God is sending us people who have either never before told their stories, or told them once or twice. Today, I bring you James Bolton, who has never told his story. I promise that you will love him for the true Hero that he is.

James Bolton

Pray for James, Subscribe to this Substack — James Bolton — and support his brave efforts as he is witness to and has knowledge of horrific government crimes — for which he and his wife have been made to suffer.

Because this what the government does:

The Transcript

Hi, this is Dr. Margaret Aranda on the Dr. Margaret Show here today bringing you James R. Bolton Jr., with some really compelling and astonishing history of how he’s been charged with “extortion”, which really just relies on “hearsay”.

And things having to do with drug trafficking, child trafficking, and effects on his wife and his family life — and what our government has done to him after all the background and training he’s had in the past.

James, thank you so much for joining us here today. You were born in West Virginia, you had a well-rounded Christian family, and you signed up for 8 years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

James: That’s correct, and during my last 2 years. That was when I had to kind of have an epiphany after seeing American policy get out of foreign countries. I began to realize that something was very wrong with with our country and something was going very wrong. And so, I believe I was on leave and I met Dr. Barry, a fine Christian man, who was a PhD in geopolitics. And just to make a long story short, that was just after Desert Storm. He introduced me to Senator Helms, who was the Senator in North Carolina at the time, very well-known Senator at that time, very controversial, because he wasn’t politically correct. I had a meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina with Dr. Berry, he began to educate a bunch of us young Marines on the Deep State, even before that became a term. Which I thought was very interesting. And then it’s been years later… we hear the term “Deep State” a lot. And of course, we learned what that was, was just the globalist agenda taking place in our government. It’s what that is. They’re globalists, essentially, among other things. Unique Skills So he asked me and several other young Marines if we would be willing to enter a program where we would study counterintelligence, constitutional law, deep American history, and gain the skills to become civil intelligence investigators for the purposes of providing information to his office, because he was the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee as well as the Senate Arms Committee. I was intrigued by the whole thing, so I got involved. And I’m glad I did, because he took us behind the curtain of government and showed us what was really going on. Of course, we don’t have time to go into all that today, but it was quite overwhelming at first when I realized what was really taking place. And a lot of it stemmed from — just to make a long story short — all of the infiltrations of the Cold War, which had happened in America and how these people had worked themselves into our systems, our education systems, our medical systems, as you well know, and other political systems. Now we are at this time, fighting all of this political corruption and this subversion because of all of that. He was well aware of that, as well as several other Congressmen and Senators, who were loyal to this country. They were all aware of this, and they really wanted to do something about it, but it was very dangerous, even for them.

Me: And this was in the 1990s, right? In the early 1990s?

James Bolton: Yes, ma’am. Yes, around 1995, ‘94, ‘95, when I met him. And then we spent several years studying and going to meetings and learning about government. I had joined the Republican Party there, just to understand the of how all of this worked, all the politics worked. And places. I had an opportunity to go to the UN Council Meeting on Manhattan Island in New York. And to see how all that unfolded. And of course, he began to tell us all the corruption that was going on there, what they were trying to do here in America and to America.

Me: Wow, so this must have been a really big eye-opener for you.

James Bolton: Well, at first it was overwhelming. I mean, I’m just a young guy. I love America. I grew up in a family of Veterans and people who’d served this country. And, you know, we were just God-fearing Christian Americans who loved the country and wanted to do what was right. And at first, he warned us because we took we took courses in “Non-bias Confirmation” and what that was is so that we wouldn’t get caught up in the leanings of any party. But rather, we learned stay true to the our constitutional construction in our thinking so that we would make good decisions and be able to recognize subversion when we saw And on that note, I think that’s what’s missing a lot today with Americans, even conservative Americans. They just don’t know the history and they don’t know the law structure. And so they take at face value what they hear on the media and what they hear from conservative circles instead of what the real truth is of the matter.

Me: And I think you hit on a great point right there because they stopped teaching us Civic Studies back in the 70s and 80s, so a lot of people actually don’t know the Constitution.

James Bolton: No, they don’t. They don’t even teach it in the legal colleges now. I actually went to legal college, but I know several other attorneys who graduated and became attorneys, and they told me themselves they never studied the Constitution to become an attorney. I don’t know how you defend someone’s constitutional rights when don’t know the Constitution.

Me: A lot of us really believe that the entire court system is rigged because the lawyers vow and pledge to the Queen of England, not to the people. To the BAR.

James Bolton: Yes, Ma’am. That’s right. That is correct. So well, moving on. While we were still in North Carolina, before we moved out west, We held several small meetings where I began to share what I was learning with some other gentlemen. Most of them were veterans and anyone who wanted to come. We worked a lot with John Birch Society people. We found that the people were just so apathetic. Even though they loved America and believed in our Constitution, they just couldn’t quite grasp the level of subversion that was taking place. It just wasn’t real. And of course, I think now after COVID especially, more people have kind of woken up to that, but they still don’t know all the dynamics and they don’t understand the full conditions. And that’s where I always like to say, tell people, when I traveled out West here, speaking different places, I’d always tell people, “You can’t win a war if you don’t understand the conditions of that war.” You can’t. And it’s not just the military. It’s a political thing. It’s a social thing. It’s a spiritual thing. You can’t win a war you don’t understand. And so that’s why we’ve always tried to teach people the place and give them the tools to stand up. And of course, again, a lot of people are very apathetic about that.

Me: Yes, you have to cross over that cognitive dissonance first of all, and get people off their couches and get them to turn off their TVs.

