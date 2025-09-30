WHAT WE LEARN: If you are married and have an argument with your spouse, it is true that without a Divorce Decree stipulating that you have LEGAL CUSTODY of your child(ren), the police may do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to help you get him or her back. AND if the Courts assign that the State is the legal ward, or the courts stipulate conditions upon your guardianship, A FACILITY MAY MEDICATE YOUR CHILD.

WHAT WE REALLY LEARN: The ‘medical freedom’ complaints we have traverse the legal field, which encompasses not only bodily autonomy but can impose forced residency in a facility, as well as forced drugging and separation from family. The industrial medicolegal complex can override free will and result in physical drugging and what amounts to jailing.

What Happened to Paris Golec and Her Daughter

Join me as we talk to Paris Golick and the legal and medical kidnapping of her daughter, Abigail, who suffered a vaccine injury 3 months after birth, leading to significant health challenges that mirrored but were not autisim proper.

IT’S A GOOD THING Paris detailed what happened with an extensive written diary she maintained regarding Abigail’s medical condition, which proved crucial in their legal battle for vaccine injury entitlement.

Document, Document, Document!

As we learned in Scott Schara v. Ascension Health , any notes you take during a hospital admission are admissible as EVIDENCE in a court of law. This fact is confirmed by Paris. If you have a loved one in a hospital or facility, take notes — they are admissible evidence in a court of law.

This conversation highlights the emotional and legal turmoil Paris faced, including accusations of neglect from family members (despite alternative medical care that was helping Abagail) that ultimately resulted in Child Protective Services (CPS) involvement. This ultimately led to Abigail’s legal and medical kidnapping.

In addition to personally documenting the navigation of the complexities of the medical system into her own ‘medical record’, Paris emphasized doing so also for the legal system, i.e., taking notes on the legal processes.

Police APATHY

We see the challenges parents face in situations that require navigating the law enforcement and government systems that often prioritize procedural, administrative norms over immediate human assistance. No divorce giving you physical or legal custody of your child? Too bad, schmad. The police will do NOTHING.

There’s no distinction between a husband and a kidnapper.

I know this happens, because in 1985, when I started medical school at Oral Roberts’ University (ORU) in Tulsa, Oklahoma, my ex-husband left me and took our son back to California. The police refused to do anything unless and until I had a divorce decree giving custody to me.

The LEGAL Kidnapping

Paris starts by recounting a distressing incident in 2017 when her husband took Abigail without her consent as they were readying to go to the store; this complicated her efforts to seek help. She faced these obstacles when reporting the situation to the police, who informed her of the limitations in their inability to act without a formal custody order.

This led to a prolonged and frustrating search for her daughter, with multiple agencies saying they couldn’t assist her without proper legal documents.

The Legal Beast

Unforeseen implications include the legal classifications of Abigail’s guardianship, which raised concerns about her status as a ward due to her vaccine injury.

Negotiating through the Quagmire

Paris shared her experiences with the medical community, noting the support she received from Alternative practitioners while facing resistance from mainstream doctors. Despite the challenges with her family, Paris saw that Abigail was improving through alternative care. Later, once separated from Abagail, we see the emotional toll of limited communication with a daughter you love, reveal the deep connections that a Mom struggles with, and a faith that allows Paris to endure in such challenging circumstances.

All Glory to God

Paris is grateful for the opportunity to share her story. JOIN ME in offering a prayer for Paris and her family.

If we all connect with the strength of our relationships, we can see the potential for healing. Please be sure to follow Paris’ Substack, as she adds several of her blog articles to it. She is new to this, and will be writing on naturopathic remedies for the sick.

Together, we can raise awareness of the unreliable beast legal system, as well as focus on persisting through the quagmire of legal and medical kidnapping.

JOIN me is witnessing Paris’ strength.

