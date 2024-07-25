Above: It seemed odd not that the White House flag is Shown at Half Mast for the July 19, 2024 passing of Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), but that she suddenly died six days after the Trump rally. Was that coincidence?

The Death of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Cheatle commented on the passing of Sheila Jackson Lee, acknowledging her contributions to the Secret Service (SS).

Had Rep. Lee advised Cheatle on something to do with the Trump rally? Was her death at all suspicious?

In the above video, I think Cheatle’s eyes look red, as if she has been crying. Because of her grief, I think Rep. Lee's death was sudden and unexpected. The official story is that after announcing in June that she had cancer, Rep. Lee died of pancreatic cancer, which is known to be a very painful condition.

From the beginning, the hearing was painfully enraging.

“We Are Prepared to Hold You In Contempt” ~ Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Cheatle said she thought the shooter was working alone. She couldn't release or answer questions related to the Secret Service (SS), many times blaming the FBI for having the knowledge on questions asked by Rep. Luna:

The names of SS at the ralley.

The titles of the SS at the rally.

The number of SS at the rally.

How many people had the final approval authority.

Whether or not there was a subpoena for the shooter's discord records.

Whether or not the shooter was working with other persons.

Whether there was a second shooter at all, including the one on the water tower. Over 40 sniper teams were updated at a the BSU briefing - when asked if SS was present, she said, “Yes, to my knowledge.”

Cheatle was read a report that SS was NOT at the security briefing.

On whether the SS was aware that there was a threat, she had stated she was unaware of a threat - but law enforcement communications from group chats reported that at 5:59 pm, SS WAS made aware of the suspect's location. Cheatle’s defense was to clarify the difference between a “threat” and bein”suspicious”.

Then she stated she DID have knowledge of “a suspicious individual”.

To which the statement was made:

“… I feel that you have perjured yourself in some instances. And so I am going to ask for a full review of transcripts, by staff. And if you do find that to be the case, I do ask you bring perjury charges against the director.”

“Every single member of Congress does not feel safe with you in charge… I feel that we are all sitting ducks with you in charge and directing the Secret Service… it sends a message to our adversaries that we are not protected… You have made us a less safe country.. aAs a result of that, I’m asking you to formally step down. I share my same opinions with my Democrat colleagues. And I think that your efforts to bring forth a full investigation and report in 60 days is unacceptable.”

Cheatle was VP Dick Cheney’s Head of Security During 911.

She also provided security for leaders like Bill Clinton, and spent 20 years on the job.

Nefarious Activity? Secret Service Deletes Thousands of Text Messages from January 5-6th

Cheatle offers no real explanation that makes sense. You would think that someone could get into those computers and see if a data update was done at all.

Botched Duties

There were so many botched events at the Trump rally. The attempted assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had done quite a bit of planning. Questions abound.

Crooks flew a drone two hours before the rally. He checked through security with a sighting device for snipers. He carried a ladder and rifle up the stairs? Did he ride a bike or drive the white van parked 10 miles away? The SS assigned to the AGR building got “too hot” so he left his station. The crowd yelled that there was a sniper and SS did nothing. The crowd also yelled that there was a sniper on top of the water tower and SS did nothing. Between the first shot and when he was killed, the SS counter-sniper waited 16 seconds before firing. There were probably multiple bullets fired. It sure seems like SS had a “stand down” order of some kind.

These issues came out in Monday's hearing.

The “Infuriating” Hearing Testimony of Cheatle

People were mad.

As could be expected, things got a bit testy.

The “Heated” Testimony

What is a “Threat” vs Someone Who is “Suspicious”?

This questioning reminded me of Bill Clinton’s testimony when he questioned the definition of the word, “is”.

Cheatle Refused to Resign

Over and over again, she was practically told that everyone hated her.

July 23, 2024: Cheatle’s Resignation - and Ronald Rowe, Jr. Named Acting Director of the Secret Service

She finally resigned.

And they proclaimed that even the bad guys said she did a bad job.

And we don't know just how bad the bad guys are… or do we?

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Representative Sheila Jackson was involved in the oversight of the Secret Service. Six days after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, she died.

