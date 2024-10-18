🚨EMERGENCY REQUEST: Equipment and Supplies Needed in Children's Home in Black Rock, WNC
As of 3 Days Ago, NO ONE has Arrived to Help Move Trees, Rebuild, or Bring Measurable Supplies
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/codeofvets/status/1846164665568841893?s=46
Wish List for Heavy Equipment and Supplies
“NO ONE has been there to help clean up. There are over 100 children and adults there. The need is great.”
Truck: 3500 GMC/Chevy Diesel crew cab, single rear axle, short flat bed with boxes underneath.
Dump truck: largest single cab dump truck that doesn't require CDL.
Skid steer and other large equipment.
Toro Dingo for tight spaces (will get link and specs).
Side by side: Polaris Ranger 4-door Utility with dump bed (3 needed).
Equipment Trailers: 6'x 12' tall (at least 6'-6" tall).
Enclosed trailers (goal is to have 3 so people can help us clean up).
30 Ton log splitter (2).
Skid Steer Attachments:
3 point auger
3 point post driver
25 to 30 Heavy Duty Wheelbarrows with never-flat tires
40 Leaf Rakes
40 Hard Rakes
25 Flat Shovels
25 Round Shovels
40 Loppers/Clippers
As many men's leather work gloves as possible
15-20 Mattocks
Contact Information
Children's Home
Email: info@blackmountainhome.org
PH: (828) 686-3451
Website: blackmountainhome.org
I called this morning ⬆️ and their VM is full. Then I sent an email and am awaiting a response. I imagine they are too busy to answer.
They have an Amazon Registry
Link: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2AGJXBO57B3XZ
LET US DO WHAT WE CAN
LET US PRAY
Holy Creator of Heaven and Earth,
Bless this orphanage beyond its wildest dreams! Bring them needed equipment and volunteers to move debris, and open their community to the help that they need.
Multiply our message, spread it throughout the nation and world, and bring the children smiles and hugs from the good American people!
We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
Amen!
🙏
And everyone who agreed said, “Amen!” 🙌
💔🙏😭 This is very difficult to imagine, what our country has turned into. I pray they get out safely and quickly!
Oh wait they just sent $425 Million to Ukraine. Or $1 billion to illegal. Migrants. Umm. Can’t find any money for fema? Maybe those legislators who like to send money far far away would like to donate their salaries like Trump did for 4 years? Huh? Did Pelosi just make millions on a recent stock sale? Just maybe she’ll kick in a couple million. The money spent on hotels, debit cards, phones, and iPads for people who illegally entered our country - maybe they’ll give it all back. Yeah, that will happen!