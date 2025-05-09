Thank you for all your prayers for Ed and I! We have been quite sick with bronchitis, just recovering more fully. And we are very happy to have received good news that there is no metastasis of the bladder cancer!!

There is a small bladder lesion that will be removed later in the month; I will keep you updated.

Here’s a little something to add some spice to your life;)