And COVID did a lot of that for many of us in medicine. Some of the doctors I’ve talked to have known all this stuff for decades, but many of us are new to this and there are levels of understanding. So some of what you’re talking about here is more for people that already have their eyes opened.

But that’s the first thing, is to open your eyes and realize that the government is necessarily for the people and some of the things that our government does harm children.

Government Collusion on Criminal Activities

James: Well even the criminal activities in America you can’t… and this used to be years ago. This was actually on the FBI website the public side of it, you could read these articles and they outlined how syndicate crime collusive crime between governments take place in America. You can’t have mass drug proliferation, mass sex trafficking, and all of this going on without some complicity of local governments. It just doesn’t work. They couldn’t do what they do without that. And that’s just common sense. Once you understand the dynamics behind it, it’s common sense. You can’t do that. And so that understanding kind of helps people realize that all this is happening because of collusion, whether you’re talking about politics or organized crime, it takes collusion between some of the government and these criminal forces in order to carry on what they do.

Margaret Aranda, MD: That’s another big eye-opener. These activities go on with a government blessing and involvement.

James Yes, it’s like the term they used to say, the “War on Drugs”. Well, there was never a war on drugs. There was a management process in place, and that’s exactly what it was. It was just a management process. After about 2006, I moved my family. My kids were still pretty young at that time. We moved out here to Stevens County, Washington, near the Canadian border, where I was going to begin the actual investigative part of my training. And of course as I say again, it was kind of ineffective in North Carolina because everybody was too happy (I’m just gonna leave it at that). We note on a lot of news reports today that they call Washington State “behind enemy lines”. I’m sure you’ve seen that on a lot of reports; we see that a lot here. And it really is because of the overwhelming anti-constitutional, anti-American dispositions that have been gaining ground here for many decades. And it’s very obvious when you look at the policies in this state. But one thing we noticed, one thing I learned in my training was that whenever you find a state that is pushing so much unconstitutional and un-American policy, especially some of it being anti-God in that respect, you find also with that, you find corruption. Moral Depravity And the two go hand in hand because of moral deprivation. When the morals fall, everything else falls with it. We know that from history. And so that’s what we found here.

Drugs and Coverup of Corruption Dr. Aranda, we’d only been here 2 weeks when saw my first drug deal go down. And a local deputy was involved in it. I was just on my way to the gas station. And it happened so quickly. But what really piqued my attention was just, I think it was about 2 or 3 months later, we had a man assassinated in his driveway out here in the country. But he lived real close to a paved road that went by his house. And he was shot in the head from the street. It was a blind sight shot from the street, about 150 feet, very easy for a very small round small caliber round. He was hit struck in the head and killed. He was on his way to court to testify, and he was going to name names that were involved in some kind of corruption around here. So somebody that shot him in the head from 150 feet away is that somebody who was like a sniper just sitting there waiting for him. At that level, 150 feet, you don’t need a sniper for 150 feet. Even a 22 rifle would be the perfect weapon for something like that at that close range — and very quiet. The neighbors only heard a little pop so I believe it did have a suppressor on it; it was pretty quiet. I did interview some of the neighbors and they all believed that they recognized the vehicle as one they had seen one of the deputies in the county driving many times. But they didn’t see it because they were on the other side of it. So they couldn’t really see exactly, but they did see the vehicle. They saw part of the vehicle, not the whole vehicle. Was he on the way to testify about? It had something to do with drugs. We know that from the case. I did look into the case a little bit. It had to do with drugs. And apparently, he had been involved in it, and so he turned state’s witness in order to get his freedom, in other words, not to go to jail, to get immunity. And of course, they couldn’t let him talk, so they got rid of him. And what’s interesting about that: this happened over and over again. What’s interesting about that was they never gave the news, any information, news information about who they thought did it. There was no follow up on it. Nothing else was ever said about it. It happened and it went away. And at that moment, I realized, “Okay, that’s coming from the Prosecutor’s Office.” Yeah, inside job. So I began to look into the Prosecutor a little bit more. And so that led to other things, like I began to interview some of the people around some of the offices the businesses around that the Prosecutor might have had business with, like automotive shops and things. It takes a lot of work to do this and you have to get to know people, and then you you get small indicators from people. And then you lead them to them… that leads to something else… and that leads to something else. It’s an ongoing process. But finally I was able to link up with some mechanics at one shop where apparently the Prosecutor had parked in their parking lot many times— and met with a man that was known as one of the biggest drug dealers in the area. So they had seen him meeting with him more than once. And so that was another indicator. I wasn’t necessarily using that as factual at that point, because it’s considered hearsay at that point, because they didn’t have pictures, they didn’t have anything else, they just had what they said. And so as time went on. I began to hear, though, as people began talking, people began to come to me after a while. I did open up an office, and so I began to interview many different people, a little bit later after that. And I found out that many families had left Stevens County due to the corruption and the conflicts they had had with the local prosecutor’s office. I began to hear about the Prosecutor all the time. It was just constant. The Prosecutor, the Prosecutor, the Prosecutor, you know, and all these people were having problems and conflicts with this Prosecutor that really are not even in his purview. I mean, things that, in some cases, things he shouldn’t even be involved in. And so I began to realize, okay, this guy’s running the county, basically. Essentially, he’s running the county. And that’s exactly the way it turned out. But we had one young man shot in the back of the head, notably in the back of the head , walking down the sidewalk when a deputy told him to stop. We don’t know if he just didn’t hear or what, but he wasn’t running and there was 5 witnesses. And this deputy just opened up on him and hit 5 different cars in the process. One of the cars had one of the guys that used to, one of the older elderly people that used to attend our meetings when we were having meetings. He was in the car and the bullet struck the door where he was sitting. That was very unprofessional.

