🚨🚨EMERGENCY REQUESTS🚨🚨: Residents Still BEGGING and CRYING for Volunteers that Hike, Bike, Helicopter, Ride ATVs or Horses, Burros, or Donkeys💔
SOURCE: https://x.com/ImMeme0/status/1843089423363141896
SOURCE: https://x.com/NeysaHolmes/status/1843122326512320551
SOURCE: https://x.com/bobbychuck2000/status/1843096524366217539
SOURCE: https://x.com/sunchinez/status/1843113179255353400
SOURCE: https://x.com/judybrown911/status/1843121387957019131
I STILL HIGHLY RECOMMEND SAMARITANSPURSE.ORG FOR DONATIONS OR VOLUNTEERING - DO WHAT YOU CAN, WHEN YOU CAN! AND GOD BLESS YOU FOR LIFTING UP OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN PRAYER!
Another viable volunteer group like Samaritan's Purse is " Operation Blessing" See https://www.ob.org/disaster-relief/volunteer/
They are helping in Valdosta Georgia.
Keep bringing it Margaret.
Tried to share your post of this woman's plea on Facebook and it was flagged and removed as spam. This sort of blocking hasn't happened to me since 2020-2022.