American Complicity

Multiple states have BANNED organs for transplantation that come from China: Texas, Utah, Idaho, Tennessee, and Arizona. There has also been a Congressional law enacted to prosecute individuals involved in organ trafficking, to go into effect in 2026.

We know they enact laws after they have been using the process.

Tennessee: Just 3 months ago, Tennessee became the 4th state to impost this ban — that starts on January 1, 2026! Link to Article: https://www.newsweek.com/us-state-ban-china-organ-transplants-2054849

These findings were seconded by the Congressional Human Rights Commission in 2022, who stated: "Data suggests that Chinese hospitals have performed many times more transplants than the highest estimates of ethically available donors can account for." U.N. human rights experts said: "According to the allegations received, the most common organs removed from the prisoners are reportedly hearts, kidneys, livers, corneas and, less commonly, parts of livers. This form of trafficking with a medical nature allegedly involves health sector professionals, including surgeons, anesthetists, and other medical specialists." One of the most vocal Chinese minority groups globally is the religious group Falun Gong. They have staged protests over organ harvesting for decades outside of Chinese embassies across the world. Another ethnic and religious minority in China that is believed to be targeted by forced organ harvesting is the Uyghur. There are 103,223 men, women, and children in the U.S. on an organ waiting list, and 17 people die per day waiting for a transplant. Tennessee joins Texas, Utah, and Idaho in blocking organ transplants from China. State Representative Dr. Bryan Terry on WGNS: "While there is no evidence that [illegal organ harvesting] has occurred in Tennessee, this legislation aims to protect our citizens and stand against human rights violations being carried out by China."

Arizona:

By Micaela Marshall Published: May 15, 2025 at 7:16 PM CDT It’s been called murder masquerading as medicine, and there’s serious concern that Americans desperate for a transplant might contribute to this human rights violation. State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, a Republican from Lake Havasu City, says he was horrified about these allegations. “My first reaction was this is not happening in the year 2025 in this world, but it is,” said Biasiucci, who adds Chinese citizens seeking asylum in Arizona alerted him to the issue last year. “During his imprisonment he was subjected to physical examinations including a blood test,” said a Chinese man seeking asylum in Tucson. He shared his father’s experience during the Arizona Senate Finance and Commerce Committee meeting when HB 2504 was introduced in 2024. “So many Falun Gong practitioners have been persecuted to death in China including those whose organs were harvested while they were still alive. My father could become such a victim.” “This issue extends beyond the victims themselves. China has now become a leading destination for organ tourism, attracting patients from the U.S. due to the shorter waiting time there,” said a translator speaking for a Chinese woman seeking asylum in Phoenix during that committee hearing. Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the “Arizona End Organ Harvesting Act” into law. Biasiucci, the bill’s sponsor, says it prevents insurance companies from covering any transplant care if the organ came from China. “It’s definitely sending a message, but currently right now there’s no evidence that Arizona hospitals or insurance companies are engaged in any of that. We’re hoping that never happens,” said Biasiucci. Congress is considering similar legislation. The “Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2025″ recently passed the U.S. House. Lawmakers cited evidence that China earns $1 billion a year through organ trafficking, and the victims are prisoners who are locked up for their religious beliefs. “It was a lot like purgatory. You’re not really able to live, but you’re still able to survive,” said Stacy Hoblitzell, a three-time kidney recipient, when describing his experience while waiting for an organ. Hoblitzell said he’s never heard of forced organ harvesting, but he understands the desperation people feel when they need a transplant. Before his last operation, he was on dialysis and on the wait list for nine years. “There’s not enough organs and then certain people depending on their health issues, they’re dying because they’re waiting too long,” said Hoblitzell.

Congress: H.R.1503 - Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2025

This bill was created to prosecute individuals involved in organ trafficking.

This is the 2022 research report.

The Article

Execution by Organ Procurement: Breaching the Dead Donor Rule in China

WARNING: Graphic and disturbing content.

Doctors who took the Hippocratic oath are not supposed to participate in executions or organ removal of a live person. There are only a very few countries, even those who use capital punishment, that actually allow organ donation from condemned prisoners.1

In this latter case, the doctor becomes the executioner.

In July of 2022, the American Journal of Transplantation published a paper that found surgeons, including American-trained ones, have killed prisoners for their organs. The Cause of Death was heart removal for transplantation.

Note there are 2 authors, one from Washington, D.C., and the other from the Heart Transplantation Unit at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

Link to Paper: https://www.amjtransplant.org/article/S1600-6135(22)08269-7/fulltext

12,770 papers on organ transplantation and conducted a forensic review of 2838. Of these, they found 71 instances where the "Dead Donor Rule" was violated. This means that the person was murdered by heart extraction; they did not include those just for kidneys or livers.

