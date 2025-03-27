While professional medical associations such the American Medical Association may endorse gender change as “evidence-based care” when appropriately administered, it is viewed by many as a blasphemy to God and a travesty to our children.

If You Live In One of These States

Pay special attention if you live in one of these states, and see WHAT I REALLY THINK, below. Let me know if you want to help, if you want to help introduce legislation: California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and also Alabama and Mississippi.

Dr. Zywiec has been fighting for years to protect children from gender mutilation and in the past brought a case up before the New York Supreme. Rather than go along with these mutilating surgeries, he took a strong stand against them, and left his residency program. Here is his pinned tweet:

Below is a gender mutilation bill that was written by Dr. Andrew Zywiec; it is currently in the draft phase, scheduled to be introduced soon in Minnesota. This is a good template to be used in other states. The pdf follows the text of the bill. First, we will take an umbrella view of current laws, including bans and protections.

3 Categories of "Gender Mutilation” Laws

Surgical. Laws banning female genital mutilation (FGM) surgery on females. Medical. Laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors that includes hormones, puberty blockers, and surgery (male-female). Bans. Some states ban restrictions on gender-affirming care, including for minors. If a bill were to be introduced to ban such care, it would first have to address existing legislation that bans access.

FGM laws target the surgical removal or alteration of female genitalia, typically on minors. Many have held that this is a medical freedom “right”, based on human rights issues. Laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors are often labeled by opponents as "anti-gender mutilation".

1. SURGERY BANS. 41 States have Laws Against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM); 9 States Have No such Law

According to data from Equality Now and the AHA FoundationAs of March 27, 2025, there are 41 states that have specific laws prohibiting FGM. This includes legislative updates through August 2023. The latest information is that in the last 18 months, there is no indication of additional states passing new laws. This leaves 9 states with no FGM-specific laws that ban it.

The 9 States Without FGM-specific Laws

These states have no ban or restriction on surgery that removes or alters female genitalia, typically performed on minors.

Alabama

Alaska

Connecticut

Hawaii

Maine

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

2. MEDICAL TREATMENT BANS. 26 States with Bans or Severe Restrictions on Gender-affirming Medical Treatments

Those that oppose “attacks” on gender-affirming care are very organized. They list the successful states that oppose changing our minors.

26 States with Bans or Restrictions on Gender-affirming Care for Minors

The above references show that for minors and as of March 27, 2025, there are 26 states with bans on puberty blockers, hormones, or surgeries. Bans or restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors include puberty blockers, hormones, or surgeries like male-to-female.

Alabama Arizona Arkansas Florida Georgia Idaho Indiana Iowa Kentucky Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska New Hampshire North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah West Virginia Wyoming

The Special Case of Minnesota

Minnesota’s status is unique. It has both a shield law (HF 146, enacted April 27, 2023) that protects gender-affirming care (i.e., not banning it), and a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) under Minn. Stat. § 609.2245.

In a recent Substack article by Dr. Joseph Sansone, he describes Dr. Zywiec’s "Gender Mutilation Bill" which is to be introduced in Minnesota to ban everything: surgery and medications.

In April 2023, Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 23-03 and supported legislation in the form of HF 146, which was enacted as part of Minnesota Statutes, making Minnesota a “trans refuge” state.

HF 146 Made Minnesota a "Trans Refuge" State

This law specifically protects access to gender-affirming care for minors, explicitly opposing restrictions. Therefore, Minnesota actually has protective legislation instead, making it a state with a “shield” or “sanctuary”. The law prevents state authorities from enforcing out-of-state bans, or from penalizing providers, patients, or families who seek it for minors or adults.

Based on data from Movement Advancement Project, Human Rights Campaign, and KFF, here is a list of similar states that legally make gender-affirming care accessible and legally protected.

3. 10 States + D.C. have Gender-affirming Care Legally Protected

Unless otherwise stated, on the date of signed legislation, all these laws were “immediately effective”. Some sources suggest up to 16 states plus D.C. have shield laws, but only these 9 explicitly and comprehensively protect minors’ access alongside Minnesota. Other states like Connecticut or Oregon, have broader protections (e.g., for “non-discrimination”) but lack specific “shield” provisions targeting minors’ care.

