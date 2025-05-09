The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
3h

Put the USB drive in the same location as the Epstein files, the FBI will never find it! Got it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
3h

What an amazing post. When do the EXECUTIONS BEGIN? There is clearly ample evidence...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture