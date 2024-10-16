FEMA Blocks WNC Greenville Airport Runway, Sits Around "Doing Nothing"
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/wdunlap/status/1846222264787739057?s=46
The Video
The Thread
⬆️ Yes, we saw a single engine plane taking off. That means twice as much rescue could be taking place 🙄
THIS IS A SPIRITUAL WAR
There are a list of evil forces on earth, and this is the real battle.
The List
Principalities
Powers
Rulers of the darkness of this world
Spiritual wickedness in high places
Satan and his minions are structured and geared to get our souls to go to hell with them and oppose God. Every single soul that they destroy goes against the Creator, and their goal is intensifying as they know that in the end, they will lose. They are getting bolder, running amuck, and rallying one another to keep the evil accelerating.
In turn, WE REBUKE THE FORCES OF EVIL in our lives, and WE PRAISE GOD for Who He is, What He has Done, and What He is Yet to Do!
Holy Creator of All That Breathes,
We will wrestle for You. We will stay in this fight! And we will continue to SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS! BLESS those who show us the evil! Grant them favor in accessing scenes to share! Protect them from harm, embolden them with divine justice, and empower them to keep sharing so we know THE TRUTH!
We will come to one another’s aid! We will be neighbor for neighbor, co-worker for co-worker, friend for friend, to lend a helping hand and DO GOOD on this earth!
No one can take us away from Your love, Your life, and our eternity with You! Today, we decide that we are on Your side, and we resign ourselves to spiritual warfare - that means that we will walk with You, talk about You, and proclaim Your influence in our lives! Nothing and no one shall take us away from spending eternity in Your presence!
In the Name of Jesus, Amen!
If you don’t yet know Christ:
If you know Christ yet yearn for a higher calling:
Thank you Margaret. This is all completely evil. God help us deal with this country that I served, and now can hardly recognize it!
Thanks for continuing to shine the light on this appalling behavior Margaret. I noticed Biden threatening people who spread “misinformation” about the government’s super-good response to the hurricanes. 🌀 They do that sort of thing when their crimes get exposed.
As best I remember this public-official threatening of people exercising their constitutional rights started with HRClinton, first with the deplorables comment followed by a direct promise to punish people for voting for Trump.
I know you had an NDE, and from what I’ve heard listening to these accounts on YouTube, many get a life review, seeing the cascading effects of what choices they made, felt from the perspective of others. Hillary has certainly set in motion great hatred towards “Trump voters”, with the Russia hoax being the justification for the creation of the censorship/industrial complex, then the horror of how J6 defendants were treated, etc.
Dave Hodges says Obama was like the 8th inning set up guy and Hillary was to be the closer. Yet another thing to thank god for, in this case for not happening. Of course she has plenty of collaborators.
One thing that the modern era has highlighted is that evil women can be just as evil as evil men.