The disturbing thing is that this process has become so normalized across China that the researchers had no recognition that what they were doing was completely unethical, so they described what they did in their research papers. Some of this disturbing content is below.

Abstract

Data are from from 1980 to 2015, when China had no voluntary donor system; only about 120-130 were voluntary and the rest were prisoners.

The dead donor rule is fundamental to transplant ethics. The rule states that organ procurement must not commence until the donor is both dead and formally pronounced so, and by the same token, that procurement of organs must not cause the death of the donor. In a separate area of medical practice, there has been intense controversy around the participation of physicians in the execution of capital prisoners. These two apparently disparate topics converge in a unique case: the intimate involvement of transplant surgeons in China in the execution of prisoners via the procurement of organs. We use computational text analysis to conduct a forensic review of 2838 papers drawn from a dataset of 124 770 Chinese-language transplant publications. Our algorithm searched for evidence of problematic declarations of brain death during organ procurement. We find evidence in 71 of these reports, spread nationwide, that brain death could not have properly been declared. In these cases, the removal of the heart during organ procurement must have been the proximate cause of the donor's death. Because these organ donors could only have been prisoners, our findings strongly suggest that physicians in the People's Republic of China have participated in executions by organ removal.

The Paper

From the 1980's to the present, the PRC developed one of the largest transplantation systems in the world based primarily on organs from prisoners, supplied by the state’s security and judicial system. 15-18 In the medical literature, China is thought to be the second-largest transplant country in the world as measured by absolute transplant volume, behind the United States.23,24. According to human rights researchers however, China performs even more transplants than the United States (which reported over 39,000 in 2020). 22,25 Hospitals continue to advertise organs to transplant tourists with websites in English, Russian, and Arabic. 27 Chinese authorities now say they will be performing 50,000 transplants by 2023—allegedly all from voluntary donors. 28 If this transpires, China will be operating the most successful and rapidly growing voluntary transplant program in the world. The leader of China’s transplant sector wrote in 2007 that effectively 95% of all organ transplants were from prisoners.35 According to official statements, it was only in 2014 that a national organ allocation system could be used by citizens.36 Our concern is whether the transplant surgeons establish first that the prisoners are dead before procuring their hearts and lungs. This translates into two empirical questions: (1) Is the donor intubated only after they are pronounced brain dead? And (2) Is the donor intubated by the procurement team as part of the procurement operation? If either were affirmative the declaration of brain death could not have met internationally accepted standards because brain death can only be determined on a fully ventilated patient. Rather, the cause of death would have been organ procurement.

FIGURE 1 PRISMA flow chart

This shows how they identified studies to include or exclude in their final analysis.

The number of studies with descriptions of problematic BDD* was 71, published between 1980 and 2015. Problematic BDD occurred at 56 hospitals (of which 12 were military) in 33 cities across 15 provinces. The geographic spread of these practices is represented in the map of the PRC in Figure 2, with every hospital marked with a red circle. A total of 348 surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists and other medical workers or researchers were listed as authors on these publications. * BDD = Brain Death Declaration

Figure 2. Map of Brain Death Declarations

What Doctors Did

Some Chinese surgeons were trained in the United States and Canada, as well as other countries around the world. China keeps the total number of prisoner organs a secret, as well as their identities. Since 2018, there has also been concern that "non-condemned political prisoners like Falun Gong practitioners and Uyghur Muslims have been used as an organ source."6

An estimated 120,000 organs were officially reported to be transplanted, with 3 organs per prisoner or volunteer.

The practice of using death-penalty prisoners for LIVE organ transplantation also occurs in Taiwan.

Declared People "Brain Dead" while the heart was still beating and the people were breathing on their own. 71 people underwent LIVE organ removal while not determined to be officially brain dead. The researchers feel the deaths were caused by the surgeons. The determination of "Brain death" necessitated the performance of an Apnea Test, which in turn requires an intubated and ventilated patient. This was not done, as some cases intubation was performed after sternotomy, while the surgeon was still looking at the beating heart. Face Mask. If a person was ventilated only by a face mask, then "brain death" could not exist. Intubated Them. Then they put a breathing tube in them. Put them on a Ventilator. People were placed on a ventilator OR. Procured their Organs. Then they took out their organs. In Taiwan.

"According to a 2011 paper by Tsai et al.,51 executions in Taiwan were typically carried out by firing squad. The prisoner was anesthetized prior to execution, and the bullet was aimed at the prisoner’s head to preserve heart function. The prosecutor and a forensic doctor examined the body 20 min after the shooting to pronounce legal death. Finally, the prisoner was rushed to a nearby hospital for organ procurement."

