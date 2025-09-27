NOTE: This morning, I noticed my Rumble videos are censored — just the ones on the I Do NOT Consent Form and THIS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW THAT HAS NEVER BEEN REVEALED TO THE PUBLIC.

Join me in welcoming Robert “Robbie” Van Camp and his wife, Dionne, into the Medical Freedom Movement, as they paid a big price for it. Here is the story that has never before been told in any interview or publication.

Charges for Fake Covid Cards Only Happened One Month After a New CDC Logo Went Into Effect

During the plandemic, Robbie created over 2,000 Covid vaccine cards to people who wanted to preserve their jobs, military positions, businesses, or school attendance. They were printed by someone else at a UPS Store. Here is his story, and that of his wife, Dionne.

TIMELINE

The following timeline was very kindly provided to me by Robert and Dionne.

April 2021

It started in April of 2021, when Robbie’s best friend was coerced by her daughter to take the Covid jab or she would not be allowed to see her grandson — as happened to many who succumbed to the pressure. She had an adverse Covid shot reaction, and did not want to repeat the jab. Robert made the decision that fake cards should be manufactured, so people did not have to be coerced by family or even if they just wanted to attend a concert.

Robert’s wife, Dionne, noticed a PDF file of a Covid vax card on a Telegram channel, downloaded it, and emailed it to Robert. He began selling fake Covid cards for $10 to $20.

September 2021

The Covid shot mandates came out. Robert is suddenly inundated with requests for fake cards, from people who were scared of losing their jobs.

An angry man reports him to the Denver FBI. Undercover agents begin contacting Robert for fake cards.

Also, people became more worried about the authenticity of the card’s appearance, so Robert starts researching Lot Numbers and vax centers, filling the cards out himself.

The process is quite time consuming, so he starts charging $50-75 per card. Word spreads, and now people from out-of-state begin calling him for fake cards.

Robert works all night. He is now making the cards. The plandemic and forced mandates render Patriots very angry, and Robert expresses this repeatedly with his customers and… the undercover agents.

Robert is particularly “pissed” that Congress and the Post Office are exempt from the mandates.

October 14, 2021

A trash pull is conducted at Robert’s Parker, Colorado house. The Denver FBI determines that they now have sufficient evidence to stop Robert from manufacturing fake cards… but the sting continues.

Robert thinks,

If unvaxxed people were such a threat to society, why didn’t they arrest him then?

October 2021 – March 2022

More undercover agents come from Washington state, contacting Robert for fake cards.

The undercover agents then bait Robert into discussions about law enforcement going door-to-door to enforce vaccinations , which fires him up to talk about “being ready to kill people” if that happens.

However, the context of these statements do not appear in the government’s HHS-OIG Complaint.

Robert is proud of his work, and that he is helping to save jobs, so he makes comments to the undercover agents regarding how the cards are works of art, and offers that he knows some of his cards were used to go to the Olympics.

Search warrants are issued to review both Robert and his wife, Dionne’s, Gmail accounts.

Mar 15, 2022

The CDC trademarks their logo.

The CDC was founded in 1946, but never bothered to trademark their logo until 2022?

April 11, 2022

The final undercover card is sold, so Robert can now be officially charged under trademark law with “trafficking in counterfeit goods”.

By this time, the card price increased to $150-175 with shipping fees, because Robert is burned out from months of making continuous cards.

He “just wants it to end”.

April 19, 2022

About 50 armed agents arrive from various law enforcement agencies to arrest Robert at their Parker, Colorado house.

During this time, temperatures are in the 30F’s, and they handcuffed him outside in his underwear.

Finally, someone gives him a blanket.

HHS-OIG agent Pachecho and another official whose government affiliation is unknown, Wertsch, reportedly inflicted an “interview and harass” episode that lasted 3 hours in the cold basement while Robert is still in handcuffs and surrounded by armed agents.

Agents continually threaten him to make statements, upon the threat of arresting Dionne. They finally coerce him into saying he made $100,000 from the cards.

Additionally, they tell him if he asks for a lawyer, they will have Dionne arrested. They recorded this interview while repeatedly stopping the tape to tell him what to say.

