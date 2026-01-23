Have you ever stood up for what was right and then felt targeted by a state organization that provided you with a license? Or fought any other spiritual battle where you could FEEL the pure evil? If you know that God leads and guides you, then you know HE ALWAYS MAKES A WAY.

THANK YOU to Pastor Dave and the Team at HIS GLORY TV!

Thanks to Pastor Dave and his Team, including DeAnna, and Jared, who facilitated this production!

His Glory focuses on spreading the Gospel, biblical teachings, prophetic content, and faith-based news/discussions.

At His Glory, we are a faith based media ministry committed to honoring God, spreading the Gospel, and reaching one billion souls with the message of hope, faith, and freedom. The ministry is founded and led by Pastor David Scarlett.

The ministry (and thus His Glory TV) is founded and led by Pastor David Scarlett, who serves as the Chairman and Founder of His Glory.

Pastor Dave Scarlett

Pastor Dave is a U.S. Marine veteran.

The ministry originated from his personal testimony involving a Near-Death Experience, divine healing, and calling.

He hosts or appears on shows like “Take Five,” “The War Report,” and live Bible studies on the platform.

Pastor Dave recounts his NDE (Near-Death Experience) in his book, ALL FOR HIS GLORY: The Near-Death Experience of a Modern-Day Job, seen below:

All Things God, Faith, and Informed Consent

We discuss my training and experience, including how I learned to pray with my patients. We also go over how I knew there was something wrong during Covid, how I helped my patients, and the losses I endured of two patients who died in the hospital because of the hospital protocols using Remdesivir and ventilators, the lack of informed consent -- and how the California Medical Board targeted me:

I was on websites showing medical freedom doctors, like BudesonideWorks.com with Richard Bartlett, MD, and FLCCC.com. I believe the CA Medical Board could see all my thousands of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine prescriptions sent through the Electronic Medical Record (EMR). Later on during Covid, California actually promoted a new law allowing the medial board to view ALL MEDICAL RECORDS.

Today, I asked Grok to find this bill, and initially it said it there was no such thing. I pressed Grok because I was in the state with a medical license and I saw the bill. Then Grok turned around to say:

Senate Bill 920 (SB 920), introduced in 2022 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Fresno). This bill was framed as the “Patient Transparency and Protection Act” and aimed to streamline MBC investigations by allowing broader initial access to records without full patient consent or a subpoena in certain preliminary stages.Key Details on SB 920 Introduction and Intent: Introduced on February 3, 2022, the bill sought to “remove barriers that delay and prevent the Board from investigating complaints” against physicians. Proponents argued it would speed up disciplinary processes for public protection. Provisions on Record Access: It would have authorized MBC investigators and medical consultants to inspect a physician’s business location and records (including patient records from EMR systems) during an investigation. Critically, if patient consent wasn’t obtained, the inspection could still proceed “for the limited purpose of determining whether good cause exists to seek a subpoena for those records.” This was seen by critics as effectively allowing MBC to view records (potentially including orders, prescriptions, or other EMR data) without prior judicial oversight or full patient notification, raising concerns about blanket or routine access during probes.

Gov. Newsom ended up vetoing the bill, thankfully.

3. In October of 2021, I organized a press conference at the Sacramento State Capitol Building opposing AB2098 that would have required doctors to tote the state line on mandates and recommendations in the office.

I thank Carolina Bonita for helping me organize, taking pictures sand videos, and other doctors, lawyers, and advocates. We had Speakers like Dr. Len Saputo, Atty. Leigh Dundas (whom Pastor Dave knows), and Steve Kirsch. Just 10 days later, the medical board increased their pressure on me.

No one was doing anything to stop the CA Medical Board from making all doctors robots towing the state line. So we stood up and opposed AB 2098 on the last day, for the entire day. In the end, Gov. Newsom signed it but it then failed later on and was never passed.

Informed Consent and SATURDAY WORKSHOP with Laura Bartlett and the I Do Not Consent Form

We discussed how important this form is, and if you don’t yet have it in your glove compartment, please print it out and have it on your desk tomorrow at

10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST.

We will get her done! You don’t need a Twitter/X, Laura Bartlett will go over it quickly, and you can come listen in anytime later, in case you miss it. Bookmark this article below, as it has all the information you need:

Standing Strong

I hope my video interview inspires you to STAND STRONG in God’s promises, fight back when injustice and evil rears its ugly head, uphold patient autonomy and informed consent, -- and to do what God has called you to do!

Ep. 2216: Dr. Margaret Aranda - Faith, Medicine & Informed Consent | Take FiVe

God bless you and keep you!

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Keep me strong in our faith, and help me to ask for help when I don’t feel strong. And let me continually define myself as a STRONG follower of YOU today, so that whatever lies ahead, I can submit MYSELF to ONLY YOU!

Allow me to see that EVERYTHING COMES FROM YOU, and NOTHING BUT ETERNAL LIFE IN YOUR PRESENCE MATTERS! No possessions, no roles, no titles… they are nothing in comparison to being in Your midst and feeling YOUR PURE LOVE SATURATE THROUGHOUT MY BEING!

Let me serve You MORE! Call me to a higher calling, put me on a road no one wants to be on, EMPOWER ME TO BE STRONG IN YOU!

I ask for NOTHING from You today, Lord, but Your forgiveness of my sins, and for You to USE ME FOR YOUR KINGDOM!

In the Precious Name of Jesus!

Amen!