PARIS GOLEC, NP, ON THE LEGAL AND MEDICAL KIDNAPPING OF ABAGAIL

The Video

P.S. How do you like my new video production? I create the cover, edit the video, then add the background.

I am leaving Rumble and posting straight to Substack, even though just today, I was told that Substack is censoring my article on the death of Dr. Duncan . Lord, protect our writings! Let us keep shedding light on this darkness!

THE TRANSCRIPT

Me: Thank you so much for being here with us today. I have with us Paris Goleg, whose daughter was medically kidnapped. She was injured at three months old by a vaccine and uh is here to tell us more about it. Paris, thank you so much for being here with us today. Paris G Thank you, Margaret, for having me. Me: It’s all my pleasure. These are the kinds of stories that we need to know more about. These are especially the kind of stories now that vaccine injury is more recognized by mothers and families and what happened to you, we don’t want happening to other people. So this is why we’re bringing this out today. As a summary, I will say that your daughter, Abigail, was injured in 2003 when she was just three months old. And because you were essentially a nurse in a community hospital with LPN training, you recognized the troubles that were occurring and you kept a medical chart on her yourself . Is that correct? Paris G: Yeah, I did actually. Yeah. Me: I didn’t realize this before, but I learned during Shara v. Ascension Health in Wisconsin that if anybody writes anything down when they have trouble with somebody in a hospital or any trouble with a medical problem, that writing becomes evidence in a court of law. And Paris, you are so smart for having done that. Paris G Yeah, I think it was actually key. And in fact, the entire team of attorneys and the professional witness told me that that was what basically won our entitlement case for our daughter for injuries in the vaccine injury. And the judge, the special masters, as we know it, even commented to me and said, "You know, had we not had that evidence -- that’s what he called it, was evidence, it was my journal, just my documentation with the days and the times, just very simple bullet points of what she was experiencing and what I noted -- that actually won our case. Me: Wow. And you had to go through very much of a big ordeal trying to get your daughter the recognition for the vaccine injury and the help that she needed. In fact, you were, in a motor home, traveling to try to get help for her. And you learned so much by this experience that currently you’re a Naturopathic Doctor . Paris G: Absolutely. It was key in getting our daughter better. And I had tried everything in the conventional medical system. Everything. We traveled multiple States to different doctors and specialists, and basically all got the same answer. And in fact,there were several doctors who just basically told us they didn’t know what to do. But, you know, I just said, "The only way we’re gonna get our daughter well is to start researching some alternative methods of of getting her well." And it, you know, it really worked for her. Me: That is so fantastic. Paris G: And to have learned that much and been able to try to investigate these methods, matters. Me: You know, we we keep telling people, do your own research because that’s the only way that you’re really going to know if this or that is true for you in particular. And that’s exactly what you did. However, your family objected to the lifestyle that you were subsequently providing your daughter by seeking answers and by getting some truths from some doctors. It was unusual for the doctors to say they didn’t know what was wrong with her and weren’t sure how to help her. But your family members objected so much that, in many people’s opinion, they did something very drastic to complain. Explain that to us. Paris G: Yeah, they sure did. They wanted to be part of what I had worked for for, basically 10 years to actually go through the whole federal court process and the vaccine court process and wanted to be a part of that that guardianship or entitlement of beneficiary. Me: Let’s just uh back up a second here, if you don’t mind. They made complaints to Children’s Protective Services, right? Paris G: My yeah, my understanding from the attorney that I had is that they had actually made hotline calls stating that they disagreed with the way that we lived and that I was withholding valuable medical care from my daughter. And when I explained that I gave her the medical care -- the charts prove that with the doctors and all the hospitals -- I provided all that to them. It didn’t seem to matter. It was more that they wanted the control. And of course they isolate the child. So they take the child and they isolate the child, at that point. Me: Tell our readers how exactly did they