They try to bribe Robert to call doctors on the spot so that they could buy cards; in exchange, they would “let Robert go”.

Pachecho screams at Robert that he is “a murderer”.

Later, when the Discovery material is handed over for the court trial, half of the tape is missing — due to a “malfunction”.

Meanwhile, Dionne is already in Bulverde, Texas. Agents show up at their rental home to interrogate her. She is not handcuffed or arrested, but her interview takes several hours.

April 2022

Robert is assigned a public defender, Jesse Cantor, out of Western District of Washington. Dionne also retains an attorney.

May 19, 2022

Date of Indictment. Robert is charged with “Conspiracy to Defraud” and “Trafficking in Counterfeit Goods”.

Dionne is not named in the indictment but is named as Co-Conspirator-1 for obtaining the vax card PDF and accepting payments to her Venmo account. The UPS store owner, Kim, is not named, but called out as Printer-1.



May – June 2022

Venmo shuts down Robert and Dionne’s accounts.

Chase debanks both business and personal checking accounts, as well as credit card accounts.

June 2, 2022

Dionne receives a DOJ target letter.

May – December 2022

Robert has pleaded innocent, his Public Defender continues to tell him that the DOJ is going to indict Dionne.

Kim, the UPS printer, is indicted in approximately December of 2022.

February 15, 2023

To avoid Dionne being charged, Robert agrees to a plea deal.

It happens that because one of Dionne’s guns was left at the Parker, Colorado house, Robert gets a pending gun charge from the state of Colorado. He had a prior federal conviction from stupid mistakes as a kid, having served 5 years Federal and 10 years on probation, but still became a successful business man.

February – August 2023

Robert’s Public Defender continually reminds Robert that he is a prime candidate for “supervised release”, and how criminal cases rarely get fined.

August 18, 2023

Robert is sentenced:

6 months prison

3 years supervised release

And a $100,000 fine

The judge reads off some of Robert’s comments made to the undercover agents.

His Public Defender never mentions that the vaccines don’t work, only that Trump told us to “inject bleach”.

September 26, 2023

Robert reports to Three Rivers Federal Correction Institution in Three Rivers, Texas.

The CDC stops printing cards the following week.

February 8, 2024

Robert is released from Three Rivers.

Epilogue

Even though the DOJ was supposed to dismiss their case after Robert pled guilty, they continued to harass and threaten other people involved with his case:

Several medical professionals and doctors who had worked with Robert to supply cards for their patients subsequently faced violations from their state medical boards.

What Happened

"I am a small business owner specializing in marketing and publications, and saw how the Covid agenda was used to destroy middle class business owners." "When concerts and other venues started requiring Covid cards, we immediately knew our freedoms were being challenged. The card was posted all over social media, and so I provided a few cards to friends." "When the Biden mandates came out, the war was on." "I was overwhelmed with the demand of people desperate to keep their careers. I helped over 2,000 stay employed, and not be injured or die from the vaccine." "The FBI and HHS had enough evidence to stop me in October 2021, but they specifically carried out an undercover sting operation out of Washington state. I was not arrested until April 2022, one month after the CDC trademarked their logo so I could be charged with Trafficking in Counterfeit goods." "98% of the people in Seattle had taken the vaccine, and I would never have received a fair trial. Ultimately I had to accept a plea deal for Conspiracy to Defraud the US government or my wife would have been indicted." "In addition to 16 months of pre-trial probation, I was sentenced to 6 months in prison, 3 more years of supervised release, and a 100K fine." ~ Robert "Robbie" Van Camp ~

If I had not ‘happened’ to see the above Twitter/X posts, this interview never would have happened! AND NOW IT IS CENSORED!

Thank you for hearing Robbie’s story, see if his interview is back up, or still CENSORED , and praying for him and his family.

The Transcript

Emphases are mine. Occasional edits occur for flow.

Me:

This is Dr. Margaret Aranda. I’m so happy to have Robbie Van Camp here with us today. We met kind of serendipitously. Thank you for being here, Ravi. Your wife, she’s the one who actually introduced me to you, and I was so happy to meet her on Twitter. So thank you for being here with us today.



