The PREP Act stands for the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. It’s a 2005 U.S. law enacted providing legal protections, including immunity from liability, to certain individuals and entities (e.g., manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers) who develop, distribute, or administer "medical countermeasures" — like vaccines, drugs, or diagnostics — during a declared public health emergency.

The whole idea is to encourage quick action in a crisis like the Covid plandemic, where it was geared to alleviate lawsuit fears that could have slowed down mass vaccination. This applied to vaccines and hospitalizations that used Remdesivir as the only FDA-approved modality to "treat" Covid.

The PREP act granted Civil Immunity to any and all actors using Covid countermeasures, set the stage for a complete lack of adherence to any moral or professional code of conduct. Whether this was intended or incidental the outcome was disastrous. While it is reported that 114,000 of the 1.2 million covid deaths occurred at home, that number is impossible to verify, you see the cause of death was rarely investigated. Autopsies were not being performed for the fear of spreading the virus. Cause of death was determined by a post mortem PCR test that was admitted to return up to 35% false positive results. The other consideration is that even with a true positive, without witness testimony there is no way to verify the individual was even symptomatic at the time of death. This leaves us with a very small possible number of people whom would have ACTUALLY died OF COVID instead of WITH COVID outside of an inpatient healthcare facility. However, the virus was overwhelmingly a death sentence in Covid Units all across the country. With no advocate allowed to be present, there was no witness to the treatment patients were forced to endure. Medical records indicate patients were restrained to their beds, placed on high flow oxygen at unnecessary volumes that caused additional damage to lungs, this was one of the strategies used to escalate treatment to a ventilator. Whereas, the right to refuse medical treatment has long been recognized by the Supreme Court as protected under the 14th Amendment (Due Process). Patients and their Advocates have repeatedly described incidents of medical staff performing treatments and invasive procedures without consent and against the expressed refusal. Documents being forged with consent and illegal DNR orders placed on patients without their knowledge. ​

The Mendenhall Firm is handling the case of Scott Schara @GraceEmilysDad vs. Ascension Health in Appleton, WI. Warner Mendenhall recently tweeted this plea for Americans to sign this document that is a petition to repeal the PREP Act.

People Who Were Vaccine Injured

There are countless millions who were injured from the Covid vax, which was a Department of Defense bioweapon - that made it exempt from clinical safety or efficiency trials. You didn't know?

Here is Scott Schara, who explains:

People Who Were Murdered in Hospitals

I am happy to add your loved one to this article. Here are just a few people who were murdered in the hospital.

MAY 5, 2025: DOCTORS' DEPOSITIONS in New York, Rebecca Charles vs. Northwell Hospital. Includes the doctor who wrote the orders like fentanyl, which led to an overdose amount given to Danielle Alvarez, the daughter of Rebecca Charles.

JUNE 2, 2025 LANDMARK JURY TRIAL in Appleton, Wisconsin, the case of Scott Schara vs. Ascension Health St. Elizabeth's Hospital. They made Grace Schara a "DNR" (Do Not Resuscitate) against the family's wishes, then drugged her to death and refused to do CPR when she stopped breathing.

PAUL HOCKETT AND PAUL BATTS in Oklahoma. Each was given the hospital protocols and this case is on the Attorney General Offices' desk @Okla_OAG awaiting a determination on medical battery and kidnapping.

THERE ARE MORE. If you hear of a court case on the hospital protocols that is not listed, please Tag us below! Between January 2020 and June 2023, about 742,587 Americans died in hospitals due to COVID-19, per CDC data. That is about 223 deaths per 100,000 people over the period. In comparison, although having 320% more in their population during the same time period, India only had an estimated 19 to114 per 100,000.

TELL US MORE. If you or a loved one were the target of the hospital protocols, I am happy to add your story! Comment or mgeessa me, please, with a tweet of your choice!

Please remain in prayer for all of these cases, and others that do not yet have publicity!

And STAY OUT OF THE HOSPITAL! THEY GET PAID FOR KILLING YOU!

HOSPITAL RESCUE NEEDED? PEOPLE YOU CAN CALL FOR HELP:

The Whole Armor of God

Ephesians 6:10-18

10 Finally, ebe strong in the Lord and in fthe strength of his might. 11 gPut on hthe whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against ithe schemes of the devil. 12 For jwe do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against kthe rulers, against the authorities, against lthe cosmic powers over mthis present darkness, against nthe spiritual forces of evil oin the heavenly places. 13 Therefore ptake up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in qthe evil day, and having done all, to stand firm. 14 Stand therefore, rhaving fastened on the belt of truth, and shaving put on the breastplate of righteousness, 15 and, tas shoes for your feet, having put on the readiness given by the gospel of peace. 16 In all circumstances take up uthe shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all vthe flaming darts of wthe evil one; 17 and take sthe helmet of salvation, and xthe sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, 18 praying yat all times zin the Spirit, awith all prayer and supplication. To that end, bkeep alert with all perseverance, making csupplication for all the saints.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

I pray for all the injured and dead who were victims of the shots and hospitals. I don't understand how or why this happened but for I know this is the evil intention that comes from the spiritual battle straight from the devil.

Let me gird myself with Your Armor!

Forgive me, Lord, for the anger, resentment, hatred in our hearts. Help me cope, lead me to Your peace that surpasses all understanding -- because my loved ones are with You... and nothing else matters on earth.

I will keep away from sin. I will offer my suffering to You and bear my cross until the day when I see You. Come, Jesus! Come!

Thank you, Lord, for Your love and light! Thank you for Your Holy Spirit who guides my path and comforts me!

Above all else, I choose to keep my eyes on You! In the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