happen? They came in the middle of the night. What what did they do? Paris G Well, because it was a family member, my husband and family, and my daughters and I (our oldest daughter was 17, our youngest daughter was 12 at the time). My husband just woke up on a Sunday and we were supposed to go to a office supply store and get items for taxes. And he basically picked our daughter up. I thought we were leaving to go to the office store. And of course, being the mom, I have the backpack and all the supplies of everybody. And I got all that together. I walked outside and they were gone. They were just gone. They disappeared. They were in a rental car because our car was in the shop. I would learn that was somehow conveniently planned as well. They were just gone after all those years and they disappeared and wouldn’t answer their phones, they wouldn’t answer voicemails or anything. And then started the next phase of trauma, I guess we’ll call it. So there’s been many phases. Me: So this is very interesting from a legal standpoint -- what what year was this? Paris G : This was in 2017. Me: There are some kidnapping laws and alerts that go out when a minor is missing. Were you able to call the police and say, "Hey, my husband just took my my daughter and she’s missing? And I think he kidnapped her away from me." Paris G: Yes, I actually did that. I called the police and the police told me, of course, that first day, that there wasn’t anything that they would do. It needed to be 24 hours. So I continued my plight after 24 hours and I was told he was their father, so he can basically do what he wants to with them. Yeah. Me: So they were in on it somehow. And absolutely how many other people who have children who are missing because a parent takes them away? Whose cases were never looked at because they’re "legally" allowed to do that? Paris G Yeah. And so it’s not a crime. Exactly. Me: First then, you would need to find a way to fight back and to try to help her. Or find her whereabouts because for all you knew, she could be dead somewhere or out of the country. Paris G: Yeah. So what I did then is I started um enlisting in all the missing persons agencies that I knew and even from some of the like the guardians and different people lawyers that worked in our case who at the time stated that they were they weren’t sure what my husband was doing. They couldn’t understand why he was behaving in that manner because they knew the care that we had provided for our daughter. I have I have a notebook actually of case numbers and people: caseworkers that file cases. But here’s what happens: when you don’t have the blessing of the police department in that respect, these people can be triggered for whatever reason. They can it they could be remembering their own cases, which happens a lot. If they don’t file a police report -- and I was NOT ALLOWED to file a police report on my case -- if that doesn’t happen, no missing persons agencies will help you. And because there was no Court Orders for custody, because we were married, then no Amber Alert that could be issued. And I would go through years of this. I would finally end up having people pull my case because what they’re doing, Margaret, in my case, -- I confronted some of these agencies and big organizations with this -- is that when they take a person’s say for instance, my name, my daughter’s name, and they say, we’ll get your daughter’s photos and we’ll get their information... and we’ll just get a simple police report, we’ll issue an Amber Alert, they receive state, local, and federal funds on that. So it doesn’t matter if they find it or not. When this very large organization that starts it that starts with missing persons will say, when they when they get this information -- and I told the caseworker this -- I said, this is this is not right. I’ve taken care of my daughter. I can imagine what she’s going through right now. Because I had been her sole caregiver since she was born. I had gone through everything with her. And the woman told me without the police report, there’s nothing that we can do. "But if you let us know where your husband is or where you think your daughter might be, we can research it further." And I’m thinking, "What is the point if you’re not going to do anything? You’re just collecting federal funds on it." So yeah, it’s a mess. I contacted people like the Transportation Authority, Missing Persons, Domestic Violence, you name it. I have a notebook full of people with caseworker names and and all of that. It’s only been in the last couple of years that I filed a missing persons report. And of course, now they’re saying it’s been too long to do anything about it. Me: Oh no. So you can’t win for losing. You complain and complain at the time, and they say we can’t do anything about it. Then time goes by and they