California: In September 2022, SB 107 was signed into law, effective January 2023. It designated California a sanctuary state, protecting minors and families seeking gender-affirming care from out-of-state bans, blocking extradition, and safeguarding providers. Colorado: In April 2023, HB 23-1158 (Shielding Gender-Affirming Care Act) was signed. It prevents state cooperation with out-of-state restrictions and ensures access for minors, complementing existing non-discrimination laws. Illinois: In January 2023, HB 4093 amended existing laws to shield gender-affirming care. It protects minors’ access and prevents legal actions against providers or families based on out-of-state bans. Maryland: In May 2023, HB 576 (Trans Health Equity Act) was enacted, effective July 2023. While primarily expanding Medicaid coverage, it includes provisions protecting minors’ access to care from external restrictions. Massachusetts: In July 2022, H 5090 was signed. It shields minors receiving gender-affirming care, blocks out-of-state penalties, and ensures providers are protected. Minnesota. HF 146 made Minnesota a "trans refuge" state. New Jersey: In July 2023, A 4370 was signed. It established New Jersey as a safe haven, protecting minors’ access to care and barring cooperation with restrictive states. New Mexico: In March 2023, HB 7 (Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Care Act) was signed, effective June 2023. It safeguards minors’ access and prohibits state action against those seeking or providing care. Vermont: In May 2023, S 37 was enacted. It protects gender-affirming care for minors, shielding providers and families from out-of-state legal threats. Washington: In April 2023, SB 5599 was signed, effective July 2023. It ensures minors can access care without parental consent in some cases and protects against out-of-state bans. District of Columbia: While not a state, D.C. passed B24-0759 in November 2022, effective March 2023, shielding gender-affirming care for minors. D.C. isn’t a formal state, but is included here.

Introducing a Bill to Ban All Gender-Affirming Care

Here is Dr. Zywiec’s bill, which can be used in your state:

House Bill No. [XXXX] A BILL To prohibit gender-affirming medical care and certain counseling for minors in the State of Minnesota prospectively, to enable prosecution of past gender-affirming care under existing criminal medical codes where applicable, to declare that medical consent cannot be obtained for such care prospectively, to establish additional violations and penalties, and for other purposes. Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of Minnesota: Section 1. Short Title This Act may be cited as "The Zywiec Act." Section 2. Definitions For purposes of this Act: (a) "Minor" means an individual under the age of 18 years.

(b) "Gender-affirming care" means any medical or surgical intervention, including but not limited to hormone therapy, puberty blockers, or gender reassignment surgery, intended to affirm an individual’s perceived gender identity when it differs from their biological sex as determined at birth.

(c) "Healthcare provider" means any licensed physician, surgeon, nurse practitioner, pharmacist, or other individual authorized to provide or facilitate medical care under the laws of Minnesota.

(d) "Biological sex" means the sex assigned at birth based on chromosomes, gonads, and genitalia.

(e) "Intersex condition" means a congenital condition in which an individual is born with reproductive or sexual anatomy that does not fit typical definitions of male or female, including but not limited to ambiguous genitalia, as diagnosed by a licensed healthcare provider.

(f) "Consent" means the informed, voluntary, and legally valid agreement of a minor’s legal guardian; however, for the purposes of gender-affirming care, no such consent shall be deemed valid under this Act after the effective date.

Section 3. Prospective Prohibition of Gender-Affirming Care and Certain Counseling for Minors

(a) Prohibition: Beginning on the effective date of this Act, no healthcare provider shall knowingly provide gender-affirming care to a minor within the State of Minnesota.

(b) Invalidity of Consent: After the effective date, consent from a minor or their legal guardian shall not be recognized as valid for gender-affirming care, as such care is deemed inherently unlawful and against public policy under this Act. Any attempt to obtain or rely on such consent shall constitute a violation.

(c) Public Funding: No public funds, including Medical Assistance or other Minnesota healthcare programs, shall be used to provide gender-affirming care to a minor after the effective date.

(d) Additional Violations: In addition to providing gender-affirming care, the following acts are prohibited after the effective date:

(1) Attempting to Provide: Attempting to administer, prescribe, or schedule gender-affirming care for a minor.

(2) Facilitation: Assisting, referring, or facilitating access to gender-affirming care for a minor, including by out-of-state providers.

(3) Documentation Fraud: Falsifying medical records, diagnoses, or consent forms to justify or conceal gender-affirming care for a minor. (4) Coercion: Pressuring, coercing, or unduly influencing a minor or their legal guardian to pursue or consent to gender-affirming care.

