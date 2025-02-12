

The Press Release

“We are grateful for our ongoing collaboration with NIAID and pleased to bring our novel vaccine technology into the clinic through Project NextGen,” said Mike Shine, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Ocugen. “COVID-19 remains a real public health concern, and an increasing number of studies are showing the benefit of mucosal vaccines that attack the virus where it enters the body—through the nose and mouth—to give better and longer protection. We look forward to this important next step in potentially providing a more durable and safer option to help prevent infection and transmission of COVID-19 regarding various variants of concern.” Even though the pandemic has ended, COVID-19 still presents a significant burden in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that from October 1, 2024 to January 11, 2025, there were 4.4 to 7.9 million COVID infections, resulting in 120,000 to 210,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 to 25,000 deaths. The Phase 1 trial would enroll 80 adult subjects aged 18 to 64 years. Forty (40) subjects would be assigned to the low-dose group, and 40 subjects would be assigned to the high-dose group. Within each group, 20 subjects would receive the inhalation form of the vaccine, and the other 20 subjects would receive the intranasal form. The primary aim of the study would be to determine safety, while secondary and exploratory endpoints include antibody production and the number of breakthrough COVID-19 infections. OCU500 is based on a novel chimpanzee adenovirus-vectored (ChAd36) technology. Earlier clinical studies to prevent COVID-19 that employed a similar technology administered via inhalation demonstrated increased mucosal and systemic antibodies and a durable immune response up to one year using one-fifth the dose compared to the same vaccine administered intramuscularly. Ocugen intends to expand this mucosal platform to address other serious respiratory threats including seasonal influenza, bird flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The original ChAd36 vector that makes the Ocugen vaccine unique was licensed from Washington University in St. Louis. "We are delighted to see the progress of the ChAd36 vector encoding a SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen that was originally designed and tested at Washington University in St. Louis,” said Dr. Michael Diamond, Professor of Medicine and Co-Director of the Center for Vaccines and Immunity to Microbial Pathogens at Washington University School of Medicine. "We believe this vector is ideal for mucosal administration and can be designed to carry COVID-19 strains as well as influenza and antigens from other respiratory viruses," added Dr. David Curiel, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine, co-collaborator on the vector design. Project NextGen is a $5 billion multi-government agency initiative to develop the next generation of vaccines and therapeutics to combat the spread of COVID-19. NIAID, with funding from Project NextGen, will cover the full cost of the Phase 1 clinical trial, including operations and related analysis. Ocugen is providing clinical trial materials and, upon completion, will have full right of reference to the findings, which Ocugen believes will provide clinical evidence to support the further development of the Company’s lead mucosal vaccine candidate. "Ocugen further advanced the vector technology, enabling the incorporation of single/multiple antigens into a single vector. This innovation offers significant manufacturing flexibility in responding to emerging variants within one hundred days of identifying a circulating variant of concern," said Dr. Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer at Ocugen. "This vector technology, combined with mucosal delivery, has the potential to enable rapid development of respiratory vaccines in response to future outbreaks including bird flu."



About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn. Press Release: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ocugen-inc-announces-investigational-drug-113000195.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAKxd_zALdkQnrK74YAx83pp4vZBGVBjMnIB10e7dFy42ZfAJkWiYIWKDBSTUpA2GYtH-XKSmVbVQYxDwLGY_7No68UHTvbb3p9ek8XKy1zrlsTNxoUstKJRQ2AWNCbA_x7aCrF3LHhjmiY9_srym6-LDMbSDrpIRmSUn9RR96dad

The Vaccine Reaction

The Vaccine Reaction has published this article on a new research project approved for an inhaled Covid drug.

Key Points:

Phase 1 of this study is fully paid by taxpayers. It uses a new chimpanzee adenovirus-vectored (ChAd36) technology, and the inhaled vaccine is called OCU500. 80 subjects get EITHER inhalation or intranasal routes. Of 80 subjects: 40 get a low-dose, and 40 get a high-doses. Half of each group get it via inhalation, and the other 20 subjects will receive the intranasal form. This is part of the NIH’s NexGen Project, and plans are to spend $8 billion of taxpayer money. Primary outcome: safety. Secondary outcomes: antibody production and the number of breakthrough COVID-19 infections. NexGen is planning to study 3 areas: strengthen, treat, and enable.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

As RFK Jr successfully reached his initial confirmation vote today with the Senate Confirmation Hearing, I can only hope that he can reverse these kind of studies.

Get back to SAFETY and EFFICACY first, or try OMITTING ALL VACCINES FOR EVERYONE - or at least 1/2 of the population. Do a real research study, or even an antidotal one!

I think the public should have a voice on whether or not their tax dollars go for any of these studies. BAN THEM! MAKE THEM PAY FOR THESE STUDIES WITH THEIR OWN MONEY!

My vote would be to cancel all inhaled vaccine therapies - and cancel all the Covid vaccines, too. See how many babies don’t develop autism, shall we? Can we be like the Amish and STOP giving our babies vaccines? After all, they have ZERO Autism!

Anyway, I think they’ve already been spraying Covid vax into the clouds, hence the seeding that turns into toxic, abnormal fog and resulting sickness.

They study things and pass laws for things that they’re already doing.

God bless us all!

LET US PRAY

Thank You Father,

For loving us and being with us in all things. Bless our efforts, guide our politicians where possible, and lead us where You want us to go, DEAR LORD!

Protect us from all badness whether it is in the water, air, or our food. Heal our bodies and our land, HOLY GOD!

We ask all these things in the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