Me: You’ve got to be kidding me.

James: No, these guys… Well, these deputies up here, some of them (there are some good ones, don’t get me wrong)… There’s some good deputies here, but the people running the Sheriff’s Department in the Prosecutor’s office are very corrupt. And they have this arrogant attitude that they can just shoot people. And so they killed this young man because his mother and other friends and family were just devastated by this. And then… 2 days later, on the radio, we hear, oh, “Exonerated the deputy”, “It was a legal shooting.”

I’m like, you can just shoot somebody in the back of the head walking down the sidewalk? Well, I guess so. Here you can, I guess. Let me ask you a quick question with this.

Me: There are sheriff’s deputies. Now the sheriffs are elected by the people as opposed to regular law enforcement police. So can’t these people just be voted out or nobody wants to work for the county?

James: Okay, that’s a good, I’m glad you brought that up. … I haven’t wrote this in my notes, but during my civil intelligence investigations, I learned by interviewing people, even officials years ago who were very honest officials, I was able to interview a lot of these retired people that worked for the county, and I heard the same thing over and over, and I added up the years. For the last 40, about 45 years, this county has been under a generational corruption that has just gone on and on and on. In other words, all these people getting elected back into those positions know each other, and they make sure. And then, of course, the Republican Party in this county has been part of the problem. They’re not directly involved, but they keep getting these people And they’re from the same ilk, so to speak. They’re all from the same club, so to speak, again. But well over 40 years, this county has been under corrupt leadership. And the prosecutor’s office and the sheriff’s department, they haven’t had an honest sheriff in this county for about 40 years. And it’s just gone on and on and on. And you know, it’s just like everything else in America, Dr. Aranda, the people, people can get used to things. When I worked overseas in some of these foreign countries, you would see that in the most horrible conditions, but people get used to things and they just accept it. And unfortunately in America, with the best possible Constitution of any country could have, Americans have become apathetic and complacent about their situations… because they just keep relying on false promises and the system to correct itself. Well, that never happens in history. We see that never happens unless you intervene. It doesn’t happen. But this county has, the people here have just gotten to the point where, “Okay, I’ll just keep my nose clean and I’ll just ignore it.”

Me: Well, you bring up a really good point there because the people, obviously, some of them know that their family member was essentially murdered in broad daylight on the streets. And you’ve got drug dealers running rampant.

At some point, there must have been some heated debates with concerned citizens that were more on a level and then some revenge taken by the local authorities. Tell us about that.

James: OK, yes, that one such case is a perfect example of that. There is a man, I still to this day don’t know exactly what the argument was about, but he went to the prosecutor thinking he could trust the Prosecutor. I talked to some of his friends because they moved out of the county very abruptly. But he had this conversation with the Prosecutor and apparently it became a heated debate. And he left the office upset. The Prosecutor was mad at him. Well, 4 days later, his house burned to the ground. And he was working across the valley, on the other side of the valley, from his house, and he saw his house on fire from across the valley. And so he ran home and he got in his vehicle and he got home as quick as he could. And of course, it was too late. They lost everything. Well, the neighbors, there in the area saw two deputy’s vehicles, two Sheriff’s Department cars coming down from that, just before the fire started. Now, I’m not making an accusation, I’m just saying that’s what was seen. Everybody else can do the math, so to speak, but that’s what was seen. Yeah, and then obviously somebody investigated the fire and found nothing suspicious, I’m sure, declared it arson and all that. The Fire Chief and all that said it wasn’t arson.

Me: That’s very empowering for the criminal or the law enforcement that are supposed to be protecting people. It seems like the more you’re able to get away with that, the more corrupt you become and the higher and the bolder you become at inflicting murders on families. And the young men are going to be the ones that would, take to arms or be most upset maybe about it. So I bet you you’ve also had a lot of suspicious circumstances surrounding other events left and right.

James: Oh, yes, absolutely. But what you said there is absolutely on point. This is the problem across… once you allow a government to practice corruption, even if it starts out very small and it may seem insignificant, once you allow it to happen and you don’t do anything about it, it’s this very simple concept, it’s just going to get worse because they can get away with it. And that’s what’s happened in Stevens County. It’s just gotten worse and worse and worse. And that brings us really to the next level of this.

Islamic and Chinese Movement But before I get into further revelations about the local government here directly, I want to let people know that even along the border here, as I did the civil intelligence investigations, between 2011 and 2017, I was tracking Islamic movement across the northern border, as well as Chinese movement across the border. And it was amazing how many of these people were coming in and that they were not being questioned properly at the border. And we know now from further revelations and further intelligence work over the years that millions and millions of dollars were brought into this country across that border for the Islamic proliferation of America. And I personally tracked 3 van loads at different times of Islamic men, just men, in a van, just men from the border down to Spokane. That’s as far as I could track them. But… 395 became kind of a criminal corridor for sex trafficking, for Islamic movement. And a lot of this stuff was reported, as I’ll probably allude to in a moment. It was reported, but nothing was ever done. And nothing has ever been done even to this day about this… about these things. We had the Hydra One incident where that was one of my big investigations and actually was kind of taken out of my hands after a while because we hired an attorney. And basically, it was an electric company in Canada tried to purchase a Vista power company here in Washington State, which covered 5 states. Well, that’s a national asset. Your power grid as your national asset. Well, that makes it illegal. You can’t have a foreign country purchase something that’s part of a major part of your country’s infrastructure. And we knew that was illegal. And what was interesting about it, Dr. Aranda, was that we notified several federal agencies, proper agencies, about this, and they did absolutely nothing. They didn’t even want to talk about it. And then, of course, I didn’t realize, and this is where back into the local government, even our Prosecutor was involved in that because we found out that my name came up in his office within Vista. One of the Vista CEOs visited him. And my name came up because I was one of those people that was trumpeting this thing out in public and letting people know that “Hey, you gotta stop this!” Do you want to pay $1500 a month for electricity? I mean, if you go up to Canada where Hydro One’s at, and you look at what people are paying for electricity, then you go there after work in the evenings, you see them. You see multiple people cooking on grills outside of their house. You know why? They don’t want to use their electricity.