(e) Exceptions: This prospective prohibition does not apply to:

(1) Treatment of a minor for a diagnosed medical condition unrelated to gender identity, such as precocious puberty, when such treatment is deemed medically necessary by a licensed healthcare provider and approved by the minor’s legal guardian;

(2) Mental health counseling or therapy that does not involve medical or surgical intervention, provided that such counseling does not suggest, encourage, or affirm that the minor is any gender other than their biological sex as determined at birth; or

(3) Surgical or medical interventions for a minor with an intersex condition, when such interventions are deemed medically necessary by a licensed healthcare provider to correct ambiguous genitalia or other physical anomalies directly related to the intersex condition, and are approved by the minor’s legal guardian, provided that the intervention is not intended to affirm a gender identity differing from the minor’s biological sex as determined by genetic or anatomical evidence. Section 4. Retrospective Application of Existing Criminal Medical Codes (a) Criminal Liability under Existing Law: Any healthcare provider who, prior to the effective date of this Act, provided gender-affirming care to a minor in the State of Minnesota may be prosecuted under existing criminal statutes if the care violated such laws at the time it was performed. This Act does not create new criminal offenses for past acts but clarifies the applicability of the following:

(1) Criminal Neglect (Minn. Stat. § 609.2325): If the care constituted gross negligence resulting in significant bodily harm or endangerment to the minor’s health, as defined at the time.

(2) Coercion (Minn. Stat. § 609.27): If the minor or their legal guardian was coerced into consenting to gender-affirming care through threats, force, or undue influence.

(3) Misconduct of Public Officer or Employee (Minn. Stat. § 609.43): If public funds were knowingly misused to provide gender-affirming care in violation of then-existing regulations.

(4) Assault or Battery (Minn. Stat. § 609.221 - 609.224): If the care was provided without valid consent (e.g., fraudulently obtained or absent) and resulted in bodily harm, constituting assault or battery under laws in effect at the time.

(b) Conditions for Prosecution: Prosecution under this section requires:

(1) Evidence that the gender-affirming care violated a specific criminal statute in effect at the time it was provided;

(2) Proof of harm, lack of valid consent, or other elements required by the applicable statute.

(c) Statute of Limitations: Prosecutions under this section shall adhere to the statutes of limitations in effect for the relevant crimes at the time of the act, unless extended by existing law (e.g., Minn. Stat. § 628.26 for crimes against minors).

(d) Civil Liability Option: Where criminal prosecution is not applicable, civil actions for medical negligence, battery, or fraud may be pursued under laws in effect at the time of the act, with a statute of limitations of 10 years from the date the minor reaches 18 or 5 years from the effective date of this Act, whichever is later. Section 5. Penalties (a) Prospective Violations (Section 3): Any healthcare provider found in violation of Section 3(a), 3(b), or 3(d) shall:

(1) Be subject to a civil fine of not less than $500,000 per violation;

(2) Have their professional license revoked by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice or relevant licensing authority; and

(3) Be subject to imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. (b) Specific Penalties for Additional Prospective Violations:

(1) Attempting to Provide: Imprisonment for up to 5 years and a fine of $250,000 per offense.

(2) Facilitation: Imprisonment for up to 7 years and a fine of $350,000 per offense.

(3) Documentation Fraud: Imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of $500,000 per offense.

(4) Coercion: Imprisonment for up to 12 years and a fine of $750,000 per offense.

(c) Retrospective Violations (Section 4): Penalties for convictions under existing criminal codes shall follow the punishments prescribed by those statutes at the time of the offense, which may include:

(1) Criminal Neglect: Up to 7 years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine (Minn. Stat. § 609.2325).

(2) Coercion: Up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine (Minn. Stat. § 609.27).

(3) Misconduct: Up to 1 year imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine (Minn. Stat. § 609.43).

(4) Assault/Battery: Varies by degree, up to 20 years and/or $30,000 for severe cases (Minn. Stat. § 609.221).

(d) Civil Liability: In addition to criminal penalties, healthcare providers shall be liable for civil actions brought by the minor’s legal guardian for damages, including emotional distress, medical costs, and punitive damages. Section 6. Enforcement (a) The Minnesota Department of Health shall investigate alleged prospective violations of Section 3, and the Minnesota Attorney General shall oversee prosecutions and civil actions under Section 4.

(b) Citizens may report suspected violations to the Minnesota Department of Health or Attorney General’s office, which shall maintain a confidential reporting mechanism.

Download the PDF

For completeness, I include a federal bill that apparently does not apply to all states.

