tight spaces (will get link and specs).

Side by side: Polaris Ranger 4-door Utility with dump bed (3 needed).

Equipment Trailers: 6'x 12' tall (at least 6'-6" tall).

Enclosed trailers (goal is to have 3 so people can help us clean up).

30 Ton log splitter (2).

Skid Steer Attachments: 3 point auger 3 point post driver



25 to 30 Heavy Duty Wheelbarrows with never-flat tires

40 Leaf Rakes

40 Hard Rakes

25 Flat Shovels

25 Round Shovels

40 Loppers/Clippers

As many men's leather work gloves as possible

15-20 Mattocks

Contact Information

Children's Home

Email: info@blackmountainhome.org

PH: (828) 686-3451

Website: blackmountainhome.org

I called this morning ⬆️ and their VM is full. Then I sent an email and am awaiting a response. I imagine they are too busy to answer.

They have an Amazon Registry

Link: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2AGJXBO57B3XZ

LET US DO WHAT WE CAN

LET US PRAY

Holy Creator of Heaven and Earth,

Bless this orphanage beyond its wildest dreams! Bring them needed equipment and volunteers to move debris, and open their community to the help that they need.

Multiply our message, spread it throughout the nation and world, and bring the children smiles and hugs from the good American people!

We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen!

🙏

And everyone who agreed said, “Amen!” 🙌

Leave a comment