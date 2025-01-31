Is Fauci to be extradited to Russia? Is this just a rumor?

The first link:

Truth : Putin is not extraditing Fauci for COVID crimes to end Ukraine War!

This is yet another example of fake news involving Dr. Anthony Fauci, and here are the reasons why…

U.S. does not have an extradition treaty with Russia

Let me start by simply pointing out that the United States does not have an extradition treaty with Russia. So Russia cannot request for the extradition of any U.S. citizen like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

No evidence Russia even filed a Red Notice for Dr. Fauci

What Russia can do is file a Red Notice with INTERPOL, but this does not mean that the U.S. will arrest, never mind extradite, the person to Russia. The Interpol Red Notice is merely a request to locate and detain an individual.

However, it does not appear that Russia has issued a Red Notice for Anthony Fauci. There are 6,643 public Red Notices as of 23 January 2025, and Anthony Fauci is not one of them.

Putin did not ask to extradite Anthony Fauci

I should also point out that Russian President Vladimir Putin never expressed any interest in Dr. Anthony Fauci, never mind request to extradite him to Russia to face charges of COVID-19 crimes against humanity.

If Putin ever made such a request, it would have been widely reported. There has been absolutely no legitimate media coverage of such a request, not even in Russia. There were no reports by TASS, Russia Today (RT), or even Sputnik about extraditing Fauci, or that he faces criminal charges in Russia.

Unsurprisingly, those who made this claim did not provide any evidence that Putin is seeking to extradite Anthony Fauci to face COVID-19 crimes against humanity charges in Russia, as part of a peace deal to end the Ukraine War.