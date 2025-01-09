The Tweet

The Video

The Thread

Site:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

FEMA was supposed to extend the hotel vouchers, so of course they have to pull more evil. It’s unbelievable that any human being would kick them out of shelter, and that they wouldn’t just do the right thing and let them stay. Worry about getting reimbursed later.

But anyway, besides Shawn, there are many other charities and efforts who have sheltered residents from the cold.

WHERE ARE THE CHURCHES? They opened several halls in the past for shelter, and they need to do it again. I get that the locals are all tapped out, and this effort is too big for them to finance.

They need us.

Thank you for doing what you can to keep helping. And know that ALL my paid subscriptions go into our ministry, which is a private member association. I was working on getting the tax deductible status, but decided against it so that we don’t have to be accountable to the government. If you have ever given with an expectation for nonprofit deduction and would like your money back, simply message, text, or call me and we will return it.

My phone has been broken and unrepairable for two days, and I am on the way to get it repaired (again). There are many other things that I want to talk to you about, so thank you for your patience and I will get several important news pieces before you. We also have two people in the hospital, and are trying to keep them off ventilators, Remdesivir, and euthanasia drugs. Thank you for keeping them in your prayers, as well as Ed’s procedure on Monday, as we are expecting a call with the scheduled time of surgery for bladder cancer exploration. If it is present in his left kidney, they will remove it on Monday - but we know that God is shrinking those tumors even as I type, and the doctor will do a few things then close him up and send him home!

Thank you for doing what you can. If you can’t donate, please share, text the link to your family or friends, and help us get more subscriptions to help others. I am sorry to keep these things before you, but I know that your heart is big and that in the end, good wins over evil.

God wins over Satan.

In the meantime, keep my sword sharp. And keep shining the light on the darkness!

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Help the people of WNC who need housing. All over the nation, help the churches help them. Bring financial success to our readers, give them unexpected money, and impress on them who to help, how to help, and how much to help.

We are grateful for our homes and apartments, condos and shelters. We thank You for our heat, food, and water. Let us be ever grateful to You for all that You provide, and may we extend Your mercy to those around us.

Forgive us our sins. May we be gracious and forgiving, even when people don’t deserve it, as You are to us. May we be more like You each day, as You teach us, lead and guide us in Your Ways.

Let us not be unkind, let us continually look up to You and rise above our carnal nature. May we hesitate for three seconds before speaking our mind, and filter that which we think, before the words come out. After all, that is what love is for.

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

