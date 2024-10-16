The Tweet

⬆️ Yes, we saw a single engine plane taking off. That means twice as much rescue could be taking place 🙄

THIS IS A SPIRITUAL WAR

There are a list of evil forces on earth, and this is the real battle.

Principalities

Powers

Rulers of the darkness of this world

Spiritual wickedness in high places

Satan and his minions are structured and geared to get our souls to go to hell with them and oppose God. Every single soul that they destroy goes against the Creator, and their goal is intensifying as they know that in the end, they will lose. They are getting bolder, running amuck, and rallying one another to keep the evil accelerating.

In turn, WE REBUKE THE FORCES OF EVIL in our lives, and WE PRAISE GOD for Who He is, What He has Done, and What He is Yet to Do!

Holy Creator of All That Breathes,

We will wrestle for You. We will stay in this fight! And we will continue to SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS! BLESS those who show us the evil! Grant them favor in accessing scenes to share! Protect them from harm, embolden them with divine justice, and empower them to keep sharing so we know THE TRUTH!

We will come to one another’s aid! We will be neighbor for neighbor, co-worker for co-worker, friend for friend, to lend a helping hand and DO GOOD on this earth!

No one can take us away from Your love, Your life, and our eternity with You! Today, we decide that we are on Your side, and we resign ourselves to spiritual warfare - that means that we will walk with You, talk about You, and proclaim Your influence in our lives! Nothing and no one shall take us away from spending eternity in Your presence!

In the Name of Jesus, Amen!

If you don’t yet know Christ:

If you know Christ yet yearn for a higher calling:

