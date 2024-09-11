EVIDENCE: Take 5 Minutes to Fill Out an Intake, then Get Your Abortion at 34 Weeks, on September 23rd
Thanks to Kristan Hawkins, President Of Students For Life, We Have Proof that Trump Was Right
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/AwkwardMamaNews/status/1833960515636527320?s=19
The Video
The Thread
Unbelievably, this post has only one comment and one bookmark (the latter is from me):
LET US PRAY
Father God,
We lift up Kristan Hawkins, President, and the entire organization, Students For Life.
🙏 Bless Kristan in all that she does. Magnify and multiply her efforts, and let people see her important work.
Give this video much impact, Lord! Let people know of the atrocity of am 8-month abortion! And let them see how important a human life is - whether or not the baby has Down Syndrome! 🙌 And show people HOW EASY it is to get a late-term abortion in the USA!
FORGIVE US, Lord! Forgive us the sin of abortion, as well as the sale of fetal body parts and organs! Get this madness out of our country, get these murderers to stop, we pray! 🤲
Father God, we ask you to help people realize the enormity of late-term abortions and their murderous actions, we PRAY TO YOU TODAY!
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.