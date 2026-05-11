JOIN HERE! No X Account Needed! We ARE LIVE NOW!

I will edit this to include comments from this Space but wanted to give you a chance to join us LIVE - No account needed!

Danielle’s Mom, Rebecca Charles joined us to tell us how Danielle took vitamins daily, and eventually got sick from her Aid.

It started with a fever on a Thursday. Rebecca immediately treated her with ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and more. But after a week, she took a pulse oximeter and it was 87%.

Her pharmacist friend told her to give a nebulizer, and it went up to 96%. She called a neighbor, who was affiliated with Northwell Health. She also went in to get monoclonal antibodies (mAb).

She got special privileges to go in and stay with Danielle. Immediately when they went to the ER on August 27, 2021, that Danielle had “hypoxia” and “sepsis” but her vital signs were normal!!!

Remdesivir Was Started

The doctor told her she couldn’t have mAb because it was over 1 week — by 1 day. Then they told her Danielle had Covid pneumonia.

That’s when my nightmare started.

Her husband delivered food and clothing to the front desk, and Rebecca thought Danielle would just get antibiotics and go home in 2 days.

She got Remdesivir without Rebecca’s knowledge.

9 days: 100 mg, 1 day of 200 mg = 10 doses in the ER.

Dr. Fazan Ramineau looked at Danielle and sat Rebecca down to tell her that Danielle needed the ICU - which had clear windows so the doctors and nurses could see her through the glass and she would get ‘more attention’.

They said Danielle had to use the bedpan, but she had never done so, and more and more machines keep rolling in: IVs and IVs. Danielle was still eating well.

The next day, the doctor said she needed to be on a ventilator, and Rebecca refused it.

Then Rebecca got a fever.

They said she could go home and take a shower, and she was home 2 hours later being told by phone that the was not allowed to go back to the hospital. Rebecca tried sending flowers and balloons but they would not bring it in to her; nor would they let her have her iPad. No phone. No nothing.

They restrained Danielle to the bed, because she wanted her Mommy.

The hospital did not provide any ADA companion for Danielle, although she was required to have one.

Rebecca called Ralph Lorenko and they were able to bring in ivermectin. Then the hospital said they couldn’t give it — it had to go through their Legal Department.

The medical record told them differently: that on Friday, they started Precedex as a chemical restraint/sedative.

Rebecca asked the doctor,

“If this was your daughter, would you put her on the ventilator?”

Because he said, yes, Rebecca consented.

By the time Rebecca saw her daugher, she was face-down on a ventilator and she was bloated.

When they turned her over, Danielle’s eyes were swollen and she had pressure sores on her chin. THIS is medical malpractice that shows me THEY NEVER MOVED HER OR REPOSITIONED HER FACE. THEY COULD HAVE PUT A CUSHION UNDER HER FACE!

September 6th: Danielle had A HEART ATTACK.

Nothing was being done to wean her off the ventilator, nor the IV drugs. She was on IV fentanyl, fentanyl patches, and IV PUSH fentanyl

They gave opioid reversal (Narcane) days alter.

Graham Brownstein, Esq., joined in to weigh in on how he met Rebecca: it was through Sasha Latypova Sasha Latypova.

Leave a comment