say, well, now it’s to late. Paris G: It’s like a fixed system. It’s a fixed, it’s very fixed system. And I’m talking about in my case, it actually happened in 3 different states, which seems to make it more complicated. And it shouldn’t be. All the agencies will just basically give you a run-around saying they have all these resources, but I spent the first 3 years calling, filing case numbers, calling attorneys, you name it. And it was an absolute dead end. What are these people actually doing? They’re doing nothing. They’re collecting funds, is what they’re doing. Me: How did you finally get out of that rat race? You recognized that these people aren’t going to help me. Did you go to people who also had missing children? Or how did you find out who to go to to find some kind of help somewhere? Paris G There was no help. There’s no help. I finally got to talk with my daughter as my daughter’s dad, my former husband, finally filed a Dissolution of Marriage after 19 months, I believe it was. So I was finally served a dissolution of marriage from afar. And then I figured out, "Oh my God, my daughters have been sitting with my husband’s mother in a gated community for the past 19 months. They’ve refused to let me talk to her. And when I talk To her, she didn’t even know me. Me: Wow. Okay, so he files for divorce, and that way he had to put his contact information in there so you could at least find out where he lived. But you still couldn’t get through and you couldn’t see your daughter. Then you started some court proceedings that eventually led to you getting Guardianship of her. With a lawyer? How did you find out who to help you in that regard? Paris G: Well, when Abigail was vaccine injured, my husband and I were appointed as permanent co-permanent guardians at that time. So we were already appointed permanent guardians. The interesting thing about that is that I think that is going to lead to this entire kidnapping event, is that I noticed on the paperwork when I talked with our attorney. Attorney a d lidum , that our daughter when appointed when we were appointed as guardians, she was labeled as a ward. Isn’t that interesting? Me: She was a assigned a status as a ward of the state? Paris G: Well, when I asked our guardian ad lidum for our daughter to confirm that she’s not a ward of the state. The estate is a ward of the state. Me: Oh, that’s so interesting. They put her in a box with this special classification. So she wasn’t 'your daughter'. She wasn’t 'your husband’s daughter'. She was this other 'entity'. Oh gosh, I’m not sure if that’s normal or not, if that’s always done. Paris G I don’t know. I’ve talked with other families. The families who actually win the entitlements are so few and far between. I’ve only met one other family who was willing to talk to me that actually filed, and she sits on the ACIV board. So she’s not really willing. So that is the board that has the parent liaison that comes up with the the national vaccine center, like all the mandates and all of that. So there’s an actual board, and they have a meeting once or twice a year, but they have one or two parent liaisons, and she was a parent. liaison. So in other words, she was being paid a salary to sit on that board as a parent. Me: Wow. Okay. How did the court case go and what did they award you? Paris G: Are you talking with respect to the vaccine injury or to my husband’s solution? Me: Let’s start with the vaccine injury. Okay. Paris G: So the vaccine injury. Our daughter was awarded an entitlement. And one of those was a revocable and an irrevocable trust. So there were two trusts that we were both permanent guardians on, with our daughter. They weren’t a lot, and when I negotiated, because what I did was taking all of my documentation for our daughter. At that time I had already gone through 7 years of rehab with her, trying to get her better, doing a lot of alternative care. She was actually starting to walk with a walker. The more she walked and ambulated, the more she was able to talk more and learn words, learn her letters, colors, numbers, things like that. She was feeding herself. She was even requesting toileting. So she was really making a lot of progress. She was off of all of her medications. This was even with oversight of her doctor at the time, who it would end up actually turning against me. Our entire team turned against me. Me: I'm sorry, I’m so sorry about that. I think a lot of doctors have been brainwashed into the whole vaccine category. And we find out also that they get paid if 100% of their clinic is vaccinated. And if not, they just kick uh patients out so that they can get higher uh incentivized payments from the government. We have Dr. Mary Tally Bowden on Twitter, who said that based on her clinic size size, if she had done that, she would have made $1.5 million a year.

