For decades, “Vitamin B17” (amygdalin / laetrile) has sat at the center of one of the most polarized debates in medicine. And the interest in alternative approaches to cancer treatments remains of increasing interest.

Extracted primarily from apricot seeds and other fruit pits, B17 was popularized in the 1970s by Dr. John A. Richardson, MD, who treated thousands of patients with metabolic protocols centered on B17.

John Richardson’s work, and the landmark book World Without Cancer: The Story of Vitamin B17 by G. Edward Griffin, argued that cancer behaves like a deficiency disease — comparable to scurvy — and that modern diets stripped of nitrilosides (B17-containing compounds) leave the body vulnerable.

Mainstream institutions (FDA, NCI, Cochrane reviews) have long rejected these claims, citing lack of rigorous evidence of efficacy and the real risk of cyanide toxicity when amygdalin is metabolized. Yet for decades, a persistent community of clinicians, patients, and researchers has continued to explore metabolic and nutritional approaches, arguing that suppression of the data, rather than science alone, explains the controversy.

This masterclass aims to put the full picture on the table for practitioners.

Who It’s For

The title of the related promotional material is clear: Everything B17 Masterclass: For Healthcare Professionals.

If you are a physician, nurse practitioner, naturopath, functional medicine clinician, or other licensed provider who works with patients exploring integrative or metabolic strategies, this session is designed just for you.

What to Expect

The Everything B17 Masterclass Series, Hosted by Operation World Without Cancer

This is a monthly educational forum designed for healthcare professionals. It explores the science, history, and clinical application of B17 (amygdalin/laetrile) in integrative cancer care.

What the series offers:

Expert-Led Education — Insights from experienced clinicians and specialists in integrative oncology

Real-World Insights — Documented case studies and clinical experiences

Live Q&A Discussion — Direct engagement and answers to practitioner questions

Expand Your Toolbox — Practical ways B17 may support integrative approaches

The goal is to raise informed interest in B17 administration options (apricot seeds, oral supplementation, or IV B17) so practitioners can offer patients more choices.



Operation World Without Cancer aims to restore informed choice in cancer care by expanding access to credible education and accelerating the development of evidence-informed, low-toxicity approaches—before, during, and after cancer.



“The first step in a journey of education, collaboration & hope. Together, we can change the future.”

How to Register

WHAT: Everything B17 Masterclass Series — a live online Zoom session specifically framed for healthcare professionals. Sign up HERE.

TODAY : Join a community of practitioners committed to expanding informed medical choice in cancer care, HERE . I will be a Presenter.

TIME: 12 noon - 1:00 pm PST | 2-3 pm CST | 3-4 pm ET

LOCATION: LIVE Online via Zoom

What if you can’t make it LIVE: Register anyway. All registered participants will receive access to the Masterclass Recording!

Join us!

Let Us Pray

Holy Lord,

Thank You for those who seek to keep our bodies well, for those who speak truth despite the pressure not to do so.

Light their paths, bless the work of their hands, and help spread the knowledge of Your natural wonders throughout the land.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

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