Me: Oh my.

James: It’s so expensive. And so we saw what was happening here. And through all of that, it got deeper and deeper and deeper. And we even found what we believed — we never finished this — but we believed was even CCP connections because we believe the CCP was working through holding companies in America and Canada. And they were actually part of that purchase. They were they were using Hydra One because we know now, from years of investigation, that Canada has been very cooperative with the CCP and that’s of course, the Chinese Communist Party. We know that they’ve been very cooperative with them. So Canada’s not really helping us at all. They’re helping our enemies more than they are us.

Me: Why would the local governments want to allow China - Canada to control the American soil electric grid for their constituents? Again, it seems like they’re in on it, right? Both sides are in on it, getting kickbacks. And they think the people are stupid and they’re not going to fight back.

James: Well, you just answered it. You just answered it because they’re getting kickbacks and because they’re getting favors. And you have to realize that a lot of people that run for governments today, whether it’s local, state. They’re power brokers, they’re power mongers. They want power, they want control. They’re not concerned about the average American citizen. That’s something that we need to wake up to, that these people, I mean, honestly, this is where I can get really upset because… if we, I’m going to start with the basic, where it started with this particular moral… it’s a moral issue. If we can abort babies and we can sex traffic children, and we can let thousands and thousands of pounds of fentanyl across the border, and we cannot challenge these corruptions that have been reported to the agencies, then they can do anything. What’s the line? Where do they stop? Where’s the moral line at? And if Americans don’t get that in their head and start understanding what we’re up against here, it’s never going to be corrected. Seriously, President Trump can’t fix that. If the American people don’t want to fix it, it’s not going to get fixed. It has to be coming from the American people. It just got worse as I dug deeper and deeper into this stuff, including a murder of a dear lady, a very nice lady, was stabbed to death by a local meth lab. This lady… this young lady that stabbed her to death actually ran one of the largest meth labs in the whole state. It was a huge business up here in the mountains. And so the deputy, a good deputy doing his job, knew the area. He worked the area. He knew as soon as he found her dead that he knew he had done it; he had a pretty good suspicion of who had done it. So he immediately went to her caught her with the blood on her clothes, the knife, he had everything. So he arrested her. He took her in. Now here’s the kicker. The next day she walks out of that courthouse with full immunity. The next day? The next day she’s out walking with full immunity, no prosecution. That was one of the largest— I mean that’s not even, I hate to even call an indicator. That’s like an explosion! If you can’t see that, you’re blind. The Prosecutor let her go because he’s involved in all of that drug trafficking. I mean, it seems like an open and shut case.

Me: What excuse could he possibly use?

Nobody was ever told. They have controlled the media here in the area through intimidation and other ways. In fact, in my case, I can tell you that after 4 years, one of the ladies up here that handles a lot of the articles and the research for the paper here in our area, she came to one of my friends because she didn’t want to come to me directly. And she said, “They told me to stay away from Mr. Bolton. They told me not to they didn’t want me to report his side of the story.” So my side of the story has never been reported. And so they hushed the media too, which is illegal. You know, which we all know is illegal. So… it’s just one thing after another. And but fortunately, just let people know the Hydra One incident, if you’re listening to this today, and you live in one of those 5 states like Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington State, you are saved by a small group of people who gave their own money, including myself, to hire an attorney in Idaho. And we won that in Supreme and Superior Court in Idaho, and that was shut down. That was a national issue that should have been handled by the federal government and shut down, but it was won by a handful of people taking our own time and our own money to defeat it in 5 states that would have been dependent on Canada and the CCP for their electricity.

Me: And they would have been barbecuing outside.

James: Well, possibly. I mean, we don’t know exactly what they would have done at first. I’m sure they wouldn’t have raised the rates like they did there, right away. But eventually, we know that people here would have been paying $700, $800, $900 month for electricity. And there’s people here on fixed incomes that they can’t afford that. No, no. There’s no way they can afford that. And what are the Washington state governors doing about it? Nothing? Well, it’s over. That part of it’s over now. But what happened then, we went to our State legislators about it. They are required intervenors in these kind of things. A lot of people don’t know that. They let their elected get away with a lot. And they are required to intervene in such matters like that. They refused to get involved because they were all getting campaign funds from Avista, from the electric company. And so they were no help at all. And that’s the Republicans. So in fact, some of the Democrats were more interested in stopping it than the Republicans were. And I don’t even want to go into that. That’s a mess. But I could explain that, but that would take a while.

Child and Sex Trafficking

Me: So we’ve got a lot of national security threats and high crime going on all around that 395 corridor?

