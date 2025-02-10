The Tweet

WHAT I REALLY THINK

If Auntie Kitty had been Uncle Puppy, or Wake Up Girl had been Wake Up Boy, they would’ve believed him. Too bad the world still works this way.

In medicine , I got a lot of this treatment. A full Professor at an Ivy League school on the west coast stole and published an algorithm diagram that I drew, and published it In his book without my name on it. When I confronted him, I was taken off the invitation list for all future events with the department.

At an east coast Ivy League institution, my research (of which I was the Principal Investigator on the proposal to the Institutional Review Board), was stolen and published without my name on it. The individual was just a Fellow in training, who also presented findings in an abstract at a national event without my name on it — and without my knowledge. When I confronted the individual’s department chairman, absolutely nothing happened. When I confronted my own chairman, I got yelled at. Then at the 11th hour on a weekend, they tried to kick me out of a research day by physically making me leave the room, presumably so my name couldn’t go on yet another research paper.

If I had been a man, none of these things would have happened, and in fact, the men helped one another by putting their names on research papers. Some of them were people in other countries, others were in the department and never showed up once to the lab. And this doesn’t count the natural courtesy and involvement of the department chairs whose names appeared as senior authors, as they should be, for providing continual guidance and leadership in virtually all phases of the projects.

I get PTSD just thinking about it and rehashing it. Ugh.

So for the heck of it, I asked Twitter’s AI, Grok if this was true:

“A criminal complaint was indeed filed against Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro regarding the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. According to available information, a whistleblower named Hadassah Feinberg, a former Pennsylvania State Police employee, filed this complaint on February 7, 2025. The complaint alleges that Shapiro conspired with other officials to orchestrate the attack as part of a political scheme.

However, it's important to note the outcomes and the context surrounding this complaint:

- The Butler County District Attorney, Richard Goldinger, declined to pursue this private criminal complaint, as mentioned in a letter dated August 22, 2024, citing ongoing investigations by various government agencies.

- There have been no official charges or arrests confirmed against Shapiro based on this complaint as of the latest updates.

- Public reactions and discussions on platforms like X reflect skepticism and a range of opinions, with some dismissing the claims outright while others highlight the allegations.

This situation underscores the complexity of such claims, involving high-profile political figures, and the need for due legal process. The complaint's allegations are serious, but without further action or substantiation beyond the filing of the complaint, they remain allegations at this stage.”

The solution was always to have a well-known man back you up (if there was one).

What do you think?

Let Us Pray

🙏

Dear Father God,

Thank You for being a loving Father who sees everything. Although the world’s system can be very unfair and cruel, our confidence and sense of worth comes only from You.

Help us to live this Truth, Holy Lord!

We pray for Auntie Kitty and her Truth to be revealed. Protect her mind and soul, we pray.

Help all the world’s injustices to be resolved, and for affected individuals to achieve Your peace which surpasses all understanding, we pray.

In the eye of the storm, in the days and nights when our souls are weary and troubled, Lord God and Almighty Father, we choose to keep our eyes on Jesus!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

🙏