Resignation and Interim Appointment

Trump’s Official Comment

Trump Interview on Cheatle’s Resignation

Trump Talked to Cheatle

What's next? Cheatle Arrested?

It's hard to believe that Cheatle won't be arrested and charged with high treason.

We may not trust RealRaw News, but they are reporting that about an hour after resigning yesterday, Cheatle was arrested:

It appears that SS agents underwent depositions that uncovered incriminating evidence :

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) agents arrested former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle less than an hour after she resigned amid wrath over her failure to prevent the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life, White Hat sources told Real Raw News. But there’s more to it. White Hats claim that Cheatle imposed restrictive rules of engagement on Trump’s protectorate a day before the fateful rally, instructing them to fire only if fired upon or if a protectee, like President Trump, was already under attack, like getting shot in the ear. Her sudden orders conflicted with the agency’s longstanding directive to ensure the safety of presidents and former presidents by any and all means necessary. Prior to the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, that immutable directive had been in place since the Secret Service’s founding in 1901. Although heated debates have arisen over whether law enforcement observed Thomas Crooks, the alleged shooter, prior to him opening fire, rallygoers and law enforcement on scene admitted to seeing him entering the security perimeter with a rangefinder. Oddly, at least one Secret Service agent didn’t think it suspicious enough to detain him. But whether Crooks was indeed the actual gunman or worked alone is beyond the scope of this article. What’s essential is that Cheatle twisted protocol and endangered President Trump, engendering suspicion from Secret Service agents who still recognize Trump as the legitimate POTUS. Our source said White Hats learned of Cheatle’s new orders through interviews with three Secret Service agents at the Pennsylvania campaign rally. Their depositions reportedly included phrases such as “told to hold fire,” “we were told Trump’s a traitor,” and “try negotiations instead of shooting.” Real Raw News is awaiting actual copies of those depositions. White Hats, especially General Smith, had deemed their testimony sufficiently trustworthy to issue a military arrest warrant for Cheatle, but he had postponed the operation until after she testified before Congress, as he wanted to hear what the witch had to say about the incident. As expected, Cheatle deflected questions, answering nebulously, circuitously, or not at all in a last-ditch bid to save her job. Her resignation Tuesday morning surprised the White Hats, who expected her to cling to her position with every ounce of strength. But whatever vigor she once had fled her body the moment three SUVs carrying CID pulled in front of and behind the sedan that she and two Secret Service agents were driving along 11th Street just north of the Service’s D.C. headquarters, where Cheatle had been clearing out her belongings. The Secret Service agents immediately exited the vehicle, dropped their sidearms, and said they wanted no part in whatever might happen to Cheatle. “She’s all yours,” they told CID. “We’re not involved in this mess.” Since CID had no evidence against those specific agents, they released them unmolested before shoving a weeping Cheatle into the rear seat of an SUV. Our source said White Hats have enough evidence to detain Cheatle indefinitely but will strengthen their case before chaperoning her to GITMO to stand trial. “Still a lot of unanswered questions,” our source said. Source: https://realrawnews.com/2024/07/kimberly-cheatle-arrested/

What do you have to say about all this? Will Cheatle be arrested? Or has she already been taken into custody?

Because things aren't always what they seem.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I cannot imagine that Kimberly Cheatle has a future outside of jail. And remember that they want civil unrest, so maybe they will “let” her get away with it to incite mob violence.

The most important thing?

To have no fear. To refuse to be manipulated. To avoid being in the crowd, but rather stepping back from it and “responding” instead of “reacting”. In this, we refuse to be pawns of man but continue to be soldiers in God's fight.

God promises us the peace that surpasses all understanding! We need to get down on our knees and PRAY to God Almighty!

REPENT! Go to God for forgiveness! Be cleansed by the Blood of the Lamb, Jesus Christ! And if you don't yet know Christ, here is an opportunity to accept Him into your heart. Just click here and pray with me:

… and then be baptized in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Then you can be in the presence of God for all eternity. Hell is the torturous separation from Him. Join me and all the others who have gone before you.

