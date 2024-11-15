Fauci: "I Have No Recollection", "I Don't Remember"
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/vital_vibration/status/1809980417228906901?s=46
The Video
The Thread
The Fauci Laugh
The Images
Do you think Fauci will answer for his crimes?
I don't think so. We won't see him in prison… but he must be losing sleep.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Does the College of the Holy Cross still have a building named after him? Who’s next? Pol Pot?
Remember Julia Roberts and old Arnold Schwartzeneger....screw our freedom!? That is on major reason I left the democratic party. They say freedom of choice when time to kill a baby but when it's time for a jab it's no longer my body