Paris G: Yes. See, our doctor was an alternative doctor. Our our mainstream doctors basically dumped us. That’s what they did. They basically dumped us and had relationships, friendships with both of them. And they both dumped us because of that and basically stating 'nothing personal', but you know, this is going to be difficult for us to do. I actually had enlisted for several years a very prominent autism doctor. Paris G: You were talking about the doctor that I enlisted. Did a lot of research to find a good doctor. We had gone through several actually, including interviews. I learned to interview them. We found one that was also a very famous and prominent autism doctor, because of course they wanted to plague our daughter with autism. And she, really didn’t have, in my mind, the skills of autism. But I saw this was because she wasn’t really able to ambulate and use her gross motor and fine motor skills. And as I got her gross and fine motor skills more articulated, then she was able to actually do speech a lot better. She was able to to speech and requests and all of that. I found a doctor and I contacted him. He was with an organization, with the Johnson family. I forgot what it was called now, but it was in Austin, Texas. And it was very big because one of the Johnson family members, their child had been vaccine injured and diagnosed with autism. And I was able to talk with this mother for quite some time. She was great in keeping me motivated through the whole thing because I told her, I saw there wasn’t so much of a supposed conspiracy with it. It was just more we were looking at symptoms. What do we do? We know that these children are in dire straits, blah, blah, blah. And she says, "We have a doctor here at the center. He’s just a general pediatrician. He’s come on board with us. We think he’s gonna be great. He has a son of his own that has autism. And so we’d love to set you up." So we got set up with him and I talked with him. He followed our daughter for several years until this event happened and then he turned against me. We would go to see him in Florida. He was based in Florida and in California. He was with a couple other doctors who are no longer with us, but he was in that same practice. We even met his family on a personal level, and we would go to the Orlando office that he had, to see him about once a year. And he would start talking about opening group homes for children with autism. And I wanted to know more about that. And he says, "You know, we could open a wing with your daughter’s name on it", and you know, "We’d love to have your daughter there". And I’m thinking, well, my daughter has a mother, and I’m doing okay. You know, pretty good with her care. She’s really made a lot of progress. I’m not putting my daughter in a home. Come to find out -- Me: How old was she during this time? Oh goodness. Paris G: She was 10, 11. 10, 11 years old. Me: Once she got taken away from you, were you able to get her back for a little bit? Paris G: No, I haven’t gotten her back. I haven’t gotten her back. Haven’t got to see her. I have two supervised phone calls per week after the initial 20 months, that I get to talk with my daughter. Because of a court order. And the court was an entirely different nightmare altogether because what they wrote in the court orders is that I abandoned my daughter. I literally had everything taken from me, every bank account, all of our personal belongings. Everything was taken from me; I had no transportation, nothing. I had to have family to come and get me to bring me to where they live because I had no resources, absolutely nothing. And the judge was very naughty. ME: How did they come in and take away your personal possessions? Paris G: Because my husband locked our door. We had everything in storage because we were traveling for our daughter and he was granted everything. He was just given everything. Yeah. Me: You lost all your pictures and everything else? Paris G: Yeah, I lost everything. The only thing I have is the transitional motor home that we lived in at the time, or we were staying in at the time, to travel with our daughter. And to be honest, they tried to take that too, but I have possession of it. Me: Good. Possession is 99% of the law. Paris G Well, it is in children too. That’s what I was told by everybody, by the lawyer, by everyone that I’ve spoken with. I’ve volunteered with CASA in the past. I’ve been a Foster Parent in the past. My husband and I were Foster Parents. So that’s what I’ve been told in every situation that even taking your children is 99% possession. That’s it. Doesn’t