FEMA Bypasses Homes with Trump Signs

Days after this text message became viral, Marn’l Washington was fired.

Now she says this was not an isolated incident, and that it was a “colossal event of avoidance” for multiple communities.

Here's the announcement text message, reportedly from a FEMA crew member:

It’s little, so here it is again,

Top of screen: CREW 33 (THE G… 13 Participants implement best practices: not one goes anywhere alone

avoid homes advertising Trump

practice de-escalation and preventative measures

communicate and follow the rules

bring a town with you tomorrow in the field

frequent breaks and drink water

avoid high salt diets and coffee

coconut water is a fast way to replenish your electrolytes quickly

I made a mental note on that coconut water for electrolytes in coconut water.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1856379016447656354?s=46

The Video

The Thread

👇 #1 Link Above: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&q=institutions%20are%20failing

👇 #2 Link Above, Freedom from The State:

Do you agree with the last statement? It seems so true.

FEMA AND DEI

So FEMA gravitates to illegals as minorities, leaving the Appllachians to die?

Goodness, let us take care of one another.

LET US PRAY

🤲

Dear Lord God,

We are one in Your spirit. Let us love one another as we love ourselves. Let us bear one another's burdens, lighten the loads we see are heavy, and learn these things anew.

When we hear or see someone who needs help, let us bend down, pause from our schedules, and extend a helping hand. And let us do so as unto You, Great One, Master of the Universe.

For by helping strangers, some have entertained angels.

Hebrews 11:2:

Be not forgetful to entertain strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.

Challenge us, Holy God!

Let our souls rest in Your embrace!

Stretch our faith and abilities! And Let them know we are Christians by our love!

Lead and guide us to Your Work!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

🙏

This is one of my favorite Christian songs, learned at age 13, while at our family camping retreat in the mountains:

(I hadn't seen this video until today and I had never seen the story. I felt it in my gut.

This song accentuated my spirituality and gave me that special peace of God, that wonderful place of no more fear, no more tears for the eternity that awaits us together with Him.

They don't want us to know that through God, we are all bonded. After all, we are made in His image. How awesome is that? Don't you think that the devils, powers and principalities, those with spiritual darkness in high places, are mad at us for fighting back at them, for exposing them by SHINING A LIGHT on their darkness?

They know the truth: we are on to them.

If we have to go to the gallows and be beheaded rather than bow down to the anti-Christ. I don't know where the Tribulation fits in, nor the great and wonderful awakening harvest. No matter…

WE HAVE ETERNAL LIFE IN THE PRESENCE OF GOD.

We don't just go to heaven as if it's the start of a second life in the clouds with the harps playing. Of course, the real heaven is being reunited with God, who knew us when we were born.

God is light. In Him, there is no darkness. So we all get to be with Him just for loving Him and everything He stands for and has done. By sending His Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, our penalty for sin is paid by His blood shed on behalf of everyone.

That is heaven.

Separation from God is hell.

Thanks for letting me share my overflowing heart with you. God bless you and keep you.

If God could bring me back from a traumatic brain injury, He can bring you to places you never thought you'd go. He is a God of miracles and there is no'impossible’ with Him.

