A Florida woman accused of posing as a child protective services employee tried to kidnap four children from a home after she arrived to “remove” a 9-year-old boy from the residence, authorities said. Nicole Terry Thomas, 56, was arrested Friday, February 13, on four counts of attempted kidnapping, one count of unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of criminal action under the color of law, one count of trespassing, and one count of misuse of 911, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. “In what was probably the only smart thing she said or did that afternoon, Nicole Thomas admitted to detectives that she should have known better,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Monday, February 16, news release on Thomas’ arrest. “She impersonated a government employee, threatened to take four children, and even called 911 to try to get a deputy to help her pull it all off,” Judd added. “I’d say she didn’t clearly think that one through.” A public defender representing Thomas did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment on Wednesday, February 18. On February 13, Thomas caused deputies to arrive at a Lakeland home after she allegedly called the sheriff’s office’s Emergency Communications Center to ask for help in removing children from the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. Mom Arrested After She ‘Forcibly Dunked’ Someone Else’s 6-Year-Old Kid in Pool During Family Vacation Thomas told a dispatcher that she was a Florida Department of Children and Families employee, the sheriff’s office said. Before the call, Thomas went to the home — while pretending to be a DCF employee — where a 28-year-old woman was babysitting a 9-year-old boy and three other children, according to the sheriff’s office. Thomas arrived at the home with the 9-year-old’s biological mother, who “has been diagnosed with mental disabilities, and does not have custody of her son,” the sheriff’s office said. The boy’s biological mother later told detectives that she and Thomas attended the same church and that Thomas told her she was a DCF employee, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman also shared that Thomas offered to help get her “life back on track, to include getting custody of her son,” the sheriff’s office said. According to Thomas’ arrest affidavit, Nyasia Brooks, who was babysitting the woman’s son and the three other children, reported that Thomas informed her that she was a DCF case manager who was supposed to pick up the 9-year-old and “take him to his mother.” Brooks said that she told Thomas that she would not be cooperating with her, according to the affidavit. That is when Thomas allegedly threatened to take all four children from the house, the affidavit says. Thomas then headed to the end of the home’s driveway and made a phone call “to which she advised she would be working late due [to] finding homes for all of the children she was going to be removing from the residence,” according to the filing. Brooks repeatedly told Thomas to leave, but she did not, the affidavit says. Instead, Thomas — who never showed Brooks proof that she worked for DCF — called 911, according to the filing. A judge denied Thomas bond on Sunday, February 15, according to the sheriff’s office. She is due in court for a pretrial hearing on February 19. Source: HERE.

The February 19, 2026 hearing for Nicole Terry Thomas (the 56-year-old Lakeland woman arrested for posing as a DCF/CPS employee in the attempted kidnapping case) was her scheduled pre-trial hearing.

From available reports and the official Polk County Sheriff’s Office announcement (per Grok):

This was not a full trial, plea entry, or major evidentiary hearing.

It was a routine pre-trial appearance following her first appearance/bond hearing on February 15, where a judge already set “No Bond” (no bail) specifically on the four counts of attempted kidnapping (felony 2 charges). She remained held without bond in Polk County jail on those serious charges.

Pre-trial hearings in such cases typically involve: Status updates on the case. Discussions about discovery (evidence sharing). Scheduling for future dates (e.g., arraignment, motions, or trial). Possible plea negotiations or other procedural matters.

No public reports detail any dramatic outcomes from that specific February 19 hearing—no bond changes, no releases, no pleas mentioned in news coverage up to early March 2026.

Later court records (as of late February reports) indicate her arraignment (formal plea entry) was set for March 24, 2026, suggesting the pre-trial on Feb 19 likely focused on logistics and moved the case forward without resolution.

And this is KEY for all parents:

When you get a knock on the door from Children’s Protective Services:

NEVER OPEN THE DOOR

ALWAYS CALL THE POLICE!

We had Just Discussed this During this Space with “Key West Jess”

We discussed:

Having a C-section and getting opioids/benzos — then they drug test the baby and cite the Mom is a drug abuser, then call CPS.

The Mom who had a baby girl in the hospital, who died > then it was a boy > then a male doctor called to say the baby was “doing better, with the white count going down > then the hospital told the Mom she couldn’t see her baby and she had to go to the morgue or they would call the police > then the morgue gave her a picture of her baby - a boy. Current case is pending litigation in North Carolina.

Baby Kenlee with Cystic Fibrosis, whose Mom wanted a 2nd opinion on a drug with a Black Box warning it could cause liver failure and death, then the doctor called CPS on her > case still pending custody taken away from Mom.

Single Moms targeted by doctors, nurses, and schools.

Making a document to help parents handle or prevent CPS issues.

More on this later, as we look for SOLUTIONS.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

It is a dangerous time to have a baby, to have a small child, and to be a single parent — or any parent that can be targeted whether due to race or disability.

We thought the hospital protocols were bad enough, and now we see children being taken away from their parents for nonsensical things no one can justify. The judges are in on it! And law enforcement can be in on it, too!

We live in a time when governments are killing their own citizens, and dismantling families by child transitioning and CPS. That’s why I started a podcast community of supporters who are fighting for one another!

We spoke of these things with Scott Schara and his New Book coming out on March 10th, Is the Government Legally Killing Us?: How Fear of Death and the Illusion of Freedom Turn Us Into Accomplices to Evil.

Is it coincidence that these two books speak on the same subject in two different countries?

Where We Are in the USA

Women in labor & Delivery: Abby the Midwife and her FREE RESOURCES at PAmidwife.com. Abby has over 10 documents to protect your labor & delivery: Pitocin drips, vaginal exams, episiotomy, saving your placenta, and more.

Newborn Baby Care in the Hospital: Abby the Midwife and her FREE RESOURCES at PAmidwife.com. Vitamin K injection refusal, and more.

Children to age 17: We don’t have any protective documents.

Adults 18+: Laura Bartlett’s I Do Not Consent Form. No vaccines, no protocols, no vaxxed blood transfusions, no nothing you don’t want. IdoNotConsentForm.com - Has a 100% success rate so far. BUT you still need an advocate by the bedside, preferably a tall, husky man.

Lord, help us!

Let Us Pray

Lord God,

Thank you for bringing us The Truth. Your Son is the Greatest Truth of all, the Truth that sets us free! Help us to keep Him and His suffering in our minds and souls, so we are eternally grateful for all You have done through your pure and immeasurable love for us. THANK YOU FOR DRAWING ME NEAR TO YOU!

HELP ME feel the urgency to protect our children, to keep the parent:child bond sacred, and to help mothers and fathers in need of protection from the powers that want to separate them. THE PURE EVIL SHOWS ITSELF DAY BY DAY, HOLY GOD!

Let me get this word out, that these things really happen. Let me show single Moms how to protect themselves, and may our men rise to the occasion to protect them from harm and separation.

We haven’t seen such things, Lord! They rip us apart with shock! Use me! Lead and guide me through the still, small voice of Your Holy Spirit! EMPOWER US! LEAD AND GUIDE US!

And comfort those who have suffered, who lost loved ones, who are separated from their children, Lord — this is a fate no one should suffer, Holy God!

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