How Doctors Killed

The Bellagio Taskforce in 1995 gave an even more explicit report of practice in Taiwan, which it says ended in 1994: “in Taiwan the physician sedated and intubated the prisoner and inserted an intravenous line prior to execution. Immediately after the prisoner was shot (in the head), the physician stemmed the blood flow, put the prisoner on the respirator, and injected compounds to raise blood pressure and cardiac output so as to keep the organs perfused. In this way, the physician became an intimate participant in the execution process, functioning not to preserve life but to manipulate death in the service of transplantation.”52 Paul et al. have previously proposed a hybrid of these scenarios to explain PRC transplant activity: a lethal injection, with execution completed by organ procurement. They write: “in cases in which thiopental’s effect is insufficient and organ explantation begins immediately after cardiac arrest, the inmates may suffer from excruciating pain induced by organ explantation surgery, the surgical opening of the abdomen and/or chest.”11 It is also possible that a specialized device was used to inflict brain death in close quarters and thus insulate medical professionals from the process. A patent for a “Primary brainstem injury percussion machine” was held by a former PRC police chief involved in organ transplants.53 The patent description says it was to be used for medium-sized animals. There is no public evidence that it was ever used on humans. Previous anecdotal, eyewitness, and textual evidence is consistent with these accounts—including procurement from donors prior to death,12 and targeted execution procedures intended to forestall cardiac arrest and thus minimize warm ischemic time.9

How Did They Dare to Publish Such Things?

A question remains: why did the authors of these papers publish them at all, given the gravity of what they document? We propose this explanation: They are in Chinese, in Chinese academic and commercial databases, and they were produced for a small readership of peers. There are significant technical challenges in accessing the documents at scale. Even then, the DDR violations remain hidden—a phrase of a few characters in a paper several pages long. Gathering, organizing, discovering, and explaining the significance of this data requires a combination of Chinese-language expertise, technical competence, and knowledge of heart and lung transplant surgery. It is unlikely the authors anticipated these accounts would be compiled and analyzed when they wrote them over a decade ago, though they may have become alert to this possibility in more recent years.

Some Prisoners May Have Been Ambulatory

Apart from the timing of intubation around BDD, there are two other indications of problematic BDD in the papers. These are: (1) establishing venous lines for introducing heparin around intubation time, 70-73 and (2) injecting heparin intramuscularly. 74-76 If the donor was a genuine brain-dead patient, venous lines would already have been established before BDD as part of antemortem treatment—they are never established just before organ procurement. The reference to intramuscular injection of heparin suggests that the donor had no peripheral venous lines before surgery and may even have been ambulant. This is consistent with eyewitness testimony about organ procurement from prisoners 8, 9; but it is not consistent with standard procurement procedures in brain dead donors.

Findings Correspond with Previous Eye-Witness and Other Reports

Our analysis builds on testimonials of former PRC surgeons like Wang Guoqi and Enver Tohti, 8,12 as well as the textual and interview research by investigators and researchers such as Ethan Gutmann, Robin Munro, Li Huige, Paul Norbert, the World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong, and others. 9-11, 13, 14, 78 These sources have highlighted anecdotal and textual accounts of apparent DDR violations by surgeons. Our study, using systematic computational methods, corroborates them.

What Dr. Huang Jiefu, China's Lead Transplant Sector Spokesperson, Had to Say

“We are deeply grateful to the many cadres in the judicial system, because without their cooperation, without organs donated from death row prisoners, China’s transplantation system would not be as technologically advanced and mature as it is today.”87 Dr. Huang is on record stating that in the PRC “transplant surgeons have absolutely no involvement with the process of execution.”35 (p194) Our research suggests otherwise. If the reports we examine are accurate, they indicate that heart and lung procurement by the surgeon was the proximate cause of the prisoner’s death, thus directly implicating the surgeon in the execution.

Conclusion

The major unknown is whether prisoners are still being used as an organ source in the PRC. If they are not, then the sort of DDR violations we have identified would naturally no longer occur. But if prisoners—of whatever sort—are indeed still being used as an organ source, we think it is most rational to believe that the procurement of their organs continues to occasion violations of the DDR.

The unabated practice likely continues today, because there has been virtually no push back, no effective outcries that would successfully make China admit to it and/or stop. The USA has made some effort to make organs from China illegal, but it seems that there is nothing to stop tourists from going to China to procure them.

China has performed “innovative” transplantations, such as the world’s first flesh and bone face transplantation. A current search of multiple sites show that “involuntary organ donation is illegal in China”.