James: Well, it’s all the way across from actually from western Washington, all the way across the border, across Idaho, into parts of Montana That whole border there is just… I have to say, I like many of our border patrol guys. I know some of them and they’re good guys... Even though we do have detection devices up and things like that, there are plenty of places to come through. There’s a lot of ranches and farms along those borders. And of course, some of those are really large cattle ranches. Well, it’s easy to ride a four-wheeler across there and bring whatever you’re bringing in. It’s not that hard. And so, they get across. And of course, our Border Patrol agents are not trained in counterintelligence. And so these people pull up to the legal crossing zones. See, that’s another thing we have to realize: A lot of the sex trafficking and the Islamic issues and other issues there are coming across the border in what we call pseudo-legally, which means it’s the appearance of legal entrance because they’re coming through the legal entrance. However, they are committing some of what they’re really up to, but the agents there don’t catch it. Or either there’s something going on that I can’t see or can’t know, but they’re letting them across. I mean, to me, if you pull up to me and you’re driving a large van, like a 10 or 15 passenger van, 12 or 15 passenger van, and the windows are blacked out, and I’m a border patrol agent, I need to see inside the van. I don’t need to just let you go through. I need to at least look inside the van. I mean, security and common sense. But they, many times they don’t do that. And I’m not going to accuse anybody of anything, but that’s not being done with vans. That’s what I was just going to say: They’re going get bolder and bolder about that too.

Me: And it sure seems like a sex trafficking. It seems like that would encourage that?

James: Oh, it does. And, of course, there’s money changing hands behind the scenes and all kind of things with government officials… we know that because in 2016, I learned of a building a structure being built in the north part of our county close to the border.

All indications were it was going to be involved in sex trafficking. The guy that was funding it was from from Reno, Nevada. And he was pouring a lot of money into it. And then a little later on, 2 county inspectors went to inspect it. And as soon as they got in the basement with all these little bedrooms down there, you know, there’s a whole bunch of them, bedrooms down there. And… as soon as they went in the room to… look at the paraphernalia … they knew exactly what was going on. I won’t describe it, but they knew exactly what was going on. One of them was actually a Pastor, but he was also a building inspector, and he knew exactly what he was looking at. Both of them did. So right after that, his partner, the other inspector, went straight to Spokane to the FBI. He reported this, He said, “We know what’s happening there. They’re using it for sex trafficking.” They’re bringing these girls there and inviting, you know, county officials and whoever else up there to abuse these girls. And so they told him. They gave him a hush order. Told him not to say anything else to anybody else. Well, he got scared. He resigned and left the county. And then more recently, the man, the other inspector, which was a Pastor, is actually my Pastor. He met with Department of Homeland Security, the local Regional Head of the Department of Homeland Security, and the Chief of the Border Patrol Station here, and went through that again with them on my behalf. And they were like… He said they just stood there and said, “Yeah. Yeah, uh-huh, uh-huh.” And … they just kind of listened to him and nothing was ever done.

Going Public: Government Revenge

So you see what’s happening here: What happened to me was we started going public because I couldn’t get anyone to do anything. So we started going public with it. And then in October 2018, my office was broken into. They took several files and thumb drives and things like that, and then obviously from that they got a little bit more understanding of what I was doing. In January of the next year, in 2019, I started receiving phone threats and email threats from different people. And in fact one of those threats is even recorded on the record in my case. That information is in the court and they have never listened to it. It’s been 6 1/2 years, I’ve been under this duress. They have never listened to it. And they won’t listen to it. And even beyond that, when they set this case up, they had a white car that was similar to the one my wife had — and they set up this little caper, this little extortion scandal. And they had a picture of this white car in front of someone’s driveway that I’ve never been to their house. I didn’t even know where these people lived. And so here is this white car with this security camera apparently or some kind of trail cam, but there’s light. You can see very loudly. I mean, this was so poorly done. I mean, no real criminal or someone trying to do a crime like this would have pulled up under a light. Like that with their car with tags on it and all the rest of identifiers on the car… They would have to be a really, really ignorant individual to do something like that. So the only problem is they messed up because my wife’s car had a keypad on the door that was absolutely visible. Well, the car in the picture did not! But yet, after 6 1/2 years, the Judges have refused to look at those two pictures and compare them to see that that wasn’t even our car. And that’s the number one thing in my actual case that could shut this case down. I can’t even get an attorney to stand up there and argue that properly, because all the attorneys in this area know each other.

Me: Oh my!

James: And so I have a decent attorney now. I mean, he’s a good guy and everything, and he’s tried to, sort of tried to defend me, but not very hard. And he’s let them violate so many court rules. I mean, there’s so many violations in this case, it’s ridiculous. Even on the charging document… the one that they list your charge on officially, the court rules say you cannot write up that charging document in the exact statement of the RCW or the code. In other words, you don’t just write the code down and just say, ‘Oh, he did it.’ You have to actually write what they did and why they did it and why you think they did it. They didn’t do that. They just put the code down there and that’s all they did. They didn’t follow the rules. And then on the ombemus document, I think it’s line 7 or 9, I can’t remember, I don’t have it in front of me right now. That’s where you list evidence. This is the one we had to laugh about. I even laughed about this myself, even though it’s so serious, but I laughed about it because it was so funny. The Prosecutor wrote in that section where you’re supposed to list the evidence, he said, “Come and see me and I’ll show you.” And I’ve never seen a document written up like that, a legal document. Oh my goodness. Again, that seems so blatant.

Me: Like he’s not afraid of just blatantly violating the law.

James: No, it’s complete arrogance. I mean, they have been doing this. You laid it out a few minutes ago: They have been doing this so long and gotten away with so much for so long. They have absolutely no fear of any kind of oversight or anything of that nature. And the attorneys in this whole area, even Spokane, my attorneys from Spokane, they just won’t fight it. They just won’t do it. So… we’re … approaching 7 years next year and they’ve kicked it down — as I told you earlier — they kicked it down to February now. They keep pushing it out, pushing it up, because they don’t want to go to trial because they don’t have any evidence. Yeah. So it certainly appears they not only do not have evidence that their evidence has the wrong car on it.