Robert Van Camp

You’re welcome. I’m. I’m excited to do whatever I can do to help move things forward or make things right, whatever the answer is. I’ve tried doing my part, and I want to continue to do my part.



Me:

That’s perfect. Let’s talk a little bit about what brings us here together. It has to do with written vaccine exemption cards or vaccine shot cards. I have a timeline:

There was a HHS OIG Office of the Inspector General lead Agent complaint submission. There are DOJ prosecutors, which include Christopher Wegener and someone else. Tell us a little bit about April 2021 of how this got started.



Robert Van Camp

Well, originally at dinner, a friend of ours was extremely anxious about having to get a second shot just so she would have the ability to see her grandchild. Because in the beginning, there were a lot of things: you can’t go to school, or you can’t see your grandchildren. You can’t go see your grandparents at a retirement center.

Just a lot of people thinking that without the vaccine, this person that was unvaccinated could “kill” another unvaccinated or even a vaccinated person, which didn’t make sense.

I thought,

“Well, maybe there’s something I can do to help.”

I’ve been in the printing industry since 1993, and she showed me her card.

I’m like,

“Well, to be honest, I could probably do that.”

It looked like something a kindergarten kid made.

And so I did it and made the card, filled it out for her.

It obviously passed the test for her daughter because she was then able to see her grandson without taking the second shot, which she was actually scared to death of. She feared for her life and her health.

She knew something was wrong.

The first shot made her incredibly sick. She was just in tears. It just sucked. So I was like,

“You know what? Maybe I can help.”

And it kind of really exploded from there, but in a good way.

Me:

That’s perfect, and I’ll validate that. I’m sure almost everybody listening knows somebody who was prevented from visiting with their mother or their grandchild because a sibling or a child of their own refused to let them see a relative unless they got the shot.

And this was how they pitted people against one another.

It was like the ‘clean’ and the ‘unclean’, when there weren’t any safety data.

We now know that it was a bioweapon because of Brooke Jackson suing Pfizer and the refusal of the judge to allow the contract to between Pfizer and the Department of Defense.

So there was a big divide, I think, from the beginning. Why? Because they instilled fear, because they were telling people to fear. Plus, people knew that if you went into the hospital you would “die” of COVID. We later learned that’s because they had the hospital killing protocols.

And so in America they paid people per Covid admission, per “COVID” death certificate, up to $100,000 to $300,000 per person.

NOTE: See Image Below:



Robert Van Camp

Well, a couple things to expand on that. A very good friend of ours is a holistic massage therapist. Her daughter was dying in the hospital and they would not allow her to be with her daughter. She died and her daughter died alone.

That’s bullshit. That’s wrong. And it was horrible. And she came to me knowing that I was a promoter and marketing and advertising and asked,

“How do we help get this big?”

We put on a huge event for her, huge to raise awareness.

We have a friend and obviously I won’t name him, but he was way high up on the ladder in the medical field. So was his wife, who has recently passed of a stroke.

I’m assuming she might have had to take the vaccine being in the hospital, working for a hospital, and his daughter works there. But she finally admitted and so did he:

They were getting paid… because as you know, the hospitals, people were afraid to go to the hospitals for fear of dying. The hospital wasn’t getting that money. Elective surgeries, like hip surgeries, those are elective. People were choosing not to do those for fear of getting Covid in the hospital and dying.

So to be fair, this is America. They had to pay their bills. So to be tempted by the powers that be that say,

“Hey, you know, we’ve got this Act we’ve put in place where you can get money for every single person that dies of COVID.”

You know, this gentleman was telling us he would put,

“Yes, this person died of COVID.”

It started on $13,000- $14,000. They got up to $50,000, $60,000, $70,000. And then, as you know, it went well over $100,000 per incident.

Somebody could be shot a couple times in a drive-by or something violent and pass away from that shooting. But because they had Covid, they could say that the person died with COVID or from COVID.

Again, I’ve always said,

“Follow the money.”

I’ve been saying that since Day One when this all started. I always felt like there was going to be a big ‘Oops’. I said,

“Someday they’re going to say ‘oops’ and we’re going to be able to say, ‘I told you so.’

Not that I necessarily want to do that, but selfish. We all do because I think we are all right and ahead of our time.

