Lower your blood pressure by watching penguins. | Photo by Cornelius Ventures on Unsplash

Source: https://x.com/andreafreedom76/status/1748784037177577484?s=46

Take a break to get some positive endorphins in your brain.

This penguin makes a 5,000 mile swim each year to thank the man who saved her life.

Baby penguins take their first dive. Well, maybe they get pushed off the cliff by one another…

This penguin reportedly jumped on the boat to escape a seal, and then they put her on an iceberg next to her friends.

This one jumped on the dingy to escape a pod of killer whales:

Who wants this job? Weighing penguins… of course!

A GRATEFUL GOODBYE

This little guy gave a heartwarming farewell, with every step toward the ocean accompanied by hesitant glances back at its caregiver.

And finally, we can be this patient;):

Sometimes we need a little lift, because the world is full of bad news(or the same old things). I hope this warms your Friday morning!

And yes, there’ll be more news today but I just wanted you to smile.

All blessings for a wonderful day!

