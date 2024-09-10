FBI Shows Up in Oklahoma City to Question Social Media Post on Facebook, Woman Asks for Identification, Citing The First Amendment
Woman demands three “FBI Agents” show her their badges, so she can film it.
None of the agents does it.
The Tweet
The Video
Source: https://x.com/michellemaxwell/status/1832755719050846279?s=46
The Thread
Maybe she should have put this whole event on Facebook LIVE!
They don't look like FBI agents.
Wow, they weren’t FBI