But those are a couple things that, per what you just said earlier, that just, you know, clicked because a lot of this stuff I’ve had to kind of let go. I’m choosing to try to be just a good person. And it honestly quite angers me when I go back and live through that, that time period of just insanity, which that was pushed upon all of us.

Because I always said since, since day one, doc, I don’t care who takes the vaccine. This is America, okay? Everybody should have their right to do it. What I didn’t respect or like and got angered by was when you were forced to do it to keep your job or go to school. If you can’t go to a movie or a football game, I guess make a decision, it is what it is. But to see your family or to go to get your education or to, or to keep your job, to pay your mortgage, those are the people I said,

“Let’s go. I got you. Let me help you.”



Me:

Right? And it was.



Robert Van Camp

They pushed us too far. As they say, don’t poke the bear.



Me:

Yeah, there you go. I know that there are others that were doing the same thing. And I also pushed back.



Robert Van Camp

That’s crazy, right?

Me:

And I can verify what you’re saying. I have a case of a motorcycle accident in Florida that was counted as a COVID death.

So they did that to drive the numbers up. You could walk in with a broken leg and get killed at the hospital by their protocols, which included Remdesivir and a ventilator, and they would count it as a COVID death, and then they get reimbursed with it for it.

So let’s go to September 21st, when the mandates come out. And then you’re inundated with requests from people who are still scared of losing their jobs and. And an angry man reported you to Denver FBI. Tell us what happened there.



Robert Van Camp

I have really good handwriting. I went to college thinking I was going to be a high school English teacher and then realized that the professors — even back in the 80’s and the college system — I saw what was coming, in my own opinion, with just the horrible ways and things and thought process they were teaching students and even future teachers to then teach it to their kids. I saw where that road was going and I got out of that area.

But in the meantime, I have great handwriting, great in English, very detail oriented. I got to making these cards and I was actually very proud of them because I didn’t want somebody to get in trouble.

Like I said to my lawyer,

“Well, to be fair, like, what crime did I really commit? I made the card, but I didn’t actually use the card. So really, are the people that use the card in the wrong.”

I don’t know, that’s here or there. I don’t care. But the point is that I gave people a card or sold them a card.

I did give away a lot.

A lot of my friends, kids always got the cards for free.

I’m a big advocate of kids being able to go to school and not wear a mask and not take the vaccine. I’ve been an anti-vaxxer since back in the days when an anti-vaxxer is just the school moms chanting outside the school long before COVID.

So I think that people needed the opportunity to have an option. I think I invented and created an option by making these cards so they could keep their job or their kids. Because remember, when it started, it was adults only.

Oh, ‘this won’t happen to the kids’. ‘This won’t happen in college’. And then it went from ‘your job’ to ‘my kid needs it to go to college’.

So I’ve got a family that I’ve done cards for. The parents are now they’re coming back saying, well, I have two students in school, I need cards for them or they’re going to have to zoom if they want to go finish their course physically, legally, in person, if you get whatever skill they wanted, they had to have a card. Then it went to high school. Well, if you want to be in sports, if you want to travel, you need a card.



It was just the high school sports travelers. Then it went to middle school, then it went to elementary school. So you got to picture these families that started with a car to keep their job and then it went to college, high school, middle school, elementary.

…I think they’re insane that babies had to get them.

Eventually it got that ridiculous when we all know that the kids were the least susceptible to getting Covid. Again, it was all about the money.

A couple came to my home on their way to The Nutcracker in Denver. And the mom had read now that even 5 and under now because they had a young daughter. I had made the one for the older son. But the young daughter needed the vaccine to get into The Nutcracker. So by the time he got from his house to my house, I had made the card for his daughter so they could go see The Nutcracker.

That’s how insane it got.

At least Denver. A lot of people said that didn’t get that wacky here in Texas. That’s why we’re here in Denver. It got pretty wacky.

Me:

Wow. And then how did it come about or what happened when the FBI first started getting involved?



Robert Van Camp

So I went through a system. I built a ‘Leads Group’. Kind of like a networking group, a Leads Group. So I had 4,050 business owners that would meet every single Wednesday. In fact, I had two of them.