matter about custody or anything or what happened, how it led to it. Me: And I you know what I can verify that as well. I had My ex-husband leave me when I was in medical school at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And he took our son with him. And I tried calling the police. I tried complaining to see if there was a way that I could get him back. And they literally told me, "There’s nothing you can do unless you file for divorce." "Maybe we could do a little bit more for you. But he’s the father. And he can pretty much do whatever he wants and take him wherever he wants." Is there was not even a check to see if he’s okay or anything like that. I did not want to file for divorce. I really felt that it would be a bad thing for me, personally. But after 3 1/2 years went by and he went from 7 years old to 10 years old and I hadn’t seen him, I just I got tired of it and I filed for divorce. And once I filed for divorce -- I was only able to because my child made a comment to me about his dad on the telephone. I was able to file a restraining order against him and and do some court action which where that gave me temporary custody. I literally had to hide out and be unobtainable and eventually, eventually, you know, he kind of gave up and I was able to keep him with me and and flip the scene a little bit. But I can verify that this has happened, this has happened to many, many parents, whether it’s the husband or the the mother or the father, and law enforcement isn’t there to investigate, file a complaint, or see who’s telling the truth and who’s lying. Paris G: I’m so sorry that happened to you. Me: Yeah, so I feel your pain. I feel your pain. And I will say that I don’t don’t know exactly why, but even though I raised him through high school, I don’t have a relationship with him. Paris G: And it burdens my heart. Me: I keep praying for him. There are studies that show that the DNA of our child stays in our brain. And we have a connection with them that nobody else will ever have. And the prayer of a righteous woman availeth much. Paris G: Right. Amen. Amen. I totally believe that. I totally believe that! I do get to talk with my daughter a couple of times a week, but it’s it’s just so heartbreaking. You know, she can only say so many words now. She had about 24 words when she was taken. And now she has maybe 7 or 8 words, and slurred. MEDICAL KIDNAPPING If she gets upset, she’s drugged. Because they believe that I’m causing her harm by doing that. And that goes back to what the judge said. It’s just it’s just really awful. I mean, I documented our hearings too. They were all Zoom, but they were documented and it didn’t matter. No, it’s like no one cares. No one cares about these children. ME: And she she knows your voice. She knows who you are when you speak to her. Paris G: Yes. ME: Is she able to say, "I love you" or understand that you love her? Paris G: I tell her I love her all the time. I send her a prayer. I pray with her. I Read her books during our time that we’re able to talk. She just says "bye", "Poppy", "please", "Mum Mum". And so she’s requesting to go bye to come to me. And yeah. Every single phone call. Every one. ME: Oh, see, she’s still connected to you! Paris G That’s so that’s really beautiful. ME: They can never take that away. They cannot. Paris G: They cannot take that away. Now, my oldest daughter is different. I haven’t had any contact with her. I send her text messages, emails, tell her I love her. I write about her on my blog, send birthday greetings and things like that. And I haven’t gotten a reply text in a couple of years from her now. Before then it was just a message by text it. It was "thank you, Mama", "I love you", or something like that. But it was very brief. I know nothing about her life. I have people trying to tell me things about her life, and this is from a third-party perspective so it’s not the same. I don’t really know what to think of that. And I don’t want to think things into it that may not be true. So I had no contact with her for basically over 8 years now. ME: Wow, wow. I’m sorry about that. That’s that’s heartbreaking to any woman, honestly. But I definitely can see you keep up your relationship with your daughter, Abigail. And we’re going to be saying a prayer for you and your daughters. I want to also show people where they can find you. I’m going go ahead and share the screen. Then I’m going let you have the last word. So let’s do our screen share right here. You have a blog where you have been writing some things that uh are is at AbigailsStory.blogspot.com with two s’s in there.

