Introduction

Matt and I met during the times of Hurricane Helene and the missionary trip where Ed and I journeyed to North Carolina and Tennessee. Matt was the first to host my No More Tears book on a Twitter/X Space.

Here’s Matt’s Twitter/X Space, where I describe my Near Death Experience.

If you know someone who has died and you miss them with all your being, this Space is for you. If you have no hope and wonder why God allows you to be alive at this time (when you just want to go home now), this is for you.

Just click on the link and listen, like a podcast:

Since February, I have attended many Spaces with Matt and our Sponsor, Jan Wade, Esq., and her HEAL YOUR BODY Community and Series. It’s been a great community effort with great speakers.

Here are some of Matt’s previous interviews:

@TheRebelPatient (Dr. Margaret Aranda) - February 28, 2025

Featured as the main guest on a HEAL YOUR BODY-sponsored Space, discussing health advocacy topics. Co-hosted by @hippydippygirl and @WhenCatsRuleUs, with contributors including @WeWillBeFree24, @Nuni_Sas_Yu, and others.

@drmartin111 (Dr. David Martin) - August 18, 2025

Joined for a prayer-focused Table Talk Space, sharing testimonies and concerns.

@IAMUNRIZZABL3 (𝕋𝕪𝕝𝕖𝕣 𝕁. 𝔹𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕖𝕪) - September 2, 2025

First-time guest on Table Talk, covering personal insights and broader issues.

@drshannonkroner (Dr. Shannon Kroner) - September 4, 2025

Debut interview on a special Wednesday Table Talk, sponsored by HEAL YOUR BODY (hosted in @WhenCatsRuleUs‘s community). Discussed her book and background.

@drshannonkroner (Dr. Shannon Kroner) - September 15, 2025

Return guest on Table Talk, sponsored by HEAL YOUR BODY. Co-hosted by @WhenCatsRuleUs and @smontijo02; focused on MAHA agenda updates in DC.

@SnootSpray - September 29, 2025 Guest on the inaugural Wellness Roundtable, sponsored by HEAL YOUR BODY. Co-hosted by @BrocaSpeaks and @WhenCatsRuleUs; covered chlorine dioxide and health topics.

@Kingston_Truth (Karen Kingston) - October 7, 2025

Featurea on Wellness Roundtable for a 2-hour deep dive into various health items and topics. Sponsored by HEAL YOUR BODY and Atty. Jan Wade.

Matt’ss WELLNESS ROUNDTABLE with Karen Kingston tonight :

How To Sign Up for Karen Kingston’s Space Link Tonight

Set your reminder so Matt sees how many people want to join, then watch your clock and click on this link again to “Start Listening”. You can also hear the recording any time afterwards!

If you want more outreach to tell your personal story of vaccine injury, hospital protocols, or any other issue of medical freedom in this spiritual fight, Matt Youngblood is a good person to know. Just send me a message and I’ll get you in touch with him — or tag him on Twitter/X!

Let Us Pray for Matt

Holy Father,

Thank You for this day, and for the privilege and opportunity to share You and Your Son, Our Lord, with others!

Forgive us our sins and help us to keep Your Grace and Mercy before us in all that we do. Keep us reminded of Your great love and compassion, Your Creations, and Your Command that we love one another as we love ourselves.

I thank You for Matt today, and every day. I know he is doing Your work, and I ask Your continued blessings tonight with Karen, and on all the days of his life!

Bless Matt and all others who fight in today’s spiritual battle against the wicked forces and dominions in high places, HOLY GOD! Keep revealing Yourself to him through Your Holy Spirit, and bring us all unto Your salvation and perfection before we meet You and remain in Your presence for all eternity! WE PRAY!

Purify my heart! Purify my soul! Let no blemish be found in my being!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment