Mobs of Muslim, military-aged males in black bloc have been patrolling the streets of Bolton, Greater Manchester in England, and elsewhere.

This is not considered to be “just” a “civil war” in the UK.

Now, people are saying that this the next phase of “invasion” and “land grab”.

They have been sent to conquer territory, and the UK government is actually on the side of the Muslims, targeting those who fight back- even with social media posts.

People Who Have Protested against Open Borders Now Attacked by People with Hammers and Axes, Shouting “Allah Akhbar”

Source: https://x.com/petersweden7/status/1819804927646179542?s=46

Britian Gets Locked Up for Facebook Post

… yes, for a Facebook post!

The Philosophy of Being Kind by Allowing Immigrants into Your Country.

You cannot watch this video and then afterwards, still support mass migration.

It seems that you just can’t save the world by importing the 3rd world into your own country.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The laws are backwards. The UK is the test. I predict more civil unrest, and then let's see if they lock up more Brits for such heinous crimes as a Facebook post!

I also think that the first to protest are the first to get arrested for crimes that they make up, serving as a quarantine of perceived dissidents.

Does that mean no one should protest? No, it means that it should be carefully organized and coordinated so that it protects as many civilians as possible.

And my last thought: Don't ever give up your right to bear arms , as this is a perfect example of how things can spiral out of control, due to government interference.

What do you think? Does it pay to be nice, or is there even a place for mass immigration?

And my final thought: Instead of bringing them in to our country, can't we just send them money 🙄?