Me: Do they have witnesses?

James: No, they have no witnesses, no accusers and no evidence.

Me: So they know they obviously know that, and they keep pushing back your court date just so that they can keep you under duress.

James: I mean, are they trying to control me? They want to keep me from continuing any more… They’re just controlling me right now. That’s what it is. And there’s a gag order, though.

Me: You’re not allowed to talk about it.

And we’ve seen cases where the public outcry and the public court of law is more effective than the judicial system.

We’ll see.

James: What happened also was — right after this happened, when people found out I was arrested — because we were holding public meetings then. And we had good crowds and of course that challenged the local government and even the Republican Party didn’t like the fact that we were holding meetings. None of them did, because people were learning the truth. We were teaching counter political insurgency and those kinds of things. And people were being educated on how to make corrections according to the law. And they didn’t like that. But then we began to talk about the sex trafficking and all the other things that were happening in the county, the drugs and all of that. And it got to be a little too much for them. They got a little bit worried. And so they came after me. But what happened after they arrested me, all of these people, now this is a huge indication of why America is suffering from the subversion it’s suffering from right now. This is a huge indicator. Of that: All of these people, save two or three, just disappeared. They dropped right off the face of the earth. They didn’t come to any more meetings. And this was prior to COVID, just prior to COVID. And they just disappeared. So all these so-called patriots, they just went and hid. It scared them. And they don’t realize that if they came to my defense publicly during that time, I imagine this thing had already been over with. But because nobody spoke up, and they hushed it up, and they put out tons of propaganda all across the country. They put me on the Today Show on NBC as threatening a cop. They made up all kinds of stuff. They said I was trying to kill police officers. And all this kind of stuff. I had never said any such thing or alluded to any such thing. And I was 51 when this happened, I think. And I had zero criminal record, never been arrested for anything in my life. And so they had to try to create as poor a picture of me as they could. And they did, they worked really hard at it. And so t heir whole purpose was to basically defund me and keep me from speaking in public again and keep me from doing investigations — and control my life. And that’s what they’ve done. But they have done severe reputation damage to us. We lost our savings and our retirement. Of course, my wife lost her car. She subsequently lost her job right after that because of all of that. And she developed trauma- induced internal bleeding due to the shock, which as I’ve told you before, she’s doing better now. She’s doing a lot better now. In fact, I need to report that she actually went back to work here recently.

Me: Oh, that’s good! You know, we’ve seen the government put many people like they did with Dr. Kirk Moore, who gave fake shots with the with the permission of his patients, and they put him in confinement. They really did the best that they could to ruin his reputation and make him an example.

So it sounds like that’s what they’re trying to do here is make you an example.

James: Oh, they did. And that’s what they keep doing. And Americans keep falling for it. And people keep falling for it. And it’s, it’s amazing how people, even in Spokane, where I had spoke at many meetings down in Republican meetings, and been a part of a lot of that, people there who didn’t even seek the truth just turned against me. And actually, they actually interviewed them on the news, and they spoke against me without any knowledge of anything. That’s how fast people turn on you. And we have a serious problem: people who are concerned about this country, if that’s how we’re going to operate, we’re never going to save America. I mean, we can’t do it that way. And there just doesn’t seem to be a lot of loyalty. And the people knew what happened. And of course… later, I met a border patrol agent. I can’t use his name, but he was their intelligence officer. And we found out by talking to each other (in fact, he is part of our church now), that we were investigating the same thing. And I need to tell people what happened to him. He came to work one day, and down. This is the laptop that they keep their intelligence work on. There’s only one, and they keep it on that particular laptop. Well, he turned it in, and of course, the Chief there said, “We’ll send it to the government repair place.” And so he did. Well, when he got it back, it was completely erased and they didn’t say anything. All of his work was gone.

Anesthesiologists Providing Sedation to Get Children Across the Border

And we had some of the same names, including, unfortunately, hospital personnel. This is… this will be disgusting to you, but hospital personnel who were anesthesiologists, who were actually being used to sedate these girls for travel in the sex trafficking ring. They were part of it.

Me: That’s incredible!

James: And we know who they are.

Me: Oh, wow! I’m so embarrassed at my profession! I’m so angry that anybody would do that.

James: That is criminal! Yes it is. Well they could go to prison for it if they got caught but see? They’re being protected by the system here and they have complete operational freedom here in this county.

Me: Well, okay, so let me ask you something okay? This is where my brain goes with what you just said about anesthesiologists providing sedation so that young girls could be sedated for transport of across state lines or to a sex trafficking facility.

What is to stop them from providing anesthesia for a surgeon to extract their organs?

James: Well, that’s happening. Now… I haven’t seen that here, but that’s part of our civil intelligence network. We’ve found… we dug into starting with like the Epstein situation on the island and moving across into the Central Asia, which is really huge there. And the Far East Asia, it’s big, it’s a big practice there. So they capture these kids in American other in other countries. They, they use them for cultic practices and sex traffic at them until they’re a certain age, while they’re still young and healthy. Then they extract their organs. A lot of people don’t know that it’s a huge industry. And most of these organs are going to China.

Me: … And being used for lab experiments or either being used for transplants for young people who need them. But it’s a huge black market. And I know in 2022, 468,000 children were taken from America. And America is now number one in child sex trafficking. We should be very proud of that. That’s so disgusting. Yeah, we’re number one in the world. And probably CPS is involved in the foster care system.

And, you know, we saw that RFK Jr. Had admitted that CPS was trafficking children or DHS. And you don’t even hear anything more about it, not one person has been arrested for anything ever! Oh no, this is huge. It goes everywhere.