One met on Tuesday, one met on Thursday.

I got my window tinting client to tint the windows of these two restaurants.

So we basically turned these restaurants into speakeasies. They were just badass. It was so cool. We’d roll in, do our meeting at 7:00 in the morning, lock the doors.

They wonder,

‘Where the hell are all these cars here? Why are there so many cars in the park at 7 am?

It was because we were having our Leads Group meeting. You remember in the days, every other restaurant had an ‘X’ on it. You had to have hand sanitizer, wear a mask, social distance?

I said, “No”.

“Let’s just Zoom our meeting.”

So I said no to Zooms. Never going to do it. It’s face to face. I said ‘no’ to masks. I never wore a mask. Like I double-dog-dare to anybody to say anything to me. And it just never happened. I gave people like, ‘don’t do it, buddy.’



Me:

I’ll just point out here that you did a lot more and you trusted your body and the way God created you more than many pastors did for their own churches. And I commend you for that.



Robert Van Camp

God gave some brown water out of a hose. When I was young, like I grew up in the country.

I got sepsis in Costa Rica. They were to amputate my leg in 2017. I beat sepsis and 6 waterborne diseases and this. So I’m like,

“Oh, Rhoda, whatever.”

But I remember the hand sanitizer and we had to sit at every other table. That’s what it started. And I pulled the owners of the restaurant across and I said,

“Listen, we’re not going to do this, okay? We’re going to come in and hug each other and shake hands and be a family and love each other and get through as a team.”

This absolute insanity they were all in!

Her husband, by the way, is or was a pilot. He had to take the vaccine. He ended up getting some holes in his heart, randomly. He said,

“Robbie, every single city and airport I flew into had a whole different set of rules. You didn’t know what was going on. This stewardess, this pilot, this airport security, everywhere!”

He went to 100 cities! Completely asinine at how there was no consistency or rhyme or reason because nobody knew what they were doing. They were all winging it.

And so this guy, he would wear a mask, hide in the back of the room. He worked for this painting company that was a client of mine and you could see him seething at me through his mask, you know, those angry eyes. And so I end up firing him from the group.

I said,

“This is not, I’m not going to have you when we’re all hugging and high fiving you hiding in the corner because you want to stay in my Leads Group, but with your mask and your hand sanitizer and social distancing, I’m not going to play that.”

So I’m sure he was extremely angry. What’s funny is his boss, the owner of the company, he and I are on the same page. Yeah, it is what it is. I think something happened to this gentleman where either he hated me so much that he snitched me out, or he might have got in trouble.

You know, I think there was somebody. There was a rumor that he might have had a DUI doing time. He said,

“Oh, I get you this big fish.”

Me:

Wow.



Robert Van Camp

I’ll tell you what this guy did, because in my opinion, I’m guessing I probably never would have been caught. I was dealing with people that were on our team that believe what I believe.



Me:

You had relationships with people and you were in person with them, so at a time when that was frowned upon, those relationships would have been even stronger.

We’re going to jump from September 21st to October 21st. And there’s when you had a trash pull conducted at your house in Colorado, and the FBI had enough evidence to go ahead and bust you, but they didn’t.

If you were such a big threat to society, you would think that they would have just gone ahead and done something then. But what really happened was more time went by. Come to March 15, 2022, right?

And the CDC finally trademarked their logo.

So go ahead and talk about that.



Robert Van Camp

Yeah. So apparently, I’m sure somehow, if you do the math between October, 15th and March 15th, I probably ‘killed’ millions of people with all of my cards.

But they didn’t care about that. They just let me, because

they called me a murderer

to my face in my home, the HHS crew.

And I’m like,

“Well, then why did you take so long to arrest me and let all of these innocent people die that I was clearly killing and murdering? Because you had to get this case bulletproof because they had to get the copyright done on the card.”

So that was strange in itself. Yes.



Me:

We’ll go ahead and also say that the CDC never trademarked their logo, even though it was founded in 1946. So here they waited. So it almost seems like entrapment to most people.

And here in April of 22nd the final card was sold so that they were able to charge you with “trafficking in counterfeit goods”.

And then you were arrested on April.



Robert Van Camp

April 9.