The Federal Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act of 2019

Seen at the Congress.gov website, here is a bill that had trouble because it contained no clause on state commerce. State laws must incorporate such measures and qualify on several grounds.

The Text

The above is hard to read, so here it is, for great clarity. Emphases are mine:

Shown Here:

Introduced in Senate (06/27/2019) 116th CONGRESS

1st Session S. 2017 To amend section 116 of title 18, United States Code, and for other purposes. IN THE SENATE OF THE UNITED STATES June 27, 2019 Mrs. Blackburn (for herself, Ms. Ernst, Mrs. Hyde-Smith, Ms. McSally, Mrs. Capito, and Mrs. Fischer) introduced the following bill; which was read twice and referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. A BILL To amend section 116 of title 18, United States Code, and for other purposes. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, SECTION 1. Short title. This Act may be cited as the “Federal Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act of 2019”. SEC. 2. Findings. Congress finds the following: (1) Congress has previously prohibited the practice of female genital mutilation on minors, which causes physical and psychological harm and is often beyond the ability of any single State or jurisdiction to control. (2) Individuals who perform the practice of female genital mutilation on minors rely on a connection to interstate or foreign commerce, such as interstate or foreign travel, the transmission or receipt of communications in interstate or foreign commerce, or interstate or foreign payments of any kind in furtherance of this conduct. (3) Amending section 116 of title 18, United States Code, to specify a link to interstate or foreign commerce would confirm that Congress has the affirmative power to prohibit this conduct. SEC. 3. Amendments to current law prohibiting female genital mutilation. Section 116 of title 18, United States Code, is amended— (1) in subsection (a), by inserting “, in any circumstance described in subsection (e),” after “whoever”; and (2) by adding at the end the following: “(e) For purposes of subsection (a), the circumstances described in this subsection are that— “(1) the defendant or victim traveled in interstate or foreign commerce, or traveled using a means, channel, facility, or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce, in furtherance of or in connection with the conduct described in subsection (a); “(2) the defendant used a means, channel, facility, or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce in furtherance of or in connection with the conduct described in subsection (a); “(3) any payment of any kind was made, directly or indirectly, in furtherance of or in connection with the conduct described in subsection (a) using any means, channel, facility, or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce or in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce; “(4) the defendant transmitted in interstate or foreign commerce any communication relating to or in furtherance of the conduct described in subsection (a) using any means, channel, facility, or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce or in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means or in any manner, including by computer, mail, wire, or electromagnetic transmission; “(5) the conduct described in subsection (a) occurred within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, or within the District of Columbia or any territory or possession of the United States; or “(6) the conduct described in subsection (a) otherwise occurred in or affected interstate or foreign commerce.”. Link: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/2017/text

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The other side is very organized. They have every reason to keep plowing through with their own legislation that keeps hurting our children.

We need to Stand Up! We need to Be Counted!

We need to keep voicing our opposition, shining the light in the darkness, and keep protecting our children!

What We Can Do

These states have an FGM ban, but no gender-affirming care ban (17 states, excluding Minnesota).

These states could adopt a law to ban gender-affirming care for minors, aligning with the intent of the Dr. Zywiec’s proposed bill.

California

Colorado

Delaware

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington



These states could adopt a law to ban FGM, though they already restrict gender-affirming care.

They have a gender-affirming care ban but no FGM ban (2 states).

Alabama

Mississippi



If you live in one of these states and want to introduce legislation, maybe we could be the start of something new and BIG! WHY? Because the apathy is overwhelming.

Let Us Pray

Isaiah 5:20

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who turn darkness to light and light to darkness, who replace bitter with sweet and sweet with bitter.”

Dear Lord,

We come to You with great humility and seek Your face for all the answers to all the problems in our lives. Let us never fall to evil or the intention of turning what is evil before You into good.

Protect our children, help us fight these laws, and put our country back on a path to You.

We also ask You to use us. Put us where You need us to be. Mold us, form us, create us not only in Your image but magnify the voice of Your Holy Spirit so that we can be led and guided to Your greatest promises and plans, which include hope for the future!

You are my light, my hope in the darkness, Holy God. When shadows surround me, when hope seems gone, Lord, You make me strong by defeating every fear! Light up Your light and love inside of me!

Let me bear through the storms, let me seek Your beacon of light in all situations, and may my faith in You stand stronger than any doubt or burden!

Put me where You want me to be, Holy God. Lead me. Guide me. Open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be closed.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

