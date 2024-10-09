#F*ckFEMA Hashtag
NOTE: Use of the 'F' Word throughout. Don't read this if you are offended, please. A Twitter/X Collection. A tissue may be needed for the last video.
These videos are going viral in social media, using hashtag #F*ckFEMA (but spelling it without the’*’).
Sheriff at Town Meeting: Keeping His Oath and Acknowledging The People's God-Given Rights
This video is not hurricane-related.
Source: https://x.com/vebo1991/status/1251539311687880705?s=46
Biden Saying They're Doing a Good Job
Source: https://x.com/miiqoofficial/status/1842177071302479992?s=46
FEMA Closing Tampa, Florida Bridges BEFORE Hurricane Milton
Source: https://x.com/michael80649639/status/1843415769473786114?s=46
Helicopter Pilot Evaluates Unmarked Helicopter
Source: https://x.com/175rng/status/1843674478661828730?s=46
It Happened to Lanai First
Source: https://x.com/just_marsh619/status/1696225923803340811?s=46
Source: https://x.com/miiqoofficial/status/1841989183524765923?s=46
New Yorker Taking Matters into Her Own Hands
Source: https://x.com/krystal748649/status/1841692427029041550?s=46
JFK Jr on BlackRock
Source: https://x.com/feelin_gr8/status/1841945044997308470?s=46
This is About The People! Hang In There!
Get out your tissue.
Source: https://x.com/cindyhall5672/status/1842933588440092687?s=46
LET US PRAY
Holy Father,
We pray for all the problems, frustrations, and lapses surrounding disasters. For the people of Hawaii, the people suffering after Hurricane Helene and the upcoming Hurricane Milton whose tornadoes have already hit Florida, Lord, we pray.
For the intentional weather disruptions, we pray Your Power over the weather! Only You can overcome that which man intends for evil!
We call upon You to exert Your Power and Strength TODAY! We call upon You to dissipate the storm over the ocean! Command it to GO AWAY, Father God!
In the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
Amen!