Me:

That’s crazy.



Robert Van Camp

And that is after a massive sting operation that they ran out of Washington.

They spent by far more money trying to catch me than I ever could have made by making the cards.



Me:

Oh, my goodness! And you were arrested by about 50 armed agents from multiple law enforcement agencies.



Robert Van Camp



They pounded on my door, and they came through, and there were red laser dots all over my house from every window.

Our home was empty because we’d sold it, and my wife and the dogs and the horses were down in Texas. I was finishing a magazine in Parker, Colorado, and they pounded on that door, and I came out of my underwear, and I thought I was being robbed!

Me:

And it’s 30 degrees out.



Robert Van Camp

Yeah, it’s freezing cold. I said,

“Oh, wow, I’m not being robbed. That’s the cops.”

So I put my hands up. I went to the door, I unlocked the door.

They took me down hard. Outside the door on my front porch were 5, 6, 7, 8. They had ‘monster tools’ to bring my door down. They were going to take my door down if I did not open that door.

It was insanity.

And they left me on in basically in snowy weather, without the snow, on my knees in my underwear.

And I finally told one of the cops that was guarding me,

“Do you even know what I did?”

He said,

“No.”

I go,

“I made Covid cards, bro.”

He’s like,

“What the blank?

He goes,

“Oh.”

You could just tell he was frustrated, you know, the fact that this was what he was doing on this Tuesday morning.



He got a blanket for me, feeling like I was going to die of hypothermia, you know.



Me:

So they coerced you after harassing you and interviewing you in the basement for 3 hours or so?



Robert Van Camp

A little over 3 hours. Yes, M’am.

Me:

Then in April 22nd, you were assigned a Public Defender, Jesse Cantor, out of the Western District of Washington. But you also retained an attorney.



Robert Van Camp

That’s where they set the frame up, from the Western District of Washington. It’s a very blue state. Everybody’s vaxxed. I would have died in a jury. They would have crushed me in a jury.



Me:

So you were charged in May 19th of 2022 with “Conspiracy to Defraud” and “Trafficking and counterfeit goods”. Thankfully, your wife, Dionne, was not named in the indictment.



Robert Van Camp

It was part of my deal. I would have said,

“You send me to prison. I’ll do whatever you want to do. But if you want to win this case, my wife and anybody below me is off.”



Me:

Fantastic. Good for you. What a real man. That’s awesome.

And then Venmo shut down both of your accounts. Chase debanked you personal and business and credit card account, and then you agreed to a plea deal in February of 23 to avoid those charges.

Like you were saying, you had stupid mistakes as a kid, had a prior federal conviction. You ended up serving some time. Five years in federal prison, 10 years on probation. But obviously, you’re smart.

You became a successful businessman, and you look what you did during all of this. So your Public Defender in February through August of 23 was saying that you’re a prime candidate for supervised release. And criminal cases like these rarely even had fines.

But you were sentenced August 18th of 2023. Six months of prison, 3 years supervised release, and $100,000 fine. Go ahead and comment about that.



Robert Van Camp

So, obviously, you try to trust people, and to be fair, the lawyer is free. You get what you pay for.

But every lawyer that talked to us wanted a $50,000 retainer. We don’t have that money sitting around.

And so we rolled the dice, believing that I had a pretty good case here. And then, of course, my lawyer - vaccine. Everybody on his team —vaccine.

Everybody in that Western district — Vaccine.

Everybody really did think I was a bad guy. Every time you see it on a movie or TV show, you always think that the people always ask,

“Hey, my lawyer, do you believe I’m innocent? Do you trust me?”

And you hope that the lawyer says,

“Yes.”

We were fighting uphill battle with everybody on our legal team that was already believing that I was guilty. And whatever happens, happens.

I was doomed from day one.



Me:

Wow. I’m really sorry about that. And then sort of to add a little bit of insult to injury or to raise another question mark about the framing of the government by this, here you report to Three Rivers Prison in Texas on September 26th of 23.

And literally the following week, the CDC stopped printing vaccine cards.



Robert Van Camp



Yep. And so I remember going,

“I should get out of doing prison.”

Then I’m in a Federal prison. It’s like I went to jail. Okay? I’ve Been to county jail. Okay. It’s not that hard.