Paris G Correct. ME: At Abigail's Story , you can see she has written different things, how Abagail is still a medical hostage in Florida.

Paris G: This is medical kidnapping for you, all the court cases, all the different things. ME: And look on the right side of the screen here where you have started in 2012 writing things about her. God bless you for that. You are letting the world know.

ME: I want to share also that you also have a Substack at TheRestorationAdvocate.substack.com where you inspire health and healing from a classical Naturopath on the journey of restoration.

If you could be so kind as to subscribe to Paris' Substack, I know she will post inspiring articles on naturopathic health!

ME: And thank you for putting some of my notes and comments on there. You are new to writing on Substack , but you’re geared up with all of the articles that you have. You definitely have a lot of profuse experience writing on many different things having to do with medical kidnapping, addiction, child parent alienation, court kidnapping, estate theft, probate theft, and the joy of God and all of this. I’m going let you have the last word, Paris, and then I’m going to close with a prayer. Paris G: Well perfect. Thank you, Margaret. Thank you so much for allowing me to share mine and and my family really, because we’re all victims. You know, the way that I see it is we’re all victims. It’s very hurtful how things happened and how our daughter was doing so well. But I want people to know first and foremost, vaccine injury is a real thing. It had to be proven to me. I worked in the profession, I was one of those who said you must get your vaccines or you’re gonna get sick or or whatever and that’s just simply because of how we were taught. It is important to know as with any medication, anything foreign that goes into your body, you can have a reaction. And it can be a severe reaction or even cause death. And and it almost caused death in our daughter. I chose to turn that around and try to find the bright side of it and wanted desperately to help other children and help other families. And that was my my plight to go on to Naturopathy. I didn’t really know it was 'Naturopathy' at the time, but I wanted something alternative that would be diverse and able to help a lot of people, help a lot of children. And that’s what I do. And I just when I started writing my blog, I started writing about vaccine injury and saying this isn’t the end. It’s just a journey. And you know, show it sharing all of that. But I had no expectation of what was going to happen next. And I just thought, I needed to pick up the pieces, I need to keep moving because God has something bigger. He has something better. And I refuse to allow my children to see me in a negative light. I haven’t changed. I still love my girls. I still love all about them and everything about them, even though I’ve missed almost 9 years of their milestones and their lives, things that we would go through and teach them as a mother. But I just want to share, "Don’t give up hope. There’s plenty of us out there. No matter. There’s no silly question, there’s no stupid question. Reach out, you know, and and get with people who are your tribe. You will find them. Just pray and know that God will lead you to your tribe. And thank you, Margaret, for letting me share it. So I appreciate it. Me: Oh, it’s my pleasure here. Oh my goodness. I’m so glad that we met. I want to go ahead and say a prayer for you, Paris, and for your daughter, Abigail. NOTE: I also want to pray for Paris' other daughter, and her ex-husband, too -- because love conquers all! ME: LET US PRAY I just thank you, dear Lord, for bringing us together right now, for leading and guiding us in all of your ways. I thank you that Paris has a wonderful heart for her children, and that despite everything that she’s been through, she’s here to help us to gain that inspiration and hope that only God, our Father, offers us. I thank you, dear Lord, for Abigail. I thank you because she knows her Mommy. I thank you that she wants her mommy still, and there’s no way that they can separate her from Paris. I thank you, dear Lord, that her body and her mind and her soul and her her spirit belong to you and that you can heal her beyond anything that any doctor can do. I thank you that our audience is praying for both of you, Paris, right now and will keep you both in their prayers. I even pray for your ex husband and for your other daughter that don’t talk to you. That you they they can come to know Jesus Christ, the Lord our God, and I hear your agreement in this Paris, that they they come to your place, Father God, of repentance, mercy, light, and love. And that we are able to let go of of things that cause division between mothers and their children. I just thank you for all of this in the Name of Jesus, dear God, and and thank you for all your strength in Jesus’ name. Paris G: Amen. ME: Amen. Thank you. You stay strong and we’ll have you back. We want to I expect to hear a good report on your Abigail. Paris G: Amen. ME: And we’re going to believe in miracles. You’re going to get your daughter back and you’re going to be together with her. And she will be able to rest her heart, in the Name of Jesus! Paris G: Yes. Amen. All to restoration ranch. There you go. Thank you, Margaret. Thank you for bringing us Abigail’s story. I appreciate that. You take care. ME: Thank you. All right, you too.

LET OUR LORD SHELTER YOU!