James: The fingers and the webs of this go in every direction. During our investigations here, I learned through a contact in the Navy who had contact with DEA in Central America, that a lot of the orphanages down there, and again, which our Prosecutor was involved in, through his church. This just gets disgusting. But through his church, they were using those orphanages to sex traffic those kids. Well, that’s easy, you know, that’s so easy to do in a foreign country like that. And so we got some bona fides on that through them. And of course, that kind of tied everything together. But it’s a huge industry. And see, what people need to understand understand about, like with Epstein, when they closed Epstein Island finally after years and years and years of cultic and just horrible activity there, that whole market went global. And so they divided that whole scheme up into smaller entities like the facility here in North part of our county, in Northport area. They divided all that up and went into smaller entities. And people need to understand that sex trafficking is not just about sex, it’s about control. They use the scenarios that they create with public officials to get them involved with these young girls or kids in order to entrap them and control them politically. And that’s why I call sex trafficking a government cult, because that’s exactly what it is, and until we start calling it what it is, nothing’s going to change. It is a government cult. How do you get kids out of this country without the government’s help? Tell me how you do that. Yeah, you blackmail people so they have to allow it, and you pay them to shut their mouths. Right, and they’re being shipped out on official. And we know that. And it’s like, how do you do that without all the clearances? And I thought, you know, you have to be able to control an entire genre of legal and government and security activity. And there’s just no other way to do it. You don’t need evidence.

Me: This is a machine here. And you stepped on it, you put monkey wrench in it, because you figured it out. And the local corruption there is just part and parcel of a map with different locations all over the world where this is being replicated.

James: Yes, all over America. Yes, it’s everywhere. It’s all over the place in America. And a lot of people don’t realize because they don’t know what to look for. But you wonder, you see some things that happen in policy even. We learned this when we were creating the political insurgency doctrine. We learned that this subversion in government— okay, what makes someone turn against their own country? We can put it as simple as that. What would make some official do things and make decisions decisions that are counterproductive for their own country? But you can’t just say money. That’s too simple. It’s called leverage. It’s leverage of some kind. These people are leveraged. And sex trafficking is one of those things. That’s what Epstein-Allen was all about. They go there and have a big party, but then it ends up turning into something else, a video, now they’ve got you. I’m putting that in very simple terms, but it’s a little more complex than that. But that’s exactly what’s taking place. And now this is moving all over the place, in smaller entities, for the same purpose. And the Deep State, they’re behind it. And you can’t separate deep state from globalists. They’re the same people. And they’re the people that are running our country now.

Me: And there, like you mentioned, occultism or occult practices, they are serving Satan and are sacrificing blood and drinking adrenochrome and children have babies that are delivered at home. So they’re not part of the public hospital system, and then they sacrifice them.

James: Yeah, they are. And a great, well, great part of what they were doing, which was revealed by the Boarder Patrol, was at the border when — during the Biden administration — when there were these masses coming across the border. They were separating… the children from the parents. Now, why would they do that? Well, —- I don’t need to say his name. Be careful here. This Border Patrol agent refused to leave his post in Texas because they had I forget how many he said, like 250 children stuffed into a cag e that was only made for about 90. And they were literally stacked up against each other. And he realized what was taking place. He refused to leave his post for, I forget, like a day and a half or two. He never went to sleep. He stood there in front of them. He said, “I’m not letting him take these children.” He was a Christian. Good for him. But, you know, they kept coming to him and you’d think he would have got fired, but they didn’t want to fire him because that would make too much of a scene. So they just kept being nice to him. The officials said, “You got to go get some rest. You’re going to pass out.” You know, they kept trying. Finally, he had to give it up. But he realized what was taking place. And people need to know this. This needs to be public. This is what’s happening in these places.

Accountability

We need to stop praising government and start holding them accountable. And this is what one of the big pushes that General Flynn, if people are familiar with General Flynn, that he’s been pushing very hard is holding these people accountable: Stop talking about it and do it! And he’s friends with President Trump, but he’s even chatted with President Trump a little bit… “You keep talking about you’re going to do this and you’re going to do that to these criminal elements, but you’re not really doing what needs to be done. You’re not holding the people behind it accountable.” Yes, nobody is. Everybody sees that and everybody complains and nobody does anything. It’s the same thing here in this county at the lower level. It’s the same thing. Nobody’s held accountable. And it’s got to the point where we realized this, and Senator Helms recognized this many, many years ago: …That it was the American people, the American people are the only, the only system as a people who can hold these people accountable because our Constitution teaches that. That’s what the First and Second Amendment are all about. That’s what it’s all about. It’s about holding our government accountable. We were given the tools God’s grace and blessings in this country, tools that no other country in this world has, by the way. There’s no other country in the world that has a law system that gives their people the right to make corrections the way we do. We have the tools. We just don’t have the people that want to do it.

Me: Yes.

I think that circles back around to what you were saying in the very beginning that this is a moral issue. And it started with abortion. Let me just give you some statistics. A lot of people don’t know on abortion in America.

You constantly hear people say,

“What’s the most common cause of death in America?”

Everybody thinks heart disease death.

That is a certain amount of deaths, 681,000 people died of heart disease, according to the CDC.

However, if you look at the number of abortions and fetal deaths from abortion in America, it’s over a million, and that is 2023 data from the Guck Master Institute, induced abortion.

So fetal deaths are 38% of all deaths in America, and heart disease is just 14% of the sum.

James: Well, this is what the government does. They separate abortion, stillbirths and miscarriages into “fetal deaths”.