You go into a Federal prison, with 7 cartels, you know, black gang, white gang. I mean, that’s gang run.

There’s no guards.

The guards are 3 to 5 minutes away in a watchtower.

We ran the prison.

So imagine going in at my age going,

“I’ve got to survive federal prison for some bullshit white collar crime. And I’m in there with straight up killers.”

It was crazy.



Me:

Oh, my goodness. And I’ll tell you, you don’t know this, but I did Jail Ward at LA County U.S.C, the same Jail Ward that Rodney King was taken to. And I was there from 1990 through 1995 or 1996. And so I kept rotating through there.

I could tell you it’s a different culture. It’s a totally different culture. You’ve got a lot of people in there. You’ve got some of the white collar crimes where nobody used a gun like you.

Your crime used a pen, paper, a computer, and a printer and that was it.

And nobody got harmed, besides that.



Robert Van Camp

Yes, I actually committed a victimless crime. No victims. Nobody was lied to, robbed, stolen from, tricked. Every single person buying that card or given that card to use for work or school knew it was an illegal card. There was no lying or trickery.



Me:

Kudos to you, as I realize that there are many people out there that skirted the government on this. It was a fake vaccine. It was actually a bioweapon — it was more than fake. It was a deception and a contamination.

Whether you’re talking about the DNA in there, the SV40, graphene oxide, aluminum, different things in there.

We never knew what was in it, as physicians. We never got a Package Insert for it. There was no piece of paper that you could open up and tell what was in it, what it could do to your body and what the body could do to it.

The government sent everybody to a website that was supposed to have all that information on it, but that was the first time they ever did it. And nobody knew, where to go, etc. And plus, it was a bioweapon.



Robert Van Camp

Well, where was the list of side effects? Try getting through one football game on Saturday or Sunday and not seeing 20 pharma ads. It’s sickening. It’s disgusting.

I hope RFK Jr. Can get these pharma ads off of our TVs. But where are the side effects listed from the Pfizer or Moderna or Johnson Johnson shots?



Me:

That’s right. You’re absolutely right.



Robert Van Camp

And oh, they’re ‘a hundred percent safe’. Nothing. Advil is not 100 safe. Come on!



Me:

Exactly. What you’re saying makes so much sense for the general public, for a non-medical person to have that much common sense.

It brings the question as to how stupid all of the pediatricians are giving these to our children.

How evil it is to get paid for doing it?

NOTE: Here is Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s tweet saying that if she had accepted this incentivized bribe, her clinic size would have made $1.5 million.

And now hospitals are sometimes injecting people while they’re under anesthesia!

NOTE: Stop hospital protocols, including unconsented vaxination, by using the I DO NOT CONSENT FORM .

And there’s all these different things going on that seem like they just want to kill people.

So this is, I think, part of a bigger problem that has to do with depopulation and other things that global elites are running things in the background. And there was these big puppet strings up here and then they’re smaller and smaller ones.

And most of the people that are doing the harm are the ones that are trying to say they’re “just doing their job”. They’re “just following order”.



Robert Van Camp

Here’s an angle. A lot of people. Where is this angle? Tell me that the government didn’t run a test on our society of the sheeple and push the goal post and push it and push it and push it and push it and push it. And every single time the sheep went okay, okay, right, okay. That, that you want to talk about a test on society that we failed as a society and the government won. They.



Me:

Exactly.



Robert Van Camp

Solid A plus.



Me:

Exactly. We’re gonna go ahead and finish this live broadcast right now. You know, that was a wonderful last word that you had, Robbie Van Camp.

We’re gonna have your, all your contact information below.

There’s a Facebook page… that’s how I found you.

And I’m going to close with a prayer.

Let Us Pray

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

I thank you, God for bringing us together today.

I ask you to bless Robbie and his wife and all those who helped this very wonderful effort. I ask you to bless the enemies who fight to cause harm to people that try to do good.

And I ask you all of this in the Name of Jesus: I ask you to bless Robbie’s hands, the work of his hands and the steps of his feet, to lead and guide the words of his mouth as you have been doing, Dear God.

Shower your Holy Spirit, Your life and Your love upon him and his family, his household, and everything that he touches, so that he may continue to protect people, to give them hope and inspiration, and to keep part of this gigantic fight we have against the oppressors.

I thank you, Dear God, that we shall fear no evil, that no weapon formed against us shall prosper, and that, as Genesis 50:30 says,

You are able to take those things that were meant as evil and multiply them out so they that they not only are used for good, but are used for the saving of many lives.

And I thank you for this.

In the name of Jesus. Amen.



Robert Van Camp

Amen.



Me:

Thank you, Robbie. God bless you.



Robert Van Camp

You’re Welcome.



Me:

And we’ll be back, and we’ll keep getting updates from you. God bless you, and thank you.



Robert Van Camp

Thank you. Have a good one.



Me:

Thank you.

Please see Robbie’s Website below, and see if you can use his services.

Phone: (503) 949-8779

alyjoemedia@gmail.com

I asked if there was a Give Send Go or other fundraiser to help pay the fine of $100,000 and was told that they “wouldn’t feel right” about asking for it. God bless all the honest people in the world, because there’s not enough of them!

You can still help by supporting Robbie’s business, which offers a magazine for your business ads:

Phone: (503) 949-8779

alyjoemedia@gmail.com

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I JUST HAPPENED (i.e., it was God) to run across a tweet by “Covicted Patriots” — i.e., this was THE HOLY SPIRIT — who represents a population of “Justified Felons & Persecuted Patriots”, who were “victimized by a politically weaponized justice system for providing Covid cards”.

They are on Twitter/X; please Follow them on Twitter/X:

What Can Be Done?

If Pam Bondi could DISMISS the case of Dr. Kirk Moore who injected salt water and gave fake cards, it’s not a far stretch to think she should have done the same for all patriots who did the same thing, or even one portion, such as making fake cards.

Yet this has not yet been done!

How do we rectify this injustice of the law?

Public opinion helped Dr. Moore, who does not have any special pull with Bondi, in this regard. After all, no one was harmed. Plus, this case sure sounds like a case of entrapment… so we start by giving you Robbie’s story, and that of his wife.

Thank You for Sharing!

What do you think?

God is in charge! He will find a way!

Let Us Pray

Dear Father God,

OUR HELP COMES FROM YOU, THE MAKER OF HEAVEN AND EARTH, HOLY MAJESTY! WHEN ALL SEEMS LOST, YOU ARE WHO YOU ARE, STEADFAST AND THE SAME FROM AGE TO AGE!

You hold us in the palm of Your hand, as under the wings of an eagle. You promise us Your protection, safety, and guidance, as well as Your comfort!

Thank You for all You ARE! Not just what You do! Not just what we NEED from You, but for creating us in Your image! For creating man and woman to inhabit the earth with all the creatures of sky and water, as well as the livestock! ONLY YOU ARE RIGHTEOUS AND PERFECT! ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! THERE IS NO OTHER LIKE YOU!

We pray for Robbie and Dionne, that the Case gets DISMISSED ASAP, Holy Father Of All Nations, Of All Righteousness, Of ALL MERCY!

Grant their family peace, bless their business, and SHOW YOURSELF TO THEM LIKE NO OTHER! HEAL THEIR BODIES AND MINDS, SPIRITS AND SOULS, ALMIGHTY ONE! BLESS THEM FROM ABOVE, WITH MORE THAN THEY CAN THINK OR PRAY FOR, WE ASK!

In the Holy Name of Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ, we pray!

GLORY TO YOU IN THE HIGHEST!

We PRAISE YOU in the STORMS of Life! We seek Your Face and Look to The Heavens For Your HAND! Thank you for DELIVERING US FROM ALL EVIL!

Amen!

If you don’t know Christ, please ask for help from someone who does know Him. You can message me, talk to your Pastor, or go to church with a friend. You can also go to a church on the corner — many who have never been to church are now going, and many who have not known Christ are finding Him. Your first step is to realize that You need Him, and you can do nothing without God. He loves you so much that He sent His Only Son to die for you. No greater love has anyone ever had for you. You only need to confess your sins, your humanity, and give your life to Him. Message Dr Margaret Aranda