Me: So they take that baby population completely out of the statistics for adults in America. They bury it.

Circling Back to Moral Depravity

James: …See, this is the problem: Once you cross that moral line where the sanctity of life is no longer protected by law, but yet in some way legalized to allow this kind of treachery to go on, then people have to understand, after that, the sky’s the limit. There’s nothing outside of their purview view after that and outside of their actions that they can do to bring moral depravity to this country. That’s the line. If you don’t respect human life because God created it, and if you don’t respect it, everything goes downhill from there. And we have. Everything has gone downhill from there. We will never straighten this country out until we deal with abortion and child sex trafficking and some of these other heinous crimes these medical procedures in the hospitals… on young boys and turning them trying to turn them into females. And what you can’t do, really, and these kind of things — these mutilations— if we’re not willing to stop this. God’s not going to help us… He can’t and you’re absolutely right and this is this is the problem and this is these are the times that we live in too where good is called evil and evil is called good. And the evil seems to be reigning. So we’re back to God.

Me: We’re back to falling on our faces. This is to Christians, Christians:

“If my people turn from their wicked ways and get on their knees and seek my face, I will hear them and I will hear their their cries and I will heal their land.”

One of our biggest problems is that we don’t get on our faces and cry to God. We got to have repentance. Repentance and coming to Christ because, you know, we have the covid shots and we’ve got nanobots. We’ve got machines injected into our bodies and people are getting cancers and different things like that. God is not going to stand for people murdering his creation or adapting it, changing it into a hybrid with machines.

God is not going to stand for that. Jesus is going to come soon.

I thank you so much, James. I’m going to let you have the last word here.

And then we’re going to go ahead and close in a prayer. I thank you for allowing us to expose what has happened to you and your family. And God bless you for coming forward and showing us your county which represent a tip of the iceberg nationally and internationally. Thank you.

James: Well, I think I would like to, of course, ask everyone that will listen to this to pray for us here. We need some deliverance here. We need some help. I need a civil rights attorney and you gave me a name for that last time and I appreciate that. We really need your prayers. And that kind of support, because I’m not done. I’m not done till the Lord comes back or they kill me. So I’m not done. There you go.

Me: And you know what? We’re going to say a prayer for you, James, for you and your family, for our country as well. There is a lot of badness going on in a lot of places.

And a lot of this is affecting our children, our babies. And we can’t stand for that as a nation. We have to speak up, we have to do more.

Can you tell us how, how first, how can people help you? What what is a website or organization or some some place that they can go to try to get more involved?

James: Well, I do I do have a Substack, which on your site where I comment, they can click on my picture there and right to my Substack.

Me: Okay what is your Substack?

Here is James’ Linkedin

James: If they look at the comments that I’ve made on your site, they can get to it that way too.

Me: Beautiful, thank you so much.

James: And what I’m doing on there is I’m actually giving them a little piece at a time the same education that I that I’ve received and to show them how to combat these things. That’s what I’m working on.

Me: That’s beautiful.

We’re talking about syndicate crime, collusive crime, complicity, collusion, all these different things that James has been trained to look out for. He understands how things are working and why they get away with it and the need for accountability on earth.

So let’s say a prayer for that.

Let Us Pray

Thank Father God,

We come to you, James and I come to you, and thank you, first of all, for putting us in the places that we’re in so that we can expose this evil darkness and lead people to repentance.

Holy God, WE BESEECH YOU, Dear God, to help us intervene however we can do so by education, by being involved and by stopping the complicity that we have on our side: the numbness to abortion, the numbness to child trafficking, the effect that our children have when they’re used and mutilated and sold and undergoing these horrific things that none of us want to think about, Dear God.

God, help us to keep our eyes open. Help us to keep our ears open to protect our children, Dear God.

I pray for our nation. I pray for the blood of the children. I pray for their organs that get extracted. I pray for the people that are involved in this, Dear God, that you can somehow bring us more Whistleblowers, bring us people who are sick and tired of it, that want to turn their backs on it, and no matter what the cost, to tell the world and scream out these evil things that are ongoing, Dear God.

Thank you for showing us another testimony of these horrific crimes that need to be exposed for the goodness of your work, Dear Lord, on earth!

I pray for James. I pray for his wife. I pray for the work that they’re doing.

I pray that they can get a civil rights attorney that can represent them more favorably and more aggressively, Dear Lord, under the constitutional protections that we have in our court system.

No matter what, Dear God, I ask you to rest your hand on James’s and his family’s lives, their homes, their cars, their belongings. I ask you to shine your light and love upon them protection with your strongest angels guarding over them, Dear Lord, as well as the still small voice of the Holy Spirit, Dear God.

Bring that small voice and intuition into their frontward being, Dear God, so that they know which path to go every step of the way, every moment. Open the doors that need to be opened, Dear God, for him to keep carrying his messages, and close the doors that need to be closed.

And I want to thank you, Dear God, for for impressing on us the value of our babies, the value of our children, the need to be vocal, the need to step forward, and for helping to bless those who have the courage to fight back.

I ask your special blessings in this regard for James and his family, Dear Lord, in the name of Jesus.

Amen.

James: Thank you.

Me: My pleasure, James. Thank you for being with us. I’m gooing to have a follow-up with you and see what’s what’s happening. And I will be following your Substack as well.

We’re not afraid to shine the light, shine the light so that people can come to repentance and and know that God sent his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, who shed his blood so that we could have right standing with God and be pure and clean in front of him for all of eternity while the bad guys suffer for all eternity as well.

Thank you, James. God bless you and we will be in touch soon.

James: Okay, thank you. Thank you. God bless you.

